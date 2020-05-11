Ocean Yield: Small Positives In A Sea Of Trouble

Per its valuation, the company is a "BUY", and I'm conservatively adding more for the very long term.

Amidst many negatives during the quarter, which we'll look at, there were certain positives to look over, and the fundamentals remain at the core of them.

Ocean Yield reported 1Q20 a few moments ago. It was a quarterly I've been expecting for weeks, with the expectation of a significant dividend cut. I was not disappointed.

Things have been terrible for the market, and more so for companies involved in the Energy sector, with many losing 60-90% of their market value during the corona crisis.

While Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF) hasn't lost anywhere close to this, it's still a company that can be viewed, as a result of the current trends be in somewhat dire straits due to some factors, but largely due to FX movements and energy exposure. As it represents one of the riskier holdings my portfolio has, I view it as crucial to keep things up to date here - especially when a quarterly includes not a dividend postponement, but a firm cut, as is the case here.

Ocean Yield reported 1Q20 - the first sign of what an oil crash and a coronavirus do to this shipping company. Some things were worse than I expected, and some actually better.

Let's look at what's what.

Ocean Yield - How has the company been doing?

1Q20 was, from the view of many investors with whom I speak, a disaster according to them. I don't completely share this view. It would be the very definition of "unfair" to make Ocean Yield responsible for unfavorable trends affecting the entire world. What we can begin with is to report the effects.

The coronavirus has made certain that:

There is a massive volatility in shipping and finance overall, leading to truly impactful FX during the quarter due to NOK/USD fluctuations. Currency and interest rate fluctuations alone had a net negative accounting effect of $16.3M during the quarter, marking an adj. net profit of $18.1M and a net profit of negative $1.6M - truly extreme.

during the quarter, marking an adj. net profit of $18.1M and a net profit of negative $1.6M - truly extreme. The FPSO that could have been viewed as potentially being contracted out in 2020 certainly won't be. As investors, we should count this asset as keeping the company's balance sheet impaired for as long as this persists.

Aside from this, the company also reported some "normal" quarterly items, such as:

Stable revenue in terms of USD, right about ~$61M for the quarter, coming to in-line/stable development on an annualized basis on a YoY comparison.

Very slight growth in EBITDA and larger growth in Adj. EBITDA (for leases).

Continued investments in new fleets and vessels, in this case, two UltraMax and one kamsarmax dry bulk vessels. As we're used to with Ocean Yield, these are already leased with bareboat charters, in this case to Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT).

Financing for the aforementioned vessels was arranged at a total of $48.2M at appealing financing.

Two vessels, chemical tankers, were sold using the five-year purchase option, to Navig8 Chemical Tankers Incorporated at a price of $53.0M.

There was also some rather decidedly positive news, such as:

The Connector has been leased and has initiated its contract of about half a year in the South China Sea doing subsea installation work.

Ocean Yield won in arbitration, where Okeanis wanted the option to buy four VLCC's on long-term charters. These vessels will continue on current bareboat charters instead of being sold.

All of it, for investors, was likely, however, overshadowed by the dividend cut of another 66%, to $0.05/share and quarterly payout. The company has done this not because of an immediate necessity at this very time, but to preserve cash and be prepared for what may come.

Because Ocean Yield has never cut the dividend before, it's hard to know just how the company will handle raising or reinstating the dividend once things turn back up. They could, like many companies, slowly start building the dividend again, or they could return things to a "normal" level as soon as possible once things turn around. Given the company's balance sheet, however, I consider the latter to be somewhat unrealistic, at least at this time.

(Source: Annual Report, 2019)

The new dividend payout will, at the current level of average shares outstanding, consume around $35M in annual profits. During a good and more normal year, Ocean Yield has shown itself capable of generating adjusted net profits in the order of $120-140M.

However, that was during positive years such as 2018 and 2017. 2019 was, as we've previously discussed, despite positive growth in the fleet and further diversification, heavily impacted by weak offshore and oil service trends. Given our current market situation, these trends are likely to continue, and this is why a dividend reduction from the level of $0.76/share was most certainly valid.

It is, as I see it, important to point out that the company's customers are still paying their rents and leases. The share price we're seeing indicates some sort of fundamental issue with payments - that isn't the case. Looking at EBITDA, EBIT, and going down and excluding FX and financial instruments, things are actually looking "normal" on a YoY basis. The issue for the quarter, aside from macro, was really the terrible cross-currency swaps due to a weak NOK, which has fallen massively over the past few months along with the oil price. Unlike the SEK, the DKK and the EUR, Norway's industrial exposure makes the currency move more in tandem with oil than its neighbors. This will affect things in times like these. To show you just how jarring the difference has been, take a look at the USD/NOK chart.

