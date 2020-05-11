What Happens Next To Moderna Stock After That Big Rally

In the last month after writing that Moderna's (MRNA) prospects looked great, the stock rose 85%, beating the S&P 500's mere 10% return. Moderna almost tripled its return for DIY marketplace guide subscribers and for Seeking Alpha readers who read the January buy call. Although the quarterly earnings report added no new insight for investors, it did give valuable operational updates on financial funding and co-operations with other firms and institutes.

Still, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's "green light" for Moderna to start the Phase 2 study of its new coronavirus vaccine (mRNA-1273) ascertains my bullish rating on the stock.

High Expectations

Moderna's irrational value reminds me of past biotechnology picks that looked expensive at the time but ended up paying off. For example, skeptics could not believe that a ramp-up in Cologuard tests would send Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) up by ~60% (access requires SA premium membership or DIY Value Investing subscription) in the last two years. Similarly, Moderna's mRNA platform and the unfortunate coronavirus outbreak created an unprecedented time crunch for society.

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

The world badly needs to put up a strong fight against Covid-19. So, having Vir (VIR) developing an RNAi therapeutic, Gilead (GILD) supplying remdesivir now, and Moderna potentially commercializing mRNA-1273 in 2021 give us a chance to beat this disease.

Moderna's Moat in mRNA Therapies

mRNA is a "new class of medicines with the opportunity to address many unmet medical needs, with medicines with higher probability of technical success, with greater speed of research and clinical development versus traditional medicines and with better manufacturing capital efficiency and lower cost of goods than injectable recombinants." Given that we now know the coronavirus has plenty of variations in just 15 genes, this increases the difficulty of developing one vaccine.

Moderna's clinical studies already affirmed its efficacy and safety. So if next year's Covid-19 variation changes, the company may sequence it and develop the corresponding vaccine. Since January, the company effectively doubled down on finding a vaccine. It announced five new development candidates at the start of the year. But to reduce its reliance on the Covid-19 segment, it is exploring cancer vaccines, systemic intracellular therapeutics, regenerative therapeutics, and immune-oncology.

Moderna's approach to managing a diverse portfolio of drugs in the pipeline is similar to Regeneron's (REGN) strategy. The stock, which is up ~70% since I last wrote about it, rallied on news it is working on a Covid-19 drug. Yet Regeneron's core business is its blockbuster Dupixent drug. It is broadening its portfolio by developing cancer drugs, just like Moderna.

Below: Thanks to the FDA's fast-tracked approvals, Moderna's pipeline will reach commercial growth sooner.

Source: Moderna

mRNA-1273 Commercialization

Typically, when a late-stage drug developer commercializes its product, it needs lots of money. But Moderna has many partnerships. This includes AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Merck (NYSE:MRK), and Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX). Its partnership with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (or BARDA) lowers the capital requirements for drug commercialization. BARDA provided $483 million to Moderna to develop the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

The Lonza partnership gives Moderna the capacity to scale up vaccine production not in the 100 million range, but perhaps the 1 billion dose range. Management said that "having the partnership with Lonza is a huge enabler to envision the ability to scale up and eventually supply the vaccine on a global footprint to those who need it the most. That will take shape over the coming weeks and months."

Price Target Considerations and Your Takeaway

Moderna is one of a few picks in 2020 that happened to do well. Investors should embrace the "DIY" way by broadening their understanding of special situation stocks. This helps investors offset paper losses. Based on numbers alone, Moderna's stock does not have any margin of safety left. It is a negative 7%. Conversely, savvy investors may create a financial model to come up with a higher fair value for the Moderna stock. In a five-year DCF model, consider using the following assumptions:

Metrics Range Conclusion Discount Rate 12.0%-11.0% 11.50% Perpetuity Growth Rate 3.5%-4.5% 4.00%

Data courtesy of finbox

From above, the finbox model will generate a price target depending on your forecast.

Despite what the valuations tell me, this is a robust company with a fortress balance sheet. Coronavirus is not going away and Moderna is well-equipped with the scientific developments to have a product launched within months.

Please [+]Follow me for free real-time alerts whenever I publish an article. Join the DIY value investing marketplace now. Our service just started the DIY value series of tutorials and tricks will have special picks daily to combat the COVID-19 damage to investor portfolios. Join DIY investing today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Moderna was first an exclusive pick in the DIY Value Investing Marketplace in January 2020.