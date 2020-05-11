Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF) CEO Jalal Bagherli on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCPK:DLGNF) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call May 6, 2020 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Cano - Investor Relations

Jalal Bagherli - Chief Executive Officer

Wissam Jabre - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Gardiner - Barclays

Achal Sultania - Credit Suisse

François Bouvignies - UBS

Stephane Houri - ODDO

Sebastien Sztabowicz - Kepler Cheuvreux

Adithya Metuku - Bank of America

Jürgen Wagner - MainFirst Bank AG

Robert Sanders - Deutsche Bank

Jose Cano

Good morning and thanks to everyone for joining us today. I hope you are all keeping well. Our call is being hosted by Dr. Jalal Bagherli, Dialog’s CEO and Wissam Jabre, our CFO.

In a moment, I will hand you over to Jalal to talk through the company’s Q1 2020 performance. But first of all, I need to remind everyone that today’s briefing and some of the answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current views and there are risks associated with them. You can find a full explanation of these risks on Page 2 of the investor presentation. The interim report and press release can also be found on our website.

I would now like to hand over to Jalal, who will run through the business review. Jalal, over to you, please.

Jalal Bagherli

Thank you, Jose and good morning to everyone. We closed the first quarter of 2020 with revenue at the high end of the guidance range, underlying gross margin at 55.4% and with almost $1 billion in cash on our balance sheet. In Q1 2020, group revenue, excluding the main license PMIC, was up 34% year-on-year, and the underlying operating margin was 13.3%. In support of our growth strategy, during the quarter, we maintained our investment in the organic expansion of our product portfolio. And we also announced the acquisition of Adesto Technologies, which will accelerate the diversification of our business into industrial IOT. Needless to say, the current environment of isolation and lockdowns is far from usual business practices. But like every other company, we are navigating the challenges and uncertainty brought in by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, let me share a few points on this subject on Slide 4. The health and safety of our employees and business partners has been of paramount importance since the beginning of the pandemic. Most of our employees continue to work from home, in line with the national or local guidelines, and the employee assistance program provides additional support that our employees and their families may need through these challenging times. The dedication, commitment and flexibility of all our employees have enabled us to run the company remotely and continue to provide the same excellent support for our customers as they have come to expect from us. As we indicated in March, the supply chain of our customers is now almost fully operational after the disruption caused earlier in the year to their respective contract manufacturers. Encouragingly, the level of customer engagement continues as planned, and we remain confident about the medium-term growth prospects of the company.

As you have seen in our Q2 revenue outlook, we are expecting a sequential increase in Q2. However, the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic is resulting in lower than usual visibility in our outlook for the second half of the year. For this reason, we stated in the press release, we have withdrawn our full year guidance until visibility improves. The operational flexibility and financial resilience of our fabless business model is a key advantage at times like this. We are in a fortunate position. Together with our strong balance sheet and liquidity, it gives me confidence that the company is well placed to successfully navigate the current environment. Last but not least, we are a business built on innovation. And as such, we continue to invest in the development of new products to generate future revenue growth. We have the capacity and capabilities to do so. One of the areas of future revenue growth is power and battery management. Let me remind you about this opportunity on Slide 5.

First, we are leveraging our power management expertise in other end markets such as automotive, gaming and computing with custom power management products for various applications such as automotive, infotainment system, ADAS, gaming consoles and solid-state drives. We have multiple engagements in these areas, and we expect this revenue stream to build up steadily over the next 3 years. Second, in mobile, we have been investing in charging solutions since the acquisition of iWatt in 2013 and we continue to have a commanding market share in the recharging for mobile phones with our ACDC converters. We are supporting our customers with the introduction of high-power delivery and an increasing demand for higher voltage adapters. This has to be matched with an appropriate battery management system inside a wide range of devices.

As a result, we are seeing a growing opportunity in battery management in mobile and consumer IOT, something we have referred to in the past as in device charging. The end-to-end battery management system is made up of multiple components, and we are engaged with the top 5 mobile OEMs to deliver next-generation battery management solutions, which improve consumer experience through faster charging, more efficient thermal management and the ability to support new functions, such as battery monitoring and sensing. We have leveraged our expertise in highly integrated power efficient solutions to create next-generation battery management products, which can help our customers, differentiate and enable a fast go to market.

Turning to Slide 6, let me give you some additional color on this large opportunity in battery management. Battery management is a growing market, which we currently estimate will reach $1.6 billion by 2022 in those segments where we currently operate. Consumers’ appetite for longer battery life and shorter charging times seasonal end, so our customers need precision battery management solution, which can support these requirements. Of the total market, our current focus is on wireless and consumer. We are really excited about this opportunity, as battery management can be found in a wide range of applications such as mobile phones, wearables and hearables and it is an important criteria of customer satisfaction, which intend becomes important for our customers. In the coming months, we will share more information about this opportunity and provide additional insights into the different components, which are part of the entire battery management system on both side of the charging wire.

