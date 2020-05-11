With Kinder Morgan Out, Raytheon Technologies Steps Into My Portfolio

While KMI has not kept its dividend promises the past 5 years, RTX has a great dividend legacy and is committed to keeping it going.

The new company has lots of moving parts, which complicates evaluating it, but most market-watchers appear bullish on RTX.

RTX is a marriage between Raytheon Company and United Technologies, creating an industrial defense and aerospace conglomerate.

Having sold my KMI stake, I used the proceeds to open a position in RTX.

Having kicked Kinder Morgan (KMI) to the curb after 5 years of over-promising and under-delivering, I wanted to bring something entirely different into my portfolio.

I ended up selecting Raytheon Technologies (RTX), the result of last month's "merger of equals": defense manufacturer Raytheon Company and aerospace giant United Technologies.

(Source: RTX Earnings Call)

The funds from my May 1 dumping of KMI (see details HERE) were just enough for me to buy 130 shares of RTX later that day.

Why RTX?

First, I really like the idea of defense companies. All across the world, nations are determined to own enough weapons to blow up other nations many times over. Meanwhile, they need to keep themselves from getting blown up by their enemies. It literally never goes out of style.

The Patriot Missile system (pictured below) has been a popular Raytheon product for years. The company's Standard missile family has been integral to U.S. defense for decades.

(Source: Raytheon Technologies)

The merged company's two defense segments are Raytheon Missiles & Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

From the United Technologies side of things, RTX also will operate two business segments: Collins Aerospace, a leader in commercial and business aviation; and Pratt & Whitney, which designs, builds and services aircraft engines.

While Raytheon's defense segments are not expected to be hurt severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fact that air travel has almost ground to a halt definitely is putting pressure on Collins and P&W in the short-term (and possibly the medium-term as well).

Lots Of Moving Parts

In order to make the deal possible, United Technologies had to unload Sikorsky helicopters to Lockheed Martin (LMT), and also had to spin off its Carrier (CARR) and Otis (OTIS) operations into separate companies.

As a result, RTX's first-quarter 2020 earnings call of May 7 was more than a little confusing. As Barron's reported:

The spinoffs of Otis and Carrier, and the merger with Raytheon, happened after the quarter closed. Timing is everything, even for accounting. On the surface, the company reported earnings of $1.78 a share, miles ahead of the consensus estimate of $1.01. But the results can't be used for future comparisons. ... United shares, before the merger, were down along with every other commercial aerospace-linked stock. About two-thirds of the global jet fleet is grounded because few people are flying. That has pummeled sector stocks. ... Despite all the uncertainty, the Raytheon business looks as if it is in decent shape. For starters, management expects free cash flow to be positive for the year. The defense business has been less affected by COVID-19. And regarding defense, legacy-Raytheon exited the first quarter with record backlog. ... It was a wild time to complete a huge corporate transformation. And while these results don't matter all that much, they do demonstrate that the company is moving in the right direction.

The following slide from the earnings presentation gives a good look at both the things RTX has going for it right now as well as the challenges facing the company.

(Source: RTX Earnings Call)

I tend to agree with this analysis from Forbes:

The enterprise emerging from integration of Raytheon and United Technologies will be more resilient than either company was separately. Of course, it helps to start with solid building blocks; Raytheon was recently ranked by Fortune magazine as the most respected A&D company in the world. The combined enterprise will be even more formidable. And while business conditions have changed a lot since the merger was first disclosed, in some ways the changes make a more compelling case for getting together.

The Post-Deal Dividend

United Technologies (which went by the symbol UTX) and Raytheon (formerly RTN) both brought long streaks of annual dividend increases into the merger. The former was a Dividend Aristocrat, while the latter had a 15-year run.

So it was nice to hear these words from RTX chief executive officer Greg Hayes, who had served as CEO and chairman of UTX:

We also remain committed to the dividend, which our board approved last week, and we have sufficient cash and liquidity to maintain a competitive dividend even in this very difficult environment.

For its first quarterly dividend as a merged company, RTX will pay 47.5 cents/share on June 18 (ex-div May 14).

Because each RTN shareholder received 2.3348 shares of RTX, the new dividend actually is higher than those investors were receiving. But because each UTX share converted to 1 RTX share, 1 share of Carrier (which will pay no dividend at first), and 0.5 share of Otis (which will pay a .20 quarterly dividend), UTX shareholders will receive a somewhat smaller total payout.

The following table shows the quarterly dividend that will be paid to an investor who held 100 shares of United Technologies vs. one who held 100 shares of Raytheon Company.

The Kinder Morgan position in my portfolio was expected to dole out roughly $560 in dividends over the next year. The payout for my new RTX position figures to be about $247.

With my income stream already having been built through many years of investing in high-quality, reliable, dividend-growing businesses, that small hit will have no material impact on my portfolio's ability to help pay for my post-retirement needs and wants.

Valuation Station

Morningstar is high on Raytheon Technologies despite the current aerospace difficulties, and says fair value is $79.

(Source: Morningstar)

The Value Line graphic below provides some interesting information. The sub-1.0 "Relative P/E ratio" (blue circle) indicates undervaluation. VL's analysts say the stock price could more than triple in 3-5 years (red circle), and go up around 60% over the next 18 months (yellow).

(Source: Value Line)

Value Line also gives RTX its best scores for "safety" (1) and financial strength (A++).

Credit Suisse sees significant price appreciation in the company's not-too-distant future.

(Source: Schwab)

The analyst surveys that Fidelity uses show a collective "Buy" for Raytheon Technologies, as the following graphic shows.

(Source: Fidelity)

Obviously, it is difficult - if not impossible - to calculate fair value for just about any company due to the extreme economic ramifications of the ongoing global pandemic. And that's doubly true for a newly formed conglomerate such as Raytheon Technologies.

Given all the information we have available right now, I see RTX as fairly valued - not the deal of the century, but not too hot to handle.

RTX In The DG50

The Dividend Growth 50, the real-money portfolio that I funded in 2014 as the result of a survey of 10 Seeking Alpha contributors, had 4.525 shares of United Technologies before the merger.

Upon the deal's completion, the DG50 received 4.525 shares of RTX, 2 shares of OTIS and 4 shares of CARR. It also received some cash in lieu of fractional shares, which I used to buy 2 additional shares of CARR.

So within the DG50, the projected annual income will go down from $13.39 (when it was all UTX) to $10.20 ($8.60 from RTX + $1.60 from OTIS + $0 from CARR).

Conclusion

Unlike Kinder Morgan - which cut its dividend by 75% less than 5 years ago and recently fell well short of delivering a promised 25% hike - RTX is a marriage of two companies with long, successful, steady, dependable dividend-growth histories through good times and bad.

The Raytheon Technologies CEO said his company is committed to its "competitive dividend." That might not be as headline-grabbing as KMI management's tendency to make grandiose promises of double-digit-percentage growth, but at least I'm confident that RTX will follow through on its CEO's statement.

I look forward to many years of increasing income and solid all-around performance from my newest company, a worldwide leader in an essential industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTX, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own very small positions in KMI, OTIS and CARR as part of the DG50 project.