Depression-Era Unemployment

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Factory Orders

Factory orders tumbled 10.3% in March, while shipments were down 5.2%. The decline in durables was 14.7% and in nondurable goods it was 5.8%. Business spending, as measured by orders for nondefense capital goods exluding aircraft, was down just 0.1%. These figures will look good compared to what we see for April, challenging the lows we saw in 2009.

PMI and ISM Services Indices

Markit’s US Service Index plunged from 39.8 in March to 26.7 in April, which doesn’t come as any surprise. The declines in every category were the steepest in survey history. The service sector will undoubtedly take much longer to recover than manufacturing, as some plants are already starting to reopen. Service sector businesses will see a much slower recovery, due to capacity limitations and social distaincing measures, but the greatest unknown is how consumers will respond when all restrictions on activity are lifted. Some consumer surveys suggest shoppers will wait an additional 30-90 days beyond shelter-in-place orders being lifted, depending on the industry, before returning to a new normal. This survey should provide early indications of improving activity, as it was the first of several to turn down in February.

The ISM Non-Manufacturing Index fell from 52.5% in March to 41.8% in April, which was the lowest number since March 2009. The Supplier Delivery sub-index hit an all-time high of 78.3, which helped the overall index hold above 40, but this is due to slower deliveries. Normally, that would indicate stronger consumer demand, but today it is a result of supply-chain issues. Therefore, the reading is a negative and not a positive. The Prices index rose from 50.0 to 55.1, which was a result of higher prices for Personal Protective Equipment and other healthcare-related items.

Unemployment Claims

Claims decreased by 677,000 last week to what investors seemed to think was an uplifting 3.169 million. I wish I could explain that one. The continuing claims number is what should be the focal point, and it surged by 4.6 million to a record 22.6 million. The inflection point I am looking for is the peak in continuing claims. When that number starts to decline, it will be meaningful.

April Jobs Report

The chart below is staggering, as 20.5 million jobs were lost and the unemployment rate rose to 14.7%. Average hourly earnings soared 4.7%, but that just reflects that most of the job losses occurred in low-wage positions, which raised the average. The unemployment rate far understates the real rates because those out of work on a temporary basis are not considered unemployed, provided that remains to be the case moving forward.

As dismal as these numbers look, they will likely get worse, because the surveys of businesses and households were conducted during the middle of April. We know that the economy has deteriorated further since then. There is also a lag in capturing the real-time data, which suggests that the unemployment rate could be 5% higher than reported. Lastly, if we consider that only those who are without a job and actively looking for one are counted as unemployed, the real rate is probably headed closer to 25%. Historians estimate that 25% was the peak unemployment rate during the Great Depression. The bottom line is that there are a lot people who, for a variety of reasons, are out of work and not actively looking for a new job yet. They won’t be counted in the rolls of unemployed.

Conclusion

While there are Depression-era levels of economic contraction and unemployment, there are also unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus combatting the crisis. Still, the chart below redefines the saying that the market is not the economy. The two have literally been moving in opposite directions over the past six weeks. One is right and the other is wrong. At the moment it looks like the tail (market) is wagging the dog (economy), but that can only last so long.

Monetary stimulus works on financial markets intravenously, meaning very quickly. This explains the rapid recovery in stock and bond markets. Fiscal stimulus has to be digested by the real economy as though it were swallowing a huge piece of meat without chewing. In other words, very slowly. This is one reason the economic statistics continue to deteriorate. From my perspective, the fiscal stimulus may be too little too late in terms of how rapidly it is being disseminated and unevenly it is being distributed. As a result, the market has overshot the anticipated improvement in economic fundamentals, and the two will more closely align in the months ahead, as we did during the technology bust and Great Recession.

