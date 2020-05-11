4 Great Dividend Stocks For Your Portfolio

All of these companies have yields above 3% and potential higher-end upsides of over 25% per year for the next 3 years.

I show you 4 great companies I bought this week - and will likely buy more of.

On a weekly basis, I make choices where to invest between 1000-3000$ into the companies on my list I find the most undervalued and with the most appealing prospects.

Despite the recent resurgence, individual companies in many sectors are still at a very appealing undervaluation.

Even though individual companies are cheap, the market as a whole cannot be considered cheap. You may think that this is the case since we're still very much down for the year (except perhaps the Nasdaq), but the fact is earnings are calculated on a 2020E basis - and on that basis, and even 2021E, it's either very clear that the market isn't cheap, or debatable that the price is appealing.

Why do I mention this?

Because, dear readers, it emphasizes the import of combining quality and valuation.

In doing so, you're taking advantage of undervaluation that is appealing not with regards to the overall market, but to the specific company, and in part the sector. In choosing quality you're making certain that:

a) Even in the case of company-specific earnings pressure, a high-quality company with impressive records, such as a dividend aristocrat, is less likely to cut dividends and more likely to outperform peers in terms of dividend growth.

b) A high-quality company, as per my definition and going by the combination of metrics I look for in an investment at undervaluation, is also likely to deliver alpha in the way of capital appreciation as it returns to normal valuation combined with an overall safety typically not found in more growth-oriented stocks.

In guiding readers towards good investment, I focus on these qualities - even more since the COVID-19 crisis began. While I also publish articles on what companies I consider buyable or qualitative at one specific point in time, I want to point out the companies I eventually do end up buying. I believe this confirms that I follow my own recommendations and modeling, and show you how these buys/picks can shift as the market shifts.

(Photo Source)

This week I selected four companies for purchase, my only demand being that they were at significant undervaluation, class 1 (or 2, in one case) stocks which combine a variety of appealing metrics such as S&P credit rating, dividend growth rate, dividend streak, yield, valuation, moat, and management into an albeit simplified but digestible score.

Without further ado, let me show you my picks for the week ending on the 10th of May 2020.

1. Omnicom (OMC)

First off, a company you'll recognize from my articles on currently undervalued stocks, the Omnicom Group. I picked the company for a number of reasons, but they can be summed up in the word "appeal". A high credit rating, a recently-affirmed high dividend, high dividend streak, nearly 50% undervaluation from what I consider fair value at market opening on Friday, 11% 5-Year average dividend growth, and only 42.9% LTM payout ratio in terms of the company dividend.

This combination of appealing factors of quality and undervaluation, including an M* moat, gives the company a high score of 3.6 out of 4.3, putting it above any stock in Class 1, 2, and 3 in the communications sector. Comcast (CMCSA) and ViacomCBS (VIAC) come close, but Viacom is a class 3 stock and Comcast has almost half the yield and a higher valuation.

I try to keep it simple, and in the communications sector, choosing Omnicom is as I see it, as simple as it gets. To me, it represents the best pick by far.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even based on conservative earnings forecasts and a low valuation the next 3 years, Omnicom seems likely to deliver alpha and above-market returns on an annual basis. I've yet to completely finish typing up my company-specific article on Omnicom to provide a look for readers into the business - but suffice to say, the company seems likely to weather this storm with only small headwinds.

The almost record-high 100% 1-year accuracy in forecasts (with a 10% margin of error) only confirms that the company seems likely to deliver here.

Even at yesterday's rally, the company is still over 45% undervalued from what I see as fair value, and I will continue investing capital here until that changes.

Omnicom is a "BUY".

2. Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Another stock I bang on about quite a bit, and for this company, I have written a small overview article for you to partake in the information of just what the company does.

Technically, Ameriprise Financial doesn't have the highest score in the Financial sector - that honor still goes to Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - but AMP has the higher-quality rating and class, compared to Toronto's class 2 rating due to a lower dividend safety score. This isn't to say TD is unsafe - but according to my way of viewing things, which involves dividend safety ratings aggregated from multiple sources, AMP is higher.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

AMP also had a significantly better valuation than TD - but this is slowly changing as the market is realizing just what a steal AMP was at previous levels. The company reported 1Q20, and just as I expected, it is outperforming once again. The company boosted the dividend by 7%, bringing my total portfolio YoC for AMP to nearly 3.94%. Ridiculous, for a company such as this.

Even after this bounce, however, Ameriprise is where I view it as undervalued and one of the better financial stocks to buy.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Returns to normal valuation - not even 15, but around 12.5X earnings - could return in annual gains of 31.25% at this price. This is no joke as an investment, and while you can get higher potential returns, I argue that few offer the combined safety and resistance that AMP does to trouble and headwinds. This is a proven company that in the light of coronavirus, simply climbs higher again.

