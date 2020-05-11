URTH: There Are Too Many Problems Impacting The Developed World

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) as an investment option. When 2020 got underway, I began looking at exposure beyond U.S. equities, and URTH was one fund that fit the bill. With developed world exposure, I saw URTH as a way to limit downside from what I considered to be a frothy U.S. equity market. In hindsight, URTH has fallen along with U.S. equities, as a global pandemic brought down world markets in tandem. As we move deeper into 2020, I am less optimistic on URTH. While the diversification offered by the fund may entice investors, my concern is this diversification is not very meaningful, given the countries within the fund are facing the same problems. Their collective response to the crisis has been consistent, with large government spending bills that are surpassing historical norms. Further, while I am concerned U.S. stocks are not pricing in what will be a bleak future for corporate earnings, this story is also consistent across the world. Investors are banking on a quick recovery, here and abroad, and I do not agree with this thesis.

Background

First, a little about URTH. The fund's stated objective is "to track the investment results of an index composed of developed market equities". While the fund is heavily weighted towards U.S. equities, it offers exposure to nine other countries in Europe, Asia, and Canada. URTH is currently trading at $87.01/share and yields 2.45% annually. I covered URTH for the first time in January when I gave the fund a bullish rating. Simply, I was concerned about rising stock valuations and investor optimism in the U.S. and thought a diverse geographical approach would make sense. Unfortunately, I did not plan on a virus pandemic wreaking global havoc, which has caused URTH to fall just as hard as U.S. equity markets, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the dramatic fall in equity prices, and the sharpness of the recent rebound, I felt it was an opportune time to take another look at URTH, to see if I should change my outlook going forward. After review, I am downgrading my outlook to neutral, as I see little value in using this fund for diversification at this time, and I will explain why in detail below.

The Developed World Is Flashing Warning Signs

To begin, I want to discuss the primary reason why I do not believe this fund offers attractive diversification for U.S.-based investors. While URTH is a global fund, it is focused exclusively on developed markets. This means the fund is heavily weighted towards North America, in addition to Europe and Japan:

Source: iShares

At the beginning of 2020, I viewed this broad reach attractively, when compared to a U.S. focused fund tracking the S&P 500, or similar index. The reason was I was concerned about rising equity prices (the Dow had breached 29,000) and excessive investor optimism. Simply, I saw U.S. stocks as ripe for a fall and believed the other developed markets around the world offered a more defensive positioning. This was due to the geographical spread, as well as the lower stock multiples around the world. While the fund was still focused heavily on the U.S., I thought URTH presented a nice balance.

Unfortunately, my logic was way off. As the COVID-19 crisis spread around the world, having geographical diversification offered little defense. Developed markets tanked, within Asia, the EU, the U.K, and North America, and having lower earnings multiples outside the U.S. did not offer any shelter.

Of course, this crisis was an anomaly, and investors may think it unwise to base new investment allocations on such an event. While I agree with this logic in spirit, the reason for my concern is that the response from these markets has been roughly equivalent. Developed markets around the world have gone deeply into debt to mitigate the economic blow from the virus. To me, this links these countries together, in terms of future risk, in a way that suggests diversifying across these regions will offer little value.

To illustrate what I mean, let us take a look at government spending figures across developed markets. While the responses do differ, in terms of allocation of resources and exact percentages, the fundamental concept is the same. Specifically, it is a sharp rise in government spending, to the point where this spending, as a percentage of GDP, has reached extreme levels, as seen below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see from the graphs, the sharpness of the move is almost identical across these regions. This is especially relevant for URTH, as the U.S., EU, Japan, and U.K. jurisdictions make up a combined 90% of total fund assets. This means the fund is almost exclusively invested in regions of the world that have seen a dramatic rise in government spending, to the point that may seem unsustainable. While we can argue these responses were necessary, that does not mean it will not present a challenge to the investment landscape going forward. This debt will need to be paid back someday, and that is going to lead to higher taxes and/or reduced government spending down the road. Neither of which is desirable for investors, and the point to remember is this story will be consistent across the bulk of URTH's exposure. That means the diversification will count for very little going forward.

