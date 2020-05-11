The Number Which Contains Everything: The Good, The Bad, And The Unspeakable

Negative rates are poisonous and would show up first in the 1-month TBill; a curve that steepens and lifts all maturities would save the economy from going down that road.

The steepening curve may be looking across the same chasm to the same future the stock market sees, but the numbers are small and the whole curve reflects the lockdown.

The March 9 all time low for the 10-year has held, and the 2-10 is positive and steepening; the absolute level for the entire curve has risen only slightly.

We are living in an era which bombards us with statistics every day. There are of course the statistics on the state, national, and global increases (or decreases) in new cases of the coronavirus. There are the similar reports of mortality at all levels. There are also reports of unemployment claims and GDP numbers both actual and projected. For the most part these are broad estimates which slowly catch up with a reality we already grasp intuitively. Things are bad and destined to get worse. Period.

Meanwhile there's the stock market, which usually leads the economy. That's why it is included in the Leading Economic Indicators. Presently, however, there is such an enormous disconnect between the stock market and the economy that it's hard to take the market's forecast at face value. It requires a fairly convoluted explanation to explain how the market and economy could agree.

There is, however, one indicator which I look at several times every day, sometimes waiting five or ten minutes until the necessary data comes up on at the bottom right of the CNBC screen. This indicator may come as close as anything to providing the real skinny on what is unfolding in the world. You already know what it is if you read this earlier article published on March 24.

The Number Which Contains Everything: The Good

As I wrote in that earlier article it's axiomatic in the markets that bond folks are smarter than stock folks. For one thing, the world of bonds is enormously larger than the world of stocks. For another, the stock crowd tends to be fidgety, sending prices all over the place in what usually turns out to be random noise. A 1980 NBER working paper by 2013 Nobel Laureate Robert Shiller ("Do Stock Prices Move Too Much to be Justified By Subsequent Changes in Dividends?") demonstrated clearly that if stocks behaved reasonably following the long-term course of properly discounted corporate profits (he used dividends), the markets would be far less volatile than they actually are. He expanded upon this theme in his prescient book Irrational Exuberance.

No one would have written such a paper about bonds. Bonds are serious instruments, and Treasury bonds are especially serious. It's rare when Treasury bonds and yields behave in a radical and jumpy way, and when they do, something is going seriously wrong. A freeze up across the bond market occurred in 2007-2008 and again this March. In both cases the Fed ultimately stepped up and fixed everything by providing liquidity but both were closer calls than most observers realized at the time. Even with Fed help, the 2007-2008 freeze-up signaled a problem which had quite a way to go before the economy and the markets finally emerged from it.

In my previous article I mentioned that the 2-10 Treasury yield curve had reached 16 basis points. That's the single number I compute in my head several times every day. You get it by subtracting the 2 year yield from the 10 year yield and keeping the sign. For the convenience of the arithmetically challenged I added the column on the right of the table below. The numbers continue to be positive.

(For those of you who wish to look at the historical Treasury Yield Curve for yourselves, you may go to this site which updates them after each trading day.)

There are several important things to notice about the numbers in that final column. The first is the number for March 9, the first entry in the column. That's a date to put down in your head because it may have marked the end of the thirty-nine year bull market in Treasury bonds. At the close on March 9 the 10 year Treasury yielded 54 basis points, which I wrote in the earlier article was the lowest 10 year yield in history, and was fairly likely to remain so. The 2 year then yielded 38 basis points resulting in the positive difference of 16.

That 16 basis point differential is important not only because it was a historic low but because it was positive despite the huge drop across the board leading up to the date. The fact that it was positive provided a glimmer of hope amid the panic that was developing. The fact that it was still a positive number as the overall curve sank showed that the economic future 10 years out looked ever so slightly better, or at least not worse than the present moment.

