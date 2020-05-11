Piling On Gold And Equities For A Possible Peak In Late May-Early June: Sell In June, Buy In July

PAM lightens up on equity longs by Tuesday-Wednesday, but those longs we reset to take advantage of subsequent two-three weeks of possible robust NDX rally which could bring back its all-time-high (ATH), maybe even surpass it slightly.

Two trading days from now, historical averages of NDX suggest a relatively large correction. If I take some license in interpreting that deep dip, it suggests a pullback towards 9000 (from whichever high point NDX would have reached two to three days from now).

Equities, Gold are seeing the terminal stage of the March 22 low rally, ends in late May-early June. No Sell In May, Sell in June. But more importantly, Buy In July!

If the gold metric is correct (represents another 1.0% plus rise in spot gold) then NQM0 should have another minimum 100 points rally before NDX100 gets into more serious resistance.

There's probably one more squeeze higher in gold spot prices before we run into another triangle trendline resistance (false one). But that last squeeze higher completes a terminal five-wave sequence.

Short-term Gold outlook

Gold prices should bounce back, and catch up with equities

During early Asian trading on Friday, these two charts shown below were telling the same story, but it included a lagged effect.

ESM0 - short term chart SPX equity futures were breaching the previous day's barriers as the MOTUs (investment banks, Masters of the Universe) injected fairly large-sized bids, taking advantage of low volumes in early Asian trade. This was counter-intuitive for many, as there are massive short positions being built by speculators on SPX and NDX.

As we suggested to PAM members, these are equity retail investors lapping up the doom-and-gloom stories at ZeroHedge. But MOTUs operate with different mindsets that do not rely on sentiment, but by cold calculation of how soon and how cheaply they can deploy the oodles and oodles of cash that the Fed is stuffing them with.

XAU - Spot Gold short-term chart

The chart above shows Gold Spot prices in the same time frame - showing the obvious lag of gold prices versus equities, as the former has started to follow the lead of the latter, with some time lag in the intraday price run. Subsequently, ESM0 continued to rally, and Spot Gold prices were thereby dragged, screaming and kicking, to rise alongside the equity rally.

That subsequent denouement is useful in confirming our thesis that changes in gold prices lag behind changes in SPX prices by an average of five minutes in NY trading, and significantly longer during Asian and European trading.

The bigger story between Gold and SPX

But the bigger story is that the relationship between SPX and Gold has changed from SPX leading by one day (close prices basis), to become coincident with Gold's since March 12 (see chart below).

We rue the disappearance of that one day SPX lead over gold prices, as it has helped us rack up a "phenomenal" (not my term, it came from PAM members) PAM's year-to-date (April 24) Gold trades win-loss percentage of 92.59% (see description and spreadsheets of the PAM trades here.

Nonetheless, the slight lead of ESM0 over Spot Gold (XAU) in intraday prices continue to provide guidance for our Gold trades. And in a reversal of roles, Gold's very peculiar trading pattern of late may help confirm the thesis provided by PAM liquidity models, that equities still have room to run to the upside for several weeks, before taking a significant pause, and subsequent correction.

This is what Spot Gold's Elliott Wave Principle (EWP) technical trading pattern during Asian trading was on Friday last week (see chart below).

We believed that there was one more small squeeze higher in gold spot prices before we run into another triangle trendline resistance (the false one, red line). But that one more squeeze higher completes a five-wave sequence - hence the false trendline will likely have some stopping power, and indeed that came to pass (see chart below).

With this development, Spot Gold has followed one tenet of EWP, in that after a breakout from a triangle, prices tend to turn back, and retest the trendline that was just broken. And it is apparent from the chart above that the gold market just confirmed that as a fact.

So what comes next in the Gold market?

The two charts immediately above, ESM0 and Spot Gold price corresponded in their bottom inflection points (denoted by purple circles). But due to the severely lagged reaction function of gold prices during late Friday NY trading, the late-day ESM0 rally left gold price behind significantly (compare purple ellipse in the two charts above). But as we have seen again and again while trading gold in the past months, that positive covariance remains strong. Therefore, we are convinced that Gold prices will catch with the run-away equity price on Monday, perhaps as early as during Asian trading.

We are also guided by our work in modeling the response of Gold to Fed and US Treasury liquidity infusions, as recorded by the historical seasonality of the Fed's SOMA transactions (balance sheet) and the current QE 4 SOMA transactions (see chart below).

It is clear that historical changes in gold prices (provided by Spot Gold's five-year average, blue line, chart above) hew very close to the distinct seasonality of SOMA transactions (as provided by the five-year average of the Fed's balance sheet, black line, above). Even with the series of humongous Fed additions to the SOMA transactions, that relationship has not changed, and it in fact became even tighter.