At an A grade S&P rating, 3.31% current dividend yield, a low sub-10 blended P/E ratio, only a 25% payout ratio, 11% dividend growth, and other excellent metrics, there is little else you could want in a quality financial stock, perhaps except for a better dividend streak than the current 14 years.

Still, AMP is the best financial investment I currently see. Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) comes close, but its lower yield and lower potential upside combined with a higher earnings uncertainty eventually tilts the scales in favor of AMP - at least for now.

My advice is - don't buy risky banks or insurance companies - domestic or international - when AMP is on sale. Keep it simple - "Buy" AMP.

3. General Dynamics (GD)

Every time I open my broker account and see General Dynamics still on sale, I crack a smile. How the market can continually undervalue this stalwart is beyond me (beyond the short term), but I'll happily hope that the trend continues for months yet.

Some numbers for you for this company. Class 1 company with an A+ credit rating, very safe dividend, 3.25% yield even following yesterday's surge, and a 30%+ undervaluation from what I consider to be a fair value of $175/share. Barely 36% EPS payout with a 10% annual dividend growth rate on a 5-Y basis. Morningstar gives GD a "Wide" moat, and anyone disagreeing with this merely needs to look at the company's offerings and contracts. Based on a 3-Y average forward PEG, the company trades at a multiple of 1.5X - truly excellent for a company like this.

These glorious outlooks continue in the forecasts.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even just trading sideways, the company will deliver alpha based on current estimates. On a 2-Y basis with a 10% margin of error, analysts do not miss forecasts and have an accuracy rating of one of the company's missile payloads.

Yield-chasers may be discouraged from the comparatively low yield, as it doesn't offer them 8%+ in this market situation. To them, I say "tough, but this is quality".

To shamelessly quote the company's own marketing:

(Photo Source)

This company now is at an almost 1.2% portfolio allocation, which is pretty quick considering it was nearly 0% before Coronavirus began. I've been pouring capital into General Dynamics as though I wanted to buy one of their Gulfstreams, and I intend to continue doing this for as long as the company shows this sort of undervaluation.

This is the strongest "BUY" in the industrial companies I follow. You miss out on GD at this valuation at your own peril.

4. Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Last but not least, BMY. I've owned the company for some time, but added massive amounts of capital in the crash, bringing my allocation to nearly 1.8% of my portfolio. It's class 2 due to a Celgene-related lower safety with the merger, but I still consider it a company on par with many of the class 1 stocks - and also importantly, it sports a 55% undervaluation from what I consider to be fair value.

A+ credit rating, less than 40% LTM EPS payout ratio, and a 0.57 3-Y forward average PEG-ratio with a "Wide" moat could bring the arguments for investing in BMY to a close, but pictures sometimes show better than words.

(Source: F.A.S.T graphs)

Even returning to only part of the expected P/E-ratio following the merger, BMY will deliver annual returns the likes few companies can. This rises to well over 30% if the synergies are fully realized and P/E-trends follow suit. BMY analysts do not miss estimates - they either hit them (64%), or the company exceeds them (36%, 1 year-basis). This makes for an extremely appealing investment into this company, where my current yield basis is 3.10%.

Wrapping up

Despite the ongoing overvaluation in the broader market, select companies of quality are still on sale. I've highlighted my weekly choices in this article, and hope that they are of some use to you. The individual picking of stocks is a complicated affair, as it involves balancing sectors, individual companies, and your own cash position.

I belong to a fairly active class of investors who invest both on a weekly and on an opportunistic basis. Over the course of this crisis, I've already put tens of thousands of dollars to work, and this continues as we move forward. My cash position is shrinking - currently about 7% (from nearly 15%) - but I still have large access to massive amounts of capital, both for continual investments and if the market drops further. There are investments I want that currently aren't available - and as the recent market trends show us, being somewhat liquid due to dividend cuts isn't always a negative thing for investors.

We live in troubled times. Troubled, because as dividend investors, we're facing things some of us haven't faced before. Conservative companies freezing or cutting dividends.

It will go down in our histories as a time to look over our investment portfolios, strategies, and holdings. To make sure that each holding is aligned with our long-term goals. To make sure that you're not just owning a business or a stock for a dividend, but believe in their business enough to be able to withstand months, or a year of no dividends or lowered dividends. To make sure that you, as the investor and the holder of your own financial goals and destiny, are actually in charge of what you're doing.

It's a time, as they say, to learn, and to absorb the lessons we're currently being taught, whether we want/appreciate them or not.

The investments I've written about here which I've done this week represent some of the safest opportunities on the market - as I see them - available for the long term today. They combine excellent profitability and returns with impeccable quality.

I hope they give you ideas for your own portfolio and how to act in this market.

Thank you for reading - and stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMP, BMY, GD, OMC, CMCSA, TD, VIAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.