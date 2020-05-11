Roku: Investors Are Missing The Point

Shares of Roku (ROKU) dropped nearly 8% on Friday despite the company reporting first quarter revenues and earnings that topped Wall Street estimates.

Strong earnings and user growth wasn't impressive enough for some investors who took profits off the table — after shares more than doubled in less than two months — due to concerns over a possible advertising crunch due to COVID-19.

Here's a look at Roku's Q1 numbers as well as how the company has performed on the top and bottom lines over the past four quarters.

Roku Earnings History Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Revenues $250.1M $260.9M $411.2M $320.7M Analyst Estimates $223.4M $257.6M $392.3M $309.2M Earnings Per Share $-0.08 $-0.22 $-0.13 $-0.45 Analyst Estimates $-0.21 $-0.26 $-0.14 $-0.46

With Roku having already pulled its full-year guidance going into Q1 earnings— like nearly every company has done given the uncertainty about how the pandemic will play out — management's comments in its shareholder letter noted that growth in its ad business could see a slowdown. This sent investors into a frenzy and sent shares down more than 10% during after hours trading before finishing down 7% on Friday.

"We anticipate that our ad business will deliver substantial revenue growth on a year-over-year basis, albeit at a slower pace and lower gross profit than we originally expected for the year." — Roku Q1 Shareholder Letter

But as anyone on Wall Street knows, it's all about the future. It's not about the next week, month or quarter, but what will happen years from now. Great examples of this include Amazon (AMZN), Beyond Meat (BYND) and Tesla (TSLA) just to name a few. Even Uber (UBER), which posted a quarterly loss of nearly $3 billion, saw shares climb more than 6% on Friday. We feel investors are absolutely missing the point on Roku as the COVID-19 pandemic has only solidified and accelerated the company's position, which will continue to fuel its growth.

During the conference call, we thought it was interesting that nobody has been talking about the comments made by Roku CFO Steve Louden who said they've seen things starting to stabilize in April. Below is the Q&A between Louden and William Blair analyst Ralph Schackart.

Ralph Schackart

Question: I believe you talked about seeing decreased ad cancellations in April. Can you just maybe provide some more color, are you starting to see your advertisers come back?

Steve Louden

Answer: We did see an uptick in cancellations and pipeline slowdown in mid-March. Since then, (in April) we’ve seen it stabilize. ... While the rest of the year is uncertain, we still expect substantial growth in the ad business through the year.

Unfortunately for investors, Roku didn't get the same love from the market that Facebook (FB) received after the social media company announced that ads had stabilized in April during its Q1 report. Here's the comment from Facebook CFO David Wehner during the earnings call.

"Given the increasing uncertainty in our business outlook, we are not providing specific revenue guidance for the second quarter or full year 2020, rather, I would like to provide a snapshot of revenue performance in the second quarter thus far. There is a tremendous amount of macro uncertainty. So it's difficult to extrapolate performance based on a small sample of data. After initial steep decrease in ad revenue in March, we have seen signs of stability reflected in the first three weeks of April."

With the announcement that ad revenues had stabilized in April, shares of Facebook soared as much as 15% in after-hours trading. Yet, the market punished ROKU and sent shares down more than 10% in after hours trading before settling down nearly 8% on Friday.

We feel investors focused their attention on Roku's shareholder letter which talked about an increase in ad cancellations or delayed starts throughout March, and completely missed the point that Louden made during the conference call that things stabilized in April.

First, the main difference from Roku and that of Facebook and Uber is that those companies focused their talking points more on the recovery in April, instead of what happened in March. Unfortunately for investors in Roku, management did not do the same which led to investors selling first, and asking questions later. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein also noted this in his post-earnings report.

“Management expects ‘substantial revenue growth year over year, albeit at a slower pace’ for advertising. ... However, management did not give specific ad growth for April, causing some to assume very weak trends.” — Jason Helfstein, Oppenheimer

Second, part of the selloff was due to Roku's big run into earnings over the past two months. It's hard to blame investors for taking profits after shares more than doubled in less than two months. But at the same time, we argue that shares should have never fallen as low as they did ($60) during the market meltdown in March, because Roku was going to be one of the few companies that would greatly benefit as a stay-at-home play. So while it has been a great run, we feel there is still plenty of upside remaining for investors going forward.

Conclusion

Another important point we'd like to mention is that ad cancellations have been mostly offset by ad-spend that has moved over to Roku from traditional TV budgets.

With no live sports, and with production halted for TV shows and movies, advertisers are moving where all the eyeballs are going. This, of course, is great news for Roku which saw streaming hours reach a record 13.2 billion hours last quarter. This is up 1.6 billion hours over the prior quarter and 4.3 billion hours year-over-year.

While Roku will continue to benefit from people cutting the cord, the current environment will only accelerate that process. Whether lockdowns end or are extended, the company will continue to benefit as advertisers make the switch in order to get the best return on investment, especially in times of budgets cuts for ad spending.

“There’s still going to be a significant financial recession or great Recession,” said Louden, in response to the question whether ending lockdowns of cities will return things to normal. “And so they [advertisers] are going to have to justify their marketing spend more heavily. ... And so I think this will be a big catalyst, where the advertisers are taking a harder look at their allocation."

While the company didn't get into more specifics that investors and analysts wanted, management did give a glimpse of what was taking place in April. The number of new accounts rose by more than 70% compared to a year earlier while the number of streaming hours climbed by roughly 80%.

Even analysts at Wedbush and Loop Capital — some of the biggest Roku bears — have started changing their tune and have continued to raise their price targets. Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter raised the firm's price target on Roku to $136. Why is this notable? Well, consider just one year ago, Pachter raised his price target from $55 to $65 on Roku this time last year.

With unemployment reaching nearly the great depression levels with more than 20.5 million jobs lost in April alone, the economy is going to take awhile to rebound. This should increase cord-cutting as people look to save money and are starting to realize just how much streaming companies offer, including Roku's own channel which allows customers to watch hundreds of channels for free.

As we noted earlier, investors seemed to have missed some important points from Roku's latest conference call and earnings report as the COVID-19 pandemic has not only helped fuel the company's growth, but has solidified and accelerated Roku's position in the streaming market. Long story short, the Roku growth story remains, and its future looks brighter than ever.

While we believe Roku is a clear long-term winner, we'll continue to trade around our core position to capture the nice returns that come with its wild swings. If shares dip back to the $100 range, we'll be doubling our position as shares will likely make all-time highs by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.