The National Debt Sinkhole: How Government Addiction To Debt Will Be Our Economic Undoing

There is, however, an investment that should perform well in the low-growth, low-rates, low-inflation environment ahead.

An ECB study shows that above certain thresholds of debt-to-GDP, expanding government debt not only has a diminishing return but also weighs on future economic growth.

Despite the genuine need for government spending in this unique environment, there will unfortunately be negative economic consequences of it as well.

We have always found, where a government has mortgaged all its revenues, that it necessarily sinks into a state of languor, inactivity, and impotence. — David Hume, 1752

Introduction

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic shutdowns, all kinds of debt has been raised. Government debt in particular has skyrocketed.

From March 1st to May 5th, Treasury borrowing increased by $1.8 billion, with the vast majority of that occurring in April. The growth rate of Treasury debt seems poised to continue indefinitely. The Treasury Department expects around $3 trillion of newly issued debt during the quarter from April to June and another $677 billion in the quarter from July to September.

Source: Peter G. Peterson Foundation

The vast majority (84.8%) of this recent Treasury debt issuance is short-term in maturity, taking advantage of the ultra-low rates on the short end of the yield curve. Almost none (0.3%) of the issuance is in the form of 10+ year bonds, TIPS, or floating rate notes.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget's latest projections for 2020 see a fiscal deficit in excess of $3.8 trillion (18.7% of GDP), followed by a $2.1 trillion (9.7% of GDP) deficit in 2021. The CRFB projects the deficit to drop to $1.3 trillion each year from 2022 to 2025. Federal debt held by the public (outside of government agencies and institutions) is set to climb above 100% of GDP this year and soar past the prior record set during WWII by 2023. Before COVID-19, projections were for national debt to reach WWII's levels by 2040.

And these are lowball estimates that the CRFB says are almost certainly underestimates. They assume no further federal spending legislation, which is a dubious assumption, to say the least. Total federal debt soared above $25 trillion this past week (at the time of writing) after having spiked $1 trillion just in the last 28 days.

I believe it's reasonable to assume fiscal deficits in excess of $2 trillion each year through 2025, which would mean multiple consecutive years of federal debt issuance in excess of 10% of the economy. Not even during the Great Recession did the deficit climb past 10% of GDP.

The fiscal situation is no better at the state level. Collectively, the 50 states of the union are set to run a $100 billion+ deficit this year. California alone is on track to run a $54.3 billion shortfall after having shut down its "non-essential" economy for the last month and a half. Illinois, a much smaller state than California that has run multi-billion dollar deficits for years, is set to endure several more years of ~$7 billion deficits.

In what follows, I examine the economic sinkhole, created by over-indebtedness, that advanced economies across the world are circling. In the process, we'll cover the fundamental reasons to expect economic growth to remain low, inflation to remain muted, and interest rates to continue their downward trajectory. Finally, I'll discuss my favorite investment idea in light of this macroeconomic environment.

Image Source

The Expanding Sinkhole

It would scarcely be more imprudent to give a prodigal son a credit in every banker’s shop in London, than to impower a statesman to draw bills...upon posterity. — David Hume

Contrary to what we would all like to believe, there are negative consequences to ever-rising national debt loads.

An August 2010 paper by European Central Bank researchers looked at 12 Euro-area countries to examine the relationship between government debt burdens and real per-capita GDP levels. Their time period in question was the 40 years between 1970 and 2010. In their study, they consistently found a threshold "beyond which the government debt-to-GDP ratio has a deleterious impact on long-term growth." That turning point, they say, occurs at around 90-100% of government debt-to-GDP, although there is evidence that government debt begins to weigh on economic growth at around 70-80% of GDP.

The researchers use a complex model that takes into account income per capita, the savings rate (saving/investment-to-GDP), the population growth rate, and other factors.

The results across all models show a highly statistically significant non-linear relationship between the government debt ratio and per-capita GDP growth for the 12 pooled euro area countries included in our sample. The debt-to-GDP turning point of this concave relationship (inverted U-shape) is roughly between 90 and 100% on average... This means that, on average for the 12-euro area countries, government debt-to-GDP ratios above such threshold would have a negative effect on economic growth.

The relationship between government debt and per-capita GDP growth is non-linear, which means that it is not a one-to-one relationship. One additional unit of government debt does not get you one additional unit of GDP, or one less unit of GDP. Rather, up to a certain point (somewhere around 70-90% of GDP), additional government debt results in multiple times more GDP growth, but after that point, the result is progressively less GDP growth. In other words, as in so many economic areas, after a certain point government debt faces the problem of diminishing returns.

Perhaps above 90% of GDP, it will take two units of additional government debt to produce one unit of GDP growth. Perhaps above 100% of GDP, it will take four units of additional government debt to produce one unit of GDP growth. And so on.