The present update on that number expands upon this point of view. If you scan down that last column, you will notice that the number gradually and irregularly increased after a first day jump of 10 basis points which was not much in the larger scheme of things but was nevertheless a Whew! Thank Goodness! move. You can then create a narrative of sorts about the battle going on in the production of that number - a movement so slow that you could miss it from day to day. As a chart it would look something a map of the front lines in the trenches at the battle of the Somme.

Little by little, though, the 2-10 differential made progress moving away from the small positive number of March 9. Its advance reached 68 basis points on Thursday March 19 as coming Fed action became obvious, then began to recede into over the weekend into Monday March 23 as the stock market bottomed and began the current rally. At that point the number consolidated its gains, falling back as low as 38 basis points for a single day before turning back up. It has so far not challenged the March 9 low, and on May 6 moved back above 50 basis points to rest at 53 on Friday May 8 where it stands as I write.

As these movements took place another interesting thing happened. The 2 year rate - the rate the Fed can most easily influence - declined from 38 basis points to 13 on May 7 (16 on May 8), but the 10 year rate did not decline with it. The fact that the 10 year series held its own, actually rising slightly, had a heartening message. The yield curve was steepening.

At this point many readers may find it questionable to place any importance on numbers that are so relatively small. How can such slight differences imply so many important things concerning the likely future of the economy? While I myself have some caution about overstating the narrative of these numbers, there are two things to bear in mind.

The first is that while the absolute numbers are small, their changes in percentage terms are quite large. The other is to let yourself imagine what market participants would have been saying if the change had gone in the other direction leading to a yield curve inversion. If that first number had been a negative 16 basis points, many close followers would have had a nervous breakdown. The fact that the number held the line above zero amounted to a faint light at the end of the tunnel.

Below is the table I refer to throughout the article:

