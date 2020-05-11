Cincinnati Financial: Now Yielding Over 4% But There Are Risks

Introduction and Thesis

Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (CINF) is now yielding over 4% but there are risks due to COVID-19. The stock price fell dramatically after Q1 2020 earnings were released. The market pummeled the stock due to missing earned premiums and earnings estimates. There is also the bearish expectation that the firm has greater exposure than expected for business interruption liabilities. More on that below. Additionally, it is likely that the next few quarters will be challenging for the perspective of investment income and earned premiums. The stock price has declined almost (48%) year-to-date. Many other stocks have recovered much of their losses in March and the first half of April already, but not Cincinnati Financial. On the other hand, the stock is a Dividend King having raised the dividend for 60 years. When a Dividend King is yielding over 4% one has to research it further. Further, the firm’s balance sheet is very conservative and credit ratings are solid. With that said, I think that the positives still outweigh the negatives at this juncture. Hence, I still view the stock as a long-term buy at the moment.

Source: Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial’s Status as a Dividend King

Cincinnati Financial has been through six recessions since its streak of dividend raises began in 1961. Most companies do not make it to Dividend King status. Their streaks of increasing the dividend are unable to survive recessions. One only has to look at the coronavirus dividend cuts and suspensions list to realize that even well managed companies are being affected. When earnings and cash flow decline dramatically in a short time then maintaining the balance sheet and preserving liquidity is paramount.

Cincinnati Financial had an extremely challenging time during the Great Recession. In general, the impact on financial companies was severe. In fact, many companies ended long dividend growth streaks at that time, but not Cincinnati Financial. The firm saw underwriting losses from 2008 to 2010. The dividend per share exceeded earnings for two of those years. Cincinnati Financial continued to pay the dividend during this time with no interruption. This provides confidence in my mind about the commitment to the dividend and streak of raises from the company.

Some may argue that this time is different. That COVID-19’s impact will be more severe on Cincinnati Financial that during the Great Recession. In some sense, that may be true. The Great Recession evolved slowly, whereas COVID-19 stopped the U.S. economy in a few short weeks. But the global and U.S. economy are restarting after a severe drop in economic activity. Granted, it is unlikely that the U.S. economy will bounce back in a V-shaped recovery. But Cincinnati Financial announced its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share on May 4th after reporting first quarter earnings. The firm would not have done so if it could not expect to pay the future dividend. I view that as another sign that the company intends to keep its status as a Dividend King.

Impact of COVID-19 on Cincinnati Financial’s Investment Portfolio

There are two main impacts of COVID-19 on Cincinnati Financial. First, investment income will be impacted. It is likely that dividend income will take a hit. Numerous companies have cut or suspended the dividend. This will likely impact Cincinnati Financial’s $6,224 million equity portfolio (at end of Q1 2020). About 38.7% of the firm’s total investment portfolio were in common equities and 1.2% in preferred equities, at end of 2019. Of this about 9.7% was in the consumer discretionary sector, 6.5% was in the energy sector, and 2.5% was in the real estate sector. These sectors are disproportionately announcing dividend cuts and suspensions this year. A recent article in Seeking Alpha showed that the top three sectors cutting the dividend in April 2020 were in oil & gas, consumer, and REITs. Cincinnati Financial lists the portfolio of securities that it owns. Most of the equities are mega-cap and large-cap dividend paying stocks. Note that some of the companies in the list have already announced dividend cuts or suspensions.

On the bond side, Cincinnati Financial’s exposure to government bonds or commercial mortgage-backed bonds is minimal, as seen in the table below. The portfolio of securities document also provides a list of the $11,340 million in bond holdings (at end of Q1 2020). Most of the bond portfolio is in investment-grade corporate bonds. Of these, most are fixed-maturity, investment grade with an average rating of ‘Baa2’ by Moody’s or ‘BBB’ by Standard & Poor’s. The largest corporate issuer accounted for only 0.7% of the bond portfolio. The second largest exposure is in tax-exempt, fixed-maturity bonds. No single municipal bond issuer accounted for more than 0.6% of the portfolio. The average credit risk rating was very good at ‘Aa2’ by Moody’s and ‘AA’ by Standard & Poor’s. The bond portfolio has a whole had ‘A2’ and ‘A’ credit risk profile. The company also follow a ‘buy-and-hold’ strategy for its bond investments. Hence, recent fluctuations in bond market interest rates and underlying prices should have minimal effect over the long haul.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Q1 2020 Form 10-Q

Impact of COVID-19 on Cincinnati Financial’s Claims

Much has been said about Cincinnati’s Financial exposure to COVID-19 claims from the perspective of business interruption. The argument largely hinges on the lack ‘virus exclusion’ in its policies. Furthermore, there are have been some recent lawsuits over claims that were not paid. But let’s clarify what the CEO actually said.

