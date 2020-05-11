Alteryx: Weathering The Storms Today, Preparing For Reacceleration Tomorrow

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Unpacking a few strands of performance

From time to time I keep reading about how ignorant retail investors are, or just how overvalued the market has become, or how no one pays example to historical precedent in valuing shares. One assumes that much that has been written in that vein, is composed by disgruntled portfolio managers who have been flat-footed by the rally and need a forum to explain how their strategy of avoiding equities will eventually prove out. It is self-evident by now, that the QE component of the Fed strategy has lead to an inflation in asset prices. That was the intention, and this is the effect. And the extreme and continuing fiscal stimulus has prevented the kind of implosion in personal income that might ordinarily be associated with the current economic conditions. The fact is that between the $1200 stimulus payment, and the supplemental unemployment insurance and the payroll protection program, most of the economically vulnerable individuals have been able to achieve some level of income maintenance - perhaps not all individuals and not at 100% replacement - but there is plenty of double dipping going on as well, albeit at the cost of massive deficits. Investors are simply responding to the various facts as they exist, and not trying to pass judgments based on the standards of prior economic dislocations.

The fact is that this pandemic and the associated economic impacts are like nothing heretofore seen amongst living investors. The last pandemic that upended the US economy ended sometime in early 1919-and its economic profile was nothing at all like this one. Resemblances between the economy today and that of the economy in 2008-9 during the great financial crisis, or in the tech bubble of 2000-1 just do not bear close scrutiny. And that is why evaluating quarterly results and company guidance can be a fraught undertaking, knowing that the economy was closing in most of March and that businesses really have little in the way of analogs to guide their forecast. And that leads us to Alteryx, one of the better investment in the IT space, whose shares have pulled back based on what I consider to be a substantial mis-reading of projections and a mis-focus on the indeterminable.

This is an article about Alteryx and its just reported quarter and not on economic macros and stock market valuation. But these days, it is impossible to separate the macros from stock recommendations and it is necessary to put results in context. By many standards, Alteryx had a very strong Q1 - but it would have been far stronger had the economy not imploded at the end of the quarter Alteryx (AYX) is sitting athwart one of the major trends in the economy, that of using analytics to enhance enterprise efficiency, flexibility and competitiveness. It is also sitting athwart an IT trend toward self-service in that its solutions can be used by the so-called citizen data scientist community as there is little code that a user must know to solve problems using the Alteryx tool. The ROI that most users obtain from Alteryx projects and Alteryx deployments is very high. It has proven to be high enough that recently, Alteryx raised prices on its designer edition without any serious impact in terms of demand. I have linked here to a current review of Alteryx pricing.

Like many IT vendors, Alteryx saw a noticeable perturbation in its selling activity with the “shelter-in-place” orders from around the world in the last couple of weeks of March. The company was in a position to modify its selling motion and to continue virtual activities with clients. It continued to close deals at the end of the last quarter, including one 7 figure transaction it mentioned on its conference call that required 16 signatures from individuals in different locations.

Alteryx, while a pure subscription company is not what some people define as a pure SaaS company. Because of the application of ASC-606 on revenue recognition for Alteryx, the company has presented what many would view as a highly "prudent" forecast. ASC-606 is not new, and normally is something to avoid writing about at all costs. But it might explain why Alteryx presented the guidance it did, to the initial detriment of share valuation.

All of Alteryx sales are based on subscription pricing, but not all of its revenues come from ratable arrangements. With the advent of ASC 606, about 35%-40% of the revenues from a specific booking are recognized up-front. There is some differentiation between products; the company’s server product sees more up front revenues recognition.

Specifically what that means is that while around 65% of Alteryx revenues come from the balance sheet and is completely visible in advance, and another 15% of revenues come from highly visible consulting arrangements, the company gets about 20% of its revenues as reported, from business it books in a particular quarter.

How much business will Alteryx book this quarter? It is not something that is easily determinable in advance and this company took the path of extreme prudence. The fact is that not all the models in the world are capable of dealing with the kind of inputs from conditions that have no prior analogs. None! That said, there are reasons to think the company was using exceptionally prudent assumptions in establishing a 10%-15% growth forecast for Q2.

Given the level of dollar based expansion ("DBE") at 128% last quarter, and 140% for enterprise customers, the strong growth in ACV to a level greater than $400 million (the company’s forecast) implies rather substantial sequential contraction in revenues from $108 to $96 million, on its face seems a bit unreasonable. For that to happen, in-period bookings would have to decline by something like 40% or more.

As it happens, April was a strong month for Alteryx. Yes, a strong month! The company during the course of the conference call indicated that it closed an equivalent number of transactions in April compared to 2019. And based on further answers during the conference call, I think the ACV closed in April was roughly equivalent to that closed in 2019.

For most enterprise software companies, the first month of the quarter typically sees the lowest volume of business in the quarter-in the case of Alteryx, typically 20% of bookings come in April, 30% come in May and 50% come in June. So, success in April is not a dispositive indicator of how the quarter might turn out. At this point, and in this environment, there is simply no way to know if this company will close a significant number of large deals at the end of the quarter.

