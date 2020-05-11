SK Telecom: Infrastructure For Untact Businesses

5G network is an indispensable part of untact-based businesses, which we believe will create new growth catalysts for telcos.

Investment highlights

SK Telecom’s (SKM) 1Q20 results were in line with expectations. While COVID-19 slowed down 5G subscriber growth, which resulted in ARPU declines, costs were saved as weak marketing demand led to mild competition. In the non-telco segment, the increase in untact activities helped boost media and T-commerce earnings. The merger of SK Broadband and T-Broad was finalized at end-April. The number of pay TV platform subscribers has grown to 8.21mn, which will help the company to achieve economies of scale.

Major issues and earnings outlook

SKT reported consolidated revenue of KRW4.45tn (+2.7% YoY) and operating profit of KRW302bn (-6.4% YoY) for 1Q20, which met our expectations. In 1Q20, 5G subscriber net additions totaled approximately 560,000, as the transition to 5G was slower than expected. ARPU slid 1.4% QoQ to KRW30,777 due to moderate 5G subscriber growth, weaker roaming service revenue, and an increase in IoT lines. Marketing cost remained stable at KRW756.5bn (-6.7% QoQ). While marketing execution costs fell due to market stabilization, the deferred accounting effect of 2019 marketing expenses was also reflected. Meanwhile, growth in the non-telco business continued.

SK Broadband posted KRW823.5bn (+8.2% YoY) in revenue and KRW37.4bn in operating profit (+91% YoY) on the back of IPTV’s robust growth. The security business also posted handsome results, with sales of KRW291.4bn (+5.4% YoY) and operating profit of KRW31.2bn (-439% YoY), led by growing subscriptions to ADT Caps and SK Stoa. As for the commerce business, strong sales at SK Stoa helped lift sales to KRW190.3bn (+3% YoY) and operating profit to reach the BEP (-KRW4.8bn from 11st and KRW4.5bn from SK Store).

We believe earnings momentum in 2Q20 will remain similar to 1Q20, but marketing remains a swing factor. Marketing cost increases may be unavoidable in 2Q vs. 1Q, but the resulting acceleration in 5G migration could produce positive effects as well.

Share price outlook and valuation

From a mid/long-term perspective, the 5G network is an indispensable part of untact-based businesses, which we believe will create new growth catalysts for telcos. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW300,000 on SKT.

