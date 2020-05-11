Best And Worst Q2 2020: Consumer Non-Cyclicals ETFs And Mutual Funds

XLP is our top-rated Consumer Non-cyclicals sector ETF and FIJCX is our top-rated Consumer Non-cyclicals sector mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of the 137 stocks in the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector.

The Consumer Non-cyclicals sector ranks first out of the 11 sectors as detailed in our Q2'20 Sector Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector ranked second. It gets our Very Attractive rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of the 137 stocks in the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector. See a recap of our Q1'20 Sector Ratings here.

Figures 1 and 2 show the five best and worst rated ETFs and mutual funds in the sector. Not all Consumer Non-cyclicals sector ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 24 to 132). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Consumer Non-cyclicals sector should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Our Robo-Analyst technology empowers our ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our analysis of each fund’s holdings.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Two ETFs (FTXG, JHMS) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

(ICLEX) is excluded from Figure 2 because its total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

XLP is the top-rated Consumer Non-cyclicals ETF and FIJCX is the top-rated Consumer Non-cyclicals mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

PGLOX is the worst rated Consumer Non-cyclicals mutual fund. PGLOX earns a Neutral rating.

137 stocks of the 2,850-plus we cover are classified as Consumer Non-cyclicals stocks.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. Our Robo-Analyst technology enables us to perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: Cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Consumer Non-cyclicals ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs From the Worst ETFs

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Mutual Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.