(Source: XE)

Compared to other currencies, no currency has suffered like the NOK, and this trickles down into companies with higher exposures to foreign currencies, which Ocean Yield, given its constant swaps, is.

In terms of profit excluding these, very little has actually changed, and in terms of financial leases, revenue on a YoY basis was actually positive and rose by $0.8M.

The company has also finally restated the FPSO Dhirubhai, now as an "asset held for sale", meaning the company's vessels and equipment have dropped to ~$895M, down from ~$1053M in 4Q19.

All in all, Ocean Yield shows us positive and negative trends as a result of what's happening.

On the positive side, we have:

The company sees increased demand for its leasing services, due to bond markets and banks being far more conservative or completely closed to shipping companies.

for its leasing services, due to bond markets and banks being far more conservative or completely closed to shipping companies. The company also sees reduction in competition as a result of leasing houses expected to be less active.

as a result of leasing houses expected to be less active. The company sees very little impact on the operational side with regards to COVID-19 because of the long-term bareboat charter contracts that the company employs.

with regards to COVID-19 because of the long-term bareboat charter contracts that the company employs. The low oil price has a positive net effect on the tanker market because of storage opportunities, which is the company's largest segment.

has a positive net effect on the tanker market because of storage opportunities, which is the company's largest segment. The company's new agreement with Solstad for the two vessels, which for a period of 1.5 years has been a negative drag on the company, should be improved materially starting the 8th of May as a result of a new contract with a bareboat charter paid by Solstad.

The cross-currency swaps are going to be lower going forward. The company is shifting to a more balanced accounting and is switching company loans from NOK into USD. Investors can expect lower currency swap effects and FX, in general, going forward.

(Source: Offshore Engineer Magazine)

On the negative side, we have:

The fact that the FPSO Dhirubhai wasn't leased out prior to this means that Ocean Yield is essentially stuck with a bit of a poison pill on its balance sheet - unless it somehow could be used for storage as well and someone was interested in leasing it for that, either short or long term. The company believes it's unrealistic that the vessel would be leased until 2H20.

wasn't leased out prior to this means that Ocean Yield is essentially stuck with a bit of a poison pill on its balance sheet - unless it somehow could be used for storage as well and someone was interested in leasing it for that, either short or long term. The company believes it's unrealistic that the vessel would be leased until 2H20. The FX is absolutely brutal towards the company, bringing a negative cross-currency swap effect of $60M for the quarter, more than 1Q20 company EBITDA. This sort of movement in NOK/USD has never happened as long as the company has been in operation.

is absolutely brutal towards the company, bringing a negative cross-currency swap effect of $60M for the quarter, more than 1Q20 company EBITDA. This sort of movement in NOK/USD has never happened as long as the company has been in operation. While tankers and other key vessels are in higher demand, auto liners and container vessels/dry bulk vessels are, of course, in lower demand, balancing things out somewhat.

and other key vessels are in higher demand, auto liners and container vessels/dry bulk vessels are, of course, in lower demand, balancing things out somewhat. Financing costs are higher in terms of bank financing costs and bond pricing, but with lower LIBOR rates.

In closing on how the company is doing, the dividend reduction reflects, both according to the company and my own view, the current currency, market, and corona uncertainty. It's a sign that the company, under current circumstances, doesn't believe itself capable of paying, or needing to pay an increased dividend during times when earnings are poor.

According to the company:

Marius Magelie What metrics is the most important for Ocean Yield to look at in assessing when to restart higher dividends? Eirik Eide Lower market uncertainty is important. We also, as stated in the presentation, using this period to try to build a more robust balance sheet. (Source: 1Q20 Earnings Call)

So, the considerations are two-fold. As a result of the headwinds during the last 1.5-2.0 years, coupled with fresh, ongoing investments, the company has been left with a less-than-ideal balance sheet in times of turmoil. This scare provides the company with the opportunity and justification for lowering the dividend to both conserve cash until things improve, as well as start improving the overall balance sheet.

(Source: Ocean Yield)

In short, and this is my interpretation, the time to recovery may be longer than 1-3 years, based on corona effects lasting for at least 2020, and recovery coming the year or two after that.

Valuation

It's all about valuation, after all.

Ocean Yield is currently suffering in the short-to-medium term, but if the company is being offered at an unprecedented discount to fair value or even extremely conservative fair value, this can be enough to spark interest despite these headwinds.

(Source: Tikr.com)

I don't think anyone is surprised that fundamental valuation metrics such as book value show a significant undervaluation to historical norms.

This, after all, goes in tandem with the fact that the company has never experienced the type of headwinds we're currently seeing.

I think it is important to point out that these headwinds are, to an extent, not company-specific. The trouble in oil and energy is sector-wide. Many energy companies have, as a result of this crisis, cut their dividends to the bone or even eliminated them entirely. Ocean Yield, due to its variety in exposure, hasn't had to do this. Most of the company is still running on all cylinders, even if key segments are suffering due to these macro issues.

