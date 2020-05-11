iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF: Looking To The Future

"Never bet against America." - Warren Buffett

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) aims to track the price and yield performance of the benchmark index, the S&P MidCap 400, to provide investors with matched results, before fees and expenses. The benchmark index is made up of stocks from the mid-cap sector of the U.S. equity market. This fund is managed by BlackRock Fund Advisors and has assets of $39.07 billion. If you're looking for a core holding in the mid-cap space, IJH fits the bill as a cheap way to get exposure to higher beta companies.

Source: iShares

The main sectors that IJH is invested in are Technology 16.38%, Industrials 15.59%, Financials 15.21%, Consumer Cyclicals 13.10%, Healthcare 12.65%, and Real Estate 9.20%.

The top 10 holdings consist of West Pharmaceutical Services (WST) 0.88%, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 0.98%, Tyler Technologies (TYL) 0.90%, Teledyne Technologies (TDY) 0.85%, Molina Healthcare (MOH) 0.68%, and FactSet Research Systems (FDS) 0.77%, among others. COVID-19's economic impact varied among the companies invested in with some seeing an increase in demand for their goods and services, and others dealing with a sharp decline in sales.

With a small management fee of 0.07%, IJH provides access to mid-sized U.S. companies at an affordable price and will suit investors with a long-term investment horizon looking to add an ETF to diversify across market caps. This does not mean that the companies inside are small by international standards, however. For example, DPZ is over $14 billion in market cap, so not exactly tiny, but not a multinational behemoth.

The IJH 1-year return of -19.7% is abysmal, but to me, that leaves room to the upside in this holding. After a sharp drop due to the market uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, IJH is now trading higher than it was when the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic. While mid-caps are generally riskier because of higher debt levels, that also means that if we recover faster than expected, there could be more upside. A dividend yield of 2.02% will provide some cushion in the fund and now might be a good opportunity to buy into this ETF.

IJH and Coronavirus

One of the top 10 holdings, Tyler Technologies, has been hit hard by the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus and, as a result, have suspended their forecast due to significant uncertainties, expecting to see more of an impact from the global pandemic in the coming quarters.

Molina Healthcare adapted well to COVID-19 by collaborating with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to develop a coronavirus chatbot to help people access symptoms and risk factors as well as get live help and find education. It is this type of innovation and adaptation that will see Molina Healthcare perform well into the future. MOH's price has soared to their highest ever.

Investment Risks

The main type of investment risk we have seen come into play lately is market risk and risk from debt. As shown in the chart above, this ETF took a sharp fall surrounding the impact from coronavirus but is recovering well. Adequate liquidity is one of the factors taken into consideration when companies are chosen for this index, and as such, liquidity isn't much of a risk with this ETF. In addition, smaller companies generally tend to have more debt on their books. With the U.S. economy coming to a standstill, those debt payments start to look increasingly difficult.

Conclusion

If you're looking for global diversification, give IJH a skip. The holdings are all U.S. equities, so there isn't global diversification. Overall, it is a well-diversified ETF with prudent risk management given the quantity of holdings and sector diversification. Some of these companies are truly innovative, and mid-cap companies are the backbone of America. With all of the government and central bank spending to help prop up troubled companies, the default risk might not be as low as once feared, and many of these companies will turn into major players over time. With a low management fee, a reasonable dividend yield, and strong exposure to U.S. mid-cap firms with good reputations, it's worth considering adding this ETF to your portfolio in the long run.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.