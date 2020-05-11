Ride The Uptrend In The Nasdaq

The Invesco QQQ (QQQ) ETF is designed to replicate the performance of the Nasdaq 100 Index. The ETF recently reached the $100 billion mark in assets under management, as institutional investors and investment funds are allocating their funds to this tracker in order to make an investment bet on technology stocks.

The Nasdaq is currently recovering from the COVID-19 correction, driven by the strong performance of its major stock components (MSFT, AAPL, AMZN, FB, GOOGL). These major components on the index have seen their earnings grow strongly in the past 5 years and analysts expect them to continue this trend at double-digit rates.

Buying and holding an index tracker on the Nasdaq would have generated in a substantial ROI, but you would have endured volatile downward swings during which your equity would have declined strongly.

In this article, we will present a strategy which can be used directly by investors to capture the upside potential of the Nasdaq index, while lowering the downside risk.

Long-term performance compared with the S&P 500

In the past 5 years, the Nasdaq has outperformed the S&P 500 index (SPY) consistently. Since the beginning of 2019, the outperformance of the Nasdaq started to accelerate, as the capitalization of its major stock components reached all-time high levels. The S&P 500 index rose as well during this period, but not at the same momentum as the Nasdaq did.

Source: stockcharts.com

Impact of the COVID-19 correction

QQQ started 2020 by outperforming the SPY again, in line with its long-term outperformance. Around the middle of February 2020, the COVID-19 stock market correction struck, strongly lowering the value of both stock indexes.

Source: stockcharts.com

The Nasdaq declined in line with the S&P 500 index as soon as the virus struck the economy, reaching a low level on 23 March 2020. After this lowest low, both indexes started to rally again. At the moment of writing this article, SPY is still 13.75% below its 52-week high level, whereas QQQ is only 5.31% below this high level.

Future Performance of the Nasdaq

Can we expect the Nasdaq index to resume this stock market outperformance for the years to come? In order to answer this question, we have to look at the major holdings of the index.

By its nature, the Nasdaq index is mostly exposed to high-growth technology stocks, which tend to do well when the economy is growing. In order to focus our analysis, we will have a look at the major holdings of the Nasdaq.

In the table below the top 10 positions of the Nasdaq index are represented:

Source: Nasdaq 100 Index Component Weights - Nasdaq 100 Companies

Most of these stocks have rallied strongly in market value in the past years and are often referred to as market leaders in their respective domains. Most of these companies have even benefited from the COVID-19 lockdown crisis.

If we look at the individual performance of these stocks, we can see they outperformed the S&P 500 index since the beginning of 2020:

The major holdings of QQQ are all strongly positioned to benefit in the future as the world, in general, is becoming more digital. We don't expect online sales to decrease strongly, nor do we expect a decrease in online advertising in the years to come, as the number of internet users keeps growing globally. Netflix has changed the way we watch TV completely and has a very profitable business model to benefit from this shift. Microsoft recently witnessed a strong surge in demand for its products as more and more people are currently working from home. Facebook still runs the largest social network platform of 2.5 billion users which generates advertising revenues for the company. Amazon leads the online B2C e-commerce platform, making it the third-largest company by market capitalization.

The Nasdaq index also keeps rebalancing its positions in order to ensure their stock positions are representative of high growth tech companies. Recently, Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) was added to the index, after completing its IPO in 2019. While we cannot look into the future to see how these companies will fare in the years to come, we do assume they are "future proof" bets on the digitalization of a growing economy.

When we look at the earnings history and the earnings expectations, we can draft the following table:

Source: finviz.com

As we can see from the table, most of the top components had double-digit growth in their sales & earnings during the past 5 years. Analysts expect this double-digit growth to continue its course in the years to come. In order to benefit from this expected growth in earnings, we can simply purchase the QQQ tracker and get a diversified portfolio in these major tech companies.

Besides the strong market position of these tech majors, we need to keep in mind the Federal Reserve recently announced a new stimulus package in order to support the economy. This package will likely increase the liquidity in the stock market and increase the demand for stocks. Growth-oriented funds will likely target the Nasdaq index as an investment option for their customer's funds.

Buying & Holding the Nasdaq is risky

In order to benefit from the long term uptrend in the Nasdaq, one could simply buy the Invesco tracker (QQQ) and keep it in the portfolio for the years to come. If you would have bought QQQ for $10k back in 1999 when the ETF became available to buy, your total investment would now be worth $43.9k.

