S-Oil: Earnings To Improve From Q2

Investment highlights

S-Oil's (OTCPK:SOOCY) 1Q20 results fell far short of the consensus due to the valuation loss from the lower-of-cost-or-market method and other unfavorable factors. We believe 2Q20 will see a gradual increase in earnings on narrowing inventory valuation losses and lower OSP from May. Due to massive losses, the net debt ratio spiked to 122%. Accordingly, S-Oil will likely focus on bolstering its financials rather than paying out dividends. Even if market conditions improve, any upgrade to valuation multiples would be limited.

The stock surged recently on slight rebounds of oil prices and the belief that oil prices have bottomed. We raise our target price to KRW76,000 applying the average multiple of 2014-2015 when market conditions were most unfavorable. Given S-Oil's strength, we believe the stock is now bottoming out in the mid to long term. However, it could take time for the company to resume paying dividends or boosting investments for future growth.

Major issues and earnings outlook

1Q20 results fell far short of consensus with sales of KRW5.2tn (-20% QoQ, -4.2% YoY) and an operating loss of KRW1tn (turned to loss QoQ and YoY).1Q20 recognized an inventory valuation loss of KRW721bn caused by the collapse of oil prices, which worked to slash operating profit by KRW765bn vs. the previous quarter. Refining margin weakness continued into April. While there has not been much change lately, we estimate the complex refining margin fell by USD0.3/bbl MoM to USD3.4/bbl in April. That said, with the OSP of Arab Light slated to plunge to -USD3.1/bbl in April and to -USD7.3/bbl in May, earnings should improve from 2Q20. The price of Dubai crude stood at USD33.7/bbl in March, to an average of USD50.8/bbl for 1Q20. A further price decline could lead to additional inventory valuation losses. Thus, even with the OSP effect, refining earnings should be around the BEP. Oil prices are currently below USD20/bbl. We believe an earnings turnaround will take place in 2H20.

Chemical earnings should decline because to the regular maintenance for PP/PO scheduled for June and July. Lubricant earnings are also likely to tumble QoQ due to an unfavorable lagging effect. OSP should remain low in 2H20 and oil prices are expected to stage a slight recovery, which leads us to believe earnings will improve, albeit moderately. It is during this time that the company will probably prepare for future investments. Dividend momentum is unlikely to pick up due to an increase in net debt and investment results from the second phase of chemical projects should take time to materialize.

Share price outlook and valuation

Market conditions and company fundamentals have bottomed from a long-term perspective. It will likely take time for the company to be viewed as an attractive investment again.

