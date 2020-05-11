Weichai Power: Still On The Fence

Weichai Power also cut its dividend payout ratio from approximately 42% in FY2018 to 25% in FY2019, which suggests that the company is cautious about potentially lower cash flow as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Chinese heavy-duty truck or HDT engine manufacturer Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:WEICY) (OTCPK:WEICF) [2338:HK].

Weichai Power's revenue and earnings declined by -13.7% YoY and -20.3% YoY in 1Q2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but there have been signs of recovery since April. The company expects a double-digit growth in engine sales volume for full-year FY2020, backed by a strong recovery in sales for April. In the medium term, Weichai Power is expected to gain further market share in the Chinese HDT engine market, due to the implementation of new emission standards and increased sales from its sister company.

On the flip side, Weichai Power's 4Q2019 gross margin declined by -320 basis points YoY to 21.1%, and there is pressure on the company's profitability in FY2020 with marketing and research & development expenses remaining elevated. Weichai Power also cut its dividend payout ratio from approximately 42% in FY2018 to 25% in FY2019, which suggests that the company is cautious about potentially lower cash flow as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Furthermore, valuations for Weichai Power are not particularly compelling.

As such, I am still on the fence when it comes to Weichai Power, and I see a "Neutral" rating for the stock as fair.

This is an update of my initiation article on Weichai Power published on January 14, 2020. Weichai Power's share price has declined by -4.5% from HK$15.64 as of January 13, 2020, to HK$14.94 as of May 8, 2020, since my initiation. Weichai Power trades at 11.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E versus its historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples of 12.5 times and 11.3 times respectively. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.9%.

Readers are advised to trade in Weichai Power shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 2338:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $28 million and market capitalization is above $15.9 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Impact Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Weichai Power's revenue and net profit attributable to shareholders declined by -13.7% YoY and -20.3% YoY to RMB38,999 million and RMB2,064 million respectively in 1Q2020, as the company's business operations were negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The company's core heavy-duty truck or HDT engine manufacturing business was resilient, as engine sales were flat YoY with market share gains offsetting a decline in industry volumes. Weichai Power's 51%-owned Shaanxi Heavy Duty Motor and 45%-owned KION Group (OTCPK:KIGRY) (OTC:KNNGF) subsidiaries did not fare as well in the most recent quarter. Shaanxi Heavy Duty Motor saw HDT sales drop -32% YoY in 1Q2020, while KION Group's order intake decreased by -1.8% YoY and -19.3% QoQ last quarter.

There have been signs of recovery since April 2020. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 29, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Weichai Power disclosed that monthly engine sales volume for April 2020 was in the 80,000-90,000 units range compared with a monthly average sales of approximately 33,000 units for FY2019. Looking ahead, Weichai Power is guiding for a double-digit growth in engine sales volume for full-year FY2020, as compared to a +10.7% YoY growth last year.

There are also concerns about Weichai Power's exposure to other international markets through subsidiaries such as KION Group. As per the chart below, most of KION Group's manufacturing plants have already resumed production as of April 28, 2020, and this should put to rest any worries about supply chain disruptions for Weichai Power's international operations outside Mainland China.

Current Status Of KION Group's Manufacturing Plants As Of April 28, 2020

Source: KION Group's 1Q2020 Results Presentation Slides

Market Share Gains Expected With New Emission Standards And Increased Sales From Sister Company

In my initiation article on Weichai Power, I mentioned that the company's market share in China's HDT engine market was 33.2% as of end-June 2019, as compared to a market share of 21.4% as of end-2015. Going forward, I expect Weichai Power to gain further market share in the Chinese HDT engine market due to the implementation of new emission standards and increased sales from its sister company, Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited (OTCPK:SHKLY) [3808:HK].