The Earnings Disconnect With Equities Is Also Global

My second point is an extension of the first, which discusses another worrying trend that is not unique to America. As my readers are aware, I have gotten increasingly concerned with the recent stock rally and its sustainability. Of course, I am relieved we have seen a rebound in equities. More importantly, the positive news we have seen on the health front, in terms of a potential peak in new COVID-19 cases and a slowing death rate, are major wins for the country, and the world. Given this progress, it is logical that equities should have moved higher, here and abroad. My concern, however, stems from how quickly stocks have marched higher to current levels. I feel this is "too far, too fast" and do not believe investors are properly adjusting their outlook to take into account how challenging the next few quarters will be.

What I mean by this is, even if economies around the world "re-open", we are a long way from normal. Venues such as restaurants, malls, casinos, and theme parks are going to have limited capacity for some time, probably months. For example, a recent article noted how tickets to Shanghai Disney had "sold out" following the re-opening of the park. However, space is limited, to 30% of capacity, which is going to pressure revenues and profits. While just one example, this limited capacity reality will likely spread to other areas, such as hotels and airlines. Even if they do not put specific restrictions in place, the limited capacity of the venues people are travelling to visit will inherently limit how many people will travel to get there.

So, what is my point here? Principally, my concern is corporate earnings are going to be pressured, in the U.S. and abroad, and for longer than the market is anticipating. While this might sound obvious, equities are registering a bit of a disconnect with respect to this point, which leads me to believe not all investors are sharing my concerns. For support, consider that, as earnings forecasts have fallen dramatically, stock prices around the world have already recovered roughly half their losses, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is to demonstrate my concern for rising equity prices, while earnings drop, is not an American phenomenon. This trend is consistent across the globe, and that should make investors cautious. Of course, markets are forward-looking, so it would be easy to dismiss this concern by saying the last quarter was terrible, but investors are banking on a rebound. While this does appear to be the case, that is precisely my concern. I do not see strong corporate earnings ahead, in either Q2 or Q3, and I have mild optimism for Q4. It is much too early for me to gauge what Q4 will look like, but given my inherent concerns on how long it will take to return to "normal", I have to stay cautious until I have solid rationales for changing that outlook.

URTH Still Has A Few Positive Attributes

Up to this point, my outlook has clearly been quite negative. However, as I noted at the beginning of the article, I have a neutral outlook on URTH, and not "bearish". There are two reasons for this. One, I do see some merit to owning the fund, if an investor wants to remain long equities going forward. While I have my concerns with this approach, equity prices absolutely could continue moving higher, especially if we see faster than expected re-openings of economies around the globe, and new COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Two, URTH does have some relatively attractive attributes, when compared to the broader U.S. stock market. Given the overweight exposure to U.S. companies, URTH does resemble a basic S&P 500 fund, but the one-third exposure to other markets does cause some divergence.

For comparison, let us take a look at some basic metrics for URTH, compared to iShares S&P 500 tracker, as shown in the chart below:

Fund P/E Ratio Number of Holdings Dividend Yield Weight of Top 10 Holdings URTH 17 1,218 2.45% 17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) 19 505 2.34% 26%

Source: iShares

As you can see, while the differences between the two are not extreme, URTH does offer a cheaper price, more diversification, a (slightly) higher dividend yield, and less reliance on its top holdings. My overall takeaway is that, for someone committed to an equity position right now, an argument for URTH, over the S&P 500, could certainly be made. However, I would simply caution that outperformance, if it does occur, would probably be minimal. This is because the funds have quite a bit of overlap, and also because the debt and earnings challenges are so consistent across the developed world.

Bottom Line

As 2020 began, I saw URTH as a way to lessen U.S. equity exposure, while also avoiding the risks from emerging markets. As a developed world ETF, URTH is focused exclusively on mature economies that have a strong corporate presence, stable governments, and wealthy consumer bases. While this theory sounded good, the actual results this year leave something to be desired. The non-U.S. exposure did little to limit losses during the correction, rendering the geographic diversification almost meaningless. This occurred because the COVID-19 crisis impacted all major governments within this fund, albeit to different extents, in a negative way. Going forward, I believe this story will remain the same throughout 2020. The government response across the countries in URTH has been the same - government spending, and lots of it. As debt levels explode, economies struggle to re-open, and corporate earnings remain depressed, I see little incentive to buy URTH right now as a U.S. equity hedge. Therefore, I am lowering my outlook to neutral and would recommend investors carefully consider their risk tolerance before initiating any new positions at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.