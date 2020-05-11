Exxon Mobil: On Becoming A Ticking Time Bomb

I elaborate step-by-step why this is the case, and ultimately, I conclude that XOM can continue doing this for now; however, it will likely have to pay the piper eventually.

Based solely on the math, it's evident to me that XOM's management cares more about near-term appearances than long-term financial health.

After my successful prediction for a RDS.B/RDS.A dividend cut, I am here today to share my thoughts on the safety of XOM's dividend.

Introduction

After my successful Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) dividend cut prediction (which was quite a prediction to make considering the company hadn't cut its dividend since WWII), I decided to make an in-depth video exploration of what Exxon Mobil (XOM) has been up to during this unprecedented collapse in the price per barrel of oil as well as an exploration of the safety of its dividend.

As many of you might've guessed, what it's doing isn't very glamorous. In fact, it's going to "magic up" about $16B (a.k.a. mortgage the company's future to save face in the near term), which will put further strain on its financial health.

Well, it's not going to magic up the money. It's already done so through two tranches of debt (here and here), which I discuss in-depth in the video walkthrough below.

To Be Clear

I am not predicting a dividend cut for XOM. I am predicting financial health destruction from management's decision to use $16B of leverage to pay its dividend.

I'm also predicting that this won't be the last time this happens.

It happened in 2016. It happened in 2020. And it will happen again in the 2020s and beyond.

The price of oil will bounce around between $20 and $60 in perpetuity as sovereign nations rush to extract what will become stranded assets by pumping at accelerated paces for the next 10-30 years.

Further, XOM itself has clearly stated that oil demand will entirely flatten in the 2030s.

So What Do We Have Here?

Flattening demand and accelerating supply.

I don't know what that means to most people, but to me, that means perpetually lower commodity prices.

Hence, I am neutral on XOM in perpetuity, unless it can make a radical shift to renewable energies (not so as to make an economic profit, i.e., generate excess free cash flow, but so as to simply survive as a healthy going concern). This transition, which I am not saying should happen entirely this year or even in five years, won't be possible with the company taking on massive amounts of debt to continue to pay what will become an unsustainable dividend over time.

Before you watch: I did not factor in the 15% reduction in operating expenses, which amounts to a little less than $2B in savings (as well as a lot of unhappy corporate executives!). But such a savings does not materially impact the trajectory of the company's financial health. It does not put even a moderate dent in the damage done by an average realization price of $15-$30.

Anyway, enjoy the video!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.