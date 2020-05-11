Why Inverse ETFs Fail Over Long Time Frames
by: Jason Kelly
Summary
We use leveraged long ETFs in two of our plans.
Readers have asked whether inverse leveraged ETFs could work, too.
The answer is no, because the market rises more often than it falls.
The Kelly Letter uses leveraged long ETFs in two of its plans.
Readers have asked whether inverse leveraged ETFs could work, too. The answer is no, because the market rises more often than it falls.
This 10-minute discussion with charts covering three different time frames makes the case.
