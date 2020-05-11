Avoid Norfolk Southern

In the relatively short time since I published my cautious comment about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the shares are down about 18% against a loss of 12.4% for the S&P 500. Since the company has posted financial results, I thought I'd check in on the name to see if now is a good time to buy the name. For those who were too impatient to read the title of this article, or any of the above bullet points, I'll come to my thesis. These shares are expensive at current levels, and I think investors would be wise to avoid them. I'll make my case by going through the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business. In addition, I'll offer an update on the status of the short puts I recommended previously, and will offer a new short put trade. While I think the shares are bad investments, I think the very generous premia on offer in the options market shouldn't be missed.

Financial Snapshot

In my view, there's a consistent theme running through the financial history over the past eight years. Namely, Norfolk Southern (like many of its Class 1 peers) has managed to extract ever higher profits out of relatively sclerotic revenue growth. Specifically, since 2012, revenue and net income have grown at CAGRs of about .28% and 5.7% respectively. Clearly, this is a company that has a demonstrated capacity to extract greater profits in the midst of a low growth environment. I think this is relevant because I don't expect much in the way of growth here over the next year or two.

Breaking the delta between the latest quarter and the year ago period, most of the decline ($137 million) came from the fact that coal volumes declined 31%. Also, intermodal revenue was down 9% on volume declines of 11%. On the bright side, a less busy rail network abets faster speeds and lower terminal dwells. Terminal dwell declined fully 16% from the same period a year ago, and train speed was up 10% to an average 23.8 mph (38.3 km/h).

Dividend Sustainability

Not everything's sunshine and lollipops at Norfolk Southern, though. The company has grown debt dramatically over the past several years, with long-term debt up at a CAGR of about 4% since 2012. In addition, this is an extraordinarily capital intensive business, and upkeep is quite expensive, running between 16-18% of revenues. With all of that as backdrop, I think an investor could be forgiven for wondering how sustainable the dividend is here. I'll answer that question by contrasting the immediate, short-term obligations against the resources available to the firm.

I'll start with the obligations because I'm a "bad news first" kind of guy. For your entertainment, enjoyment, and edification, I've compiled a list of the scheduled payouts of the three largest non-negotiable drivers. It seems that the company needs to come up with just over $2.3 billion this year in order to repay some debt, and satisfy its lease and CAPEX requirements.

Against these obligations, the company has cash of ~$608 million. In addition, the company has ~$429 million available in its accounts receivable securitization program, and an un-drawn $750 million credit agreement that expires in May of next year. All of those resources total about $1.78 billion.

The above comparison between resources and obligations suggests a few things to me. First, there's a shortfall of ~$550 million between resources and obligations this year, and that situation may very well deteriorate into next year and beyond if the company can't find other sources of financing after current sources are "tapped out." Second, given that the company generated $3.892 billion cash from operations in 2019, I'm not overly worried about meeting obligations in the near term. If CFO drops in half from current levels, I think the company will still be able to fund its current dividend.

Finally, I couldn't live with myself if I didn't point out that since 2012, the company has spent just over $10.4 billion on stock buybacks. This compares to the current long-term debt of about $11.8 billion. The world would be a lot less scary a place for Norfolk Southern had they not spent this money buying their own stock and used it instead to de-risk their balance sheet. On the bright side, for example, over the past 3 ¼ years, the company has retired just over 34 million shares at an average price of ~$184 per share (5% above last night's closing price). The more financial statements I look at, the more firmly I am of the view that buybacks aren't a waste of money in all circumstances, but they certainly are a waste as shares get objectively more expensive.

The Stock

I break my readers into two camps: the people who're familiar with my stuff, and the much larger population who's coming across my stuff for the first time. I need to apologize to the former group, as I'm about to go off on a theme that animates me...yet again. In my view, investing is challenging for a few reasons. Not only do we need to find companies that are expected to grow their cash flows. We need to buy those future cash flow generating machines at a reasonable price. The problem is that the price we're being asked to pay is governed by the public markets and those are often manic. Too often when we find a company we like, we end up buying in spite of the realization that the shares are slightly (or morbidly) overpriced. We do this because we grow impatient, and because the shares seem to be overpriced "forever" (where the definition of the word "forever" is "a few years"). Sooner or later our impatience costs us and shares of the good company fall in price.