This is how we show that Gold is bound positively tight to the S&P 500 (and all stock indices) and to the Fed's balance sheet. This chart below illustrates the positive covariance between Gold and SPX, and why Gold rises alongside equities when the Fed is showering the markets with manna from heaven:

Some academics suggest that the positive correlation between Gold and the Fed's balance sheet stems from the rise in bond term premium during Large Scale Asset Purchases (LSAPs) due to tick-up in inflationary expectations. But we have been unable to corroborate this hypothesis, so for now, discovering what causes that positive relationship between Gold and the Fed balance sheet is a project that is on-going.

Short-term Equity outlook

No Sell In May, it is Sell In June; but more importantly, Buy In July!

This positive outlook for gold resonates with us, because our models are also showing further run for the current equity rally, with the only hiccup expected this coming week. That the outlook for gold is positive in the short run also suggests to us that the outlook for equities must have the same directional bent. The SPX-Gold relationship is a closed loop, so therefore the same factors that favor gold must also favor equities. I realize that I am turning the classic argument on its head (that SPX leads gold), but there is no better way to provide proof for the close relationship, if it indeed exists, and we believe it exists.

We use the same historical seasonality of the Fed's SOMA transactions (balance sheet) and the current QE 4 SOMA as applied to SPX and NDX to show what could be expected in the short run (see charts below):

SOMA Seasonality model vs. NDX

The 2020 SOMA Transaction Model is tracing out the future path of the NDX to a top in about 15 trading days. Basically, these models are saying that there is no Sell In May event, but we do have a Sell In June phenomenon. But more importantly, based on historical NDX performance (and SOMA seasonality again), plus the lead from our other modeling work, there is a huge Buy In July opportunity!

The SPX SOMA liquidity seasonality model, plus the historical averages of SPX shown in the chart below, gives the same qualitative feel as does the chart for the NDX shown above.

That is: no Sell In May, it is Sell in June, but most important of all, Buy in July.

Let's show something that is more readily apparent - a simple regression of factors that lead and impact the changes in the price of equities - the Fed's balance sheet, bank reserves, loans extended by commercial banks, and M2 Money Supply. See that in the chart below:

I have provided a tentative date for a top in the chart above (May 29), which we at PAM knew as early as two weeks ago, as detailed in the PAM Blog on May 2 ("No Sell In May (Sell In June, Instead); A Rally In Equities And Yields May Peak In September"). We do put out articles of similar themes at the PAM Blog when trading activity precludes writing a formal article for Seeking Alpha. More reason to follow us so that you get notified when we put out articles like these.

Summary

If I have to summarize what has been written in this article so far, the illustration in the chart below presents it in graphic form. The illustration is highly subjective, but it does show the points that we wanted to make with this Seeking Alpha article: there is possibly a market top this week (could be Tuesday or Wednesday), it may last for four to five days, but sometime in the week after next, the rally should continue.

We are looking for a hiccup in the market rally primarily due to historical averages, but we qualify that due to the fact that on the week of May 13-May 20, the Primary Dealers will get back $196 billion in cash - a huge amount which will likely be plowed into the equity markets. This news in fact is what has been lighting the current rally in the equities. Therefore, that 4-day pause that we are suggesting that could take place early this week, may be postponed for a later date.

Nonetheless, we still expect to see a peak at month-end - early June, and the subsequent price correction could last the entire month. A tremendous buying opportunity for equities should be seen in July.

Following the seasonality cycle of US liquidity inflows has been a rewarding experience for PAM and PAM members, given the extremes in financial conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has allowed us to confirm the fact two days after the yield turnaround, that the worst is over ("The Long Bond Yield Has Bottomed, As The Seasonal Upswing In Liquidity Starts; The Worst Is Over").

Original chart in the March 11 article

We put out in detail how the liquidity models captured the Q4 2019 run-up to new all-time-highs, enabled us to sell along with the COVID-19 collapse, and then of course, fully participate (practically from the market trough) in the ensuing recovery signaled by the pivot higher of bond yields on March 9, 2020. This aggregated chart of models and asset prices was one of the tools used to navigate the markets for a run-up to an ATH, to the COVID-19 Crash lows, and the ensuring recovery in March 22 in equity futures trading in Asia.

And that performance made PAM history with the biggest one-quarter expansion in the valuation of PAM funds: $9.34 million gains out of $1.173 million capital.

Original chart in the April 26 article

You may find that article in April 26 which explained how it was done, there at the PAM Blog ("Real-Dollar Profits Make PAM History As Models Capture The Run-Up To ATH, The COVID-19 Collapse, And Recovery").

Bond Yields: it should follow equities higher until September

We intend to write another article about bond yields after we have seen what transpire in equities this coming week of May 11-16, but meanwhile, we complete the presentation by showing how SOMA Transactions, and the Treasury Cash Balance (TCB) impact 10yr Treasury yields (see chart below).

If the 10yr yield's affinity for the movements of the Treasury Cash Balance model continues (and we believe it will), yields should rise until month-end or early June, and then fall for the rest of June. Bond yields should be a lot higher by September this year. We will explain why in the next update of this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXL, TQQQ, UDOW, UGLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.