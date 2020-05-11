Tanker Stock Correlation To Reported Charter Rates.

Randy Giveans, a shipping analysts for Jefferies was quoted about recent market actions, saying it was "the craziest price action I've seen in my nine years covering the space." He was speaking about DHT Holdings (DHT) and Scorpio Tankers (STNG) prices after earnings reports to Greg Miller, Senior Editor for FreightWaves. He continued:

Today's performance is ridiculous. Both DHT and Scorpio Tankers were up 4-5% when the market opened, and both press releases and calls were very bullish. These earnings-to-equities disconnects are crazy. Had I not looked at the screen, I would have assumed shares would be 10% higher.

It wasn't just those two companies that sold off, it was the entire sector. Speculating on why there was such a sudden and broad selloff Giveans commented "Today's weakness seems all about falling rates and concerns that rates are headed back to $10,000 per day - which is just silly." True, rates have been coming down from stratospheric, unsustainable levels, and some reports have used words like "plunging", "crashing", or "diving", but that is far from the truth. There has been some slowing, but that can be partially attributed to Labor Day holidays in Asia, and partially due to the rash of fixtures seen in the prior month.

But, it does beg the question: how much do charter rates influence stock prices of shipping companies? Always a numbers person, I decided to take on the challenge, and share the results here. This article will review dirty crude oil tanker rates reported by shipbrokers and compare them to stock prices of certain companies. Using statistical analysis we will calculate correlation and coefficient of determination between the sampled variables (rates and stock prices). We will then look at p-values for the correlation to determine if there is significance based upon the assumption that tanker stock prices are directly related to tanker charter rates.

Defining the Analysis

To start, we need to set parameters and definitions. We will start with our variables.

The first variable, the independent variable, would be average charter rates. Rates are organized by ship size; VLCC, Suezmax, and Aframax. Rates are reported on a weekly basis and include 9 samples per week for VLCC rates, 9 samples per week for Suezmax rates, and 8 samples per week for Aframax rates. Readers interested about the rates and routes sampled can review this article for more details.

The second variable, our dependent variable, would be the stock price. In order to be consistent with information presented in previous articles, the same companies will be included in this analysis; Nordic American Tankers (NAT), DHT Holdings (DHT), Frontline (FRO), Euronav NV (EURN), Teekay Tankers (TNK), and Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA).

Charter rates are reported on a weekly basis on Fridays. To perform the analysis based on perfect market efficiency (all information is immediately known), Friday closing stock prices are used for each company. To test for a weak market efficiency (assuming rate information is distributed over the weekend), opening prices the following Monday are used. Therefore, each analysis is run twice. The analysis is also run against each vessel type individually. Therefore, the total number of analysis per company is 6.

The assumption is that stock prices are directly related to charter rates; this is our "null hypothesis". And, we set the following criteria for evaluating our analysis: A correlation coefficient of >0.80 is deemed a strong correlation, >0.50 is deemed a weak correlation, and a p-value <0.05 is deemed statistically significant. Correlation coefficients below 0.50 are deemed too weak to consider, and p-values >0.05 are considered not significant enough to reject the null hypothesis.

Presenting the Data

The first item is the independent variable, weekly charter rates. A total of 26 samples were taken each week, for 17 out of the past 18 weeks. For clarification, week 15 ended on the holiday Good Friday and shipbrokers did not report rates on that day. A graph of those rates is below:

The second set of items are the dependent variables, the weekly stock prices of selected companies. Presented below is direct links to the companies as well as the stock charts courtesy of StockCharts.com made available under the website's user agreement and reprint policy.

Nordic American Tankers operates a fleet of Suezmax tankers.

DHT Holdings operates a fleet of VLCCs. Most of these ships are employed in the spot market.

Frontline operates a fleet of VLCCs, Suezmax, and Aframax tankers. Many of their ships operate in the spot market.

Euronav (EURN) operates a fleet of both VLCCs and Suezmax tankers. Many of their vessels are operated in the spot market.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) operates a mixed fleet that includes Suezmax and Aframax tankers, clean product tankers, and LPG and LNG carriers.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) operates a fleet of 10 VLCCs as well as clean product tankers. Some of their VLCCs operate in the spot market, but the rest operate under a fixed arrangement with profit sharing.

