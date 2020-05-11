Oil Price Recovery - Be Cautious And Favor DBO Over USL And USO

If the front month contract does decline, DBO should hold up better than USL or USO.

Storage continues to fill even though the issue has left the headlines.

In my last article I recommended investors use the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL) or the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) over the more popular United States Oil ETF (USO) to benefit from a recovery in WTI crude oil. This has worked out well with USO trailing both USL and DBO.

Data by YCharts

USO made some painful but necessary structural changes and now avoids the front month contract entirely, with most of its assets concentrated in the following 6 months (July-December currently.) It is now less risky and can be a reasonable vehicle for investors seeking short term exposure to that area of the curve.

Looking forward, I see a situation developing that merits near term caution after a strong bounce off the April 27th lows.

Demand Situation

Finished motor gasoline represents nearly half of domestic crude oil consumption, and recent data shows a tepid recovery into a period of usual seasonal strength. As lock downs are extended into June in some states while unemployment continuing to rise, significant demand recovery may take longer than expected.

Little relief is seen from airlines. Passenger volumes are down 92% while the number of flights is "only" down 70%. We're a long way from adding routes back.

My expectations for a near term demand recovery are diminished from a few weeks ago. I think this is a July/August story now, rather than a May/June one.

Supply Situation

When I recommended to buy USL, one of the reasons I believed oil was near a bottom was because the price had fallen so low that some production was cash flow negative, and rapid supply reductions would result.

Just a few weeks later, the situation is very different. The steep contango has flattened significantly. At a $25 WTI spot price, few new wells would be drilled or completed, but continued production is cash flow positive. With all but the strongest producers desperate for cash flow, this price level could slow or stop further supply curtailments that are needed to bring the market into balance.

While overflowing storage has left the headlines, it still remains an issue.

Next week's EIA report could be a turning point

I believe we could see a near term reversal in WTI crude next week, especially in the June contract, if Wednesday's EIA report is bearish, which I see as possible for the following reasons:

1. Demand not returning quickly, as described above.

2. Supply The June spot contract prices for the next report (covering May 2nd-May 8th) are significantly higher than the previous report week (covering April 25-May 1st.) Few predicted a rebound in the front month June contract happening this quickly. There was a lot of talk only a few weeks ago about this contract also going to zero.

Could this rapid price recovery be enough to increase production on any wells that were curtailed (rather than shut-in entirely) or postpone plans for any additional reductions? Could it be enough to move crude in floating storage to be delivered, as in this one anecdotal example?

3. Sentiment In a very short amount of time, the scary headlines about oil going negative and storage overflowing have all but vanished. The very small premium the July contract ($26.04) has over the June contract ($24.63) is signaling that the market believes supply/demand is coming into balance quickly. But it's unclear to me that the supply/demand picture has significantly improved, and the biggest difference I see from two weeks ago is a higher price.

Sentiment can change quickly. The EIA report does not necessarily need to a show a larger inventory build over last week for WTI crude price to reverse. I believe that a report showing the same level of inventory build will be very bearish.

Conclusion and Recommendation

This is far from a definitive analysis, and there are lag effects at work here. Decisions on production aren't made instantly, and oil takes time to move down a pipeline.

But if we do have a near term reversal, DBO should hold up better than both USO and USL which have exposure to the front end of the curve. DBO currently holds February 2021 contracts, and I think we will have enough demand return and supply decline by the end of the Summer that this contract moves higher by then.

Data by YCharts

Shorter term, the EIA inventory data on May 13th will be the last before the June contract stops trading on May 19th. June WTI contract is $24.63 as of this writing. I think that contract sees $20 before it sees $30. Trade cautiously.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also long USL.