Your equity curve would have looked like this during the past 20 years:

There would have been hard times during these 2 decennia when the stock market corrected from its peak levels. These declines tend to be rather volatile for the Nasdaq, as its components are mostly high-growth tech stocks which can correct strongly in value as the market declines.

Your maximum drawdown in equity would have been as high as 83%. In the chart below the underwater equity is presented:

The major issue of the buy & hold strategy is these drawdowns in equity, which require a strong increase in performance to achieve the previous equity high. A stock price correction of 25% for example, requires a 33.3% rise in value just to get back to even. The table here below summarizes the required rates to get even after a price decline:

Source: Article from SeekingAlpha

An 80% decrease in equity requires a 400% rise to get back even. This is what happened during the Dot-com bubble of 2001-2002. Even though the index eventually recuperated from this decline, it would have hard for investors to see their investment decline with as much as 80%.

In the section here below, we will try to come up with a simple system which can capture the upside swings of the Nasdaq, while reducing the downside risk.

A better way: Following the trend in the Nasdaq

As discussed in the section here above, we believe the Nasdaq index will continue to grow in the future and continue to outperform the broad stock market (SPY). The current components of the index are strongly positioned to increase in value in the years to come.

In order to benefit from this upward potential, while reducing the downside risk of market corrections, we will present a simple trend-following strategy that can be implemented by traders and investors to base their trading decisions on.

The goal or our trend-following system is to capture the uptrends in the Nasdaq while reducing the downside risk. To achieve this goal, we will:

Buy the QQQ tracker when the 50-day moving average crosses over the 200-day moving average

Sell the QQQ tracker when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average

In the chart below we can see an entry signal would have been generated on 3 April 2019 and would have been recently closed out as a sell signal was generated on 30 April 2020:

Source: stockharts.com

By following these rules since the inception of the ETF, one would have achieved the following investment performance:

Source: Backtest results generated by the author with Amibroker

As we can see from this table,

The trend-following strategy would have outperformed the buy&hold strategy (382% vs 339%). Thus, we would capture the upside performance of the Nasdaq.

14 trades would have been generated of which 57% would have been winners.

The trend-following strategy was only exposed 65% of the time to the market risk of QQQ.

The maximum drawdown improved strongly compared with the buy&hold strategy. The downside risk is only 28% vs 82%. This is one of the major advantages of a trend-following strategy, the downside risk is capped. A 28% decline in value can still be overcome, whereas an 80% decline would be catastrophic.

The same trend-following strategy can also be applied with different parameters for the fast and the slow-moving average. In the table below, we demonstrate the ROI, the number of trades and the maximum equity drawdown for each combination of parameter:

It is not the intent of this article to discuss each outcome for each different set of parameters, only to demonstrate the reader what results from the strategy would have come with a different set of parameters.

Risks of the trend-following strategy

As mentioned here above, the buy and sell signals for the trend-following strategy are purely based on technical rules which aim to measure the trend of the QQQ tracker. This strategy is not for everyone, as it requires a mindset in which you can trust the system enough to stick with the trading signals it generates, without intervening yourself.

Another issue for some might be the low number of trades the system generates, as the selected parameters for the moving averages (50-200) will only generate a small number of trading signals. If you prefer to have a very active trading style, I would not recommend this trading strategy, as you will likely get disappointed by the lack of trading action.

Anyone who would use this trading strategy will also need to courage to keep riding the trend, and not exit the trades early if a certain profit level is reached (e.g. 20%). Riding a trend can be hard in real life.

Conclusion

In this article, we have briefly looked at the historical performance of the Nasdaq Index and made a comparison with the S&P 500 index, which underperformed the Nasdaq in the previous years. In order to understand where this performance is coming from, we analyzed the major components of the Nasdaq and look at their historical and expected earnings power.

In the third section, we look at the performance of simply buying and holding the QQQ tracker, which delivers a solid ROI but comes with strong downward swings, which reduce the overall profitability. In order to overcome this downward volatility, we present a simple trend-following system that would have outperformed the buy & hold strategy and would have reduced the downside risk significantly.

Traders can benefit from the upward potential of the Nasdaq by following this strategy, but they need to consider whether a trend-following strategy is feasible for them. If you're unable to ride out your winners, for example, it does not make sense to follow this strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.