SL Green Realty: High-Quality Assets, Concentrated Risks

I've had my eye on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) for a while. With the recent decrease in the price of office REITs in general, I wanted to explore whether or not there is an opportunity here.

Just a brief background on the company, SL Green Realty is a REIT with assets primarily in Manhattan, NYC (close to 100% of assets in NYC). The company's property portfolio is weighted toward offices at 57% and residential at 26%. I've recently written about stocks that would be affected by the current work from home trend stemming from the lockdown. As I've mentioned remote work is a reality for the vast majority of white-collar workers and could be the "new normal" for the conceivable future. This effectively puts 57% of SL Green Realty's revenue at risk.

New York has been the hardest hit state with regard to the coronavirus. While other states have been mulling over how to open up their economies, New York could be still far from that point. Historically, New York has been an extremely important business hub with major US firms especially from the finance industry being located there. Considering the plethora of remote working options, as well as the West Coast reopening its economy sooner, it could be possible that some office functions are relocated away from NYC. Such a development would be terrible for SL Green Realty whose office portfolio is majority concentrated in the Manhattan real estate.

It's hard to imagine NYC as no longer the eminent business hub as the city has recovered from tragedy in the past. However, there are certain characteristics of NYC that make it uniquely susceptible to pandemics. These characteristics are the density of the city (at 27,000 people per square mile, the highest in the US) as well as its reliance on the subway system. Upon reopening, there might be a push to reduce density in NYC and relocate offices outward to the surrounding suburbs.

The bottom line is that NYC may be closed for business for quite a while, and if other states are open while New York is closed, then there will be some pressure to move offices and roles outside the state/city. Furthermore, even if NYC reopens, there might be less demand for office spaces within Manhattan itself.

SL Green Realty Tenant Analysis

SL Green Realty doesn't really disclose much information regarding the occupants of its properties. In its investor presentation, the company talks about industry diversity in NYC in general, but not the industry diversity of its real estate portfolio. Digging a bit deeper in the 10-K, looking over the top 10 clients of the company, we can see that SLG has a high customer concentration. The company's top 10 clients represent 26% of total annualized cash rent. The largest tenant being Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) which makes up about 8% of total annualized rent. The company also has some exposure to troubled co-working space WeWork; however, this is only minimal at 1.1% of annualized cash rent. In the absence of information, we can assume that SL Green Realty's tenant mix should mirror NYC in general and thus be weighted heavily toward finance and tech. Looking over the tenant list of SL Green Realty, we can see that its top tenants are major firms that I believe will still be in business even post-quarantine.

Company investor presentation

Top clients based on Annualized Cash Rent (selected data)

In terms of the residential rentals, usually, I believe this segment is pretty stable as housing isn't something that people change that often. Most people tend to rent out residential apartments for at least a year and don't move unless there is a major change in life circumstances. Looking at the company's 10-K, we can see that these apartments are renting out for $3,700 on average per unit. While I believe the rent from this segment will remain steady for now, rising unemployment and a recession may force people to start downsizing especially if layoffs start to happen.

Now I am not saying that it is certain that SL Green Realty might lose its commercial and residential clients. I would like to merely highlight the increased risk due to the company's concentrated exposure in NYC. If NYC becomes a less attractive business hub, then tenants would start asking for better lease terms or moving out of the city altogether.

Even prior to the pandemic, Manhattan had some of the most expensive office real estate in the world. Post pandemic dual factors of remote working technology and the need to reduce density could result in some office tenants relocating or demanding better rates. A decrease in offices in the city will then lead to lower demand for residential property in the city.

Most Expensive US Office Submarkets

Valuation

Given the exogenous risk factors, I would like to check if the price is such that I am properly compensated for the risk taken. First I would like to check the company's cash position. Based on SL Green Realty's latest report, the company has roughly $554 million in cash against long-term debt of $6.0 billion giving it a huge cash shortfall. Having little in the way of cash is not something that is unusual for REITs. However, given the circumstances of the pandemic, this is not a good position for the company to be in.

Luckily the company realizes this and is currently in talks to sell a package of loans in order to raise cash. I suspect though these loans would be sold at a discount /loss (below par), which means the company is not getting the best deal for these.

The real estate investment trust is in talks to sell a mezzanine loan position backing Brooklyn's Industry City to CIM Group and a loan tied to a Manhattan office building to Rockwood Capital, the people said. It is also in advanced discussions with Kushner Cos. about debt on a residential property in Brooklyn. The pricing of the loan sales couldn't be learned but the levels being discussed are below par, some of the people said... SL Green, led by Marc Holliday, had mezzanine debt investments carrying a book value of $967 million as of Dec. 31, according to filings. Yahoo News via Bloomberg

Next, we need to check the financial ratios to make sure the company has sufficient liquidity and isn't over-levered. For REITs, leverage and coverage measures are important indicators of a company's financial flexibility and long-term viability. This is done by looking at the Total Liability/Total Assets, Fixed Charge Coverage, and Dividend Payout to FFO.

The total liabilities/total assets percentage is an indicator of debt serviceability and leverage. SL Green Realty has total liabilities/total assets of 56.5% indicating high levels of debt. The Net Debt to EBITDA ratio is used to examine the firm's debt levels relative to its cash earnings. Based on the company's presentation, as of 2019, SLG had a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 7.4x. Looking at Moody's methodology for REITs, the company scores at the average end of the quality spectrum (rating score of Ba).

Company presentation

Moody's Methodology for REITs (Registration required)

Since REITs are required to distribute most of their taxable net income to shareholders through dividend payments, the funds from operations payout ratio ("Dividends/FFO") is calculated in order to check if the REIT can meet this obligation moving forward. The company is projecting FFO per share of $6.60 to $7.10 (average of $6.85) for 2020. A dividend of $0.295 per month (annualized to $3.54) gives us a payout ratio of 52%, which is good for a REIT.

SL Green Realty's yield is about 7.4% at the current share price of $47, which is the highest it's been in 10 years. The company is trading below book value at a P/B ratio of 0.72. The current yield is roughly 60% higher than the iShares ETF REIT (NYSEARCA:USRT) which is my benchmark. The company does have some added risks due to its concentrated exposure to Manhattan real estate; however, I feel you are being properly compensated for this risk. Short-term there could be some pressure to earnings, but this risk is priced in. So far in Q1, revenue has even inched up a bit. SLG is a speculative buy for me based on valuation.

SL Green Realty 10-year historical yield

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SLG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.