Prices sampled are either the Friday closing price for the week corresponding to the reported rate, or the following Monday opening price. To compensate for rate data not being reported on week 15, stock price data for that week is also eliminated.

Scatterplots of reported rates versus stock prices by vessel type are presented below:

Results - First Runs.

Again, assuming perfect market efficiency, all knowledge is public knowledge and is immediately known and accounted for in the stock price. True, this is only an academic standard, and not possible in the real world. In reality, there is both non-public and public information, and public information takes time to be distributed and interpreted.

First, we analyze stock prices versus VLCC rates:

Week VLCC NAT Price DHT Price FRO Price EURN Price TNK Price NNA Price 1 96790.66667 5.05 8.59 13.18 13.09 24.89 8.97 2 115678.7778 4.65 7.89 12.55 12.46 23.66 7.8 3 70006.33333 4.63 7.51 12.38 11.74 22.36 7.64 4 66166.22222 4.09 6.71 10.81 10.6 19.3 7.01 5 53003.11111 3.38 5.63 8.76 9.88 16.29 5.3 6 29018.77778 3.27 5.35 7.8 9.44 14.22 4.66 7 25973.22222 3.45 5.59 8.18 10.06 14.84 5.26 8 26309.33333 3.27 5.51 8.13 9.54 14.25 5.15 9 32776.66667 3.22 5.55 8.19 9.33 16.55 5.04 10 37221.55556 2.73 5.15 7.04 8.53 14.23 4.08 11 134052.6667 3.18 6.6 9.35 10.49 19.63 3.98 12 182779.6667 2.46 5.53 6.38 8.3 16.26 2.99 13 141997.8889 4.04 6.9 9.39 11.79 21.96 4.4 14 234211.3333 3.47 6.06 7.89 9.29 16.69 3.77 16 179910.2222 4.03 7.58 9.6 10.69 19.94 4.62 17 199211.5556 5.85 7.72 10.6 11.3 22.77 5.96 18 136204.7778 6.12 7.1 9.05 10.64 18.66 5.45 Correlation 0.2974 0.4275 0.0595 0.1415 0.4148 -0.2393 R-Squared 0.0884 0.1828 0.0035 0.0200 0.1720 0.0573 P Value 0.2464 0.0869 0.8205 0.5881 0.0978 0.3550

Comparing closing stock prices to the weekly rates of VLCC's, none of the companies showed a strong correlation. Based upon the R-Squared values, very little of the stock price change can be attributed to changes in VLCC rates. Also, each p-value indicates that the correlations are not statistically significant. Therefore we must reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

Next, we analyze stock prices versus Suezmax rates:

Week Suezmax NAT Price DHT Price FRO Price EURN Price TNK Price NNA Price 1 61218 5.05 8.59 13.18 13.09 24.89 8.97 2 68759 4.65 7.89 12.55 12.46 23.66 7.8 3 56162 4.63 7.51 12.38 11.74 22.36 7.64 4 55080 4.09 6.71 10.81 10.6 19.3 7.01 5 44027 3.38 5.63 8.76 9.88 16.29 5.3 6 28858 3.27 5.35 7.8 9.44 14.22 4.66 7 29569 3.45 5.59 8.18 10.06 14.84 5.26 8 23535 3.27 5.51 8.13 9.54 14.25 5.15 9 25247 3.22 5.55 8.19 9.33 16.55 5.04 10 26652 2.73 5.15 7.04 8.53 14.23 4.08 11 47954 3.18 6.6 9.35 10.49 19.63 3.98 12 101957 2.46 5.53 6.38 8.3 16.26 2.99 13 53148 4.04 6.9 9.39 11.79 21.96 4.4 14 94341 3.47 6.06 7.89 9.29 16.69 3.77 16 69048 4.03 7.58 9.6 10.69 19.94 4.62 17 88307 5.85 7.72 10.6 11.3 22.77 5.96 18 74198 6.12 7.1 9.05 10.64 18.66 5.45 Correlation 0.3769 0.4633 0.1661 0.1716 0.4482 -0.0300 R-Squared 0.1420 0.2146 0.0276 0.0295 0.2009 0.0009 P Value 0.1359 0.0611 0.5241 0.5101 0.0712 0.9090