Before I hand over to Wissam to cover financial in more detail, let me leave you with a few final remarks on the next slide. Our fabless model gives us the operational and financial flexibility to successfully navigate unprecedented times. Over the last few weeks, the health and safety of our employees and business partners have been our main priority. And we are successfully running the company remotely, thanks to the commitment and flexibility of all our employees. This has allowed us to continue providing excellent customer support and generate a healthy pipeline of new opportunities across a multitude of customers for 2022 and beyond, including exciting new areas such as battery management, display and audio. The process to close the acquisition of Adesto continues as planned, and we are on track to close by Q3 2020. And lastly, the financial resilience of our fabless business model, together with the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity, will allow us to successfully navigate the uncertainty of the current economic environment.

Wissam, I would like to hand over to you now, please.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. Good morning, everyone. Before I run through the Q1 2020 results, let me summarize a few points around what we have done to manage the current situation. As Jalal mentioned earlier, our fabless business model and strong balance sheet give us the financial flexibility to navigate the current economic environment. At the end of Q1, we had almost $1 billion in cash and an un-drawn revolving credit facility of $150 million. As always, we continue to maintain a strong focus on working capital management and cash generation. In parallel, during the last few weeks, we have done additional business planning with a strong focus on cash flow and liquidity. We have in place a framework with defined saving initiatives to reduce our cost base. We are aiming to strike the right balance between maintaining a focus on cash flow and investing in future revenue growth.

Now let me run through the highlights for the quarter on Slide 10. We will go into more details shortly, but there are a few points I would like to make here. First, Q1 2020 revenue of $248 million was at the high end of our March guidance range and 16% below Q1 2019. Excluding revenue from legacy licensed main PMIC products revenue was up 34% year-on-year. Second, underlying gross margin reached a record 50.4%, slightly ahead of the March guidance. Third, we have almost $1 billion of cash on the balance sheet after the $50 million recoupment of the prepayment relating to the license agreement and higher year-on-year income taxes payments.

On the next slide, I would like to give you some additional color on our new performance in Q1 2020. This quarter, we have simplified this slide to focus on the main revenue trends by segment while giving you a visibility to the revenue of the licensed main PMIC. Additional details can be found in the appendix. Revenue growth from new mixed-signal products for our largest customer was up 62% year-on-year. Compared to Q1 2019, revenue from advanced mixed-signal was up 1%, led by ACDC products and GreenPak CMICs partially offset by lower shipments of backlighting drivers for TVs. And revenue from Connectivity & Audio was up 7% on the back of strong performance of Bluetooth low energy and the contribution from SCI, partially offset by lower volumes of legacy deck products.

Turning to Slide 12 to cover gross margins, in Q1, 2020, underlying gross margin was slightly ahead of our guidance at 50.4%, up 80 basis points year-on-year. Adjusted for the 80 basis points positive movement from nonrecurring items in Q1 2019, Q1 2020 underlying gross margin was up 160 basis points. The year-on-year increase was mainly due to the license revenue and continued improvement in manufactured costs. As you can see in the chart at the bottom of the slide, gross margin expansion has been a focus area for many years, increasing over 500 basis points to 50.4% in Q1 2020, and we continue to target manufacturing cost savings and operational improvements. As I mentioned earlier, our fabless business model gives us the operational and financial flexibility to successfully navigate periods of economic uncertainty, where visibility is lower than usual.

Let’s now turn to Slide 13 to discuss operating expenses. Q1 2020 underlying operating expenses were $95.2 million, down 8% from Q1 2019 due to lower R&D expenses, partially offset by the first-time consolidation of FCI and creative chips into the group. As a percentage of revenue, underlying operating expenses in the quarter were above Q1 2019 at 38.3%, reflecting the lower revenue and lower operating expenses. Underlying SG&A expenses were down 2% year-on-year to $30.9 million, mainly due to cost savings and partially offset by the first-time consolidation of FCI and Creative Chips. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was 12.4%. Q1 2020 underlying R&D expenses decreased 11% year-on-year to $64.3 million, while absorbing the cost of FCI and Creative Chips. As a percentage of revenue, R&D was above Q1 2019 at 25.9%. At the bottom of the slide, you can see that on a trailing 12-month basis, OpEx as a percentage of revenue was 70 basis points below Q1 2019 at 28.9%.

Turning to Slide 14 to cover operating profit and EPS, in Q1 2020, underlying operating margin was below last year at 13.3% as a result of the lower revenue, partially offset by higher gross margin and reduced operating expenses. At the bottom of the slide, you can see the breakdown by business segment. As we continue to invest in the development of new products in advanced mixed-signal and connectivity and audio in Q1 2020 connectivity and audio generated a small operating loss. The intensity of the investments in connectivity and audio will position the business for higher revenue growth and profitability over the coming years. We expect underlying operating profit of AMS and C&A to improve in Q2. Underlying operating profit from custom mixed-signal decreased to $30.1 million and the underlying operating margin to 19.6%. The decrease in operating profit was mainly due to the lower revenue from licensed main PMIC. Corporate improved significantly due to the license revenue, together with a reduction in corporate expenses. The underlying effective tax rate for Q1 2020 was 19.7%, 80 basis points below Q1 2019. Lastly, underlying diluted earnings per share in Q1 2020 was below the previous year at $0.39.

