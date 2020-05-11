Nordic American Tankers: Trading Bubbles

There will be lots of volatility especially as we near June WTI expiration.

Blowing bubbles

Nordic American Tanker (NAT) was the textbook example of a bubble that inflated and burst over one week. On April 20th, May WTI contracts settled at -$37 making headlines all over mainstream media. This started the momentum of retail investors piling into the stock which culminated with their CEO appearing on Mad Money with Jim Cramer where he made very bullish comments about repaying debt and focusing on the dividend. The day after, USO (USO) repositioned their portfolio by selling their June WTI contracts and spreading the proceeds over multiple future WTI expiration dates. This created the selling pressure required to put in a short term bottom for June WTI contracts. Based on the chart below we can see that Nordic American Tankers (a tanker stock that benefits on lack of oil storage), has become a method to play the inverse of oil in the short term. As oil rebounded, Nordic American Tankers plummeted over the past two weeks.

Proceed with caution

Nordic American Tankers has become a "battle ground" stock for the price of oil. If you believe in the future prospects of this company as an investor, you will have to stomach a lot of volatility in the near term. If you are a day trader – good luck.

As many retail investors got burned trading with options, retail likely have been using tanker stocks to trade oil. With the June WTI options settlement date of May 19th approaching, Nordic American Tankers will likely be used as a proxy to trade oil. This is compounded by the fact that many retail investors were exposed to this stock by Mad Money.

Another Bubble Brewing

There are multiple events over the next two weeks that could be a catalyst to inflate another bubble in this stock:

There has been a steady flow of tankers from Saudi Arabia totaling 35 million barrels of oil coming into the Gulf Coast until the end of May.

On May 8th, a prominent stock trading show has shown interest to bring on NAT’s CEO on their show to discuss the company.

Although inventory builds are slower than anticipated due to less rig counts, inventory levels are still approaching record-high levels which will continue to maintain upward pricing pressure for oil storage.

The trade?

At face value, the price of the June WTI contracts are exactly the same price as we were one month ago at this point. However there is an artificial bottom at $10 as standards were raised to trigger margin calls at that price. If the price breached this level it would exacerbate selling making it more precarious to volatility.

Knowing that there will be significant volatility in Nordic American Tankers – we will use options to profit. The trade will require the June options as they could be held through the expiration date of May 19th.

A straddle is my favorite way to play volatility around a binary event. The strategy requires a call and put option with the same strike price. The strike at $5.50 makes the most sense because:

The stock has been in a trading range the last few weeks has been around $5 to $6.

If the stock breaks above - it will likely return back to the $7 price which was the day after the CEO appeared on Mad Money.

If it breaks below - it will likely return to $3.50 which was the price before oil became negative.

To make money, we will need the move to be above $6.50 or below $4.00.

Risks

As with all trades there is risk. If all the highlighted catalyst are already priced into the stock price, my options would expire worthless.

Conclusion

One month ago, the markets saw the unexpected with oil going negative. This has increased the amount of traders, investors and mainstream media to focus on this months expiration. For this reason - there will be lots of volatility. Options remain the best way to mitigate risk and preserve capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.