Dundee Is Now Cash-Rich And Cheap

Dundee’s Underlying Value Still Unappreciated After Transformative Sale of DPM Shares

Dundee Corp (OTCPK:DDEJF), announced the sale of 23.9 million shares of its Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) shares, which will bring in $152 million of cash. The deal was 5x over-subscribed. This is one of the transformational events that was core to our investment thesis published on December 4, 2019 – the underlying value embedded in the company’s DPM shares. The company will continue to hold roughly 12 million shares of DPM, valued at $96 million in our analysis, based on $8/share. We understand that the tax liability for this sale will be negligible.

Despite bringing in nearly a $1.50/share in cash, Dundee’s shares hardly moved on the announcement, rising less than 10% on the news. Moreover, the company has an additional $.93/share in its remaining DPM shares based on the warrant exercise price, totaling nearing $2.50/share verses a current share price of a $1.15.

TORONTO, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (the "Corporation" or "Dundee") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of the secondary offering being made pursuant to an agreement with RBC Dominion Securities Inc. and Stifel GMP (together, the "Dealers") to sell 23,900,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $6.35 per Unit to qualified purchasers, for gross proceeds to Dundee of $151,765,000 (the "Sale Transaction"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. ("Dundee Precious") owned by Dundee (a "Unit Share") and one-half (0.5) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) additional common share of Dundee Precious owned by Dundee (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $8.00 for a term of 12 months from the date of issue. In the event that all Warrants are exercised, the total gross proceeds to Dundee would be $247,365,000.

The Sale Transaction is scheduled to close on or about May 13, 2020, or such other date as agreed among Dundee and the Dealers. Source

Dundee Corporation Announces Upsize in Sale of Dundee Precious Metals Shares and Warrants for Up to $247.36 Million -- originally dated May 7, 2020

Dundee Corp, under the leadership of its CEO Jonathan Goodman, deserves significant credit for what it has accomplished in the past two years. Jonathan was named Executive Chairman in January of 2018 and became CEO shortly thereafter. Jonathan immediately articulated a vision to significantly reduce the number of investments the company holds while significantly reducing headcount and operating expenses.

Jonathan has delivered, and deserves recognition for: 1) Articulating a clear strategy of a “smaller and simpler” entity 2) Executing on that strategy (though it’s not complete) 3) Settling the Series 5 Preferred Shares in 2019 by issuing stock and refusing to be pressured into a bad deal by Preferred shareholders leaving the company with only perpetual preferred shares outstanding.

Dundee’s headcount has gone from over 70 employees to now under 30; Corporate Expenses dropped over 20% in 2019 to $19 million from $25 million in 2018. On the last earnings call, CFO Bob Sellers indicated that the company is targeting a run-rate of $12 to $14 million in 2020. The number of company investments have dropped dramatically and are now under 30 holdings. During the past year Roumell Asset Management steadily accumulated the shares from exhausted holders who had lost patience and/or given up. The DPM transaction genuinely ushers in a new dawn for the company. It was always right there.

What Will the Company Do with its New Cash Hoard?

We believe the company will focus on common shareholders and do either a stock buy-back, special cash dividend, or a combination of the two. We do not believe the company will focus on retiring its Preferred shares. The Preferreds are a low (perpetual and significantly below market) cost of capital; a particularly attractive asset, in the current environment, for a company like Dundee. In fact, we believe the perpetual preferred shares should no longer be treated as par debt. We value this obligation at 60% of par, or $15/share, because we believe it will either 1) Never be retired or 2) Only be retired at a substantial discount to par ($10 to $15 range). There simply is no good reason to retire these shares, in our opinion. We’ve communicated our belief that unless the company can retire these shares at the $10/share level, they should remain outstanding. In other words, the company’s Preferred shares are a meaningful company asset, not a liability, in our opinion.

The Pivot. Since arriving, Jonathan has expressed his desire to serve Canada’s junior mining industry, focusing on the company’s core competencies. Jonathan is a graduate of the Colorado School of Mines and holds an MBA from the University of Toronto. Jonathan has over 30 years of mining investment and operating experience. We believe the company will initially look to judiciously deploy a modest amount of capital into the Canadian junior mining space (currently in a bear market), as well ramp up its investment banking operation and asset management services in the space. We do not believe the company will make any large acquisition having learned the right lessons from the previous generation’s failures. We believe Jonathan’s industry contacts are deep, and that the company will be able to exploit, with modest amounts of capital, a Canadian junior mining industry currently starved of capital.

In fact, Jonathan orchestrated DPM’s purchase of the two Bulgarian assets, purchased out of receivership from Navan Mining, PLC for $27 million in 2003 when he was CEO of DPM (1995 - 2013). In total, $526 million was invested in CHELOPECH, and it has produced EBITDA of $1.3 billion, with the cash-flow being reinvested at the corporate level by DPM. Today, there is an estimated 8 to 12 years of mine life left and yearly exploration is yielding additional discoveries. The Krumovgrad mine (now named Ada Tepe) was financed out of a small capital raise, forward gold sale, revolving credit facility and cash flow. DPM’s free cash flow run-rate is annualized at well over $150 million at the current spot gold price.

We expect Dundee to primarily invest in small publicly-traded private transactions wherein the company signs NDAs in order to do deep-dive project mine work prior to investing. Recent investments, to date, in this area have been positive.

