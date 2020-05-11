Premier Gold: Digging Into The Q1 Results

We're nearly halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and the Mexican miners seem to have been hit the hardest, given that the government-mandated COVID-19-related shutdowns started the earliest and have extended the latest. Unfortunately, Premier Gold (OTCPK:PIRGF) has been one of the companies affected by the closures, and the company's Mercedes Mine has been offline since quarter-end to comply with the shutdowns. However, absent the COVID-19-related closures, the company continues to be one of the highest-cost miners in the sector, with all-in sustaining costs for Q1 coming in above $1,500/oz on a consolidated basis. While I believe Premier Gold has very likely bottomed out at the March lows, and I think the C$1.20 level should be strong support going forward, I continue to see better opportunities elsewhere in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Premier Gold released its Q1 results last week, and the company reported quarterly gold production of 18,000 ounces, with an additional 52,000 ounces of silver production, at all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis of $1,597/oz. This represents the highest consolidated costs figure to date for any company that's reported thus far in Q1, and is well above the company's average gold selling price of $1,474/oz. Unfortunately, this figure is also well above the company's FY-2019 costs last year of $1,218/oz and suggests that the company will have a difficult time moving the needle much on from a cost standpoint, given the very soft start to FY-2020. This will be further exacerbated by seven weeks of missing production in Q2, as the earliest the Mercedes Mine should be back to operating at a normal rate is by early June. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

Beginning with the company's Mercedes Mine in Mexico, it was yet another challenging quarter for the company. However, this was exacerbated by the last ten days of Q1, spent winding down operations to place Mercedes on care and maintenance. The mine produced 11,600 ounces of gold in Q1, down over 30% year-over-year, with silver production also slipping year-over-year, down 10% to 57,600 ounces. The culprit for the weak performance continues to be grades and recoveries, with gold grades trending below FY-2019 levels, down to 2.40 grams per tonne gold from 2.91 grams per tonne gold in FY-2019.

Meanwhile, while silver grades are up marginally from FY-2019 levels, from 26.18 grams per tonne silver to 26.97 grams per tonne silver, this hardly offsets the 16% drop in gold grades. From a gold recovery rate standpoint, we're continuing to see quite a bit of weakness here as well, with gold recovery rates down 230 basis points year-over-year at 93.9%, and silver grades remaining at atrocious levels of just 37%. The only good news is that the company is currently mining in the lower grade Diluvio Zone, and is finally beginning to work towards the higher-grade Lupita Extension going forward.

(Source: Author's Chart)

From a cost standpoint, it was a disastrous quarter for the mine, as all-in sustaining costs on a by-product basis came in at $1,904/oz despite relatively stable total capital expenditures year-over-year. This figure was up more than 70% from Q1 2019 all-in sustaining costs of $1,098/oz and increased 37% sequentially from all-in sustaining costs of $1,388/oz in Q4 2019. Fortunately, the one silver lining was that the average realized gold selling price jumped by $66/oz sequentially to offset some of this contraction in margins, and H2 2020 should bounce back significantly from what are feeble Q1 results, given that we'll be seeing ore from the Lupika Extension and the company is planning to implement smaller mining equipment for reducing mining widths where applicable. Therefore, while a weak Q1 and a mostly shuttered Q2 at Mercedes are going to contribute to by-product all-in sustaining costs of $1,500/oz or worse for the first half, most likely, we should see some substantial improvement in the second half. However, the Mercedes Mine cost guidance of $1,200/oz for FY-2020 is looking like a daunting task at this point.

(Source: Company Presentation, Company News Release)

Moving over to the company's Nevada operations and the 40% owned South Arturo Mine in Nevada, the company had a solid quarter, with the El Nino Underground producing 6,400 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,038/oz. These production figures were nearly 45% higher than Q4 2019, which saw gold production of just 4,600 ounces, and grades also improved, with an average gold grade of 8.6 grams per tonne gold, more than 10% higher than the 7.69 grams per tonne in Q4 2019. Finally, the company also saw solid gold recovery rates, as the FY-2019 gold recovery rate came in at 84.2%, and gold recovery in Q1 was up 550 basis points to 89.7%. While all-in sustaining costs were higher for the quarter, these are still respectable figures at $1,038/oz, as only slightly above the industry average.

(Source: Company Website)

Unfortunately, while it was a solid quarter for South Arturo, it didn't do much to move the needle for the company's consolidated all-in sustaining costs. This is because South Arturo makes up barely one-third of Premier's total gold production, and was not enough to offset the exorbitant costs at Mercedes. Therefore, Premier posted a net loss of $11.9 million in Q1, after accounting for just over $4 million in exploration costs, and another $5 million loss related to foreign exchange. This is simply unacceptable when 80% of gold producers in the sector are currently profitable.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As we can see above, while Premier Gold is expected to jump a few ranks if the company does somehow manage to meet cost guidance at Mercedes of $1,200/oz, but this would still leave Premier ranked 43rd out of 53 gold producers from a cost standpoint. Therefore, until things can turn around at Mercedes, there are several higher-margin producers to choose from in the sector. Fortunately, Premier does have one redeeming quality, and that's a massive global gold resource of more than 10 million ounces. Therefore, while the company is arguably one of the least attractive gold producers in the sector, it's hardly expensive at a $300 million market capitalization with a 10-million ounce resource base. Given this redeeming quality and the fact that the company should be profitable this year thanks to being bailed out by a strong gold (GLD) price, I believe the March lows near C$1.00 likely marked the bottom for the stock.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As the technical chart shows, Premier Gold continues to trade in a steep downtrend, and there's no reason to get excited until this downtrend breaks with a weekly close above C$1.90. However, and as noted above, we've seen a sharp thrust higher off of the lows, suggesting that we might finally be seeing some institutional accumulation in the C$1.00-$1.25 level. Therefore, while I see no reason to be chasing the above C$1.75, I do believe that it's unlikely we see a double bottom in the stock and that we could very likely see a higher low in the $1.20-$1.40 range if we do see some weakness in the miners over the coming weeks. This is based on the fact that we continue to see M&A, even in the higher-cost producers, such as TMAC Resources (OTC:TMMFF) last week, and suitors seem to be after ounces to replenish reserves, with less regard for margins. With Premier's 10-million ounce global gold resource it's sitting on Tier-1 jurisdictions, it's certainly a name that some suitors might be considering.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, I don't see any reason to rush to buy Premier Gold above C$1.70 as we are now up nearly 100% in barely two months. However, I do believe that the stock would be a speculative buy at C$1.20 or lower, and I would not be surprised to see the stock finish 2020 above C$1.85 per share. It's no secret that the company's Mexican operations have been a massive drag on the company's margins, but Premier's global gold resource more than makes up for this, and valuation alone has likely bottomed the stock out at the March lows. For now, I have no plans to start a position in the stock, but I will be watching the stock closely if we can see a sharp pullback over the coming weeks.