The ECB researchers also found "evidence that the annual change of the public debt ratio and the budget deficit-to-GDP ratio are negatively and linearly associated with per-capita GDP growth." In other words, in years when government debt expands faster, per-capita GDP growth tends to be lower, and vice versa. This could partly be coincidental. In years when the economy is doing poorly (i.e. lower GDP) for unrelated reasons, government tax revenue falls which leads to debt ratios and fiscal deficits to expand.

But the researchers give an economic rationale for why higher debt ratios and deficits, per se, lead to lower economic growth. The rationale is threefold.

First, increased public debt soaks up limited private savings. Above a threshold of between roughly 80-90% government debt-to-GDP, the private savings rate tends to fall. "Above this threshold range and holding other factors constant, the private sector seems to start dissaving," the researchers write. "The results could be explained by the fact that private agents may anticipate inflationary pressures and/or troubles in the financial markets and/or transfer capital abroad."

Personally, I don't find the "expected inflation" explanation convincing. Most people do not think like economists and don't change their spending behavior based on whether they believe consumer prices will go up or down in the future — unless prices are already trending strongly one way or the other. A more persuasive rationale for a falling savings rate is this: (1) in the short run, people have to tap into their savings when the economy is doing poorly and the government is spending more than they take in, and (2) with lower interest rates offered on savings accounts as well as on big ticket consumer products (houses, cars, loans, etc.), people are incentivized to save less and spend more.

Second, above a threshold between 45% and 68% of GDP, elevated public debt eats into public investment dollars. The ECB researchers write that "the negative association between public debt and public investment can be explained by the fact that, in their consolidation efforts, governments may tend to cut expenditure allotted for public investment, including maintenance of public infrastructure."

In other words, as debt rises, it tends to crowd out productive uses such as infrastructure and R&D in favor of unproductive (if humanitarian) uses such as welfare and entitlements.

Third, an elevated government debt burden suppresses total factor productivity (the weighted measurement of labor and capital productivity). This occurs above a threshold of 100% of government debt-to-GDP, and it can be explained as a side effect of the first two points above. Less net savings leads to less private investment, which leads to fewer innovations and new machines/software/time-saving products. This naturally means less productivity growth. And less public investment leads to poorer transportation systems along with less basic research, which also means less productivity growth.

Here, again, the ECB researchers found a non-linear relationship between government debt and GDP growth. Above 100% of GDP, additional government debt leads to less and less productivity growth.

Let's look at both the Euro area and the United States. Since the late 2000s, government debt to GDP for both have been above 80%. For the Eurozone, it peaked above 90% before falling, while it has continued rising steadily for the US.

Source: Trading Economics

Now compare that to the strongly correlated long-term trends of net saving (private savings - government deficit spending) to GDP and real GDP growth:

As net saving fell, so also did real GDP growth. The past decade, during which the US enjoyed the longest bull market on record, the economic expansion was the weakest since WWII. It was also the first full decade in which federal debt exceeded 90% of GDP each year. And in the twenty years from 1999 to 2019, the amount of GDP growth produced by each additional dollar of debt fell 24%.

But wait, you might say. Why has higher debt actually resulted in lower interest rates? Shouldn't higher government debt, which leads to diminished private savings, public investments, and productivity, lead to increased interest rates as investors (lenders) demand a higher return for the increased risk?

The key lies in how market interest rates are determined. Traditional theory asserts that interest rates are a function of the economic growth rate + inflation expectations + a risk premium. If inflation expectations are muted and economic growth is declining, interest rates should fall, all else being equal. Unless the risk of default rises, slowing economic growth and subdued inflation leads to lower interest rates. Since governments that borrow in their own currency have the ability to print money, default is not a terribly high risk. Thus, increased government debt in advanced economies should actually lead to lower interest rates.

This line of reasoning at least partially explains why rates fall when debt rises, but there's more to be said. Consider the role that central banks play. When they set rates on the short end of the curve and suppress rates on the long end, they are not doing so in an attempt to arrive at the "natural" rates that would be present in a world absent their intervention. Rather, they are setting policy that they hope will have economic effects different than what would manifest without their intervention.

In this reality in which all sorts of interest rates are heavily influenced by central banks, rates are basically a function of the risk-free rate (e.g. the Fed Funds rate) + a premium for the additional risk and/or time value of money associated with the debt. Inflation clearly plays less of a role, since cases all across the advanced world show that real (inflation-adjusted) rates on government debt can remain negative indefinitely.