Comparing closing stock prices to the weekly rates of Suezmax tankers, again none of the companies showed a strong correlation. Based upon the R-Squared values, very little of the stock price change can be attributed to changes in Suezmax rates. And, each p-value indicates that the correlations are not statistically significant. Therefore we must again reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

Finally, we analyze stock prices versus Aframax rates:

Week Aframax NAT Price DHT Price FRO Price EURN Price TNK Price NNA Price 1 58000 5.05 8.59 13.18 13.09 24.89 8.97 2 48000 4.65 7.89 12.55 12.46 23.66 7.8 3 39750 4.63 7.51 12.38 11.74 22.36 7.64 4 54000 4.09 6.71 10.81 10.6 19.3 7.01 5 31500 3.38 5.63 8.76 9.88 16.29 5.3 6 13750 3.27 5.35 7.8 9.44 14.22 4.66 7 40500 3.45 5.59 8.18 10.06 14.84 5.26 8 40500 3.27 5.51 8.13 9.54 14.25 5.15 9 20250 3.22 5.55 8.19 9.33 16.55 5.04 10 12250 2.73 5.15 7.04 8.53 14.23 4.08 11 28250 3.18 6.6 9.35 10.49 19.63 3.98 12 86250 2.46 5.53 6.38 8.3 16.26 2.99 13 69250 4.04 6.9 9.39 11.79 21.96 4.4 14 63000 3.47 6.06 7.89 9.29 16.69 3.77 16 45500 4.03 7.58 9.6 10.69 19.94 4.62 17 126250 5.85 7.72 10.6 11.3 22.77 5.96 18 65250 6.12 7.1 9.05 10.64 18.66 5.45 Correlation 0.5382 0.4595 0.1977 0.2790 0.4714 0.0697 R-Squared 0.2896 0.2112 0.0391 0.0778 0.2222 0.0049 P Value 0.0258 0.0635 0.4469 0.2782 0.0561 0.7905

Comparing closing stock prices to the weekly rates of Aframax tankers, we find a weak correlation associated with NAT. None of the other companies showed a strong correlation. Based upon the R-Squared values of the rest of the companies, very little of the stock price change can be attributed to changes in Aframax rates. And, each p-value indicates that the correlations are not statistically significant. Therefore, for all other companies, we must again reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

But what about NAT? A correlation coefficient of 0.53 is pretty weak, but the p-value of .025 does indicate that there is some statistical significance here. However, since NAT does not own or operate any Aframax tankers, how can there be a direct dependency on Aframax rates? Logically, it does not make sense. So, in this case as well, we reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

Results - Second Runs

In the real world no one expects information to be immediately known by all market participants. Many retail investors are not going to know what tanker rates are on any given day. More than likely they will not know at all unless they take the time to investigate. Professional analyst probably have daily access to primary sources to sample rates, while retailers have to get information for secondary or tertiary sources. So, it makes more sense to use a later price to perform the analysis.

Again, to start off, we analyze stock prices versus VLCC rates:

Week VLCC NAT Price DHT Price FRO Price EURN Price TNK Price NNA Price 1 96790.66667 5.1 8.62 12.96 12.84 24.55 9 2 115678.7778 4.65 7.93 12.67 12.41 23.83 7.97 3 70006.33333 4.55 7.45 12.2 11.67 22 7.68 4 66166.22222 3.9 6.35 10.12 10.29 18.5 6.84 5 53003.11111 3.39 5.66 8.63 9.89 16.23 5.34 6 29018.77778 3.27 5.31 7.85 9.58 14.11 4.66 7 25973.22222 3.45 5.57 8.16 9.8 14.84 5.3 8 26309.33333 3.06 5.2 7.46 9.2 13.5 5 9 32776.66667 3.24 5.57 7.99 9.32 16.41 5.15 10 37221.55556 2.8 5.65 7.33 9.16 14.27 3.92 11 134052.6667 2.95 6.08 8 9.31 17.74 3.75 12 182779.6667 2.4 5.75 6.57 8.71 16.53 3.04 13 141997.8889 4.44 7.55 9.75 11.56 24 4.7 14 234211.3333 3.82 6.4 8.38 10.14 17.94 3.96 16 179910.2222 4.37 8.1 10.1 11.04 21.15 4.8 17 199211.5556 6.54 8.24 11.14 11.94 24.46 6.42 18 136204.7778 5.95 7.26 8.95 11 19 5.45 Correlation 0.3987 0.5324 0.1651 0.3004 0.5218 -0.1757 R-Squared 0.1590 0.2834 0.0273 0.0902 0.2723 0.0309 P Value 0.1129 0.0278 0.5265 0.2414 0.0317 0.4999

