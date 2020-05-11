Quarterhill: The Future Is Looking Bright

A return of capital to Quarterhill shareholders will be announced May 21, 2020.

The JMOL for the case against Apple ($85 mil) could be decided as early as the end of May.

Quarterhill is unlikely to experience significant negative effects from the CV19 economic crisis.

It has been about eighteen-months since we last wrote about Quarterhill's (OTCQX:QTRHF) unrealized potential (linked here). At that time, we pointed out that WiLAN had restructured, changed its name to Quarterhill, acquired two companies, and won a jury award of $145 million against Apple. In this piece we will highlight what has happened since then, and discuss Quarterhill's prospects going forward.

A Recap

A little over three years ago, WiLAN announced a name change, to Quarterhill, and a new strategy of diversifying beyond its patent licensing business. Soon after, it announced two initial acquisitions; VIZIYA which is focused on enterprise software, and International Road Dynamics which is in the intelligent transportation space.

At the beginning of January 2018, in an attempt to accelerate the Company's diversification efforts, Quarterhill hired Doug Parker because of his prior M&A successes, but by the time he left the company on Oct. 1, 2019, no acquisitions had been made--although he did expanded the acquisition pipeline, and improved expense control in certain areas.

On May 5, 2020 the company announced the hiring of Paul Hill as President and CEO as of June 1, 2020 who will "initially focus on improving the operations of Quarterhill's existing portfolio companies, engaging with employees and shareholders and updating Quarterhill's strategy." Additional acquisitions, however, do not seem to be a priority..."Currently, due to COVID-19 and other factors, Quarterhill has paused its acquisition strategy. If Quarterhill determines in the future that it would be in the best interest of the Company to consider additional acquisitions, Paul is an ideal person to make and on-board those acquisitions."

Since our last article, Apple appealed the jury-awarded amount (but not the patent infringement) of $145 million--Apple wanted it lowered to $10 million. This second trial awarded WiLAN $85 million, which Apple again contested. (The Post-trial schedule is outlined later in the article).

Most Recent Financials

(First quarter 2020 results will be released may 21, 2020)

Fiscal 2019 Highlights:

(all amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise stated)

•Revenues of $146.7 million, compared to $77.4 million in 2018

•Recurring revenue of $21.1million, compared to $22.0 million in 2018

•Adjusted EBITDA* of $40.0 million, compared to ($10.6) million in 2018

•Net income of $10.5 million, or $0.09 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($49.1) million, or ($0.41) per basic and diluted common share, in 2018

•Cash generated (used) in operations of $7.5million, compared to ($8.8) million in 2018

•Cash and equivalents at December 31, 2019 were $68.6 million, compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018

•Working capital at December 31, 2019 was $86.5million, compared to $64.1million at December 31, 2018

•Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") completed patent license agreements with NVIDIA, LG, SK hynix Inc and three Canadian telcos, among others

•IRD achieved record revenue and adjusted EBITDA

•VIZIYA completed a large enterprise software agreement with a global integrated energy and chemical company, which led to significant revenue growth and margin expansion in 2019

•Subsequent to year-end, in a damages-only re-trial, a jury awarded WiLAN $85.2million in damages owed to WiLAN by Apple Inc.

an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN $0.0125 (US $0.0168) per common share payable on April 3, 2020 was declared.

IRD and VIZIYA both had a record 2019, and WiLAN's revenue was up 280%.

Part of the reason for expanding their business plan to include new business acquisitions was to help smooth out the "lumpiness" of WiLAN's earnings. The table below shows the last two years of quarterly results and the improvement in the earnings' stability is evident (link here):

Going Forward

Quarterhill is unlikely to experience significant negative effects from the CV19 economic crisis; IRD's road services are deemed essential services by many States, VIZIYA deals with large enterprise customers which generally will survive the crisis, and WiLAN's 400+ licenses are not in danger because of the shutdown, and the dozen or so current and pending court actions are proceeding normally.

The most significant court action, of course, is the one against Apple. The post-trial schedule is as follows:

In reference to the May 8 motions, the court released the following:

ORDER Re: Oral Argument. The parties post trial motions are currently scheduled for hearing on May 8, 2020. The Court finds these motions suitable for decision without oral argument pursuant to Civil Local Rule 7.1(D)(1). Accordingly, the May 8, 2020 hearing is vacated.

This implies that the judge does not need further argument from either side, and considering that WiLAN has already won two jury verdicts in the past two years, it is not unreasonable to infer that the judge will finalize the judgment (of $85 million). However, both WiLAN and Apple can appeal the JMOL decision which could put off a final decision to as much as 24-months into the future.

Also to be taken into consideration, is the fact that the current case deals only with the iPhone 6 and 7 models, and WiLAN contends that later versions of the iPhone also infringe the patents in question. This, along with the two jury wins, puts WiLAN in a strong negotiating position.

The 2020 Q1 results will be reported May 21, 2020 and although we do not see any negative surprises popping up, management should be providing some clarity regarding changes to business levels as a result of the pandemic.

One positive announcement that will be coming during the May 21 earnings release, is the method of returning capital to Quarterhill shareholders:

On March 30, 2020 Quarterhill announced that it would be undertaking a review of alternatives to return some capital to shareholders given its strong cash position and the cash-flow generating potential of its portfolio companies. Quarterhill expects to make an announcement concerning that review at the time of the release of its Q1 2020 quarterly results on May 21, 2020.

Regardless of how the capital is returned--special dividend, share buyback, increased regular dividend--the result will be financially positive for shareholders. Also keep in mind that this is without taking an Apple win into account, which could come as soon as a couple of weeks later.

The potential for a 50% gain in Quarterhill shares over the next couple of months is not insignificant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QTRHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.