From earnings, let’s now turn to Slide 15 to take a closer look at inventory and cash. Inventory level was 5% above the previous quarter at $129 million and 17% below Q1 2019. Days of inventory were in line with Q1 2019 at 23 days. During Q2 2020, we expect inventory value to remain broadly in line with Q1 2020 and days of inventory to decrease. During the first quarter, we saw a cash outflow from operating activities of $49 million. And at the end of June 2020, our cash and cash equivalents balance was $965 million, slightly below the previous quarter. The main items driving this movement were $50 million recoupment to prepayment, higher income taxes paid and working capital movements.

Lastly, the second tranche of the 2019 share buyback started on the March 23 for an amount of €70 million to €90 million. In summary, revenue in Q1 was at the high end of the guidance range, and we have continued to invest in the expansion of our product portfolio and return capital to our shareholders. We have strong balance sheet and liquidity to navigate the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. We have cost containment initiatives in place to gradually reduce our cost base. And following the closing of Adesto, which is expected in Q3 2020, the company intends to achieve cost synergies as early as possible. All these initiatives are aimed at protecting profitability and strengthening cash flow generation.

Before we open the call to questions, I would like to talk about the Q2 outlook. We expect Q2 2020 revenue to be in the range of $260 million to $290 million and underlying gross margin to be broadly in line with Q1 2020.

With that, I will hand over to the operator to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We have a few questions registered. Our first one comes from Andrew Gardiner from Barclays. Andrew, please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Andrew Gardiner

Thanks very much. Good morning, guys. So I just had one really on the outlook and sort of how customer behavior of late is translating into what you guys are thinking for the second quarter. There has been reports out there of starting to see cuts through parts of the smartphone supply chain, including with your biggest customer. Can you talk us through perhaps how order rates or sort of visibility has changed over the last 6 weeks or so as we started the current quarter? Have you seen changes to forecast or are things transpiring largely as you would have expected? And as we look at – and I know you obviously you pulled the guidance for 2020. But I presume you’re starting to get an initial read on the third quarter. Has there been significant variation relative to your expectations around that albeit of course at an early stage? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Good morning, Andrew. And so maybe I would take that. I think on the visibility, I think our Q2 visibility is I would say quite good. There was some volatility in – or the backlog in terms of timing, but that’s kind of pretty much settled. We didn’t see the sort of major cuts in the orders that you referred to so far. There has been some indication in Korea that there would be less requirements maybe in the rest of the year or they are adjusting down a little bit, but our forecast covers all the known things for Q2. And actually, if anything, we’ve seen some small upsides for Q2 and early Q3, which relates to the popularity of tablets and also notebooks. Because of the lockdown, there seems to be a short-term demand for additional tablets and notebooks, and that affects chips for power, but also chips for audio, for headsets, etcetera that people might use in a home office type environment. So I think we are pretty comfortable with the Q2. And at this point, we have 1 month under our belt and we can see over the next 2 months, we have a pretty good visibility of this quarter. In terms of rest of the year, second half, again, we don’t have many specifics. But generally, all our customers are not the there is order backlog, but to the extent that they have freedom of moving order backlog back and forth and reduce or increase. So it’s hard to make an accurate guidance given that not many people are confirming the consumer electronics market in Q3, Q4. It all depends post lockdown how the consumers behave given the levels of economic impact to consumers, but we don’t have specific news, but that carries us one way or the other and that’s one of the reasons we think if we give guidance it will tend to be wrong. So it’s best not to. And as you know, much bigger companies have now withdrawn their annual guidance. So I think that makes sense not to guide on something we don’t quite fully have data on.

Andrew Gardiner

Okay. Thank you, Jalal.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse. Achal, please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Achal Sultania

