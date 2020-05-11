Value/Growth Takes A Cliff Dive

INTRODUCTION:

Admittedly, depicting the relationship between the two investing disciplines of Value and Growth is a bit tricky. Different sectors, and even different stocks within those sectors, should shift between the two investment philosophies over long periods of time. It's also a very subjective topic. Anyone can label themselves as one or the other, but the spread between purveyors of the same discipline can be as wide as the Grand Canyon. For example, I've considered myself a practitioner of the Value investing philosophy, but that doesn't mean that I historically found a kindred spirit with someone like Bill Miller. His view of value allowed him to invest in stocks like Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) in the 90's.

With that said, I'd like to take a look at the relationship between the two disciplines. By most measures, Value has been getting crushed by Growth for an exceedingly long period of time. Considering my Value bent I'd love to argue for a change in that trend, but the truth is that nothing I watch suggests that right now. Worse yet, I will point out just how much further it can go based off of the last two major lows in the ratio in 2000 and 1980. Finally, I'll discuss what I'm watching to confirm a trend change, and what economic indicators to follow as a possible forecast for a change. While I don't have the evidence yet to argue the change is here, I'd still suggest paying attention for the turn as it can be vicious with a majority of gains occurring within the first year.

Source

VALUE VS. GROWTH RATIOS:

Let's start with the large capitalization relationship between the Russell 1000 Value (RLVTR) vs. Growth (RLGTR) ratio. I can pull up a chart that dates back to the late 1970's using these two indexes, and it shows quite clearly the degree and magnitude of the decline in the ratio. Now it should be clear why I referred to this as a cliff dive. It's also understandable if you felt like this current period is similar to the one on the late 90's. The steepness of the decline is very similar. Unfortunately, the ultimate floors were still lower than the current reading of .83x.

Moving to the small cap ratio depicted by the Russell 2000 Value (RUJTR) versus Growth (RUOTR) indexes, shows an even more surprising historical relationship. The most that supporters of the Value discipline can hang their hats on, is a theoretical long term up trend line that still comes into play somewhere south of the 1.0x reading. Still, this too shows the steepness of the declining slope currently.

Now might also be a good time to show the difference between using an Index for this analysis and an ETF. First of all, you can usually get a longer trading history for doing this type of analysis with an index. More information should always be desirable, but particularly when we are dealing with such a rare environment as we are in right now. I think the psychological difference between the indexes chart above, and the ETF chart below using the iShares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) versus Growth (IWO), is striking. The actual magnitude of the decline potential in each ratio to the 2000 low are actually about the same at approximately (33%). However, knowing that it went even lower in the 1980 scenario changes one's perception of the risk materially, at least to my eyes.

Bottom line is that Value is getting crushed and at a very steep pace. If anyone had suggested a market environment similar to what we've lived through to date this year, then I would have bet dollars to donuts that Value would have outperformed growth at least in declining less than its counterpart. Instead it's actually deteriorated further, as the market believes the risk to earnings from the mega-cap Tech stocks is less than for all the other companies in the market.

RELATIVE PERFORMANCE SIGNALS:

Trying to time this powerful of a trend change is not only difficult, but potentially hazardous to one's portfolio performance. This is where developing a strict investment process can really benefit the investor. The less emotional the process is, the better for times exactly like these. I'm going to show you what I'm looking for, but more than anything I'd encourage everyone to have a process that they are comfortable with and follow it. Personally I've become a fan over the years of Point & Figure analysis particularly for determining exactly these types of trend changes.

In this case I'm actually using the ETF's IWN versus IWO. The reason why is because the signals have been so clear historically, where ironically the indexes have occasionally given some false signals.

Source

You can see clearly that Buy signal that was generated in October of 2000 catches the big move Value made over the course of the next year. That wasn't just a relative level of performance either. The RUJTR Value index generated about a 30% positive absolute return, from that October low to the end of 2001. A fact that might surprise some that still think of the 2000-2002 period as straight down for the market.

Getting back to the Point & Figure chart above, you can see again that the ratio can go lower if it wants to, but that there's a lot of work that needs to be done before we get a positive change in trend signal. Whenever that signal does arrive, I suspect that, like the past, the change will be powerful and quick. I plan to be aggressive whenever it does occur, but until then it's a trend best not to fight.

ECONOMIC INDICATORS:

Technical analysis can be a great way to reduce emotional responses in one's process, but there is more we can do to try and at least anticipate when we might be in the zone for a trend change. I find it helpful psychologically, because the ramifications of a trend change like this can mean significant alterations to an active asset portfolio mix. Considering this, I have two economic indicators to share while tracking the trend change possibility of this relationship.

Source

The first is an important one for the general economy as well: the 10-2 year Treasury interest rate spread. Above I've marked in orange the approximate points where the Value / Growth ratios bottomed in late 1980 and 2000. Note that I also marked the November 1992 low for this ratio. This wasn't as low or dramatic as the previous two periods discussed so far, but I wanted to highlight it because it occurred at the opposite extreme of the historical spread. The point is to think of historical economic indicators not necessarily as a linear relationship with specific asset classes, but that trend changes often occur when the economic indicators have reached an extreme point.

Source

The next example follows on that concept about extreme points versus linear relationships. The Trade Weighted U.S. Dollar is another example. I've marked again both the key ratio bottoms plus the 1992 mini example. In this case, the 1980 bottom came with a similar low point in the value of the dollar, while the 2000 ratio low was the opposite case of a near peak dollar valuation. Considering that the primary culprit in 1980 was inflation, it makes sense that a rising dollar would be a major catalyst for trend changes in asset classes. The 2000 example shows that we also can't expect the indicator to turn before the asset class every time, as the dollar kept rallying for a bit more before finally tipping over.

Source

In terms of our current setup, the dollar is clearly at an extreme level again. It hasn't changed trend though yet, so again we are more just in the zone and watching for an actual trend change first before acting. I also use Point & Figure analysis when looking for trend changes in currencies, but so far the dollar is still in a Bull trend according to the metrics I use.

Lastly, I'd point out that all of these FRED charts highlight in grey the areas of economic recession. Our few major examples of the Value/Growth ratio changing trends both occurred right before or around recessionary periods. Consider it another reason to be on the lookout for a reversal in these asset classes.

CONCLUSION:

It's been another brutal period for Value investors versus Growth, and so far I haven't seen any confirmation of a trend change in the relationship. We have plenty of reasons to be on guard: 1.) The 10-2 year Treasury interest rate spread went flat and is now expanding, 2.) The trade weighted US Dollar is extremely high versus historical comparisons, and 3.) We know that the economic impact from the calamity that we are all living through right now with Covid19, is causing the severest drop in economic activity in our lifetimes. They are all reasons to be on guard for a change in the ratio's trend, however, we haven't seen it yet. There have been a few days from time to time that gets some attention, but the truth is that it keeps reversing quickly thereafter. I can't wait for it to happen, because in retrospect the 2000-2002 period was probably the greatest environment in my investing career. Form a process and wait for the signals though. Whenever it happens I will change my portfolio dramatically. Selling out my Tech exposure, and likely buying into small cap value.

One last anecdotal point to mention. As some of you might have noticed, the previous major turns occurred in 1980 and 2000. This qualifies more in the fun with numbers category, but it would be somewhat amazing if the ratio once again turned from a major low this year in 2020. Until then though, stay patient, and I hope everyone out there is safe and healthy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.