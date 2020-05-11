Sandstorm Gold: Good Trading Tool But Overvalued Now

I find Sandstorm gold overvalued right now, and the risk of embarking the shareholders in a new significant acquisition, at the peak of the market, is not appealing.

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were 13,393 ounces compared with 14,071 ounces for the comparable period in 2019, and 16,113 ounces sequentially.

Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $21.332 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $21.493 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Source: Chapada Mine, Brazil. Operated by Yamana Gold (AUY), Image from Sandstorm Gold

Investment thesis

Vancouver-based Sandstorm Gold (SAND) released its first quarter of 2020 results on May 8, 2020, and it is time to look at the company results again. Preliminary production has been released on April 3, 2020, and I already commented on the gold production that I found disappointing.

The gold equivalent production was quite weak, as we will see later in this article. The decrease in production this quarter could be coming from the price of gold when it translates to silver, copper, or diamond. The higher the ratio, the lower the price of a gold equivalent ounce the company is getting.

Sandstorm Gold has not performed as well as its peers, even if the increase in stock price can be considered exceptional. SAND is outperforming the streamers group with its 56% increase. For instance, Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) dominated the sector with a 116% increase, as we can see in the chart below.

The investment thesis has not changed for the past several years. SAND is an excellent trading tool but is not reliable enough to be considered as a long-term streamer like Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), or Wheaton Precious Metals.

I think the company presents a weak profile and despite rising quite significantly, with the price of gold at a record high, I am not ready to change my opinion on the company yet.

When the stock traded above $8, I decided to flag SAND as a sell, which reached my long-term sell target.

I look at the fundamentals, at the weak production and at the potential COVID-19 disruptions that will affect production and revenues in the second quarter of 2020, and I do not see the stock going much higher from here.

Of course, unless the gold price can continue its bullish momentum and crosses $1,800 per ounce, which I consider as unlikely.

Thus, I rate SAND as a sell on valuation now. I would be willing to buy back SAND on any meaningful retracement, as I have explained at the end of this article. Many concerns are piling up for the next quarter, and despite a gold price still above $1,700, it is perhaps the right time to part with the stock for a few months and wait for a meaningful retracement or a better outlook.

Erfan Kazemi, CFO, said in the conference call:

Sandstorm had a solid quarter production, having sold 13,393 gold equivalent ounces. This represents a 17% decrease from the previous quarter and approximately 5% decrease from the first quarter of 2019. We do expect some delays in deliveries and royalty payments to continue throughout the year, as the full effect of the pandemic remains to be seen.

Sandstorm Gold - Financial results snapshot 1Q'20 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Revenues in $million 17.55 18.17 21.49 25.78 24.00 21.33 Net Income to shareholders in $million 2.75 2.50 2.43 6.15 5.32 -10.34 EBITDA in $ million 11.85 13.33 15.63 19.54 16.62 -1.26 EPS Diluted 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.03 -0.06 Cash From Operating Activities in $ million 10.6 13.34 12.69 14.26 15.67 15.37 CAPEX in $million 0.03 33.21 1.55 10.11 16.42 0.075 FCF in $million 10.57 -19.86 11.14 4.14 -0.75 15.30 Total Cash in $ million 19.8 26.0 21.6 19.4 17.77 16.17 Total Debt in $ million 0 44.0 37.0 48.0 48.4 53.2 Shares outstanding diluted in million 191.0 189.8 188.9 190.0 190.2 190.5* Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 In K Au Eq. 14.18 14.07 16.36 17.29 16.11 13.39 Gold price 1,231 1,291 1,314 1,491 1,489 1,593

Source: Company report analysis by Fun Trading and Morningstar (data are available since 2015 only for subscribers).

Note *: As of May 7, 2020, the Company had 190,052,258 common shares outstanding. However, the company indicated 177,731,719 shares diluted without warrants and options.

Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Quarterly Revenues and trend Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $21.332 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, compared with $21.493 million for the comparable period in 2019. The net income was a loss of $10.342 million in 1Q'20 compared to a profit of $2.434 million the same quarter a year ago.

The loss this quarter was primarily due to certain items that the company recognized during the quarter, including a non-cash impairment charge in the Diavik Diamond Mine royalty. With the adverse diamond market conditions, which have been somewhat exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company took an impairment on this asset. Also, the company made a $5.9 million loss due to a change in the fair value of the Americas Gold and Silver convertible debenture.

The cash costs per attributable ounce are still reasonable at $314, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,279 per ounce for the first quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

The free cash flow was a profit of $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2020, and yearly free cash flow was a profit of $29.83 million. It shows definite progress in this segment, and the company starts to get the benefit of its investment. Nolan Watson is expecting about $70 million of free cash flow in 2020, and it could be a reachable target.

