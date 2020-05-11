Calibre Mining: Digging Into The Q1 Results

We're now more than halfway through the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and we've seen quite mixed results across the board, given that all countries have had a different response to COVID-19 related precautionary measures. Calibre Mining (OTCQX:CXBMF) is one company that has had its operations offline temporarily relating COVID-19, but it is one of the few companies that went ahead with its shutdown voluntarily, a testament to Calibre's desire to take care of its workforce, and aim to curb COVID-19 spread in the surrounding community. From an operations standpoint, notwithstanding the lost week of operations in Q1, the company had a solid quarter, producing over 42,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $1,030/oz. However, while Calibre is one of the more attractive emerging producers in the sector, we've seen the stock charge higher by an astounding 200% in just 40 days, leaving the stock quite overbought short-term. Therefore, while the company is undoubtedly one to keep an eye on for investors, given its organic growth profile, I do not believe this is an ideal time to be adding any exposure to the stock above C$1.40.

Calibre Mining released its Q1 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 42,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,030 from its Nicaraguan operations, La Libertad and Limon. If these two mines sound familiar, it's because they used to belong in B2Gold's (BTG) portfolio, but the previous Newmarket Gold team picked them up off of B2Gold last year, as these had become non-core and high-cost assets that were dragging down B2Gold's all-in cost margins. While it doesn't always pay off to pick up a leading miner's least attractive assets, it's looking like a wise move for the Calibre team based on early results. The combination of a fresh set of eyes, a reliable management team, and a decade of experience in the country seems to be paying off thus far since taking over the keys from B2Gold a year ago. Let's take a look at the company's operations below:

Beginning with the company's El Limon operations in southwest Nicaragua, the mine had a solid quarter, with 20,600 ounces of gold production at $984/oz. This production showed a significant improvement from the FY-2019 average quarterly gold production of 15,600 ounces and was the best quarter a year for the mine from a production standpoint. Meanwhile, from a cost standpoint, it was a satisfactory quarter, with all-in sustaining costs coming in below $1,000/oz, but tracking slightly above guidance of $900/oz. for FY-2020. It's worth noting that these costs include over $15 million in combined growth capital and drilling, and are therefore will likely be a little higher with Calibre re-investing aggressively in its business.

Moving over to the company's La Libertad operations, the mine had a solid quarter, with 21,000 ounces of gold produced at all-in sustaining costs of $951/oz. This figure is well below trailing-twelve-month all-in sustaining costs of $1,308/oz. at the mine, despite costs seeing a minor jump sequentially in Q1. In terms of grades, the mine's processed grades came in at 1.69 grams per ton gold, with stable gold recovery rates above 94%. The company guided for 72,000 ounces at $1,075/oz. at the mid-point at La Libertad, and before the voluntary suspension, the company was well on track to trounce this guidance. Therefore, while the company did the right thing by voluntarily suspending mining activities, it's unfortunate that the company had to pull guidance after a solid Q1. As it sits currently, the company is planning for a late May restart to operations based on comments made in the Q1 conference call.

The exciting part about the Calibre mining story that some may not be aware of is the company's total of 2.7 million tons of annual mill throughput availability between El Limon and La Libertad. Based on the current run rate, La Libertad has an additional 800,000 tons per annum of available mill capacity, which could be supplemented by other discoveries either at or around their current operations. Therefore, while Calibre Mining may look like a run of the mill 150,000-ounce gold producer in a Tier-3 jurisdiction in Nicaragua, the one significant redeeming quality about the story is the organic growth profile potential at little to no extra cost. Currently, the company's plan is so fast-track the Pavon Gold Project, which is north of Libertad, to provide an additional ore source as early as mid-2021. As of right now, the plan is to have a Feasibility Study released by year-end to conceptualize the project economics better. The current resource at Pavon is quite high-grade, sitting at 230,000 ounces at 5.16 grams per ton gold.

While it was a solid quarter for production from Calibre production-wise, as noted above, the real success for the company, however, was at the drill bit. Calibre had exceptional exploration success across the board at its Nicaraguan assets, with high-grade drill results announced from the Panteon deposit, which is part of the El Limon mine complex. Not only did the company intercept 17.77 grams per ton gold over 10.8 meters in LIM-20-4425, but we also saw a high-grade hit of 54.67 grams per ton over 5.2 meters in LIM-20-4424. The Panteon deposit lies just 150 meters west of the Santa Pancha Underground Mine, which is less than 10 kilometers from the El Limon mill.

Meanwhile, at La Libertad, the Amalia target has also shown some promising drill results, with 17.84 grams per ton gold intersected over 7.0 meters in drill-hole EZ19-001. The Amalia property encompasses a system of low-sulfidation, epithermal gold structures that have limited exploration and no previous drilling to date. This is one of the benefits of La Libertad being a non-core asset to B2Gold when it was picked up by Calibre. The reason being is that B2Gold did not spend much on exploration at the property as its sole focus was on beefing up the total ounce count at Fekola, the company's flagship mine in Mali. Therefore, it likely left a lot of exploration upside behind at El Limon and La Libertad, as they were too focused on their best assets to bother spending more money here. While it's still very early stage at Amalia, the property is just 35 kilometers northeast of the La Libertad and could provide a high-grade ore source if follow-up drilling continues with similar success.

So why not buy Calibre Mining here given that it can potentially transform into a 200,000-ounce gold producer at a minimal additional cost with solid exploration targets surrounding its operations? The issue is the technical picture, which I believe to be getting a little ahead of itself here short-term. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see in the chart above, Calibre Mining is now up over 210% in just 40 trading days off of its mid-March lows. While this is showing that there's a significant appetite for the stock with a parabolic rise with minimal selling pressure along the way, it's also left the stock quite extended, with Calibre Mining now more than 40% above its 200-day moving average. Based on today's candle, which is a move to new highs, we are seeing abnormal panic buying showing up (highlighted by the orange bar), which suggests that we likely have retail chasing the stock. This is not ideal, as while the stock could move a little higher short-term, we are likely to see a correction soon. The reason for the elevated risk here is that panic buying and chasing a stock that's extended is rarely rewarded. Stocks can go up sharply, and they can make sizeable moves long-term, but they rarely go up in straight lines without shakeouts along the way.

As the below chart shows of 2017, we saw similar orange bars show up, and while we did head 10% higher, a good chunk of this move was quickly retraced. While I am not suggesting that we will see a similar correction as Calibre Mining is an entirely different company than it was in 2017, I would not be surprised by a pullback in the coming weeks. Therefore, for investors that can be patient, we will likely see a more favorable entry point down the road.

Calibre Mining is one of the newest gold producers in the sector and is undoubtedly making waves considering the strong buying we've seen since the mid-March lows. Having said that, the stock is now getting quite overbought short-term at C$1.40, and I do not believe this is a wise time to be chasing the stock. Therefore, for investors that are anxious to start a position in Calibre, I think the best time to do so would be on a 20% plus pullback towards the C$1.10 level. If we were to see Calibre Mining head above C$1.55 before July, I would view this as an opportunity to book some profits for traders.