(Source: Tikr.com)

Looking at profit or EBITDA-related valuation metrics, we can see that the undervaluation vis-a-vis these factors isn't all that excellent. This reflects just how badly these momentary headwinds have been for the company for these past few years. 2 vessels out of contract, the contract issues with Solstad AS, and the FPSO issues have bit deep chunks into the company's profitability. As a result of this, profit-related metrics have returned to "normal" levels as of these times - though I argue that these do not accurately reflect the company's actual earnings potential.

I often speak to the fact that, upon starting, Ocean Yield was a company that consisted of the chartered FPSO as well as a few ships. Their profits were extremely undiversified and one-sided. At this point, Ocean Yield wasn't an interesting company to me.

That has changed. Today, the company has an incredible backlog, over 70 vessels to many different charters, and bareboat contracts. Even if they end up having to turn the FPSO to scrap at a cost of $10-20M, which seems a realistic cost for scrapping a ship of that size weighing tens of thousands of tons deadweight, the company will, in the end, still have more assets than liabilities. Even if they have to leave some assets behind, they will, eventually, turn a higher profit again.

(Source: Ocean Yield)

It is that prospect we invest in at this time - not the current yield, necessarily.

GAAP EPS estimates aren't pretty. From a 6.7 NOK EPS in 2017, current estimates are for a 2.68 NOK EPS for 2020. This covers the dividend and costs, but not much more. This EPS is then expected to rise to 4.73 NOK in 2021, along with a dividend back to 3.58 NOK/share, or $0.35/share in 2021, which is less than half of the original dividend. At current prices, we'd be looking at a 2021E yield of 13-15% even on today's price. (Source: S&P Global)

The average 5-Y EPS, which can be considered a dubious metric, but is more indicative, I believe than 2019 EPS is around 4-5 NOK. If this is even somewhat justified for the future, that means Ocean Yield is currently trading at a P/E of 4-6X, which can compare to an Average 5-Y P/E ratio of 10-12X during years when the company had more success. To call it an "undervaluation" based on these somewhat flimsy metrics is too much - but I would say that it at the very least is indicative of a strong undervaluation.

Company insiders agree. Despite the dividend cut, insider buying continues.

(Source: Ocean Yield)

Though this can, of course, at current prices, be called a rather "small" position, all things considered.

Still, my view of the company's current valuation is, despite everything, that it is "undervalued".

Thesis/Wrapping up

I don't believe that the company would have needed to, or cut the dividend unless the balance sheet was in the state that it was due to FPSO trouble and the company's increased purchasing activity, leading to a significantly lower equity ratio and higher debt load. However, because the company did this, it's a logical choice to lower the dividend at this time, even if the size of the cut was surprising even to me.

This necessitates a very fundamental-oriented and valuation-centric look at Ocean Yield as a company - both where they are and where the company may be going in the future. I'm happy to say when we look at the company through this lens, I see very little difference from previous articles.

Ocean Yield is inarguably better structured in terms of assets today than it was 5-10 years ago. It has an attractive and excellent backlog which, barring fundamental recovery problems in key sectors, will bounce back excellently once things open up again (which they're in the process of doing as I am writing this article).

(Source: Splash247)

The dividend cut is one of horror, even to me. It cut into my yearly dividend coverage, and the stock price will have a long time recovering. The fundamentals which make the company an attractive investment, however, haven't changed. I continue to view Ocean Yield as a long-term company of stability, and at these valuations, even with risk calculated, at a 30-40% potential upside.

However, all that being said, I would invest in different stocks at this time. We live in a time where actual mega-cap quality is on sale. We're talking companies like General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) and others, many of which I've highlighted in my articles.

While not offering the same yield as Ocean Yield, they also come with a much lower risk and serve to offer investors diversification into what I would argue is safety, as opposed to risk.

No matter how much I consider Ocean Yield a good company in the long term, it would be foolish to claim that the company is close to the same level as any safer investment I currently write about. By my own standards, it's a Class 4 stock, and if my classification system went lower, the company's non-existing S&P rating, the company's dividend cut, payout ratio, balance sheet, and current financials would certainly push it lower still.

That is why, despite my bullish rating and "BUY" on Ocean yield, despite the fact that I reinvest company dividends into Ocean Yield, I would tell you to buy something else at this time, as, on a comparative basis, there are safer investments out there.

With that, I hope you're staying safe out there - invest wisely and stay safe! Remember, this is where you're building your future safety!

Stance

Ocean Yield trades at an unprecedented 30-40% upside to extremely conservative valuations and merits a "BUY" but, due to comparatively better alternatives, is an investment I would choose secondarily to more qualitative companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OYIEF, GD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.