Hi, good morning everyone. Just a question on Adesto, I guess, Adesto last year was doing somewhere around $30 million, give or take, quarterly revenue run-rate. Can you give us some color as to how trend set Adesto has been more recently or do we all wait for to hear from them directly? And then second obviously you are saying the deal is on track for Q3. Is there any scope for you to revisit the terms of the deal given a lot has changed between late last year and this year? And then third question is on the auto side, I guess you mentioned a lot of design wins. I think you mentioned 80 odd customers in autos. Production will ramp over the next few years. Can you give us some sense as to, are you partnering directly with car companies? Is it with like auto suppliers or is it with semi companies into auto supply chain? What kind of partnership are those and what kind of products specifically are you targeting in that segment? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Good morning, Achal. So on Adesto, I think I don’t want to comment on their results because they need to publish their own. I assume given that they are exposed to industrial market that would be impacted like other industrial customers with the factory shutdown and building shutdown, in terms of building automation, etcetera, but I will let them publish their results. We don’t own or control the company yet, but the deal is progressing. And I think they had the shareholders’ approval yesterday, their shareholders approval. So they will be making steps forward. We have other regulatory approval to clear yet. So we think that would be Q3 this year. There isn’t any intent or opportunity to revisit the deal because it’s a definitive agreement that we have signed, unless there’s a massive problem in what they presented, etcetera, it’s not on the U.S. law. You can’t easily change any of the premises. On the automotive, we have a growing number of customer engagements and they are actually, I am very pleased to see is in multiple regions. So it’s in Japan, it’s in China and now recently also in Korea. So we have a lot of sockets. And they are not as – they don’t entail a long rate as you would normally expect from automotive type opportunities, the more like 18 months to 3-year type design cycle. And some of them will start this year going production. These are mostly to do with infotainment inside the car and ADAS systems. And they tend to be chassis by chassis. So the typical volumes are not high, but it’s across so many opportunities in China, Japan and Korea, the same. So there is a nice range of customers, and it started to really gather momentum. It takes some time before the revenue would be meaningful that we can separate out and discuss, but we definitely have over – in fact it’s probably closer to 100 opportunities that we’re engaged in. You probably see a handful starting production this year. Quite a few will start next year in terms of going to volume and the automotive companies also come back to life a lot more. But in terms of designing and opportunities for our both special PMICs for infotainments, we have specific SOP PMICs for the ADAS system. We got also as you know we promote our CMIC the configurable mixed signal chips for automotive as well as Bluetooth low energy. So, we have quite a few standard products. And another area we are exploring of course is the LED drivers for the – we have a definitive project on the headlamp – headlights, which the chips that control over 1,000 LED for each headlight. So that’s also ongoing. So we’ve got quite a few opportunities in automotive that we pursue. I hope that answers your question. So you asked any color that – so most of our PMIC partners are companies that supply the process, right, so – because they need it for managing the powering of the infotainment system. And I think we have talked about that before. But people like Renaissance, where we are on most of their platform, we have more recently telechips in Korea, which is a lower cost, higher volume type company providing SoCs for automotive. And also, we have a partnership with Xilinx in those multi areas. And I think those are the main ones that are supported there.

Achal Sultania

That’s clear. Thank you, Jalal.

Operator

Our next question comes from François Bouvignies. Apologies for the pronunciation, François, your line is now open. Please go ahead.

François Bouvignies

That’s clear. Thank you. Thank you very much for taking my questions. The first one I had is on your Q2 guidance just to come back on this and could you give us a bit color around the mix? I mean, Q1 has been particularly strong for the Apple legacy and new businesses, but should we expect as well the other bids to improve in Q2 or is it mainly due to Apple? That’s the first question on Q2. Then on H2, come back to your visibility and I totally understand it’s very difficult to give some numbers. But can you give us what is exactly you are talking about in terms of visibility? Is it mainly the volumes of Apple, for example? Is it the market share and pricing as well? I mean, can you clarify if there is any doubt as well on the market share and pricing of the product, would be very helpful? And the last one is on your OpEx, I mean OpEx has been under control in Q1 like you said in your presentation, just wondering what would you think in terms of run-rate for the rest of the year for OpEx? Thank you very much.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay, thank you. So let me take the first two and then I’ll let Wissam comment on the third one. So on the guidance, I think the mix is very, very similar to Q1. So we expect strength from our largest customer continuing and increasing, and particularly the new products that we’re talking about. In terms of the other two businesses, I think Wissam also referred to as well. But for example, we expect our advanced mix signal group to grow to show higher growth because they ship a lot of AC to DC converter to China, for example, and Q1 was not a full running market because of the problem with corona. Right now, they are more and more back to normal, the Chinese smartphone makers. So we expect the revenue in that segment to grow in addition to our configurable mixed technologies, the CMICs, which are in the AMS. So we expect both bigger growth there. And therefore, that’s why we referred to profitability improvements for that group as well. In the connectivity group, we expect the Bluetooth to continue to expand as well as the audio side, the voice side is still like a traditional deck, still suffering in terms of the volumes. But we believe the audio and Bluetooth particularly will show growth in Q2, on the OpEx – on the H2 visibilty maybe. So we are talking about fam volume knowledge. It’s not about losing sockets in terms of market share or percentage movement so much. And definitely, there’s no conversation about pricing at this point. So that is not the reason why we are not guiding, it is mostly positive volume and the timing of that value. So Wissam, I’ll hand to you to cover the OpEx run rate, please.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Jalal. François, on the OpEx, we expect the second quarter to be more or less in line with Q1, I would say, within plus or minus 2%. And as I mentioned in the prepared notes that we do have cost containment activities in place, and those we expect to help us drive the reduction for the second half, Q3 and Q4 run rate relative to Q1, Q2 by around 2% to 4%. And so we continue to monitor very closely and drive our OpEx very tightly. This is what we have currently in place for the rest of the year.

François Bouvignies

That’s great. Thank you very much.