Also, the company has a buyback plan to purchase 10% of its current outstanding share base, which would result in the purchase of 18.3 million shares or roughly 10% of the shares outstanding. Only 2.8 million shares are remaining.

It was a good purchase at a much lower price (~$5.12) than the actual price.

Also, the company is putting in place an ATM financing program in case of an acquisition. Despite what Nolan Watson said, I see it as a negative for shareholders. Any purchase in this overpriced gold environment will harm the stock value and increase dilution by adding shares outstanding.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

we announced that we were putting in place an ATM financing program. And I would like to make it abundantly clear that currently, we have absolutely no plans on issuing shares [...] The only reason we're putting ATM financing program in place was in case we were trying to complete a large acquisition and we required the capital to ensure that we were not over levered.

The shareholders are now left with a Damocles' sword dangling over their heads, and the CEO is telling them not to worry. Great, I think they are getting the message.

Why trying to minimize such a move if it is done with no intention to use this quick financing? Why even initiating such ATM financing in the first place, where is the logic in that? Especially when Nolan Watson said in the conference call later:

Sandstorm is actively pursuing a number of different transactions, any one of which would be a record in size for our company.

It is not really what I would like to hear. Any acquisition at this time will be at a very high price, and if it is a "record in size transaction," I do not want to be holding the bag.

Another issue is the shares outstanding dropped substantially this quarter, but in fact, the shares outstanding increased instead. What happened this quarter is a simple accounting issue. In the press release, the company said:

The Company has a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020; however, if the Company had net earnings, 2,111,975 stock options, 8,718,609 warrants and 1,957,801 RSRs would have been included in the computation of diluted weighted average number of common shares as they would have been dilutive

Source: SAND

Then, the total diluted weighted average indicated above is not including 12,788,385 shares that are usually included.

After the end of the first quarter, the 15 million warrants were exercised for $3.35 per share, which is pushing the shares outstanding diluted to well over 200 million shares now.

In April 2020, the Company completed the early warrant exercise incentive program whereby 15 million outstanding and unlisted share purchase warrants were exercised at a price of $3.35 per warrant, resulting in an additional $50.3 million in cash. Part of the proceeds were used to pay off the Company’s revolving credit facility.

3 - Gold production details. Production was weak this quarter.

Attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, were 13,393 ounces compared with 14,071 ounces for the comparable period in 2019, and 16,113 ounces the preceding quarter.

Twelve mines were contributing to production this quarter as stated below: Note: SAND reported an average cash cost of $314 per ounce in 1Q'20 ($241 for 1Q'19,) with an average gold price of 1,593 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,279 per ounce.

The decrease in production could be explained in part by the price of gold when it translates to silver, copper, or diamond. The higher the ratio and the lower gold equivalent ounce the company gets.

4 - Net debt is $30,6 million at the end of 4Q'19

Credit Facility (press release):

In December 2019, the Company amended its revolving credit agreement, allowing the Company to borrow up to $225 million with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $75 million, for a total facility of up to $300 million (the “Revolving Facility”).

Conclusion and technical analysis

I find Sandstorm Gold overvalued right now, and the risk of embarking the shareholders in a new significant acquisition, at the peak of the market, is not something that I am comfortable with. I would rather wait on the side and eventually buy after the news is announced.

The stock jumped from $3.50 to well over $8 in less than two months, and it is not justified by the fundamentals that I can see. Production for the first quarter was at a two years record low, and outlook for the second quarter is bleak due to the COVID-19 effect on the mining activities.

I do not say that SAND is about to tumble, but I am saying that the stock has run its course, in my opinion, and it is time for a significant retracement. Below is what I am suggesting.

Technical analysis - Short term

SAND was trading within an ascending channel pattern but crossed the line support at the end of February around $6.90. After reaching $3.50 in March, the stock quickly climbed back to the long-term resistance at about $8.25.

SAND is now receding from overbought territory and should retest the first support at around $7.30. In general, it is recommended to buy back a little at this level. Still, considering the situation that will hurt the second quarter results, it is better to hold on to any new accumulation.

I see a more severe retracement happening soon with a retest of the range $6.35-$5.65. I believe it is around this range or below that accumulation makes sense. The stock has reached my target, and I consider SAND as a sell at or above $8.

One strategy that I recommend is to your position in SAND minus the profit estimated. In my case, I have bought - to my surprise - from $4.50 to $3.75 (orders good till cancel) a reasonably good position, and I already sold 80% of my total holding at about $8.40 when RSI was about 74. I kept a part of the profit in SAND shares. I will be willing to add only if SAND trades below $6 now.

