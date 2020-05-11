Gold To Shine One Way Or The Other

Heads we win and tails you lose - investors don’t have to have a crystal ball to locate the exact market bottom. Nobody has one. Investment risk: sell what you can for margin calls.

For bullish investors who think the worst is already over, gold’s returns during market recoveries were stronger than those during selloffs.

For bearish investors who think the worst is yet to come, gold historically delivered precious returns when stocks raced from peak to bottom.

Albeit with mixed track records during the financial crises in the past century, gold has stellar returns in the new millennium thanks to the exponential growth of central bank largesse.

Amid the extreme uncertainties, gold presents an interesting portfolio solution: an alpha maker for both market bulls and bears.

Gold performances during crises: mixed overall but stellar recently

Gold has a mixed track record during the major financial crises of the last century but put up stellar returns since 2000 thanks to the exponential growth of central bank largess.

Mediocre performances during the 1994 Tequila Crisis, 1997 Asian Financial Crisis and 1998 Russian Crisis

Stellar recent performances during 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis and 2010-2012 European Debt Crisis

Heads we win and tails you lose

The table above shows the worst S&P500 drawdowns of the last century and gold clearly has proved a precious hedge during the market selloffs.

Median max drawdown for S&P500 -48%

Median gold return from stocks peak to trough: 6% for all cases and 12% if we only include the 5 episodes after gold became freely floating following the 1971 Nixon Shock.

The only exception is the 1980-1982 episode when S&P500 tumbled 27% while gold dropped 46%. Both were crushed by Volcker's campaign to bring down the inflation beast via aggressive tightening, an improbable scenario to repeat today.

The real interesting observation is that gold performed better during the recovery phase after the stocks bottomed than during the sell-off phase. This is evident when looking at the absolute returns: median gold return during the recovery phase: 73% vs. 6-12% median return during the selloff. The conclusion is similar if we compare the annualized Sharpe ratios of selloff phase to those of recovery phase.

Exception: the 1987 Crash when gold gained 6% before stocks bottomed but dropped 23% afterwards. Most probably would agree that today's challenges are totally different from the ones resulting from the flawed investing technique called "portfolio insurance".

Therefore, gold can be a good portfolio allocation for both market bulls and bears because they don't need a crystal-ball-forecast of the stock market bottom. Nobody has a crystal ball.

Investment Risks: Sell What You Can

When margin calls hit, gold can fall victim as well, at least temporarily. We have already seen this in the past (2008) and we are seeing it now. We can see it again if the stocks tumble again towards the ultimate bottom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.