Jalal Bagherli

You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephane Houri from ODDO. Stephane, please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Stephane Houri

Yes, I do. Good morning. Actually, I have two questions. The first one is on the margin of the audio and connectivity business, which have come negative this quarter. And I think you’ve said that you are investing for the future product, future repositioning of the dividend. So can you clarify a little bit on that point and tell us if also there is some price pressure coming from your customer that could explain the rate. And the second question is about the designing activity for H2 2021 and also, the production schedule discussion that you have for 2022. If you can give us some information of the kind of products, kind of customers, even if we have an idea and the size of those design? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Hi, good morning, Stephane. So, on the operating margin of the audio connectivity bid, so this business was generating profit last year if you – when I look at the gross margin of the product, is very much similar to the year before. So there’s no degradation in the profitability of the products we ship. As Wissam indicated, it’s the rate of R&D investment that we are making to this cycle is purely, we see more opportunities in the market for growth and we are expanding the portfolio. Remember, we now have also, the WiFi in there in this business. So we have the Bluetooth low energy. We are expanding the number of products there. We have WiFi to invest in. The investing in the foundational [indiscernible] technology for this – for the if you like the next leap in the process technology that we have to take our building blocks to before we can generate products. So some of those are one-off investments we have to make this year. And rather than showing profitability, we felt that this would be this will be the right thing to do to build the longer term business. And as we go through the year with the cost management that again, Wissam referred to, we expect the possibility of the group to show better improvement. And our expectation is that in the midterm, it would be absolutely a profitable business with high-growth that Bluetooth is generating. So I mean, like Bluetooth had 16% year-over-year growth in Q1. And we expect some growth again in Q2, but also our audio product that we’ve invested in as well as WiFi will all kick in. There is no – it’s not – there’s no price – there is always price competitiveness, but there isn’t a particular price pressure that has any effect on the profitability at this point. The designing activity, I think we typically talk about that with regards to our custom business. But generally, the designing activity remains very strong. Our portfolio has never been disclosed in terms of breadth of technologies being our cover, with a lot of organic as well as the acquired technologies that we have. So we have specific products that will start production in second half of 2021, which we indicated a while back. They are still on track in between. We have also secured other products, which may start earlier from other customers. Again, in the custom power – custom charging area. You said you wanted to know what areas. One specific area, which we will hopefully come back to you guys and expand a lot more in the area of battery management. So we have several components that comprise the chain of charging and battery management. Some are outside that we’ve always talked about ACDC charges, but there’s quite a few that goes inside devices, the phones. So that helps the efficient conversion of energy into the battery. And so these are new products that we’ll bring in to the markets, and some of those will start late this year, early 2021. Major volume, as we indicated, would be the second half of 2021 for some of these products, and that’s on track. In terms of getting new designs, we are working already on products that start production with our largest customers in 2022. So those products have been secured, and we are working on them, and we’re making good progress on them. And the rate of winning products for those years are undiminished, and we continue to remain very confident about our growth story with our more traditional power and battery management, which is new in the other areas, as I indicated, our automotive is gathering pace. That will be definitely something which would be a lot more meaningful by 2022, the gaming platform that we have product for, we see them starting later this year and expanding in 2021. We have made good progress with SSDs chips for assessing modules. Again, we expect some revenue later this year, but quite a few more next year. We are working on custom devices now for also display technology, which is relevant for new phones or tablets. So the notebooks may use new type of display, ranging from OLED to mini LED. So we do have technologies for those, and we do have engagement on those to work. One other exciting area we haven’t talked about for a while is our CMICs, what we got a product line out of the Silego acquisition. So in 2020, we invested a lot in expanding the portfolio so we are very excited to – over the next 6-months, you will see 3 to 4 major product releases into the market. And typically, those products will develop with early customers, alpha customers. So the feedback has been very positive and we have samples, which are functional. We are just tiding up, measuring, qualifying, checking reliability and preparing for volume, but those will be launched this year, which again, you will see some designing conversation this year, but most of the revenue will be in ‘21. So hopefully, that gives you a relatively comprehensive feedback on that.

Stephane Houri

Thank you very much.

Jalal Bagherli

You’re welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Cheuvreux. Sebastien, please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Yes. Thank you for talking my question. One on the inventory at your customers, because you had a very good business related to smartphone in Q1, so PMIC was up 60% or so. The rapid charger have been very strong, while in the same time, smartphone market volumes have been declining in the double-digit range. How should we think about the inventories at your main customers you see kind of build up recently? And after on a rapid chart specifically, business has been very strong. It was growing more than 20% in Q1. What was the reason behind that soft smartphone market? And also, what should we expect for this business moving to Q2 with the COVID-19 impacting potentially the smartphone demand? Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. Thanks. So I don’t think I’ve got a specific commentary on inventory per se. I think we are in good shape. Most of our volume goes into just-in-time sort of pulling from us. So we don’t – and we pop up the inventory of customer to the extent that they forecast. So we don’t have any – we don’t have anything in between. We don’t have a channel to fill up. So majority of our delivery is direct to the end customer. So we don’t have finished inventory stored somewhere that we’re not aware of. So for majority of the business, I think the inventory is in good shape. And it’s ready – and you’ve seen the slight increase in the level of inventory, and that’s because we’ve been preparing for a Q2 growth. So absolutely, I have no, today, any issues with our inventory level. I don’t know if, Wissam, you want to add any comment on the inventory side.

