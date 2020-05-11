Royal Dutch Shell: Very High Long-Term Potential Returns With Low Downside Risk

This is further supported by a simple rule of thumb valuation approach that also indicates potential annual returns of at least 14% for the next five years as conditions slowly recover.

Even if it takes seven years before their dividend reaches its former level with only minimal growth thereafter, the intrinsic value for their shares is around 40% higher.

Introduction

When Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) surprised the market by reducing their dividend several weeks ago, they very likely tarnished their reputation in the eyes of many dividend investors. This historic decision was taken in the light of the sudden economic turmoil brought about by the coronavirus. Some investors may be concerned that due to this economic fallout oil and gas prices will stay lower for longer, which was one of the mantras of the 2015-2016 oil price crash. Even if this rather unsavory outcome eventuates, their intrinsic value still appears much higher than their current share price.

Background

When they released their results for the first quarter of 2020 they moved quickly to reduce their dividend in the face of plummeting demand for their hydrocarbon-based products. Personally, I believe that they acted too hastily, given that they had ample financial strength to wait at least one more quarter to gain more clarity on any recovery. Nonetheless, due to their adequate historical dividend coverage and strong financial position, as summarized in the two graphs included below, they should easily be capable of increasing their dividend once operating conditions recovery. If interested my more detailed analysis can be found in my previous article.

Image Source: Author.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuation

To illustrate my point that their intrinsic value is much higher than their current share price even if oil and gas prices stay lower for longer, the discounted cash flow valuation was based around quite conservative assumptions that are outlined in the table below. Most notably, these foresee their dividend remaining at its current depressed level of $1.28 per ADR share for the next three years and not reaching its former $3.76 per ADR share until the seventh year. Given the long-term uncertainties they face transitioning away from fossil fuels to clean and renewable energy, their perpetual growth rate was assumed to be zero.

Image Source: Author.

The valuation produced a result of $45.23 per share, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 41.21% higher as of the time of writing. This indicates that their current share price offers a very large discount to its intrinsic value, even if it takes years before their dividend reaches its former glory. The quite conservative assumptions also indicates that there is a low probability of shareholders seeing negative returns in the long term. Obviously, there are many realistic scenarios that foresee more significant dividend growth and thus would produce a higher intrinsic value, however, I believe that an attractive investment is one that can be justified with conservative future assumptions.

This valuation used a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 1.09 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk-free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on 08th May 2020, which reflects that risk-free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. Admittedly, this intrinsic value is partly being boosted by the current very low risk-free rates as well as only moderate expected market returns.

Since the discount rate is arguably the most contentious assumption, I have provided a Monte Carlo Simulation with a wide range of 121 different cost of equity assumptions. These include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk-free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments. Importantly, it can be seen in the graph below that very few of these results are negative at only 9% and even of these few negative results, the losses are only small at less than 10%. Even if all the results above a 100% return are judged to be too extreme and thus are excluded, the negative returns still only form 12% of the total returns. This proves that the intrinsic value and thus potential returns are not simply a result of low discount rates and also highlights that there is also a low probability of shareholders losing money in the long term, as almost all valuations produce an intrinsic valuation above their current share price as of the time of writing.

Image Source: Author.

I believe that reviewing the payback period of a dividend stream is especially important for companies that are facing structural long-term changes, such that the oil and gas industry faces as the world moves away from fossil fuels. Although I believe that this will be steady and provide them adequate time to continue diversifying into clean and renewable energy, naturally, no one can see the future and thus this judgement may prove incorrect.

Given this risk the quicker a shareholder sees their capital returned through dividends, the less the probability of them losing money. After reviewing the graph included below it can be seen that based upon the previously discussed scenario, it only takes slightly longer than 11 and 13 years for their dividends to repay the initial investment in nominal and 2.50% inflation-adjusted terms respectively. The example was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum. It can be seen that despite its consistent growth rate, its inflation-adjusted payback period is significantly longer at 25 years, which is significantly less attractive than 13 years.

Image Source: Author.

Rule Of Thumb Valuation

Even though I believe that investment decisions should be supported by some degree of quantitative valuation, it nonetheless is still interesting to consider a simple rule of thumb approach. Given their aforementioned dividend during normal operating conditions and decent overall financial position, it stands to reason that at some point within the next five years it is likely that they will reinstate their dividend to its previous level of $3.76 per ADR share. Based on their historical dividend yield, as seen below, it would not be unrealistic to expect their shares to trade with approximately a 6% yield in the future and thus would see their share price increasing to $62.67, which is an increase of 95.66% as of the time of writing. Even if this took five years, shareholders would still achieve a gross potential annualized return of 14.37% before any dividends. This would certainly power any portfolio higher despite only being based on conservative assumptions.

Conclusion

Although their hasty decision to reduce their dividend has likely scared away some dividend investors, with some patience it seems likely that the remaining shareholders will see very high returns. Most importantly, these potential returns only used quite conservative assumptions that thus provide a margin of safety and minimize downside risk. After this, it should come as little surprise that I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Royal Dutch Shell’s First Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.