To be clear, Jonathan’s mining investment strategy does not rest on predicting a bull-market in gold prices, but rather exploiting significant spreads between price and current value. Potential gold price tailwinds, as a consequence of unprecedented government money printing (and super-low interest rates), is a potential additional (not core), investment thesis.

Other recent significant corporate events. TauRx raised $70 million in the first quarter in a convertible security indicating robust interest in financing its development of an Alzheimer's drug based on tau protein research. The purchaser of the converts attained certain marketing rights, thus it’s a complicated transaction. Nonetheless, we understand that the strike price of the convert is significantly higher than the $30.60/share mark used by Dundee to value its TauRx stake. TauRx Completes Successful Financing - TauRx

In order to fund the new study and bolster its cash reserves, TauRx negotiated an investment from an existing shareholder through the issuance of a new class of preference shares in the company. The investor subscribed for 500,000 class B preference shares at an aggregate subscription amount of US$100 million or US$200/share. The new class of preference shares does not have any liquidation preferences but convey to the holder a call option to acquire commercialization rights for LMTX® over certain territories in Asia. The preferences shares are convertible to ordinary shares on a one-to-one basis upon the attainment of pre-specified regulatory and/or listing objectives alongside the injection of a further material amount of cash. The investment is to be made in two tranches with the initial tranche (350,000 shares/US$70 million) completed subsequent to year end.

At December 31, 2019, the Corporation held an approximate 4% interest in TauRx. The Corporation has determined that the fair value of its investment at December 31, 2019 was $40.3 million. In determining the fair value of its interest, the Corporation DECEMBER 2019 – DUNDEE CORPORATION 32 applied a value per share of US$30.60, the equivalent of a 50% discount to the volume-weighted average price of ordinary shares issued from treasury during 2015 and 2016. Source: Company 4th Q MD&A

As a result of this investment, we have changed our estimate of Dundee’s investment from $20 million (a 50% discount to the company’s carrying value of $40 million which is itself a 50% discount to the average of the prior two pre-money capital raises), to the company’s $40 million carrying value. We continue to believe that there is material interest in Dundee’s TauRx’s shares (likely from existing shareholders). We believe negotiations stalled as a result of the coronavirus and its effect on international travel.

The company has clearly been unable to monetize its Blue Goose investment as we had hoped, thus we’ve built in a substantial discount to the company’s carrying value for this investment. Further, we have reduced our carrying value of Android (outsourced manufacturer primarily to GM) from $25 million to $15 million given the stress in the automotive industry. Fortunately, Android’s contract includes GM paying for the majority of the company’s fixed expenses (rent and fixed labor).

We continue to assign zero value to the company’s equity ownership in the Parq Hotel and Casino.

Parq Equity Limited Partnership (“PELP”) The Corporation holds a 23% economic interest in PELP. PELP holds a world-class casino resort (“Parq Vancouver”), the only casino in the downtown Vancouver core, with 600 slot machines and 75 gaming tables. Located immediately adjacent to the B.C. Place Stadium, Parq Vancouver also includes two Marriott-branded luxury hotels with 517 rooms, a 60,000 square foot conference centre, a spa, five restaurants, three lounges, and a parking facility with 1,069 spaces. Source: Company 4th Q MD&A

Below is our new NAV calculation. Our $3.30 NAV (vs a current price of $1.15) compares to the company’s 12/31/19 NAV of $4.28 (the result of different marks and accounting for expenses). Assuming a $20 million buy-back, at a 20% premium to Dundee’s current share price increases the NAV 10%, to $3.62.

Dec 31, 2019 Dundee Roumell reported NAV Base case Operating subsidiaries: United Hydro 145,178 50,000 Blue Goose 24,327 10,000 Dundee 360 6,251 6,251 Agri Marine 12,703 3,000 Goodman Investment Counsel 4,575 2,500 Dundee Sustainable Tech 8,660 4,000 201,694 75,751 Equity method investments: Android 21,375 15,000 Dundee Sarea Acq I 6,040 3,986 Other 1,284 - 28,699 18,986 Investments carried at fair value: Dundee precious metals (1) 199,142 95,840 Jevois Mining 5,167 3,910 Reunion Gold 7,399 4,756 Other public equity 14,701 14,000 subtotal public 226,409 118,507 TauRx Pharma 40,340 40,340 Red leaf 685 - Others 9,341 7,500 subtotal private 50,366 47,500 Debt securities 28,055 20,000 Other 1,857 - 306,687 186,007 Total investments 537,080 280,744 Corporate net 29,999 29,999 Cash sale of DPM (2) - 151,765 Series 2 preferred (3) (75,026) (45,015) Series 3 preferred (3) (50,473) (30,285) Net asset value 441,580 387,208 Shares outstanding 103,092 103,092 NAV per share 4.28 3.76 18 month pfd dividends (12,000) (12,000) Tax liability (4) (13,000) (13,000) 18 months of corp expense (22,500) (22,500) Adjusted NAV 394,080 339,708 Shares outstanding 103,092 103,092 Adjusted NAV 3.82 3.30 Current price per share 1.12 1.12 Price/NAV 29.3% 34.0%

(1) 11.98 million remaining shares of DPM ($8.00 per share) (2) 23.9 million shares of DPM sold for $6.35 (3) Preferred shares reflected at $15.00 market price (4) Tax contingency being appealed with tax authority by Dundee

Disclosure: I am/we are long DDEJF, DPMLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

