Scorpio Tankers Is Accumulating Cash

Despite one of the strongest tanker markets on record, Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is down ~50% YTD. Usually it's the opposite.

I have to admit, I am not the biggest fan of product tankers (I typically invest in crude tankers), but at these levels, especially after STNG's recent selloff, I am willing to initiate a position. STNG is a leader in the LR segment and the Trafigura fleet acquisition (September last year) further reinforces this leadership.

Q1 2020 earnings results reflected the company's best quarter since 2015, with the fleet averaging ~$23,000 per day. Below is the summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned in each of the pools during Q1 2020:

Not only that, STNG believes that the disclosed Q2 bookings to date will result in consensus moving much higher (note spot rates on LR2 tankers have even exceeded $100,000 per day). Below is the summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned in each of the pools so far in Q2 2020:

The strong tanker market has attracted investor interest. As the company noted: "We have recently welcomed many new investors to our register who see the opportunity in the company's ownership of the world's largest pit of modern product tankers."

For those not familiar, the tanker market has been on fire this year, with strength noticed across all tanker segments, from the very largest crude carriers (VLCCs) to the smallest Handysize product tankers. That said, spot market rates have started to fall to more normal levels. The surge in the tanker market has to do with unprecedented turmoil in the energy space, which has been on the verge of collapse due to the coronavirus, which in turn has caused a global oil glut. Oil crashed to the lowest level in more than two decades and we even experienced negative oil prices one day before the May '20 contract expired. Oil demand is weak (due to worldwide lockdowns, etc.), supply doesn't adjust efficiently, the world has been flooded with excess oil, and we are running out of storage space. Oil tankers have come to the rescue, but at a hefty price for charterers. They are being used to hold record amounts of oil at sea, often referred to as "floating storage". This benefits my investments in Teekay Corporation (TK), which owns tankers via its daughter Teekay Tankers (TNK), Euronav (EURN) and DHT Holdings (DHT). Recently, I also invested in Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA).

In the current market, tanker companies have one thing in common: they are making a lot of money, some way more than others depending on their chartering policy/strategy (those with more spot exposure are making more money). Tanker executives have appeared on popular TV shows, providing a major publicity boost for the sector. For example, TK's CEO joined CNBC's Kelly Evans and the CEO of Nordic American Tankers (NAT) appeared on Jim Cramer's Mad Money on CNBC. Investors went wild.

Many are now being extra cautious, fearing that the tanker market is in a bursting bubble. I also believe that the astronomical rates cannot last forever. But rates don't need to be astronomically high to make strong free cash flow. They need to be high enough. As a side note, it is important to point out that there is a difference between the spot market and the period market. The good news is that there has been appetite for time charters, with shipowners locking in TCE rates far above mid-cycle norms, insulating cash flow from the very volatile spot market. For example, DHT Holdings entered into time charter contracts for 6 of its VLCCs, all with firm periods of 12 months at an average fixed rate of $67,300 per day.

This translates into annual revenue of almost $150M and free cash flow well in excess of $100M (regardless of what happens to spot rates over the coming weeks/months). Not bad.

NNA also managed to fix some LR1s at attractive rates:

STNG is spot exposed, so expect more volatility. However, as things stand, the company is accumulating cash and Q2 market rates have been significantly higher than Q1. As of May 5, 2020, STNG had $204.2M in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. This figure is set to grow and that's a cause for great optimism, which needs to be viewed in the following context. The booming market and cash flow accumulation will substantially boost STNG's NAV. This applies to other tanker companies as well. This was also echoed by Deutsche Bank shipping analyst, Amit Mehrotra, who sees significantly increased valuations and tanker NAVs could double by the end of 2020.

In previous years, investors have been accustomed to oil tanker companies just covering OPEX and finance costs. Now, they are generating tremendous amounts of free cash flow. As such, I believe this will lead to a massive transformation for tanker equities, potentially with long-lasting effects. This will of course depend on how long the strong market lasts. That said, as shipping executives state, "one spot voyage makes the whole year in red hot market".

The floating storage play has created a perception that tanker stocks are an oil hedge, negatively correlated with the price of oil. There will eventually be a divergence and we will experience a tanker rally even if oil prices continue to climb, as tankers become "transportation assets" again, as the floating storage mania fades away.

I believe that tanker market equities will perform well over the next few quarters, as the market comes to terms with the significantly improved balance sheets across the board, due to unusually strong free cash flow and cash accumulation. The fact that STNG (and several other tanker companies) are down a lot on a YTD basis, while NAT is actually up, is a head scratcher.

In short, despite the tanker market delivering once-in-a-lifetime returns, enough to move the needle in terms of balance sheet strength and NAV growth, most tanker equities are down on a YTD basis. It is also important to note that product tanker supply fundamentals look the best in 20 years. The orderbook-to-fleet ratio is at a multi-decade low (just ~6.5%). Also, more than 20% of the fleet is fairly old, 15+ years old. When oil inventory destocking occurs (i.e. less floating storage), as underlying demand for fuels improves, I believe that the strong supply side fundamentals will provide rate support, especially when compared to previous cycles. I expect the quarterly average LR2, LR1, and MR rates continue to be strong relative to previous years. This means sustained strong free cash flow and therefore much stronger balance sheets, unless the companies pay out everything in dividends (not wise in my opinion).

