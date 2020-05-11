Relative And Absolute Momentum Mean Apple Shares Likely Keep Rising

In the New Economy, Apple Is A Winner

Despite a global pandemic and recession, Apple (AAPL) investors are up about 6 percent YTD (at the time of writing this). As an on-and-off shareholder of Apple, I was a bit surprised when I saw this, but when I looked deeper it makes sense. Apple is a stock that trades based on momentum first, product cycles second, and macroeconomic trends third.

One aspect of the coronavirus pandemic that is rather interesting is that the economy seems to be shifting from a long-running trend towards consumers preferring experiences back to consumers preferring things. There is a large contingent of consumers who were planning on spending money on things like domestic and international vacations, music festivals, sporting events, and nightclubs, who now have far fewer experiences to spend money on. Some of their money is going to go towards paying down debt and savings, but the combination of government stimulus and much of the economy still functioning means that there is still a healthy amount of consumer spending that will occur. And with fewer experiences to spend money on, I see more people substituting their purchases, treating themselves with at-home entertainment and technology. That means more business for Apple and Amazon (AMZN) in 2020.

Even at close to $1000 per phone, iPhones aren't out of reach of the vast majority of consumers. Apple's financing options obviate the need for cash upfront, meaning consumers can spread their iPhone purchase out enough so that they're paying $30 per month or so. Apple has already reported Q2 earnings, taking some expected volatility out of the stock. The market likes what it sees in Apple - the stock is one of the strongest relative and absolute performers in the large-cap universe.

What Asset-Pricing Theory Suggests About AAPL

It's somewhat counter-intuitive, but there's a long and successful history of investors buying stocks on momentum. Classic momentum strategies include buying stocks close to 52-week highs, buying stocks based on time-series momentum (trend following), and cross-sectional/relative momentum (buy whatever is performing best, regardless of the market direction). Typically, broad-based momentum strategies have 15-20 percent annual returns.

Apple has relative momentum because the market is still down for the year, and Apple is up. If you buy into the relative momentum strategy, you would buy stocks like Apple and Amazon right now and would sell stocks like cruises, hotels, and airlines. Classic absolute momentum strategies mean you buy stocks that are up big over the last 1-3 months with the hope that they continue to rise. Under this framework, Apple is up, so you buy it. This strategy is the most effective when combined with relative momentum and stocks at their 52-week high.

Why does momentum work?

There are a few theories. One theory is the disposition effect, which holds that retail investors and mutual fund managers tend to book profits in stocks they have a profit in and add money to stocks that are losing, causing stocks to underreact to fundamental news about their underlying companies. 1 in 7 stocks return more than 20 percent annualized, while nearly 40 percent have negative returns, giving a lot of fuel for the disposition effect to cause asset prices to lag the fundamentals of the underlying companies. This is the theory that makes the most sense to me.

Another theory is that investors tend to herd. Under this theory, investors pile into whatever is working, causing it to go up more until prices eventually overreact. There is some evidence for this theory, and studies on relative momentum show mean reversion for relative winners over multi-year periods. I have a better explanation for this, as a practitioner and not a researcher – it's the business cycle. So, in a bear market, the best relative performers are defensive stocks like PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO).

But when the economy turns up again, the best performers are more likely to be companies that are more cyclical in nature, like banks. Other areas where you see mean reversion despite momentum being more prevalent is when stocks see liquidity shocks over the short term (like margin calls). Since big price changes caused by a lack of liquidity aren't always related to fundamental information, they don't necessarily define the future of the underlying businesses they're tied to. Under these asset-pricing frameworks, you're likely to see Apple outperform the market at the least, and power through its all-time high at best.

Conclusion

Apple is likely to continue winning in the new economy. With strong relative and absolute momentum, the research suggests that Apple continues to rise at a nice pace over the next 1-3 months. Additionally, momentum research suggests that if the market does fall again, Apple is likely to weather the storm better than more cyclical stocks. With strong fundamental and technical tailwinds, I would expect Apple's winning streak to continue.