Thus, a fine company can be a terrible investment if the investor overpays for it. With that in mind, I want to guard against not overpaying for stock. I determine whether shares are inexpensively priced or not in a few ways. Most simply, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value, like earnings, free cash flow etc. The more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns. Ideally, I want to see shares trading at both a cheap price relative to the overall market and on the low end of their historical range. On that basis, Norfolk Southern is hardly inexpensive (Norfolk Southern P/E Ratio 2006-2020 | NSC), per the following.

In addition to working out the relationship between price and some measure of value, I want to try to ascertain what the market assumes about the future of the firm. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks an investor through how they can use a standard finance formula (and the magic of high school algebra) to work out what the market must be assuming about the long-term growth of the business. Applying this approach to Norfolk Southern at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~6.5% to this company. I think that's an optimistic forecast, especially in the context of the current lockdown.

Options As Alternative

Because I don't think there's great value in the shares at the moment doesn't mean that I think this company is without value. On the contrary, I'd be very happy to own these shares at the right price. As I pointed out in my previous article on this name, over the past few years that I've been writing for this forum, I've generated about $24 in put premia on this name, which is much more than investors received in the form of dividends over the period. I was exercised once (so far) at a net price of ~$179. Also in my previous article I recommended selling the January 2021 puts with a strike of $175. At the time, these were bid-asked at $6.10-$9. In spite of the fact that three months of time value has eroded, the bid-ask has ballooned to $21.30-$22.70. Given that I was willing to acquire the shares at a net price of $168.90 ($175-$6.10), I am certainly willing to sell more of these puts. Under the "worst" case scenarios, I'd be obliged to buy the shares at a net price of ~$153.70 ($175 strike - $21.30 premium). I (still) consider this to be a great "win-win" trade. If the shares rally from current levels, the investor simply pockets this rather large premium and move on. If the shares drop as I suspect they might, the investor will be obliged to buy at a price 12% below the current level at a dividend yield of ~2.5%.

Excited by the profit potential of put options? Good, because I'm about to splash cold water on your excitement. Investing, like life in general, involves making choices among a host of imperfect trade-offs. The fact is that there's no risk-free option. There's risk a, and there's risk b. We do our best to navigate the world by exchanging one pair of risk-reward trade-offs for another. For example, holding cash presents the risk of erosion of purchasing power via inflation and the reward of preserving capital at times of extreme volatility. The risk-reward trade-off of buying shares should be pretty self-evident in early 2020, but in case you missed it, stock ownership involves the potential for capital loss weighed against the potential for capital gain.

Put options are no different in this regard. I've described the reward potential of these often, so I'll spend the rest of this section talking about their risks. I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Puts are distinct from stocks in that some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock; they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income, and will therefore be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. These people don't want to own the underlying security. For my part, I'll only ever write puts on companies that I'd be happy to own, at strike prices that represent good entry points for me. For that reason, being exercised isn't the trauma for me that is for many other put writers. If you are considering this strategy for yourself, you should think hard about whether you are in it to collect premia, or whether you want to sell puts on companies you'd be happy to own.

In my view, put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

Since I've never passed up the opportunity to belabor a point, allow me to drill this into your head even further using Norfolk Southern as an example. The investor can choose to buy the shares today at a price of ~$175.00. Alternatively, they can generate a credit for their accounts by selling put options that oblige them - under the worst possible circumstance - to buy the shares at a net price 12% below today's level. In my view, that is the definition of lower risk.

Conclusion

I think Norfolk Southern is a fine company in many ways. Management has taken on too much leverage in my view, and wasted capital in recent years on buybacks, but that's not the end of the world. The company is solvent, and I think the dividend is reasonably secure. My problem here isn't with the company. My problem relates to the valuation. The shares are currently trading at multi year highs, which is very strange in light of the fact that the world economy has been shuttered. While I think the world will return to something like normal at some point, it's certainly not there now, and the short-term outlook for Norfolk Southern is therefore muted. For that reason, I can't recommend buying the shares at current levels. Just because I recommend that investors eschew the shares at current prices doesn't mean that I think we have to wait for them to drop. I think investors would be wise to sell put options here as a way to generate premia while obliging themselves to buy at a very attractive net price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I will be selling more of the puts mentioned in this article this week.