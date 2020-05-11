Thai Baht: The Strongest Asian Currency Could Weaken Against The Dollar

After a long period of strong performance, I take the view that the THB/USD is overvalued and expect a further decline from here.

The Bank of Thailand is adopting strong quantitative easing measures to stimulate the economy once again.

Foreign direct investment into Thailand is expected to weaken further as a result of COVID-19.

It has been quite a while since I wrote about the Thai Baht here on Seeking Alpha. Back in 2015, I argued that since domestic consumption accounts for a larger portion of growth than exports in Thailand, the THB/USD could be seeing the start of an uptrend.

Little did I know that even during a period of strength in the greenback, the THB/USD would see a strong overall trend upwards for the next five years.

Source: investing.com

Strong domestic consumption, a strong trade surplus, and a central bank policy that has not particularly followed the quantitative easing measures of many other economies has resulted in the Baht becoming Asia’s best-performing currency.

However, with global economic pressures mounting as a result of COVID-19, the Bank of Thailand will be increasingly forced to consider rate cuts from here.

Moreover, while Thailand has seen strong foreign inflows which has pushed the currency higher, it is also notable that Thailand’s primary stock index – the SET 50 – has significantly underperformed that of the NIKKEI 225 in Japan:

Source: investing.com

In this regard, the Bank of Thailand has actively been taking steps to weaken the Baht this year, having relaxed rules on capital outflows back in January, which caused the THB/USD to depreciate.

With rates already having been at a record low of 1.25 percent at the beginning of the year, the Bank of Thailand has since lowered rates to 0.75 percent at the time of writing.

Moreover, a major draw of foreign investment in Thailand has been real estate, with Chinese investors having been a major source of foreign investment. However, with the worldwide travel restrictions in place as a result of COVID-19, the real estate market has been one of the big losers from this pandemic.

In this regard, a drop in foreign direct investment in Thai real estate is expected to weaken demand for the Thai Baht further.

To conclude, a combination of greater quantitative easing and a drop in foreign direct investment means that the Thai Baht is likely to be overvalued at this point. I anticipate the currency will drop further against the greenback going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.