There is another point about future loss experience uncertainty that I want to emphasize. And we have heard investors ask related questions on other calls. Virtually all of our commercial property policies do not provide coverage for business interruption claims unless there is direct physical damage or loss to property, because the virus does not produce direct physical damage or loss to property no coverage exists for this peril, rendering and exclusion unnecessary. For this reason most of our standard market, commercial property policies in states where we actively write business do not contain a specific exclusion for COVID-19, while we will evaluate each claim based on the specific facts and circumstances involved, our commercial property policies do not provide coverage for business interruption claims unless there is direct physical damage or loss to property.

This wording when taken in context seems to indicate something completely different. That a business needs actual physical damage or loss of property for a claim to be paid. Of course, there will be claimants who argue that the virus causes loss of property. These two viewpoints will likely be litigated in court, and the outcome is uncertain. But another statement in the earnings release by the CEO indicates that even in the worst case, the company can pay its liabilities.

We have the financial strength to answer the call of the many stakeholders who depend on us – our policyholders, shareholders, agents and associates. Even with the recent volatility of the stock market, our equity portfolio still holds $2.5 billion in appreciated value before taxes. And, our $11.3 billion bond portfolio covers our outstanding insurance liabilities, ensuring we can pay all that is due under our policy contracts. While we will evaluate each claim based on the specific facts and circumstances involved, our commercial property policies do not provide coverage for business interruption claims unless there is direct physical damage or loss to property. Because a virus does not produce direct physical damage or loss to property, no coverage exists for this peril.

So, Cincinnati’s bond portfolio alone covers the outstanding insurance liabilities. Some business interruption claims may be allowed by the courts. With that said, it is highly doubtful in my mind that the company will suffer the worst-case scenario described by the bearish crowd where the stock has zero value.

What do the Rating Agencies Think?

The company and its CEO may have a more positive outlook than the rating agencies. But that is seemingly not the case. As of April 24, 2020, A.M. Best and the three credit rating agencies still give solid rating for Cincinnati Financial, as seen in the chart below. After checking the website these ratings have not changed as of this writing.

Source: Cincinnati Financial Q1 2020 Supplemental Financial Data

It is interesting to look at a rating commentary by Fitch on Cincinnati Financial. The company took into account the effect of the pandemic assuming a 35% decline in stock market indices, a 16% default rate for high-yield bonds, limited capital market access, a 5% infection rate, and 1% mortality rate of those infected, and an increase in claims. Fitch still affirmed the ratings and gave a stable outlook. To me, this indicates that at least one credit rating agency does not have as negative an outlook as those making a bearish case for business interruptions.

Cincinnati Financial’s Valuation

With the dividend seemingly secure in the near term Let’s take a look at Cincinnati Financial’s valuation. The consensus 2020 earnings per share is now down to $3.50. The stock price has dropped more than the decline in consensus earnings. The forward price-to-earnings ratio is now ~15.7 at today’s stock price of $55.70.

We will use 20.0 as the earnings multiple to determine a fair value of $70.00. This is slightly below the trailing 10-year average multiple of ~21X. Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 19.0 and 21.0, I obtain a fair value range from $66.50 to $73.50. The current stock price is ~76% to ~84% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$55.70 suggesting that the stock is undervalued based on earnings.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 19.0 20.0 21.0 Estimated Value $66.50 $70.00 $73.50 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 84% 80% 76%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash low model and provides a fair value of $71.48. The Gordon Growth Model gives a fair value of $80 assuming a desired return of 8% and a dividend growth rate of 5%. An average of these three models is ~$73.83 suggesting that Cincinnati Financial is undervalued at the current price.

Cincinnati Financial is a very safe stock and the stock is not volatile with a trailing 5-year beta of ~0.83. The company is one of the largest P&C insurers in the country and has the advantage of a conservative balance sheet. Morningstar gives it no economic moat. Value Line gives the stock a safety score of ‘2’, financial strength rating of ‘B++’, a stock price stability of 90, and an earnings predictability of 65. These are decent but not great scores. The stock’s debt has an investment grade credit rating as seen in the table above. It is also a strongly rated insurance company.

Final Thoughts

Cincinnati Financial is a Dividend King. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting its investment portfolio and business. The company also has exposure to claims for COVID-19. I think, however, that the exposure has been overstated by the bearish crowd. Cincinnati Financial has a conservative balance sheet and a large investment portfolio that reportedly covers its liabilities. The company is also seemingly committed to maintaining its Dividend King status. Granted, the pandemic could become worse in the future. However, for now businesses are reopening. I think that over the long-term the positives outweigh the negatives here. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.