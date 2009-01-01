On Tuesday, May 12, at noon EST, the US Department of Agriculture will release its May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. The WASDE report is the gold standard for the agricultural markets as it outlines data on US and global inventories and exports.

Each year is always a new adventure in the agricultural markets. We are now moving from the planting into the growing season across the fertile plains of the United States and other producing countries in the northern hemisphere.

The weather over the coming weeks and months will determine the size of the 2020 crop of grains and other agricultural products. The global population continues to grow by approximately twenty million people each quarter. Therefore, each year, the addressable market for food rises by eighty million people.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) holds a portfolio of futures contracts on many of the products that are covered by the monthly report from the USDA.

Coronavirus presents a unique issue for agricultural commodities

The global pandemic and self-induced economic coma in the US and around the world have impacted markets across all asset classes. Grains and other agricultural products have been no exception.

Since the last WASDE report, we have watched as the price of crude oil fell into negative territory for the first time in history.

An overabundance of supplies and absence of storage capacity sent the landlocked NYMEX WTI crude oil futures to a low of negative $40.32 per barrel on April 20. The price action in the energy commodity should stand as an example for other commodities during periods of oversupply. When there is nowhere else to put a product, some owners wind up paying others to take it off their hands.

We have seen pressure in the grain and oilseed futures markets over the past month with soybean, corn, and wheat futures all below the price of the nearby futures contract on April 9, the date of the last USDA’s last report. Cotton fell to the lowest level since 2009 in early April, but it has recovered over the past month. Meanwhile, cattle hit a multiyear low just before the April WASDE report and has been recovering. Lean hog futures waited until after the April release to hit a low and has staged a significant recovery over the past week. The supply and demand fundamentals in the meat markets have created price distortions as bottlenecks at processing plants created a situation where ranchers were caught with growing supplies, and consumers faced shortages. At the plants, the rise in the number of cases of Coronavirus caused shutdowns until the government ordered them to remain open.

The May WASDE report comes at a time of the year when uncertainty over the weather conditions throughout the 2020 growing season in the US and the northern hemisphere is peaking. A prolonged period of dry weather could damage the agricultural products and create shortages. Meanwhile, in the meat arena, the end of May is the official beginning of the grilling season, the time of the year when demand for animal protein peaks. 2020 is anything but an ordinary year in markets. The May WASDE report will provide some fundamental insight into the agricultural markets, but it will be the progress of the global pandemic and government guidelines that likely dictate the path of least resistance of prices over the coming weeks and months.

One thing to remember during what the deflationary spiral in many markets is that when it comes to commodities, the cure for low prices is low prices. Prices drop to levels where output declines, inventories begin to drop, and shortages develop. Commodity markets are highly efficient. However, the lesson from crude oil on April 20 is that the ability to store any raw material can be critical.

Soybeans decline as trade tensions rise

The price of nearby July soybean futures on the CBOT fell since the April 9 WASDE report.

As the daily chart highlights, July bean futures settled at $8.7075 on April 9 and were trading at just over the $8.50 per bushel level at the end of last week. After trading down to a low of $8.185 on April 21, the oilseed futures recovered. From a technical perspective, price momentum and relative strength indicators were just above neutral readings at the end of last week as the price recovered from the April 21 low. Open interest moved from 824,095 contracts on April 9 to 829,794 as of May 7. The slight increase likely reflects producer hedging activity as the planting season ends, and the growing season comes into focus. Daily historical volatility at 18.02% is a bit higher than on April 9 when it stood at just below the 15% level.

At least three factors have taken soybean futures lower over the past weeks. First, concerns over a new trade dispute between the US and China because of the spread of Coronavirus from Wuhan Province has been a concern for the soybean market. The “phase one” trade deal signed on January 15 made provisions for significant Chinese purchases of US soybeans. Renewed tensions could mean that soybeans will not flow to the world’s most populous nation in 2020. The second reason for weak soybean prices over the past weeks has been the decline in the soybean crush spread.

The chart of the synthetic soybean crush spread, which reflects the economics of processing raw beans into soybean oil and meal shows the decline from a high of 95.5 on April 9 to 81.25 cents at the end of last week. A falling crush spread tends to be a bearish sign for the soybean futures market as it represents the demand for soybean products.

The third reason for weakness in soybeans is that farmers are planting slightly more beans than corn during the 2020 crop year.

The soybean-corn ratio for the new-crop November and December contracts was slightly above the long-term average of 2.4 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value as of the end of last week. At almost 2.55:1, soybeans yield a better economic result, which favors soybean planting and an increase in selling by producers.