Wissam Jabre

The only thing I would add, Jalal, is that we don’t see that. I mean, if we’re looking at inventory in terms of inventory in the channel or in the – with our customers, we don’t necessarily see from our perspective, we don’t see any specific buildup. And in terms of our inventory, we’re very comfortable with the current levels. We don’t see much exposure there.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. On the rapid charge question, so maybe I can share some information with you. So you’re correct, the Q1 was a soft market for smartphone. But if you look at the overall markets, we – our Q1 was pretty good for ACDC. The reason for that was because our shipment to Korea was very strong. So although shipment to China was weak because of the effect of corona there, Korea actually performed really well in Q1. I think this role will be slightly switched in Q2 as the Chinese – the 4 or 5 smartphone makers are back in business, at least for the internal market for China, but also when India opens, they also have very large shares in India, and we supply to all the major smartphone makers. So that’s a nice balance. So if one of them is not performing, other people take their share usually. So we continue to see growth there. So we expect Q2 actually to ship quite a lot more to China relative to Q1. Conversely, it – I think Samsung has made public announcement about their outlook for Q2, nothing so great. We don’t expect to be as strong in Korea in Q2 as we were in Q1. So hopefully, that gives you a little bit of color.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Thank you. And one last, if I may, on the CMIC business, it seems that the business was declining in the first quarter. What kind of decline are we talking about in the first quarter? And also, you had a lot of product launch already last year, and you have new product to come. Is this a business that should return to growth in Q2 or in H2 this year?

Jalal Bagherli

So the CMIC, we talked about generating new products. We are working on those last year when we were talking about them. So those products have been released to manufacturing and they have come back and that’s what I was saying earlier in my previous comments. So we have nice new products. We’ve done most of it. So we’ve got, I think, three brand-new products, fourth one still under development, but the first three have come back, and we are finalizing those products to make them ready for market launch this year. So I think that will be released in the next, I will say 6 weeks into the market. And – but even outside of that, we expect the CMICs to show significant growth this year starting in Q2. The reason for Q1 was weak was because there was a particularly large shipment, and that was – that was supposed to go the last week of the quarter, but it was delayed by just one week into Q2. So this is why it looks a little bit weak. But otherwise, CMIC business is – remains very strong, very good margin with brand new products expanding the portfolio. So, I would – that’s the one of our, if you like, strongest pillars of our business that we built on in terms of growth and profitability. So I have no doubt it will grow this year.

Sebastien Sztabowicz

Okay, thanks a lot.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay, thank you. You are welcome.

Operator

Our next question comes from Adithya Metuku from Bank of America. Adithya, please go ahead, your line is, sorry bear with me I am trying to it in the line. Apologize, ladies and gentlemen, please bear with me. I do apologize. Ladies and gentlemen, I can’t open the line for the next question. We have three questions left. I don’t know if you would like to put them on the webcast instead while I try to investigate.

Jose Cano

Yes. Hi, Bethany. This is Jose. Is it only the first one that you can’t put through? Is it all of them there?

Operator

I think might have frozen. Unfortunately, Jose. I am really sorry, I do apologize. I’m just trying to figure it out.

Jose Cano

Just for it. I think for the three guys on the queue, if you would like to type your questions from the webcast, please go ahead. If not, we’ll follow up with you in any case in a few minutes time because we’re just getting close to the – to 10:30 anyway. So let’s just give it a minute, Bethany, if you don’t mind, if we can see the questions coming through online, then we’ll read them out loud. And if not, then I’ll hand over to Jalal just to do final remarks, and then we will follow up with the three people who are still pending to ask a question.

Operator

I do apologize, Jose. We may be able to have found a solution. Please bear with me.

Jose Cano

Okay.

Operator

Adithya Metuku, your line is open.

Adithya Metuku

Hello. Can you hear me, guys?

Jalal Bagherli

Yes, we can.

Adithya Metuku

I just typed the question. So I don’t know if you’ve seen my question. But basically, two questions, really. So firstly, just on Adesto. Obviously, there was a bit of a ramp-up in record between U.S., China and shipments to China, etcetera. So do you see any issues there from CFIUS viewpoint? And secondly, just on these recent changes to rules, I suppose to semiconductor companies trying to assess how exactly they may be affected. But if you have any initiatives walk around how you think you may be caught up by the recent changes to rules from the U.S. government, that would be super helpful.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. So on the Adesto, I think we’ve – we are going through the regulatory process. It’s – CFIUS is the longest usually at the start of the process. So as they – we expect them to take between – anywhere between 2 to 3 months to complete their review and let us know. We don’t expect any major issues because Adesto is completely industrial and civilian type products. And also, we are a UK. company, and so we don’t expect any issues and also we’ve worked closely with them when we were buying Silego, so we have a good track record with then – with CFIUS. So our expectation is that we’ll go through the process that will generate a lot of questions and we’ll be able to clear that. So that’s our expectation. On the recently talked about or announced rules for U.S. in terms of China, etcetera, it typically applies to certain class of products, category of products in terms of technology involved, in terms of processing or process nodes and where it’s manufactured, if it’s a U.S. origin, etcetera. So again, our first analysis doesn’t indicate that we have a big issue with that because most of our IP is in Europe and a lot of the design is in Europe, there are certain products we design in North America, but those are not the ones that are typically shipped to China. And in any case, they’re all manufactured outside U.S., so they don’t ship from U.S. They’re manufactured in Taiwan, and the shipment is direct. So at the first analysis of what is announced, we don’t see a major issue today.

