The Dawn Of The Hydrogen Economy III: Hyundai Motor Company - Focus Shifting From Cars To Energy

Investment highlights

Hyundai Motor Group can seek new business opportunities in the energy sector based on its ability to mass-produce FCEVs and battery-powered cars. The scope of business could include hydrogen-based electrolyzers, ammonia crackers, refueling stations, and hydrogen power plants.

Since the Paris Agreement, there is growing need for the storage and utilization of hydrogen-based energy. Hyundai’s fuel cell business is expected to grow rapidly given its experience in the mass-production of the fuel-cell SUV Nexo. We see the company leading the commercial car segment in the near term, and other price-competitive lineups and derivative businesses in the mid/long term.

We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW185,000. Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) continues to be our top pick in the auto sector.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Hyundai Motor Group’s FCEV Vision 2030: Beefing up the current capacity of 3,000 cars per year to 11,000 by 2020, 130,000 by 2025, and 500,000 by 2030 with 700,000 units of fuel cell systems in the same year; and achieving the same level of price competitiveness as ICEVs by 2023 making a variety of body types through system miniaturization.

Seeking opportunities in energy: As a leader in fuel cells, Hyundai is seeking opportunities to expand into the energy business; four areas offer opportunities in the hydrogen business: 1) electrolyzers; 2) ammonia crackers; refueling stations; and hydrogen power plants.

After 2030 when cost competitiveness is attained, the company should enjoy the fruits of commercialization: FCEVs to get ready for commercialization and reach BEP (starting with heavyweight vehicles) by 2030 through an increase in cumulative production volume, cost reductions through economies of scale, and cost improvements in the supply chain.

Share price outlook and valuation

The stock’s turnaround momentum has weakened recently due to: 1) the aging of existing models and the delayed launch of some new models; 2) increase in quality cost; and 3) escalating macro uncertainties (e.g., falling Chinese demand and the coronavirus pandemic). However, its improving product mix since 2019 will continue to have a positive impact until 2021, so the sustainable level of profitability will likely return to 6-7%. When earnings grow, the stock is likely to rebound too.

If the stable cash flow from the current business helps to produce material results in the future businesses (e.g., electrification and derivative energy), the valuation discount on the stock for being a traditional manufacturer will gradually lift, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.