That said, however, readers/investors should realize that this company, like some others, does not use guidance as a forecast, but as a marker for a minimum expectation. This is not the first time the company has forecast a sequential decline between Q1 and Q2-that happened in 2018 - and of course the results showed a 10% increase in revenues. Last year sequential revenues jumped 8% from Q1 to Q2. The company also indicated that in April, 35% of its business was coming from the most economically stressed verticals. Why? The most stressed companies are the ones that need to run the most alternative scenarios. They need to solve for pricing, they need to solve for cash conservation, they need to solve for many other contingencies and upsets that have upended their projections and will continue to do so until the worst of this crisis is mitigated.

The CEO of this company, Dean Stocker, is considered by many as a bit messianic when it comes to analytics and the value that analytics brings to an enterprise. Given that he has been running Alteryx for 23 years now, that is hardly surprising. But given the use cases depicted on Wednesday’s call, and simply intuition, it would be hard to dispute the notion that in this environment, the impetus for digital transformation - and in this case that means using analytics broadly-has never been stronger.

Obviously the countervailing trend is that some potential users simply can’t afford any capex at this point, while others users have re prioritized spending to revenue generating activity. The issue of layoffs cuts two ways. On the one hand, a company like this derives revenue from seat licenses; on the other hand, most organizations need more answers and have fewer headcount to get those answers - the automation wrought by analytics is a quick and fairly low cost way to bridge that gap. Alteryx has been a very successful company, to be sure; but even in the enterprises it has deeply penetrated, it simply does not have anything close to 100% of potential seats. I think the argument regarding unemployment feeding into diminished revenues for Alteryx is a non-starter.

I have owned and recommended Alteryx shares for a long time now. Alteryx is, has been and is likely to remain the leading vendor in what is called the self-service analytics space. Analytics is a key component of digital transformation. Most enterprises are well aware by now, that digital transformation has to happen; not to transform is to insure putting an enterprise at a significant competitive/operational disadvantage. The company’s platform is used to aggregate and cleanse data. In that regard, there are many alternatives. But the platform is used by both professional and citizen data scientists who need to provide the companies at which they work with alternatives/answers. If an enterprise doesn’t use analytics as a baseline in terms of developing plans and alternatives, it will perform less well on most financial metrics. A crisis of this magnitude finds businesses scrambling to optimize their operations, and analytics is the technology that provides the answers to do so.

The shares first entered the high-growth sample portfolio of Ticker Target, my investment blog as long ago as late August 2017, when the shares were $18. I have kept a substantial position in the name for the last several years, and it represented a 14% weighting in my portfolio as of 5/1. Needless to say, the after-hours pull-back in the shares of more than 10% was not pleasant reading for me or my subscribers. Of course the subsequent turn-around was lots more fund to watch.

But after evaluating the specifics of the quarter, the data presented on the conference call, and the guidance provided by management, as well as the discussion I have had with the CFO, Kevin Rubin about his view of the future, I come away with the feeling that the opportunity now is stronger than ever and that the attainment in Q1 has been significantly underappreciated and under reported. The probability of a substantial beat in Q2 has to be rated as considerable, if not more than that.

Just how much attention should investors pay to the specifics of the company’s Q2 guidance.

As it happens, Alteryx achieved strong growth in Q1 - actually noticeably stronger than the published headlines of 43% growth in revenues. Calculated billings, which includes a comparison that includes the net change in deferred revenues rose by 53%. And calculated bookings, which includes the net change in deferred revenue and the net change in remaining performance obligation rose by 66%. I don’t want to suggest that those kinds of growth rates should be used as a point of projection-but certainly they suggest that the growth pattern of this company is significantly greater than the levels expected by many writers, both on SA and amongst brokerage analysts. I might say as well, that while the company doesn’t forecast either billings or bookings, the attainment in Q1 was dramatically greater than consensus expectations. And so far as it goes, this kind of performance carried on the results seen in Q4. Alteryx, while still a small company is becoming or has become the de-facto standard in its space. There is a substantial reason for that; historically, the company’s principle competitor has been SAS Institute, an old-line company that is private. SAS is owned by a single family and it is run to maximize profits and cash flow, and not growth. This has provided Alteryx with a huge trove of low hanging fruit. And it has also provided Alteryx with a price umbrella. Readers might be interested in some 3rd party reviews of the competition on Quora. I will leave it to those interested to follow the link which is one reason that Alteryx is, and will be exceptionally successful. Is Alteryx better than SAS?

The brief comments on Quora are really worth reading if an investor wants to understand why Alteryx is so successful and likely to continue to outgrow its space by a substantial amount.

Overall, the company’s RPO balance grew by 87% over the last year, and that is actually a greater percentage increase than the 82.5% growth seen in Q4 2019. The company acquired 356 new customers in the quarter, and that was up from 305 net new customers acquired in the prior year. In the new customer cohort, the company acquired 12 G2K nameplates. Overall, the company reached a milestone with $400 million of current ARR. I believe that these metrics alone might suggest the underlying strength of this company’s business and demand for its solution set.