Of course, a significant rise in inflation could break this simplistic relationship between central bank-determined rates and all other interest rates in the economy, at least for longer duration bonds. But central banks are strongly motivated to avoid an uptrend of interest rates, as it would bring ruin upon our massively indebted global economy. Investments that were only profitable given a certain interest rate would suddenly become unprofitable, and government budgets would be strained as interest expenses ate up larger portions of tax revenue. Even if inflation began rising, central banks would likely continue to suppress interest rates so as to prevent debt service costs from surging. As such, it is reasonable to expect advanced nations' government debt to remain negative-yielding in a real (inflation-adjusted) sense.

Wait a minute, you might say again. What about the studies done (like this one put out by the ECB) that conclude there is a positive correlation between government debt and interest rates? In other words, what about the empirical evidence showing that higher public debt loads lead to higher interest rates? It would make sense that as private savings are depleted, the remaining investable amount will demand higher returns.

This may be true on a relative basis while being untrue on an absolute basis. In other words, if many countries around the world are suffering from large and growing debt burdens, and if it is easy for capital to flit between one country and the another, then the more risky country should have to pay a higher rate than the safer country. But the unproductive debt buildup will still weigh on global economic growth overall, which will, in turn, weigh on the absolute level of rates across the world. Hence we find the synchronized downward slide of interest rates across all advanced economies since the 1980s.

The ECB researchers conclude (in 2010, mind you):

In the current economic environment, the results represent an additional argument in favour of swiftly implementing ambitious strategies for debt reduction. If policy makers let high debt ratios linger for fear that fiscal consolidation measures will be unpopular with voters, this will undermine growth prospects and thus will put an additional burden on fiscal sustainability.

The CRFB offered similar advice in mid-April, 2020, in the midst of a different crisis:

At some point, such high and rising deficits and debt levels will prove unsustainable, and corrective action will be needed. Putting long-term deficit reduction measures in place sooner rather than later would allow policymakers to phase in changes more gradually and give those affected more warning and ability to prepare.

Is that going to happen? Don't count on it. Like the prodigal son with credits at every bank in London, fiscal policymakers are sure to continue their spending spree for as long as they are able.

A Summary of the Sinkhole

Fiscal profligacy is likely to continue in the United States. Both political parties are committed to various expansions of federal spending, and neither show any interest whatsoever in the potential consequences of this deficit spending or the debt they wrack up.

What's more (and this point is crucial), as federal spending increases, less and less of that spending is going to productive uses. Necessarily so. Even if it was going to productive uses like new infrastructure projects or basic research, there are only so many productive uses to which it could go. Thus, increasing amounts of spending always result in diminishing returns.

This is even more so the case with the type of spending in which advanced nations are engaged. After the relatively short historical period of economic laissez faire policies that facilitated enormous wealth expansion in the Western world and in some East Asian countries, the peoples of these nations gradually demanded more and more social insurance and financial safety nets. The view that in wealthy nations, everyone ought to be guaranteed a comfortable life by the government has come to dominate the social psyche.

The point here is neither to praise nor to disparage this historical development but rather to highlight the type of spending that has come to make up expanding government budgets because of it. In 2018, for instance, mandatory spending, composed of entitlements (e.g. Social Security, Medicare), welfare, and interest expense, made up 68.3% of total spending. Another 15.2% was dedicated to defense spending, a large percentage of which is wasteful and unproductive.

Source: Congressional Budget Office

The $4.1 trillion in federal spending in 2018 was only partially paid for by the $3.3 trillion in revenues. New debt issuance paid for the rest. When debt is taken on to pay for wasteful or unproductive spending, potential future prosperity is inevitably diminished because of the need to repay the debt. The cost of the debt (interest) only compounds this drag on future wealth.

The fundamental problem is the unproductive spending. Surely, we would be somewhat better off if tax revenue paid for the entirety of federal spending, but that would not make said spending productive. Even if it came in the same year from taxpayers, it would necessarily be paid for by more productive sectors of the economy.

The key to wealth expansion is not so different for nations as it is for individuals. Consider the person who purchases the $50,000 truck when the $20,000 car would have worked just as well; who buys the $500,000 home with 5% down rather than the $250,000 home for 10% down; or who enjoys the finer things in life by rolling over credit card debt month after month. If one's income supported this spending such that no debt needed to be taken out, would that make these purchases productive? Would they lead to higher income for the individual in the future? No, they would not, but they would lead to fewer problems down the road.

Similarly, if the federal government ran a balanced budget, that would not suddenly make the $1.5 trillion spent on the F-35 fighter jet useful, nor would it make the trillions of dollars spent on entitlements accretive to GDP (regardless of the moral and humanitarian value of such spending). But it would prevent the need to service and roll over the debt taken out in order to fund this spending.