Comparing opening stock prices to the weekly rates of VLCC's, two of the stocks, DHT and TNK show a weak correlation. None of the other companies showed a strong correlation at all. Based upon the R-Squared values of the remaining companies, very little of the stock price changes can be attributed to changes in VLCC rates. And, each p-value indicates that the correlations are not statistically significant. Therefore, for these companies we must reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

For the other companies, both DHT and TNK have p-values indicating statistical significance. DHT operates VLCC's in the spot market and on time charter, but TNK has only a single VLCC. For both companies, the R-Squared values indicate that very little of the stock price changes can be attributed to changes in charter rates. So, we cannot reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

To continue, we next analyze stock prices versus Suezmax rates:

Week Suezmax NAT Price DHT Price FRO Price EURN Price TNK Price NNA Price 1 61218 5.1 8.62 12.96 12.84 24.55 9 2 68759 4.65 7.93 12.67 12.41 23.83 7.97 3 56162 4.55 7.45 12.2 11.67 22 7.68 4 55080 3.9 6.35 10.12 10.29 18.5 6.84 5 44027 3.39 5.66 8.63 9.89 16.23 5.34 6 28858 3.27 5.31 7.85 9.58 14.11 4.66 7 29569 3.45 5.57 8.16 9.8 14.84 5.3 8 23535 3.06 5.2 7.46 9.2 13.5 5 9 25247 3.24 5.57 7.99 9.32 16.41 5.15 10 26652 2.8 5.65 7.33 9.16 14.27 3.92 11 47954 2.95 6.08 8 9.31 17.74 3.75 12 101957 2.4 5.75 6.57 8.71 16.53 3.04 13 53148 4.44 7.55 9.75 11.56 24 4.7 14 94341 3.82 6.4 8.38 10.14 17.94 3.96 16 69048 4.37 8.1 10.1 11.04 21.15 4.8 17 88307 6.54 8.24 11.14 11.94 24.46 6.42 18 74198 5.95 7.26 8.95 11 19 5.45 Correlation 0.4341 0.5351 0.2701 0.3560 0.5283 0.0250 R-Squared 0.1885 0.2864 0.0729 0.1268 0.2791 0.0006 P Value 0.0817 0.0269 0.2945 0.1607 0.0293 0.9240

Again, both DHT and TNK showed weak correlations of 0.53 and 0.52 respectively. the p-values of 0.027 and 0.032 indicates that there is some statistical significance.

Comparing opening stock prices of the rest to the weekly rates of Suezmax tankers, none of the other companies showed a strong correlation. Based upon the R-Squared values, very little of the stock price change can be attributed to changes in Suezmax rates. And, each of the p-values indicates that the correlations are not statistically significant. Therefore, for the remaining companies we again reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

But, like with the instance of NAT above, DHT does not own or operate ships in this segment. So, how can there be a direct relationship between DHT stock price and Suezmax tanker rates? This too is illogical. Therefore we again reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

On the other hand, TNK does operate in this segments with quite a few Suezmax tankers. Therefore, we cannot reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

And finally, we analyze stock prices versus Aframax rates:

