Mapletree Industrial Trust: Yet To Price In Downside Risks

Mapletree Industrial Trust's capacity for further acquisitions could be limited by the fact that its debt headroom has narrowed with gearing ratio increased to 37.6% as of March 31, 2020.

Negative rental reversions are very likely going forward, as Mapletree Industrial Trust would possibly have to accept lower rents to retain certain tenants to maintain a high occupancy rate.

Mapletree Industrial Trust retained S$6.6 million of income available for distribution in 4QFY2020, which led to DPU in the recent quarter declining -7.5% YoY and -9.8% QoQ respectively.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed industrial REIT Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) [MINT:SP].

Mapletree Industrial Trust retained S$6.6 million of income available for distribution in 4QFY2020, which led to Distribution Per Unit or DPU in the recent quarter declining -7.5% YoY and -9.8% QoQ respectively. The REIT's future distributions for FY2021 are dependent on prompt and successful rent collection from tenants, and the proportion of rent deferral requests among its tenants. Negative rental reversions are very likely going forward, as Mapletree Industrial Trust would possibly have to accept lower rents to retain certain tenants so as to maintain a high occupancy rate. Also, Mapletree Industrial Trust's capacity for further acquisitions could be limited by the fact that its debt headroom has narrowed with gearing ratio increased to 37.6% as of March 31, 2020.

On the other hand, industrial REITs such as Mapletree Industrial Trust are relatively more resilient than retail and hospitality REITs, as they have longer Weighted Average Lease To Expiry or WALE, and their tenants' business activities are comparatively less impacted by social distancing measures or travel restrictions.

In other words, Mapletree Industrial Trust does deserve to trade at a premium to other retail and hospitality REITs, but its current valuation has not priced in potential downside risks as mentioned above. As such, a "Neutral" rating for Mapletree Industrial Trust is fair.

This is an update of my initiation article on Mapletree Industrial Trust published on October 12, 2019. Mapletree Industrial Trust's unit price has increased marginally by +1.6% from S$2.50 as of October 10, 2019, to S$2.54 as of May 8, 2020, since my initiation. Mapletree Industrial Trust trades at 1.57 times P/B, which represents a premium to its historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples of 1.43 times and 1.34 times respectively. The REIT also offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) distribution yield of 4.8% and a consensus forward FY2021 distribution yield of 4.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in Mapletree Industrial Trust units listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker MINT:SP, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million and market capitalization is above $3.9 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

4QFY2020 DPU Declined Due To Income Retention

Mapletree Industrial Trust's 4QFY2020 (YE March) Distribution Per Unit or DPU of S$0.0285 was below expectations, representing YoY and QoQ declines of -7.5% and -9.8% respectively. In contrast, the REIT's income available for distribution was up +15.4% YoY at S$69.2 million. In the REIT's 4QFY2020 financial results media release published on April 27, 2020, Mapletree Industrial Trust highlighted that it had retained S$6.6 million of income available for distribution so as to have "greater flexibility in cash management in view of the uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Mapletree Industrial Trust noted at the 4QFY2020 results briefing on April 28, 2020, that the income retained took into consideration the need to "distribute whatever that is the taxable income due for the full financial year" to avoid "any residual kind of tax considerations or issues", and "the kind of requests we're getting from our tenants". But the REIT also emphasized at the recent results call that "we're not as badly affected as the other property types like hospitality or retail", and that "our arrears are still very well under control."

Approximately under 10% of Mapletree Industrial Trust have mentioned about the possibility of requesting for rent deferral, but none have yet to put in an official request as of late-April 2020. Mapletree Industrial Trust has currently set aside S$13.7 million for rental relief, which is determined "based on some gauge on how much each of the tenants might require and how many of the tenants will require the help." The S$6.6 million of income available for distribution retained will cover approximately half of the estimated rental relief.

Looking ahead, Mapletree Industrial Trust highlighted at its 4QFY2020 results call on April 28, 2020, that future FY2021 distributions will be dependent on "the kind of revenue we get from the tenants in the coming one or two quarters", but the REIT also committed to paying out taxable income to fulfill tax transparency requirements, as long as it collects sufficient rent. Singapore REITs have to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income to qualify for tax transparency.

Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Mapletree Industrial Trust's performance was decent in 4QFY2020 (January 1, 2020, to March 31, 2020) when the coronavirus pandemic started to escalate in Singapore.