The new and more stringent National VI emission standards (similar to Euro 6 standards) have already been implemented in 16 provinces and cities in China as of early-April 2020, and a nationwide implementation of National VI emission standards is expected in due course. As the leader in China's HDT engine market, Weichai Power is much more technologically advanced than most of its smaller peers, as evidenced by the company's relatively high research & development expenses as a percentage of revenue above 4% in the past few years. As emission standards become more stringent, Weichai Power's new HDT engines which are in compliance with National VI emission standards should able to grab more market share from legacy products offered by its other competitors.

Research & Development Expenses As A Percentage Of Revenue For Weichai Power

Source: Weichai Power's FY2019 Results Presentation Slides

Furthermore, both Weichai Power and Sinotruk, China's third-largest HDT truck manufacturer, share a common shareholder or parent in the form of Shandong Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. or SHIG. In December 2019, Sinotruk announced that the annual cap on the purchase of parts from Weichai Power has been increased from RMB2.8 million in 2019 to RMB64 million in 2020. This implies a significant increase in Weichai Power's HDT engine sales to Sinotruk this year and an increase in Weichai Power's market share in the HDT engine market in China.

With its 51%-owned subsidiary, Shaanxi Heavy Duty Motor, and Sinotruk as key customers, Weichai Power has captive sales from two of the five largest HDT manufacturers in the country.

Gross Margin Decline In The Spotlight

Weichai Power's gross margin declined by -180 basis points QoQ and -320 basis points YoY to 21.1% in 4Q2019.

The decrease in Weichai Power's gross margin for 4Q2019 was attributable to a couple of factors. Firstly, product mix was unfavorable, as Weichai Power had a higher mix of lower-margin light duty trucks, vis-a-vis heavy-duty trucks. Secondly, Weichai Power's natural gas HDT engines use certain precious metals as raw materials and the prices of precious metals increased in 4Q2019. Thirdly, Weichai Power continues to incur significant marketing and research & development costs relating to the sale and development of new engines that are in compliance with new National VI emission standards.

Weichai Power saw a recovery in its gross margin which improved by +130 basis points QoQ and +80 basis points YoY to 22.4% in 1Q2020. This was largely because the prices of precious metals declined and Weichai Power managed to reduce the usage of such precious metals by 20-30% on a per-unit basis in the production of its natural gas HDT engines.

Going forward, Weichai Power's gross margin is expected to be at best flattish YoY in FY2020, as the YoY comparison for the prices of precious metals is still not favorable (but improving on a QoQ basis), and the company's marketing and research & development expenses remaining elevated. Notably, Weichai Power's research & development costs grew +15% YoY in 1Q2020, and the company expects to maintain research & development costs as a percentage of revenue at 5% every year.

Dividend Payout Ratio Cut Was A Disappointment

Weichai Power recommended a final dividend of RMB0.136 per share which brought full-year FY2019 dividends per share to RMB0.286. This suggests that Weichai Power's dividend payout ratio was reduced from approximately 42% in FY2018 to 25% in FY2019.

At the company's FY2019 earnings call on March 27, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Weichai Power noted that the cut in dividend payout ratio for FY2019 was primarily a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the company plans to increase dividend payout ratio back to historical levels going forward if and when the coronavirus pandemic is under control.

Valuation And Balance Sheet

Weichai Power trades at 12.6 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 11.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$14.94 as of May 8, 2020. In comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 12.5 times and 11.3 times respectively.

Weichai Power offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 2.1% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 2.9%.

Weichai Power's gross debt-to-equity and net debt-to-equity ratios were approximately 75% and 17% respectively as of March 31, 2020. The company estimated that the gross debt-to-equity of the company would have been lower at around 40% if the financial numbers of its 45%-owned subsidiary KION Group AG were not consolidated. Weichai Power's gross debt-to-equity ratio is expected to decline going forward, as KION Group targets to cut its EUR2 billion worth of bank loans by half over time.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Weichai Power are lower-than-expected sales of heavy-duty truck engines, weaker-than-expected profitability, and a failure to increase the company's dividend payout ratio back to historical levels.