Every additional dollar of unproductive spending, then, not only drains the productive capacity of the nation but also, eventually, begins to compound upon itself. That is the lesson learned from the ECB study. There is a point at which debt-fueled government spending noticeably and demonstrably weighs on economic growth and potential future prosperity. Once nations have hit this point, no amount of additional spending will improve the situation. In fact, it can only make the situation worse.

All across the developed world, nations have hit this point. We are in the national debt sinkhole. Things will only get worse from here.

It must, indeed, be one of these two events; either the nation must destroy public credit, or public credit will destroy the nation. — David Hume

Investing in the Midst of the Sinkhole

As I outlined in an April 29th piece here on Seeking Alpha, I offer a more specific explanation of what causes inflation and deflation and why, in my view, we are in for many more years of deflation. Technology, lingering demand destruction from COVID-19, and aging demographics are all fundamentally deflationary forces, and the debt-fueled money injections directly into the main street economy are likely not enough to overcome them.

The investments that have historically worked well in this sort of low-rates, low-inflation environment are long-duration Treasuries and corporate bonds. But Treasury bonds offer very little income, and corporate bonds do not adequately compensate investors for the risk. Treasuries are running up against the zero lower bound, which may be as low as they go. And around half of all investment-grade corporate bonds are rated BBB (one notch above junk), which makes them susceptible to price drops from the inevitable wave of downgrades that is coming.

Triple-net lease REITs, on the other hand, are often considered the closest thing to a bond alternative, from a risk-adjusted standpoint, in the world of equities. These are publicly traded landlords that own a specific kind of real estate leased to corporate America. This kind of real estate, called "triple net," contractually stipulates that the tenant will pay for property maintenance, taxes, and insurance, leaving the landlord exceedingly few expenses. Plus, initial lease terms are usually quite long — between 10-20 years, with 3- or 5-year option periods tacked onto the end.

Of course, with leases that long, triple net REITs are the most interest rate sensitive sector of real estate. As such, I view them as a leveraged, high-yielding bet on continued low or falling rates.

As long as the lease contract is fulfilled by the tenant, being the landlord of a triple net leased property is much like being the owner of a long-term corporate bond. But unlike the corporate bond of an investment-grade company that yields perhaps 3-4%, triple net leased real estate properties occupied by investment-grade tenants yield between 6-7%. Not to mention the 1-2% rent escalations built into most triple net leases.

Agree Realty (ADC), with 59.4% of rents derived from investment-grade rated tenants (the highest of all triple net REITs) like Walmart (WMT), TJ Maxx (TJX), Walgreens (WBA), Dollar General (DG), CVS Pharmacy (CVS), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW), is the most bond-like in nature. ADC's portfolio is 99.6% occupied and enjoys a weighted average remaining lease term of 10 years. As I wrote in my April 29th piece:

The REIT's net debt to EBITDA is very low at under 4x, it has no debt maturities until 2023, and it is the only net lease REIT (so far, anyway) to announce during the COVID-19 outbreak that they are increasing acquisition guidance for 2020. ADC is quickly becoming the gold standard net lease REIT in my mind, and its relatively small size and low cost of capital should allow it to continue growing quickly.

One more point can be added in ADC's favor: they increased their dividend (albeit only 2.6%) right in the midst of the pandemic, on May 7th. But, on the other hand, the market knows about ADC's bond-like qualities, which is why the stock trades at a rich valuation of 20.5x expected 2020 FFO.

Meanwhile, Realty Income (O), which has trademarked the phrase, "The Monthly Dividend Company," is the second most bond-like triple net lease REIT. Almost half (49%) of its portfolio is made up of investment-grade tenants, and its occupancy rate stands at 98.6%. The portfolio's weighted average remaining lease term sits at 9.2 years.

The company is one of only a handful of REITs that enjoys an A credit rating, which affords it an ultra-low cost of capital to pursue accretive acquisitions. As a result of its cost of capital and scale advantages, its EBITDA ratio is a class-leading 93.9%.

Realty Income is priced at a more modest valuation of 16.6x 2020 FFO, but the landlord also has more exposure to restaurants, movie theaters, and fitness centers than Agree Realty does.

Alternatively, to gain exposure to all net lease REITs in one swoop, one could opt for the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL), which holds all REITs that predominantly own net leased real estate. The ETF has 23 holdings, charges a 0.6% expense ratio, and offers a 6.6% 30-day SEC yield.

My main gripe with NETL is that it also holds gaming/casino REITs in the fund. This is a sector that I don't particularly care for even in normal times, and I especially dislike that sector of real estate in the current environment. In my view, casinos will take longer than most industries to recover from social distancing.

In short, net lease REITs seems to me like a higher yielding asset that is strongly correlated with the movement of interest rates more broadly. I plan to buy into my favorite net lease REITs on any pullback in stock prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADC, O, NETL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.