The REIT's portfolio occupancy rate increased from 90.9% in 3QFY2020 to 91.5% in 4QFY2020, as the improvement in occupancy rates for hi-tech buildings, business park buildings, and stack-up/ramp-up buildings were partially offset by a decrease in occupancy rates for flatted factories and light industrial building. Mapletree Industrial Trust's portfolio occupancy rate has held up well in 4QFY2020 because of its relatively long Weighted Average Lease To Expiry or WALE and its tenant base.

The REIT has a WALE of 4.2 years as of March 31, 2020, more specifically 3.4 years for its industrial properties located in Singapore, and 7.4 years for its data center portfolio in North America. Mapletree Industrial Trust also has a diversified tenant base with limited tenant concentration risks, as its largest single tenant and top 10 tenants account for less than 9% and 30% of the REIT's gross rental income respectively. Also, approximately 63.9% of Mapletree Industrial Trust's tenants have leased their properties from the REIT for more than four years, and tenant retention rate remained healthy at 77.5% in the most recent quarter.

As per the chart below, Mapletree Industrial Trust's rental reversions for its industrial properties in Singapore were flattish in 4QFY2020, and rental rates for new leases have also remained fairly resilient in the past quarter. However, with 17.7% of its leases (by gross rental income) expiring in FY2021, there is a risk that Mapletree Industrial Trust could possibly witness significant negative rental reversions if the coronavirus pandemic takes a longer than expected time to be contained.

Rental Reversions For Mapletree Industrial Trust's Singapore Industrial Properties

Source: Mapletree Industrial Trust's 4QFY2020 Results Presentation Slides

At the REIT's 4QFY2020 results call on April 28, 2020, Mapletree Industrial Trust disclosed that the REIT "would trade-off rents with occupancy" and "have some negative (rental) revisions so that we can keep our occupancy healthy." The REIT also noted at the results call that "on an individual renewal basis, sometimes we are seeing a little more significant adjustment in the rent, sometimes up to minus 10%" and a "positive outcome in this situation will probably be a minus 2%, minus 3% kind of rent regression" for the overall portfolio. Mapletree Industrial Trust mentioned that that "occupancy may drift down another 1, 2 percentage point from current level."

Also, approximately 45% of Mapletree Industrial Trust's tenants are small-to-medium sized companies, which might not have the financial strength to weather the current downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as compared to larger and more well-capitalized companies. Notably, the success rate of the automated monthly electronic rent payments deduced directly from certain tenants' bank accounts has declined from 98% historically to 94% in April 2020, which could imply that some of the tenants are possibly facing financial difficulties and were unable to top up their bank accounts in a timely manner.

Narrower Debt Headroom

Mapletree Industrial Trust's gearing increased from 34.1% as of December 31, 2019, to 37.6% as of March 31, 2020, largely due to additional debt incurred for a recent acquisition of data centers in North America.

This means that Mapletree Industrial Trust's gearing is now closer to the statutory gearing limit of 45% for Singapore REITs. Given that most REITs prefer to maintain their gearing ratios at 40% or below to allow for some buffer, Mapletree Industrial Trust's debt headroom is narrower now, and this could possibly limit the REIT's capacity for further acquisitions.

Valuation

Mapletree Industrial Trust trades at 1.57 times P/B based on the REIT's net asset value per unit of S$1.62 as of March 31, 2020, and its unit price of S$2.54 as of May 8, 2020. As a comparison, the REIT's historical three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 1.43 times and 1.34 times respectively.

Notably, Mapletree Industrial Trust's net asset value per unit increased by +7.3% from S$1.51 as of March 31, 2019, to S$1.62 as of March 31, 2020, which was largely attributable to a portfolio revaluation gain of S$79.7 million driven by a compression of capitalization rates. There are risks associated with a decrease in Mapletree Industrial Trust's portfolio valuation going forward.

At the REIT's 4Q2020 results briefing on April 28, 2020, Mapletree Industrial Trust acknowledged that the independent valuers might not have "fully taken in future impact beyond 31st March on what kind of, say, cap rates would have moved to, what kind of rent levels would have been adjusted down to" as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Mapletree Industrial also added at the recent results call that "there's very few transactions in this period" and independent valuers were "hard-pressed to get transaction evidence and data to make any big adjustments to the numbers."

Mapletree Industrial Trust offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) distribution yield of 4.8% and a consensus forward FY2021 distribution yield of 4.9%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Mapletree Industrial Trust include further support for its tenants in the form of either rental rebates or rent deferrals, larger-than-expected negative rent reversions, a failure to execute on yield-accretive acquisitions because of limited debt headroom, a decrease in Mapletree Industrial Trust's portfolio valuation going forward, and lower-than-expected distributions in the future.