Adithya Metuku

Very clear. And just one more follow-up, if I could. And I don’t know if you answered this more from a group viewpoint or from a specific fast charging viewpoint. But just on Q1, versus your initial expectations, obviously, you came in at the upper end of the range. I just wonder whether there is an element of pre building by customers. Not an increase in channel inventory, but whether people are buying things anticipating further issues and kind of building their products a bit earlier. Can you maybe comment a bit on those 2 things? Where was the deviation versus your guidance? And then whether you’re seeing anything on the latter point?

Jalal Bagherli

I am not sure I fully understood the question. But so you are saying that they may have built in anticipation of the amount that’s a problem later. Is that what you are saying?

Adithya Metuku

Yes. So obviously, you largely operate on a just-in-time approach. So you’re unlikely to see any channel inventories. But is it possible that some of your customers may have built products anticipating?

Jalal Bagherli

Understand. I think we haven’t seen that in our largest customer because the flow remains, because we have a close forecasting and order backlog type relationship in the sense that the order fluctuation is updated every week. So it’s not like Dialog forgets. So we haven’t seen post Q1 any big perturbation in terms of backlog to adjust for what is overbuild or whatever. And in fact, they couldn’t overbuild because the factories were shut down all of February and quite a bit of March. So it’s only the second half of March they started to build again at a lower capacity and by April they are full back in full operation. So I don’t think there is any inventory issues with our largest customer at their site, but I don’t have visibility to what they have in their inventory, but I suspect they will have someone as the retail channel opens up, they can put those on the shelves. The so – but other customers may well do that. As I indicated, we see a little bit of softness in Korea based on the public announcement, but also on the type of order flow we see. So – but that’s kind of reflecting the markets that those customers serve. I think the China market is getting stronger in terms of all the indigenous Chinese are pushing for more parts for demand is increasing as they rebuild their market share and go after the new markets, so I don’t – again, I don’t see a big issue there. There was – as I mentioned, we have some upside which affects also – is affected a little bit last quarter, but it’s mostly this quarter and the next quarter, which is more of tablets are higher than expectation in all regions, the majority of customers building more tablets and also notebooks have some components like audio and CMICs that end up on the PCB of a notebook. So those we see increasing and the PMICS, obviously, for tablets that we’ve already manufactured or we’ve already released, for example, for power generation, they find really well. So those are the ones that are, if you like, variable to the guide director, relatively within our estimation, and this is why we are still within the guidance we gave you. It’s just that we came in at the more higher end of that guidance range.

Adithya Metuku

Understood, Bagherli. Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. You are welcome.

Operator

The next and I believe final question comes from Jürgen Wagner from MainFirst Bank. You may have to wait a couple of seconds for his line. Jürgen thank you.

Jürgen Wagner

Yes thank you. I can hear you. Thank you. I have a follow-up on OpEx. You mentioned that you plan some small reductions. But in case volumes weaken in the second half, how flexible would you be? And how much could you hold down then? And second one on your pharma investment energies. We had some news last week of a new FCC certification, how should we think about that investment?

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. Let me cover the energies, and then I’ll let Wissam talk about the cost reduction. So the – I think we’ve talked about energy before. It was the company we invested in a couple of years back where the expectation of wireless charging was expanding. And there wasn’t a sort of clear market leadership. I mean, the sheer standards since then has been well established because Samsung, Apple and all the majors use that. So for energy to be successful, it needs to show innovation, which they can show in the lab is actually works for consumer equipment, right? So FCC was one hurdle for that, and they seem to be clearing that hurdle, which we’re pleased to see. But you still need to build it into realist consumer equipment and gets approval in each region for transmitting electromagnetic waves with enough to RF. So I still not necessarily see a big impact on us for some time as they have to land those customers and also get clearance from each country’s regional type equivalent of FCC for each region. Wissam, maybe you can cover the cost reduction point.

Wissam Jabre

Of course. Thanks, Jalal. So again, with respect to the OpEx, as I noted in our – in the prepared remarks, we’ve done additional business planning over the last few weeks, and we’ve basically modeled several scenarios. And the focus is on cash flow and liquidity. And we have a place in place a good framework that will help us basically define the savings that we need to do with respect to various outcomes. So the – if we experience more sharper declines in revenue in the second half, we do have options to take cost further down. But we’re always trying to strike the right balance between maintaining a focus on cash flow and investing in future revenue growth. I wouldn’t necessarily be in position today to quantify, given that we haven’t provided the – or withdrawn the guidance for the rest of the year. But internally, we do have several plans to operate in – comfortably in more difficult environments if we need to.

Jürgen Wagner

Okay.