Date 1 Mo 3 Mo 6 Mo 1 Yr 2 Yr 10 Yr 20 Yr 30 Yr 2-10 03/09/20 0.57 0.33 0.27 0.31 0.38 0.54 0.87 0.99 .16 03/10/20 0.57 0.44 0.43 0.43 0.50 0.76 1.16 1.28 .26 03/11/20 0.42 0.42 0.40 0.40 0.50 0.82 1.13 1.30 .32 03/12/20 0.41 0.33 0.37 0.39 0.50 0.88 1.27 1.49 .38 03/13/20 0.33 0.28 0.38 0.38 0.49 0.94 1.31 1.56 .45 03/16/20 0.25 0.24 0.29 0.29 0.36 0.73 1.10 1.34 .37 03/17/20 0.12 0.19 0.24 0.30 0.47 1.02 1.45 1.63 .55 03/18/20 0.04 0.02 0.08 0.21 0.54 1.18 1.60 1.77 .64 03/19/20 0.04 0.04 0.06 0.20 0.44 1.12 1.56 1.78 .68 03/20/20 0.04 0.05 0.05 0.15 0.37 0.92 1.35 1.55 .55 03/23/20 0.01 0.02 0.08 0.17 0.28 0.76 1.12 1.33 .48 03/24/20 0.01 0.01 0.09 0.25 0.38 0.84 1.19 1.39 .46 03/25/20 0.00 0.00 0.07 0.19 0.34 0.88 1.23 1.45 .54 03/26/20 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.13 0.30 0.83 1.20 1.42 .53 03/27/20 0.01 0.03 0.02 0.11 0.25 0.72 1.09 1.29 .47 03/30/20 0.04 0.12 0.12 0.14 0.23 0.70 1.10 1.31 .47 03/31/20 0.05 0.11 0.15 0.17 0.23 0.70 1.15 1.35 .47 04/01/20 0.03 0.09 0.14 0.16 0.23 0.62 1.04 1.27 .39 04/02/20 0.09 0.09 0.15 0.14 0.23 0.63 1.04 1.26 .40 04/03/20 0.09 0.10 0.15 0.15 0.23 0.62 1.05 1.24 .39 04/06/20 0.09 0.15 0.17 0.20 0.27 0.67 1.08 1.27 .40 04/07/20 0.10 0.14 0.20 0.20 0.28 0.75 1.13 1.32 .47 04/08/20 0.14 0.22 0.24 0.23 0.27 0.77 1.18 1.37 .50 04/09/20 0.20 0.25 0.24 0.25 0.23 0.73 1.15 1.35 .50 04/13/20 0.17 0.26 0.27 0.27 0.25 0.76 1.19 1.39 .51 04/14/20 0.17 0.20 0.24 0.25 0.23 0.76 1.19 1.41 .53 04/15/20 0.14 0.14 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.63 1.06 1.27 .43 04/16/20 0.14 0.14 0.18 0.17 0.20 0.61 1.01 1.21 .41 04/17/20 0.12 0.12 0.16 0.16 0.20 0.65 1.08 1.27 .45 04/20/20 0.10 0.12 0.15 0.15 0.20 0.63 1.04 1.23 .43 04/21/20 0.08 0.11 0.14 0.17 0.20 0.58 0.98 1.17 .38 04/22/20 0.09 0.12 0.14 0.16 0.22 0.63 1.03 1.22 .41 04/23/20 0.09 0.11 0.14 0.17 0.22 0.61 0.99 1.18 .39 04/24/20 0.10 0.12 0.14 0.18 0.22 0.60 0.98 1.17 .38 04/27/20 0.09 0.12 0.15 0.17 0.24 0.67 1.06 1.25 .43 04/28/20 0.08 0.11 0.13 0.16 0.20 0.62 1.00 1.20 .42 04/29/20 0.10 0.10 0.12 0.18 0.20 0.63 1.02 1.24 .43 04/30/20 0.10 0.09 0.11 0.16 0.20 0.64 1.05 1.28 .44 05/01/20 0.10 0.12 0.12 0.17 0.20 0.64 1.04 1.27 .44 05/04/20 0.10 0.13 0.14 0.16 0.19 0.64 1.05 1.29 .45 05/05/20 0.09 0.13 0.15 0.16 0.19 0.66 1.07 1.32 .47 05/06/20 0.08 0.12 0.16 0.16 0.17 0.72 1.16 1.41 .55 05/07/20 0.10 0.11 0.14 0.15 0.13 0.63 1.05 1.31 .50 05/08/20 0.10 0.12 0.15 0.15 0.16 0.69 1.12 1.39 .53

Now for some less auspicious possibilities that derive from this table.

The Overall Rate Level: The Bad

The yield curve has two elements - the absolute level of all rates and the relative level over time. Both are important. One way to think of the yield curve metaphorically is that it is a measure of heat along a spectrum running from hot to cold. A steepening yield curve says that the future is going to be hotter than the present. An inversion of the yield curve says that the future is likely to be colder than the present.

Hot and cold can be defined in a number of ways that are closely related. Hotter means that molecules move faster - and that's true whether describing economic activity, appetite for risk, the velocity of money, or inflation. These factors also serve to incentivize lenders to demand a higher rate of return on money which is to be returned at a later date. The further out the maturity the more bond buyers require to subject their capital to all future risks. Cold means more or less the opposite in each case. Note that the velocity of money is a very different thing from the amount of money. This is one of the major problems faced by monetary policy.

At times increasing the amount of money in circulation is insufficient to increase the velocity of money. This problem has been central to Fed policy for the past decade during which large infusions of money have been very inefficient in making the economy hotter either in real activity or the rate of inflation. This problem can be seen in ten years of data across the Treasury curve long before the pandemic appeared to shake things up.

In recent years even the long end of the yield curve has never really warmed up to the level of the long-term norm of 4-5%, and for over a year before the current crisis it had a distinct sag in the middle which produced an ever so slight inversion of the 2-10 curve in August of 2019 - which would have produced tiny negative numbers in the last column above. If you look closely, you will see this in chart form below. The negative difference between the 2 year and the 10 year which occurred over a few days may require strong reading glasses if not a microscope.

