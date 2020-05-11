Cisco Earnings Preview: Patience Wears Thin As 'NewCo' Not Growing Fast Enough To Offset Albatross Of Legacy Business

The legacy routing and switching business is still over 50% of revenue as of last quarter.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), the networking giant from the late 1990s, reports their fiscal Q2 '20 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020.

Street consensus per IBES by Refinitiv is expecting $0.71 in earnings per share on $8.9 billion in revenue, for expected y/y declines of -9% and -8%, respectively.

Chuck Robbins has done several CNBC interviews since the shelter-in-place and US lockdown started, and in the interviews, Chuck emphasized the high demand for Webex, and Cisco's burgeoning Security business, which should also benefit from the pandemic's impact on US society.

That being said, the legacy aspect of Cisco's business, the switching and routing that benefited/drove 50%-100% revenue growth in the 1990s with the build out of the internet and the telecommunications space, is still a drag on Cisco's future, with the company suffering from the same legacy issues as Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and other older tech giants that have to push into new areas of emerging Tech as the old business stagnates.

The symbolism of the albatross in literature is that it signifies a heavy burden, and that real-world burden today for Cisco is the routing and switching business that grows low single digits every year and likely will grow like that for a long time.

Trends in Cisco's EPS and revenue estimates:

Q3 '20 (estimates) Q2 '20 Q1 '20 Q4 '20 2022 EPS $3.45 $3.56 $3.56 $3.68 2021 EPS $3.15 $3.39 $3.40 $3.58 2020 EPS $3.06 $3.25 $3.24 $3.34 2022 est EPS gro rt 10% 5% 5% 3% 2021 est EPS gro rt 3% 4% 5% 7% 2020 est EPS gro rt -1% 5% 5% 8% 2022 PE 12x 11x 13x 13x 2021 PE 14x 12x 13x 13x 2020 PE 14x 12x 14x 14x 2022 rev est ($'s bl's) $52.5 $53.9 $53.9 $56 2021 rev est $49.9 $52.5 $52.5 $54.7 2020 rev est $49.1 $51 $51 $52.9 2022 est rev gro rt 5% 3% 3% 2% 2021 est rev gro rt 2% 3% 3% 3% 2020 est rev gro rt 1% 1% 1% 1%

Readers should note that 2020 and 2021 EPS estimates are coming down at a rapid pace (see the growth rate section) while expected revenue growth still remains positive.

One plus coming into earnings is that Cisco has not been a high-beta, momentum stock like so much of the rest of Tech has been in 2020.

Cisco by segment:

As readers can see, the "infrastructure platforms" were growing mid-single-digit y/y until the trade war with China started and the trade rhetoric heated up (some of this might be Huawei restrictions, too), and then after Cisco's fiscal year ended last July 2019, the segment started to roll over. At 54% of revenue last quarter, mid-single-digit negative growth is not what you want to see.

The two segments that are struggling to become a bigger and more material part of Cisco's future are Applications and Security.

Security is of particular interest since its software and it's perfectly positioned in the post-pandemic world. However, it's been just 5%-6% of revenue in the last three years, despite decent y/y growth. Thus, I'd like to see it have a breakout quarter at some point. In Cisco's fiscal Q1 '20 reported in November 2019, software and SAAS drove the 200 bps of margin upside as "product" orders fell 4%.

Chuck Robbins and some of the sell-side research have talked about the successful launch of the Catalyst 9000 switch the last two quarters, but switching overall continues to be a drag on returns.

Cash position:

Cisco has always been known for its cash and liquidity and the Board needed it to offset the dilution on their many stock acquisitions, but Cisco's cash and securities position has dwindled from $74 billion in January 2018, or within a few months of the TCJA (Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passing) to $27 billion as of last earnings report in February 2020.

With Cisco's A1 / AA- senior unsecured credit rating, the trend is worth tracking, but the rating agencies don't seem to be worried.

Also, some of the cash freed up with tax reform in December 2017 cut long-term debt in half, from over $30 billion to $14.9 billion as of January 2020.

Capex, fully-diluted shares outstanding and free cash flow yield

Cisco's cash from operations has been relatively stable the last 3 years, and has grown very little, but because "capex" has come down considerably, free cash flow has grown, and in 2018 and 2019, Cisco reduced their fully-diluted shares outstanding considerably (some of it obviously from the cash custodied overseas).

Here are the numbers:

capex ($'s) y/y go f/d shares o/s (bl's) y/y gro FCF yld 4/20 ? ? ? 1/20 $1.6 -68% 4.3 0% 8% 10/19 $1.3 -74% 4.3 -1% 7% 7/19 $3.1 -20% 4.3 -2% 6% 4/19 $3.3 -11% 4.4 -2% 6% 1/19 $4.9 10% 4.5 -2% 4% 10/18 $5.1 12% 4.6 -2% 4% 7/18 $3.8 bl -10% 4.7 -3% 5% 4/18 $3.7 bl -26% 4.8 -2% 5% 1/18 $4.4 bl 42% 5.0 -1% 5% 10/17 $4.6 bl 18% 5.0 -1% 5% 7/17 $4.3 bl 0% 5.0 0% 6% 4/17 $5.0 bl 31% 5.0 0% 6%

The "fully diluted shares outstanding" is rounded to the nearest hundred million

From April of 2017, when the stock was trading around $30-$31 per share, to January 2020, the stock traded all the way up to $58 per share, around the fiscal Q4 '19 earnings report in July 2019.

At the lower end of that 3-year range today, Cisco has a higher free cash flow yield than it did near $30, which is a good sign.

The big change is that Cisco's capex has fallen dramatically from its 2017 peak, when it paid a lot of money for Broadsoft, which could mean Cisco is ready for another bid deal, or hopefully has changed their ways and is trying to focus on organic growth.

10-year returns

What jumps out is the 10-year "average, annual" return for Cisco. Even during Cisco's run to $58 from $30 starting in 2017, the jump in the stock price didn't mean much in terms of relative performance.

Summary/conclusion:

Cisco is dealing with the same issues as other large-cap tech giants from the 1990s, i.e., trying to transform a legacy business which isn't growing anywhere near the rate it was in the 1990s and in fact is often a drag in capital and returns, and has struggled making that transition.

It's a tough transition for a hardware business, far more so than software.

This quarter is going to be tough for Cisco with the issues around non-US markets, particularly for routing and switching, but we might see signs of scaling for Security and Webex.

Some investors who use a DCF model see a $70-$80 price target for Cisco, which would put the stock back at the year 2000 highs, but as you can see - with the performance chart of the last 10 years - Cisco has spent all this stock acquiring these companies with very little growth to show for the spend.

Cisco is currently trading at 14x earnings with an expected forward 3-year average EPS growth rate of 4%, revenue growth rate of 3%, and a 3.5% dividend yield.

Defensively-oriented investors should like the stock, given the dividend and free cash flow yield, but those sensitive to relative performance have endured 10 years of pain.

Clients currently have a 1% position in Cisco's stock. The debate continues over whether Cisco, IBM, Oracle or even Intel can shake the albatross of the 1990s and generate something other than occasional spurts of growth.

In today's pandemic and soon-to-be post-pandemic world, the stock is probably worth low $50s in terms of intrinsic value.

