Eli Lilly's Retevmo, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Eli Lilly Receives FDA Endorsement for Retevmo

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced that the FDA has granted its approval for Retevmo, making it the first approved therapy specifically targeting adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer. The therapy also has the approval for treating adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older suffering from advanced or metastatic RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) needing systemic therapy.

Retevmo is a selective RET kinase inhibitor and may impact both the healthy cells as well as tumor cells. This oral prescription medicine is available in 120 mg and 160 mg dosage and is designed to be taken twice daily. Anne White, president of Lilly Oncology said, "Retevmo entered clinical trials in May of 2017 and is now approved less than three years later, representing the most rapid timeline in the development of an oncology medicine with multiple indications. We applaud the FDA for their leadership and collaboration, recognizing the importance of bringing a new therapy to patients with advanced or metastatic RET-driven lung and thyroid cancers." The company stated that the drug will be available in the market within one week.

Retevmo is now approved for treating three different types of tumors which are medullary thyroid cancer, non-small cell lung cancer and other types of thyroid cancers. The drug was assessed in a single arm Phase 1/2 LIBRETTO-001 trial, which recruited 702 participants, making it one of the biggest trials for RET-driven cancers. The participants included pretreated and treatment naïve patients. The main endpoints for the trial were ORR and DoR while main secondary endpoints were Central Nervous System DoR and CNS ORR.

Retevmo comes with label warnings including precautions for hypertension, hemorrhagic events, hepatotoxicity and QT interval prolongation, among other likely adverse reactions. LIBRETTO-001 trial had five discontinuation rate due to adverse reactions. The most commonly occurring adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities were increased aspartate aminotransferase, increased alanine aminotransferase and decreased leukocytes, among other reactions. The clinical trials for the drug were started in May 2017 and it should only be used in patients with advanced or metastatic condition whose tumors have a RET fusion in NSCLC or thyroid cancer or a RET mutation in MTC.

Retevmo was given Orphan Drug designation by the FDA for treating RET fusion-positive NSCLC and RET fusion-positive and RET-mutant thyroid cancers. The company is currently enrolling patients for its confirmatory Phase 3 trials LIBRETTO-43 and LIBRETTO-53. As of now, there is no FDA approved test for detecting RET fusions and RET mutations. In LIBRETTO-001, RET gene alteration was done in plasma or tumor tissue by local laboratories using NGS, PCR, or FISH. The trials did not use immunohistochemistry.

The safety and effectiveness of Retevmo have been corroborated in pediatric patients aged 12 years and older suffering from medullary thyroid cancer who require systemic therapy and for patients suffering from advanced RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer, requiring systemic therapy and are radioactive iodine-refractory. However, the safety and effectiveness of Retevmo have not been established in pediatric patients less than 12 years of age.

Arcturus Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Covid-19 Vaccine

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced new supportive preclinical data for its Covid-19 vaccine program, LUNAR-COV19. The new data provides further evidence for an adaptive cellular (CD8+ cells) and balanced (Th1/Th2) immune response data. It also supports the readout from the previously announced preclinical data which had shown a robust antibody response. With the data disclosed until now, it has been shown that LUNAR-COV19 has been effective in activating the two most important components of the adaptive immune response.

Arcturus stated that the immunogenicity related data for LUNAR-COV19 was measured by investigators at the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore. Pad Chivukula, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Arcturus Therapeutics, said, “A vaccine approach that elicits a broader immune response by activating both humoral (i.e., antibodies) and cellular (T-cells) immunity has the potential to provide more potent clinical protection. Our preclinical LUNAR-COV19 data confirms this broad immune response.” The company also added that self-replicating mRNA is significantly more capable of increasing protein expression than conventional mRNA.

Arcturus also recently completed another study concerning the evaluation of cell-mediated immunogenicity. The results of the study demonstrated a dose dependent CD8+ T-cell response, with a clear response observed at all doses. The data also showed that the percent of CD8+ T-cells increased from the 4% baseline to 8% with escalated doses of STARR™ mRNA. Recently, the company had reported preclinical data for the drug candidate. The data showed that the 2 µg dose of LUNAR-COV19 has the ability to immunize millions more people. The study also demonstrated that self-transcribing and replicating mRNA was capable of inducing higher seroconversion relative to conventional mRNA at equivalent doses.

Arcturus is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company. It seeks to develop therapies using its platforms and technologies such as LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, STARR™ mRNA Technology and mRNA drug substance.

Quidel Receives the FDA Approval for Antigen Test

Quidel Corporation (OTC:QDEL) announced that the FDA has granted Emergency Use Authorization to its Sofia SARS Antigen FIA. This is a novel type of diagnostic test and aims to rapidly detect the presence of virus responsible for causing Covid-19. However, the agency clarified that while an antigen test can deliver results in minutes, it may not identify all active infections since these tests have different mechanism than a PCR test.

Sofia® 2 SARS Antigen FIA is a rapid point-of-care test and is designed to be used in conjunction with the Sofia 2 Fluorescent Immunoassay Analyzer. The main purpose of the combo is to provide rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 using nasal or nasopharyngeal specimens from patients meeting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) criteria for suspected Covid-19 infection. Sofia 2 also works in tandem with Virena, providing de-identified and aggregated data approximate real-time.

The EUA enables the assay to be available for sale in the United States. Douglas Bryant, president and chief executive officer of Quidel Corporation said, “The EUA for our Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA allows us to arm our healthcare workers and first responders with a frontline solution for COVID-19 diagnosis, accelerating the time to diagnosis and potential treatment of COVID-19 for the patient.” The Sofia 2 instrument may be customized to provide two different workflows to meet the requirements of the users.

Quidel Corporation focuses on developing diagnostic solutions. The company has robust product portfolio consisting of Sofia, D3 Direct Detection, Triage and QuickVue tests among others. The company's products may be used for detecting several conditions and diseases such as fecal occult blood, herpes, Step A, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. Many of its tests are CLIA waived.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.