Meanwhile the absolute level of the entire yield curve over the past 10 years has painted a picture of an economy in the depth of winter. On March 9 - the same day the Treasury 10 year made its all time low - the entire Treasury yield curve closed below 1%. This is another event which had never happened before. So far this anomaly has not recurred, and I do not expect it to in my lifetime. I make these two predictions with some caution because only a small shift in the numbers would be required to invalidate my expectation. I'm cutting it pretty close - too close to make this a forecast or prediction. If either the 10 year yield or the level of rates across the board break down to a new low, it will be very bad news indeed.

The absolute level of rates is a major reason for caution about the small but steady steepening of the yield curve. It may be something like a brief January thaw. That single day when Treasury yields at all maturities were under 1% simply says that at that particular moment the appetite for risk was the lowest on record. With the two longer maturities - 20 year and 30 year - now back above 1% and the major definitions of the yield curve (the 3mo -30 yr as well as the 2-10) both positive and steepening, a decent probability remains that the small positive numbers suggest March 9 was a major turning point in the fixed income markets.

The stock market rally looks somewhat more rational and a lot less disconnected from the economy if that is true. The following snapshots of the yield curve in May of 2018, 2019, and 2020 show the differing messages of the two indicators - the ice cold present moment across the board versus the steepening slope for the future.

The Unspeakable

There's just one more column to look at. If you look closely at the first column - the 1 month Treasury Bill - and focus in on the numbers for March 23 through March 27 - you will notice that the 1 month Bill closed four times at .01 and once, March 25, at .00. What you do not see is that the 1-mo traded several times intraday below .00. In other words, the shortest Treasury duration went negative. Treasury futures for April 21 of 2021 are also currently negative, and as transactions involving other currencies now involve some unprecedented adjustments, especially when involving instruments like Credit Default Swaps.

The complications in international transactions have been among the reasons that fixed income heavyweights, including on this site David Kotok of Cumberland Advisors, have seen negative rates for US Treasuries as creating major problems. This appears to have been the experience of major nations which have gone that route, especially Germany and Japan, which have seemed to create problems producing weird outcomes such as lenders paying borrowers to hold their money. Meanwhile those countries appear to be getting no benefit in terms of economic growth. In fact, it is arguable that negative rates actually reduce growth, although they are possibly a symptom rather than a cause of economies in awful shape.

It has been amusing to joke about these countries, with such things as the suggestion that people with a lot of cash should hold it in sacks of currency and pay armed guards to protect it. It's no joke, however, when you consider the potential impact on money market funds. Major financial figures and members of the Fed have all taken pains to say that this will never happen in the US, so much so that as a group one is tempted to say they doth protest too much. Does the futures market know something the rest of us don't?

Let me suggest that you take an occasional glance at the 1 month T Bill. If US rates are going negative, it will start there and ripple forward through the longer maturities. We should hope that in a couple of years this will seem a foolish thing to have worried about.

Conclusion

President Clinton's advisor James Carville once quipped that when he died he would like to come back as the bond market because it runs everything. In my case, I would come back as the yield curve - represented by the numbers in the table above. If it had to be a single number, it would be the number in the right column which subtracts the 2-yr yield from the 10-year yield and includes the plus/minus sign.

Currently that number is positive and slowly steepening, having made its historic all time low on March 9. Best case, that will continue and economic growth, risk appetite, the velocity of money, and yes, inflation will hike side by side up that slope. Hopefully they will also drag the shorter duration numbers along with them until yields at every duration begin to normalize. Hopefully inflation will know to drop out when it reaches 3-4 percent, but in any case serious inflation problems are likely to be some distance away. Meanwhile, the yield curve, more than any other series, will be the place to look for early hints as to when we are likely to emerge from the current downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.