Some companies these days are trying to focus investors on how they are not exposed to the sickest verticals in the economy. In that regard, Alteryx has computed that about 25% of its ARR comes from those verticals such as travel, hospitality, retail and manufacturing most affected by the economic contraction. Only 6% of ARR is coming from SMB’s within the most impacted verticals. The company has seen a modest increase in churn-some of the SMB’s in the impacted verticals have presumably closed. But churn is a bit misleading - it is typical for Alteryx to sell some one-two seat deals on the phone. Most of the time these deals expand rapidly since the utility of the product for most knowledge workers is self-evident. But when a particular client don’t expand, churn is possible although the revenue impact is trivial. Churn was a bit higher than average in March and that continued into April without any serious impact on revenue generation

From my own perspective, while it is important to note that the company isn’t overly exposed to demand flowing from the most impacted segments of the economy, the case to own Alteryx shares is not particularly based on any specific vertical, or on the specifics of guidance for Q2. The case to own the shares relates to the strong position the company has within its market space, the rapid growth of the space and the ability the company has shown to pivot its selling motion. And while the CEO of this company has almost a quasi-religious belief in the ability of citizen based analytics to change the world for the better, the fact really is that in an incredibly fluid situation the specifics of Q2 performance, and in particular, the specifics of Q2 performance on the part of certain verticals, is not really something that I would use as part of a valuation analysis.

The fact that April results in terms of major revenue related metrics are tracking at levels similar to those of a year ago is important to note, as that result, if continued through the quarter, would place results well above the specific guidance that management provided. But my recommendation to buy the shares at this valuation and at this time is because I believe the company’s operational performance will excel in the recovery, rather than be less bad in a downturn. Users need the capabilities offered by advanced analytics, and they need them more urgently now then when the economy was somewhat predictable.

The company stepped up opex spending substantially in Q1. Some of the increased spending was related to factors associated with remediating the effects of the virus on the company’s business. For example, the company had to cancel its two largest sales events because of the health impacts of the virus. But the company stepped up its research and development spending at what I might describe as a dramatic rate. GAAP research and development spend rose 85% year over year, while sales and marketing, including one time expenses of $6 million, rose by 69%, or by 53% excluding one-time spending. The sequential growth in research and development spend reached 25%. The company has many far reaching product launches scheduled this year which I will not try to describe in this article. The strategy is to widen the gap between Alteryx, SAS Institute and rest of the field. The kind of spending seen here is likely to have a direct and noticeable impact on market share, setting the stage for a very strong recovery in revenue growth beyond current forecasts when the economy stabilizes and starts to recover. One of the reasons to buy Alteryx shares is that its market share gains, even in the context of a rapidly growing space, remain underappreciated.

Valuation

Are Alteryx shares expensive? The issue one has with valuation in the time of the virus is simply that it is impossible to forecast revenues for a particular period with any hope that the forecast is more than an informed guess. The company has properly withdrawn guidance for the balance of the year after Q2 because it lacks enough inputs to develop any kind of realistic forecast. Prior to the upside down economics currently affecting businesses, I had used a forward revenue expectation of about $620 million for 2020, which would have been growth of 48% year on year. That is not now likely to happen. I have chosen to use a revenue estimate for this year of $500 million which essentially implies very modest growth beyond Q1 levels in terms of new logo revenue generation when adjusting for seasonality. That takes the EV/S ratio to about 17X.

I expect Alteryx growth to snap back in future years. I think the value of the company’s solutions provides investors with more visibility than exists for most high growth companies. However work is done in the future, regardless of the at-home percentage, the need for analytics is more now than it has ever been. And the need to equip more citizen data scientists with a no-code tool so they can improve their work processes is getting higher, and higher at a faster cadence.

I have used a 3 year growth rate of 48% in evaluating the shares, as I expect the hyper growth of the last two quarter will prove to be more of a norm than an outlier. That puts the shares about 25-30% below average for its growth cohort. The absolute valuation at about 17X EV/S, therefore, looks high, but the relative value looks to be modest. I think it is fair to say that asset valuations these days have lots to do with QE, and expectations of more QE and fiscal stimulus. Whether or not readers like those policies, they are here, and are highly likely to be continued. This means that using any kind of DCF analysis will show a divergent and positive valuation for high-growth names such as Alteryx. And the fact is, that as this earnings season has progressed, the divergence in operational performance between most businesses and the IT space has continued to be glaringly apparent. The economy hurts most businesses, but IT vendors are quite a bit more nimble in avoiding the worst consequences

Alteryx shares have made back their initial losses and gone higher compared to their pre-earnings valuation. But my positive thesis on the shares suggests that they continue to trade at levels that support new money buys. I feel reasonably confident that by this time next year, the company will be back on its long-term growth path that implies reaching $1 billion in revenues by 2022.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.