Week Aframax NAT Price DHT Price FRO Price EURN Price TNK Price NNA Price 1 58000 5.1 8.62 12.96 12.84 24.55 9 2 48000 4.65 7.93 12.67 12.41 23.83 7.97 3 39750 4.55 7.45 12.2 11.67 22 7.68 4 54000 3.9 6.35 10.12 10.29 18.5 6.84 5 31500 3.39 5.66 8.63 9.89 16.23 5.34 6 13750 3.27 5.31 7.85 9.58 14.11 4.66 7 40500 3.45 5.57 8.16 9.8 14.84 5.3 8 40500 3.06 5.2 7.46 9.2 13.5 5 9 20250 3.24 5.57 7.99 9.32 16.41 5.15 10 12250 2.8 5.65 7.33 9.16 14.27 3.92 11 28250 2.95 6.08 8 9.31 17.74 3.75 12 86250 2.4 5.75 6.57 8.71 16.53 3.04 13 69250 4.44 7.55 9.75 11.56 24 4.7 14 63000 3.82 6.4 8.38 10.14 17.94 3.96 16 45500 4.37 8.1 10.1 11.04 21.15 4.8 17 126250 6.54 8.24 11.14 11.94 24.46 6.42 18 65250 5.95 7.26 8.95 11 19 5.45 Correlation 0.617 0.540 0.295 0.426 0.575 0.139 R-Squared 0.381 0.292 0.087 0.181 0.331 0.019 P Value 0.008 0.025 0.250 0.089 0.016 0.593

Comparing opening stock prices to the weekly rates of Aframax tankers results in some interesting data. NAT, DHT, and TNK all showed a weak correlation. The other three companies do not appear to be correlated and based upon the R-Squared values, very little of the stock price changes can be attributed to changes in Aframax rates. For those three companies each p-value indicates that the correlations are not statistically significant, so we reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

For the second time, NAT showed a weak correlation of 0.62 and a p-value of 0.008 indicating statistical significance. But again, NAT does not operate Aframax ships; only Suezmax. So, logically, how can NAT stock price be directly related to Aframax rates? Since they cannot, we reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

Similarly, DHT did showed a weak correlation of 0.54 and the p-value of 0.025 again indicates that there is statistical significance. But, just like with NAT above, DHT does not own or operate ships in this segment. So, how can there be a direct relationship between DHT stock price and Aframax tanker rates? It is again, illogical. Therefore we reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

And finally, TNK showed another weak correlation of 0.57 and a p-value of 0.016 indicating statistical significance. And again, Teekay does operate a number of Aframax tankers in this segment. Therefore, we again cannot reject the statement "stock prices are directly related to charter rates."

Results

In nearly every case, there has been no correlation of statistical significance between tanker company stock prices and tanker rates. The only company that showed any consistent correlation of significance was the opening price of Teekay Tankers to weekly rates. Because the company operates 1 VLCC, 26 Suezmax, and 18 Aframax in the fleet, causation cannot be rejected.

One other company, DHT, showed a correlation of statistical significance between the opening stock price and VLCC weekly rates. Because DHT operates a fleet of VLCC's causation cannot be rejected. So, out of 36 analysis, only 4 cases (11%) detected statistically significant correlations. But, all correlations are weak.

Also, in all of these cases, the low R-Squared values indicate little of the change in stock prices can be attributed to changes in rates. With the remaining companies, we can say with confidence that there is no direct causation between tanker rates and tanker stock companies.

Now, don't think that I am saying that there is no relationship at all. Rates are certainly an input into the companies financials. Both fixed time charter rates and spot rates determine the revenue received. However, reported rates are not necessarily indicative of the rates the companies are earning and what they will be receiving.

Much more important than reported rates would be other financial determinants such as capital structure, interest rates and debt payments, fixed costs and management fees, etc. Taken together, each of these should have much more influence over a stocks price than reported charter rates. Which is why it is much more important to know and understand the fundamentals of any company that you decide to invest in.

Summary

Just because reported tanker rates rise or drop, does not necessarily mean the the price of a tanker stock should move in lock step. This article proves that over the short term, tanker stock prices are not directly correlated to charter rates.

A careful review of the fundamental data provided by a company in the quarterly and annual reports will serve investors and potential investors better than listening to reporter commentary over tanker charter rates and shipbroker reports. Each and every investor should do their own due diligence to determine if a company stock is suitable to include in a portfolio.