Beans are going into the May WASDE report after making lower highs and lower lows throughout 2020.

Corn reflects carnage in energy in April, but the recovery has been sluggish

Corn has also been under pressure as the coarse grain futures get ready to digest the next fundamental report from the USDA.

The daily chart of July corn futures shows that price momentum and relative strength metrics were below neutral readings at the end of last week. Open interest moved from 1.424 million contracts on April 9 to 1.395 million contracts at the end of last week, which reflects a decline in hedging and less speculative interest in the corn market.

The weakness in crude oil and gasoline prices in March and April weighed on the price of corn as the grain is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol, an additive in gasoline in the United States. Corn is heading into the monthly report on fundamentals at just below the $3.20 on July futures, with technical support at $3.09 and the multiyear low at the $3 per bushel level.

Wheat prices decline since the previous report

The price of wheat has also declined since the previous WASDE report.

The chart of July CBOT wheat futures shows that the primary ingredient in bread fell from $5.5925 on April 9 to $5.23 per bushel at the end of last week. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were sitting below neutral reading, but momentum was attempting to turn high after a bounce from $5.0575 on May 4. Open interest has declined, moving from 367,025 contracts on April 9 to 348,422 contracts at the end of last week.

The spread between July KCBT and July CBOT wheat moved from a 60.25 cents premium for the CBOT futures on April 9 to a 43 cents premium for CBOT wheat as of May 8. The long-term norm is a 20-30 cents per bushel premium for the KCBT wheat. The move of 17.25 towards the norm is a supportive factor for the price of the grain as it heads into the May WASDE report.

Cotton and meat prices recover since April 9

While grains have all moved lower since the April report from the USDA, cotton futures have gone the other way.

The daily chart shows that after reaching the lowest level since 2009 at 48.15 cents per pound on April 1, cotton futures recovered to 54.43 cents on April 9 and were trading higher at 56.24 cents at the end of last week. Price momentum and relative strength metrics were just above neutral territory. Daily historical volatility declined from the 41% to the 31% level. Open interest moved from 190,012 contracts on April 9 to 175,575 contracts as of May 8. Cotton goes into the May report after consolidating between 52 and 58 cents over the past month. The coma in the global economy has caused the demand for cotton products such as garments to decline.

The meats have been volatile over the past month.

June live cattle futures hit rock bottom at 76.60 cents per pound on April 6 and closed at the 84.575 cents level on April 9. At 95.325 cents per pound, live cattle have made a significant comeback from the low in early April. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were in overbought territory at the end of last week. However, daily volatility declined from 64.51% on April 9 to 35.64% on May 8. Open interest rose gently from 263,493 on the day of the previous WASDE report to 273,235 contracts at the end of last week.

The demand for beef has been weak because of the closure of many restaurants and parts of the economy. At the same time, problems at processing plants have left ranchers with cattle at full weights and few options to sell them. At recent auctions in cattle raising states in the US, beef prices have plunged and were trading a significant discount to the futures price. At the same time, shortages have developed at the butcher counter in supermarkets because of bottlenecks caused by closures and slowdowns at the processing plants. The virus and its impact on the economy have caused unique challenges for the animal protein markets, which has created price distortions in both the beef and pork futures.

The price of hog futures followed a similar path as live cattle. The price of July futures fell to a low of 41.5 cents on April 14 after the last WASDE report. The price on April 9 was 49.175 cents per pound. The continuous hog contract reached a low of 37 cents per pound in mid-April, the lowest since 2002. The recovery to 61.675 cents as of the end of last week took price momentum and relative strength metrics to overbought readings. Open interest fell from 228,506 contracts on April 9 to 200,601 as of May 8. Daily historical volatility moved lower from 79.23% on April 9 to the 68.3% level late last week but remains at an elevated reading.

While the monthly WASDE report always has the potential to move agricultural commodity prices, the global pandemic and its impact on the US and global economies and business activity remain the most significant factors. We are heading into the growing season for grains, oilseeds, and cotton in the US and northern hemisphere. The grilling season, which is the time for peak demand for animal proteins in the US, starts at the end of this month. The coming weeks are typically a time of the year when volatility increases in agricultural markets, but 2020 is anything but an ordinary year.

The fund summary and top holdings of the Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) include:

DBA has net assets of $294.2 million, trades an average of 347,677 shares each day, and charges an 0.84% expense ratio.

DBA closed at $13.78 on April 9 and moved marginally higher to $13.87 on May 8. Gains in meats and some of the soft commodities offset losses in the grain futures over the past month.

I will revert with a full report on the price action in the agricultural markets after the release of the May WASDE next weekend.