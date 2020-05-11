Energy Transfer: Management Mistakes Mean Shareholder Opportunity

The company's 2020 forecast involves earning approximately the same amount as the company earned in 2019. While that's disappointing, given capital spending, it's impressive overall.

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has a significant double-digit dividend yield, one of the highest in the company's history.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), at the end of March, when the company's dividend yield was more than 20%, highlighting a priced in dividend cut, chose to reaffirm its dividend. The company's share price has since recovered. However, the company's dividend is still more than 15%. The company's decisions not to cut capital spending and past history have hurt its multiple, but at this point, there is strong shareholder opportunity.

Midstream Oil - STI Group

Energy Transfer - 2019 Results

Energy Transfer achieved incredibly strong 2019 results that highlight the company's business strength. Your instinctive response might be that the market has changed significantly since 2019. While that's true, this is a classic indication of what Energy Transfer's business looks like in a stable market. The market that will come in a few years, when COVID-19 and the recession are over.

Energy Transfer 2019 Results - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

The company discusses its 2019 results above, a year in which it spent a massive $4.3 billion on growth projects. For perspective, that's more than 20% of the company's current market capitalization. However, the company also earned a massive $6.3 billion in DCF, up 17% over the previous year, with a 1.96x dividend coverage ratio. That's on a more than 15% dividend.

Some major strategic accomplishments are worth noting here. The company successfully completed the acquisition of SEMG, a $5 billion acquisition that the company opportunistically made during the downturn. I'd like to see the company make additional opportunistic downturns during this time, especially with how much the equity prices of some companies have dropped.

Additionally, the company made an incredibly well-timed debt issuance of $4.5 billion worth of senior notes and $1.6 billion of preferred equity in January 2020. That timing means more than $6 billion of incredibly low interest debt for the company. This well-timed bond issuance had 30-year bonds at a mere 5% interest rate, showing how much faith bankers have in a company.

An 11% discrepancy between debt yield and dividend yield is indicative of a market mispricing a stock.

Energy Transfer - 2020 Forecast

At the same time, Energy Transfer is still forecasting incredibly strong 2019 results. It's worth highlighting here that these results aren't particularly impressive when counting the $4+ billion in capital spending over the past year. However, they're still more than enough for the company to cover its financial obligations.

Energy Transfer 2020E Adjusted EBITDA - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer's 2020E adjusted EBITDA forecast is visible above with a midpoint at $11.2 billion. Interestingly enough, that's exactly what the company did in 2019. Now, that's disappointing, given how much the company spent on capital growth last year. However, it's still more than manageable, given the company's dividend plans. There is the risk of the company not being able to borrow capital growth money, but we'll discuss that later.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the company's fee % ratio is an impressive 85-90%, meaning that the company is very likely to achieve the majority of its forecast. It's also worth noting that this forecast is from March, when COVID-19 was already understood. As a result, it already has priced in a significant % of the potential loss that the company would face in a downturn.

Energy Transfer - Financial Position

At the same time, mostly due to the company's incredibly well-timed January 2020 bond issuance, the company maintains a strong financial position.

Energy Transfer Senior Debt Maturities - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Specifically, the company has roughly $3 billion in post dividend FCF each year. Currently, the company is spending all of that and then some on its future growth. However, the company also has $4 billion of liquidity and an incredibly manageable debt maturity schedule. Specifically, the company has no debt due in 2020, $1.4 billion due in 2021, and $3 billion due in 2022.

Given $6 billion in annual DCF, the company could dramatically cut capital spending if required, and cut its dividend by 50%, and still yield almost 8%, while comfortably handling all of its debt maturities. The company's incredibly strong market capitalization to cash flow ratio means, at the end of the day, the company's financial position is incredibly strong and represents how the company is a solid investment.

Energy Transfer - Reasons To Invest

So, at the end of the day, why invest in Energy Transfer? More importantly, why invest now?

Specifically, Energy Transfer is at a simply unparalleled dividend yield based on its history. Taking a look at the company's dividend history, the company's dividend has never yielded what it's yielding now. However, oil prices have had two crashes during this time in both 2008 and early 2016. People consistently say this crash is "different". However, this is actually one of the more predictable crashes.

That's because this crash is caused by COVID-19, and every day, we get updates on the virus's spread, containment efforts, and reopening plans. While there is some uncertainty around these plans, with the strong fee-based cash flow and ability to pay its debt well into the 2020s, Energy Transfer can handle delay here.

The second reason to invest is the company's sheer size and history of acquisitions at opportunistic times, such as SEMG last year. Energy Transfer is one of the few companies continuing significant capital spending throughout the downturn, and we expect that to generate significant rewards for shareholders. The company's return on capital employed should be high.

The third reason is Energy Transfer's management and their various mistakes with construction projects, shareholder governance, along with the fact that they're still a K1. All of these things together have resulted in much more significant drops in Energy Transfer's share price with the uncertainty than that of other companies. We're uncertain whether management will improve, as they're trying to do, but in the immediate term, it'll mean strong shareholder returns.

Options Strategy

For investors with the available capital looking to make a more strategic long-term investment in Energy Transfer at current prices, we recommend using an options-based strategy.

Options - Yahoo Finance

Specifically, we recommend investors take a look at the company's January 2021 option chain, keeping in mind its current $7.64 / share stock price. Investors can choose to spend $764 per 100 shares today. Alternatively, they can choose to sell cash secured PUTs with an $8 strike price at their average price of $1.91/share, receiving $191 immediately.

These investors would get the cash effectively, so they would "put up" $609 in cash per 100 shares for the 7-month period. If the share price goes above the $8/share, then you keep your $191 in profit with $609 put up, giving you an annualized yield on your cash of more than 50%. Where else can you get that kind of astounding cash from your shares?

Alternatively, if the share price is below $8/share, then you get your 100 shares with a $6.09 cost basis. That gives you a yield of more than 20% on your shares. Even with the 50% dividend cut scenario we discussed, you'd still have a double-digit yield on your shares. Putting this together highlights the benefits of an options investment strategy versus those planning to invest today.

Energy Transfer - Risk

Energy Transfer's only real risk is a long and drawn-out collapse in oil prices. We feel that the chance of this is low. Specifically, even in the 2008 recession, oil consumption was still higher in 2010 than it was in 2008, 2009 was the only year that experienced a dip. COVID-19 has, of course, caused a significant demand drop, but with a discussion of re-opening, we expect that to be resolved.

Now, the market always has uncertainty. However, we feel that Energy Transfer is in a better position than most.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has an impressive portfolio of assets and the ability to generate significant shareholder rewards for the long term. The company has seen management mistakes drive down the share price. However, that actually points to opportunity with a near 16% yield and the ability to move that towards 20% with the usage of options trading strategies.

Additionally, the company's financial position and 2020 forecast show that the dividend is secure, the company has successfully announced additional dividends since COVID-19 emerged onto the world stage, and it seems likely they'll continue to do so going forward. Debt is manageable, and they've shown a willingness to make opportunistic acquisitions. We recommend investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.