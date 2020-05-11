Hedges, Balance Sheet Strength Put Concho Resources In A Great Position

Concho Resources (CXO) has reported solid Q1-2020 results but its earnings will decline substantially in the coming quarters due to the plunge in oil prices. Concho Resources has reduced its capital budget by 40% from its original forecast and will now focus on preserving cash flows. The company can further reduce spending if the oil price environment gets worse. The Midland, Texas-based shale oil producer will, however, receive a lot of support from its crude oil hedges that will soften the blow coming from weak oil prices. The company also benefits from having a rock-solid balance sheet and can stand firm in this difficult period.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap

Concho Resources produced 326,000 boe per day in the first three months of this year, including oil production of 209,000 bpd, both of which were nearly flat from Q1-2019. The company realized total commodity prices of $31.13 per boe, down from $37.33 a year earlier on an un-hedged basis. But its earnings benefited from lower levels of operating costs and expenses (on a boe basis) related to hydrocarbon production, production and ad valorem taxes, and G&A costs. This helped Concho Resources in reporting an adjusted profit of $0.72 per share for the quarter, flat from a year earlier, despite reporting a decline in realized commodity prices. The profit was also ahead of analysts' consensus earnings estimate of $0.70 per share.

On an unadjusted basis, Concho Resources reported a massive quarterly loss of $9.3 billion, or $47.49 per share after it booked $12.6 billion in impairment charges stemming from the substantial weakness in oil prices.

Concho Resources also generated strong levels of cash flow from operations (ahead of working cap. changes) of $744 million which funded capital expenditures of $556 million and enabled the company to end the quarter on a positive note with $188 million of free cash flow. The company has now generated free cash flows for three quarters in a row.

Looking Ahead

Concho Resources reported solid quarterly results marked by an earnings beat and ample free cash flows. But the plunge in oil prices to historic lows is going to push Concho Resources' earnings and cash flows substantially lower in the coming quarters. The real test of the company will come in the future when its performance will be gauged by how the management handles the energy crisis that has pushed oil prices to historic lows.

The past few months have arguably been the toughest the global oil market has ever witnessed, with the price of the international benchmark Brent crude tumbling from more than $65 a barrel in January to under $20 last month. The drop was far worse for the US benchmark WTI crude whose futures closed at an all-time low of negative $37.63 on April 20. This unprecedented decline in oil prices was driven by a combination of COVID-19-led demand destruction, excess production, and a shortage of storage capacity.

Since then, the oil price has improved, with Brent and WTI trading at $30 and $24 respectively at the time of this writing, though the commodity is still well below its recent peak. If oil fails to improve meaningfully in the short term, then it will end up averaging substantially below $57.02 in 2019 and $46 in Q1-2020. As a result, Concho Resources, whose production mix is heavily tilted towards crude oil (64% oil in Q1-2020), could report lower levels of realized oil prices than previous quarters which will push its earnings and operating cash flows lower.

Concho Resources, like virtually all other shale oil producers, is now focusing on preserving its cash flows by cutting expenses. The company has reduced this year's capital budget by 40% from its original forecast to $1.6 billion. The CapEx guidance also shows that the company's spending will drop by more than 46% from almost $3 billion last year. The spending cuts are being driven by the reduction in drilling activity. The company will remove eight rigs in the second quarter, bringing its total rig count to 10 units, and will further reduce this to 8 rigs for the remainder of the year. The company is also targeting $100 million of operating and G&A cost reductions. The company is shutting in its high-cost vertical wells, keeping a tight lid on drilling, completion and equipment costs on a per-foot basis, and pushing its labor and supply chain costs lower. These cost-cutting measures will help the company in mitigating the impact of low commodity prices on its earnings and cash flows.

I believe Concho Resources still has room to further reduce its capital expenditures meaningfully. The company hasn't cut its CapEx to a point that would push its 2020 production below 2019 levels. For the current year, Concho Resources is targeting total production of around 310,000 boe per day, including oil production of 197,000 bpd, which is largely in-line with last year's output (after adjusting for asset sales). But if the oil price environment gets worse, then I expect Concho Resources to make another downward revision to its CapEx guidance. The company might remove even more rigs which might push its output lower as compared to 2019.

Several shale oil producers might also curtail drilling activity if the oil market's conditions deteriorate but what sets Concho Resources apart is that it is in a better position than most to handle this weak and volatile oil price environment. That's because the company benefits from having a solid hedge book which minimizes the impact of weak oil prices on its cash flows. For the remaining year, Concho Resources has hedged 163,000 bpd of oil production (equivalent to >80% of its est. 2020 oil production) using swaps at an attractive weighted average price of $54 per barrel. As a result, the company will continue to receive a premium price for these barrels, even as benchmark prices hover well below $30.

Image: CXO Investor Presentation

This will enable Concho Resources to continue generating strong levels of cash flow from operations. With support from hedges, combined with the major decrease in CapEx, Concho Resources might continue generating free cash flows this year. Granted Concho Resources might not report robust free cash flows, even low levels of excess cash will likely please Wall Street since it will come in a low commodity price environment when a vast majority of oil producers might face a cash flow shortfall.

What I also like about Concho Resources is that it has a rock-solid balance sheet, with ample liquidity, low levels of debt, and a favorable debt maturity profile. The company ended the first quarter with $2.17 billion of total liquidity, which includes $165 million of cash on hand and $2 billion available under the revolving credit facility that matures in 2022. If the company continues to generate free cash flows, then it will further grow its cash reserves. Concho Resources had a little less than $4 billion of long-term debt at the end of Q1-2020, which translates into a decent leverage ratio (debt-to-equity ratio) of 47%, below the large-cap peer median of 57%, as per my calculation. The company doesn't have any debt maturities until January 2025.

In my view, Concho Resources' strong balance sheet puts it in a great position to withstand the downturn for an extended period. If oil recovers to more than $45 a barrel in 2021, then I expect Concho Resources to start generating strong levels of free cash flows, just as we've seen in the previous quarter. But if, for instance, the oil prices continue to stay low beyond 2020, then the company could face a large cash flow deficit. Although Concho Resources has hedged 84,000 bpd of oil production for 2021 using swaps at $47 per barrel (as shown in image above), a majority of its output might still get exposed to weak oil prices. Therefore, the company might burn cash flows. But Concho Resources can use its robust liquidity and an under-levered balance sheet to fund the cash flow deficit.

The company's shares have fallen by 33% this year, easily outperforming its peers (XOP) whose shares tumbled by 43% in the same period. I think Concho Resources is on a firm financial footing and can withstand this difficult period. The company's shares could continue to outperform in the future, particularly if it delivers free cash flows in this tough period. The company's shares are trading at 5.7x EV/EBITDA multiple, below its historical (5-year) average of 9.9x and sector median of 7.32x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. In my opinion, those investors who can tolerate oil price-related swings should consider buying Concho Resources stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.