Jalal Bagherli

I think one of the points we wanted to make, actually, is to draw everybody’s attention to our business model. I’m sure you guys are all focused on different businesses. And ours relative to our peers who are listed in Europe, we are probably the biggest fabless company listed, right, in terms of semiconductor. And that, in times of downturn, this is really a merit to have in the sense that we don’t worry about either equipment and plants sort of hitting our P&L in terms of depreciation or that we have to manage far long workers that work in those factories. So we don’t have any of those costs on us. Most of our cost is variable. So should that be a severe downturn, we can weather that a lot easier than most other companies. And just to add a few more comments to what Wissam said.

Jürgen Wagner

Okay. Thank you.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay.

Operator

Our final question comes from Robert Sanders from Deutsche Bank. Robert your line should be open.

Robert Sanders

Thanks. My first question is just on Slide 6, when you look at – you talk about the battery management market. I know this is an external market research company, but the growth opportunity is not that exciting according to that market research company of only sort of 5% CAGR. I guess it’s a surprise to me given that we’ve got all of these sort of secular brands like larger batteries, USBC, 5G, etcetera, etcetera, at higher watt charges. So I’m just wondering, do you sort of agree with that rather slow growth opportunity? Because I would have expected the content opportunity to be meaningfully higher as you move to higher watt charges, etcetera. And secondly, related to that, I mean, given you’ve got this charging win your leading customer in 2021, what is the progress of actually leveraging that win into the top 5 Android OEMs? And related to that, who do you actually see in those existing sockets when you compete with? Who do you actually compete with? Is it PI? Is it power integrations? Who are the companies you actually see? Because a lot of those companies are typically U.S. analog type companies that have seen consumers a bit of a part-time kind of activity for them given the lower margins. So just interested to sort of see who has the technology and is competing with you for those wins? Thanks.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. Good morning, Robert. So I think this Slide 6 shows you the size of the battery management. Part of the market, as you say, is going only from 1.4 billion to only 1.6 billion in 2, 3 years. So we understand that. And I think the reason for that is because we’re not inventing the market, okay? So this market exists already and people supplying chips to tablets to, and you’ve seen on Page 6 a number other things like earphones, air drops, watches, bands, etcetera, right, as well as consoles. So there is an existing market, and that’s the beauty of this. It’s – the reason we are excited by this is because we bring in a new technology, which is more – it has a more efficiency in charging, if you like, managing that charge into the battery not to lose energy. So the way to think about that is you got the wireless – sorry, you’ve got the charging wire coming into the phone from that side, possibly with it, it’s a fast charging, the other end of it. And at the device, if you have a battery, you have some kind of multiple components to then take that charge into the battery and storage, right? If the efficiency isn’t high, you actually feel the device getting warm as you’re charging it. If the efficiency is good, that means that energy is not wasted into heat. It’s actually put into the battery, and your phone remains only slightly, maybe not as, a little bit warmer, but not burn your fingers, or stays cool depending on how efficient the components are. So that’s what we’re talking about, and that is not an area we’ve been before. So for us to play in an existing market of one point, call it, $1.5 billion, but starting from zero, that would be a high-growth market for us, not because the market is going fast, but because it’s a big market already. And if we can get a significant – so a chunk of it, that’s a nice, exciting area, and we have invested in technology there. And to your point, the 2021 device that we’ve talked about, that falls into this category. And a lot of the IP was developed there. We can also use to address the Android type market. Indeed, we are doing that. And I think I mentioned in a previous comment that we’re engaged with the top 5 afterwards smartphone makers in these areas. One way or the other is because there’s multiple components, so not everybody going after the same components. In some cases, where the chip that actually inside the phone directly connects to the battery in some other cases is the chip prior to that inside the phone that converse energy using a capacitive converter technology. We plan to do, by the way, a full information session for you guys. I’m bringing our experts and we talk about each of these components because we think this is a big thing for us. In terms of existing – this market, of course, is served today by other companies, historically using either standard product or lower efficiency compared to what we have developed. The names you mentioned are correct, the TIs, but I would say Maxim, maybe ST, there’s a bunch of people who have standard products in battery management area. The other thing we’ve done is we’ve also used our capability for low power design to create also versions of this for wearables. That’s relatively new part of the market. For example, either watches, trackers, earphones and the like. So the wearable and hearable part of the market also creates an opportunity for charging that we would be able to address with the same fundamental technology. Hopefully, that answers your question, Robert.

Robert Sanders

It does. Thank you very much.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. You are welcome.

Operator

We have no more questions.

Jalal Bagherli

Okay. So maybe I’ll just do a quick final remarks before we close the call. So many thanks for all of you to participate. I just wanted to say that the health and safety of our employees, business partners and other stakeholders will remain our main priority. The technologies that we are working on together make a vital contribution towards keeping people connected and healthy. Never before has this work been so important for our globally connected society. The three things in particular that gives us confidence that we can successfully navigate the short-term challenges we have. Firstly, is the commitment and dedication of our employees, secondly, I would say, the resilience of our business model and business partners and third, the strength of our balance sheet. So together, I know we would be successful as we continue to work towards the execution of our longer term strategy. So with that, I just want to thank you all, and have a good day.