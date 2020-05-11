3 Safe And Fast-Growing Dividend Blue Chips Retirees Can Trust In This Recession

CB represents a potentially good buy today, LHX a potentially reasonable buy, and EXPD is a hold but a potentially good buy during a likely short-term market correction. All Phoenix recommendations should be owned in a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio.

All three represent safe income choices, with about 2% to 4% risk of dividend cuts, even during the worst recession in 75 years.

This week SBUX, DOV and APD became overvalued enough to need replacing. LHX, CB, and EXPD became the newest Phoenix list companies.

Whenever a company becomes 21+% overvalued it gets replaced by a company pulled from the DK screening tool, with similar or superior quality, safety, growth outlook, and return potential fundamentals.

The Dividend Kings Phoenix list represents some of the highest quality companies on earth, companies most likely to rise from the ashes of this recession and soar to new heights.

(Source: Imgflip)

During normal recessions, US companies don't tend to cut dividends much, if at all.

(Source: Moon Capital Managment, NBER, Multipl.com)

Boards know that safe and steadily rising income in all economic conditions, is a key way to maximizing long-term shareholder value, which is their fiduciary (and legal) responsibility to investors.

Companies with safe and consistently rising dividends over time tend to combine many proven alpha-factors, such as quality, dividend growth, lower volatility, and at times, value.

Using the S&P 500 as a proxy for the average quality US corporation, and then looking at historical dividend cuts during recessions, including average ones in the modern era, I estimate that

below-average dividend safety (2/5) = over 2% dividend cut risk (normal recession)

average dividend safety (3/5) = about 2% cut risk

above-average safety (4/5): about 1% dividend cut risk

very safe (5/5): about 0.5% dividend cut risk

This isn't a normal recession of course, but the worst in 75 years.

That means dividend cut risk may be 3 to 4X greater than the normal recessionary estimates. That's due to the fact that various economists expect US economic growth this year to be between -4% to -6% (an average recession is 1.4% peak contraction per the National Bureau of Economic Research).

(Source: Congressional Budget Office)

The CBO's most recent forecast is one of the most pessimistic I've seen, at least in terms of 2020 full-year growth of -5.6%.

(Source: MarketWatch)

The blue chip economist consensus, from the 16 most accurate economists tracked by MarketWatch, provides the low end of the GDP growth contraction range, -4%.

Extrapolating the current economic forecasts that would mean that in the Great Lockdown Recession safety ratings would translate to

below-average dividend safety (2/5) = over 10% dividend cut risk

average dividend safety (3/5) = about 8% cut risk

above-average safety (4/5): about 4% dividend cut risk

very safe (5/5): about 2% dividend cut risk

The Dividend Kings Phoenix Watchlist is meant to represent some of the best safe blue chip, SWAN, and Super SWAN quality companies. The ones most likely to not cut dividends and rise from the ashes of this recession stronger than ever.

Phoenix Watchlist Fundamental Quality/Safety Stats

average quality score: 10.1/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.6 average aristocrat

average dividend safety score: 4.7/5 very safe vs. 4.6 average aristocrat (about 3% cut risk in this recession)

average payout ratio: 52% vs. 61% industry safety guideline

average debt/capital: 42% vs. 43% industry safety guideline

average yield: 3.1% vs. 2.0% S&P 500

average dividend growth streak: 24.4 Years (Graham Standard of excellent is 20+, aristocrats are 25+)

average 5-year dividend growth rate: 11.8% CAGR (doubled in last decade)

average long-term analyst growth consensus: 9.8% CAGR vs. 5.6% CAGR S&P 500 20-year average (thriving companies)

average return on capital: 127% (very high quality according to Joel Greenblatt)

average return on capital industry percentile: 86% (wide moat according to Greenblatt)

average 13-year median ROC: 114% (stable quality/moat)

average 5-year ROC trend: +5% CAGR (relatively stable quality/moat)

average S&P credit rating: A vs. A- average aristocrat

(Source: University Of St. Petersburg)

The quality of these companies (including eight non-dividend growth stocks) offer

relative generous yield (1.1% higher than S&P 500)

very safe income (about 3% average dividend cut risk in this recession)

objectively superior quality (according to Joel Greenblatt, Ben Graham, and S&P)

long-term growth consensus nearly double the market's historical norm

What's more, the watchlist's average valuation is a 9% discount to fair value vs the broader market's almost 40% historical overvaluation.

(Source: FactSet Research)

Consensus earnings forecasts have been falling in recent weeks at 14X the historical rate.

Refinitiv 2020 and 2021 S&P Bottom-Up Earnings Consensus

(Source: Refinitiv, Brian Gilmartin)

Refinitiv, a subsidiary of Reuters', shows consensus estimates falling at a similar rate, and that the S&P 500 is currently

trading at a forward PE of 22.9 (40% historically overvalued relative to the 25-year average of 16.35)

trading at 17.7X 2021's recovery earnings (+30% consensus)

S&P 500's fundamental/valuation justified end of 2020 price target (16.35 forward PE X 2021 consensus EPS) is 2,714 or 7.5% below the current level.

I'm not actually predicting that the S&P 500 will end the year at 2,714, just pointing out that, historically speaking, fair value for the end of the year, based on the CURRENT bottom-up consensus estimate (which is falling 1% per week) implies a poor reward/risk ratio.

But as JPMorgan points out, since 1990 valuations/fundamentals have only explained 9% of 12-month returns.

That rises to 45% over five years, and according to Bank of America, over 10+ years valuations/fundamentals explain 90% of stock total returns.

But the point is that the broader market is currently incredibly overvalued for 2020's consensus results, mildly overvalued for 2021's consensus results, and is offering moderate total return prospects through the end of 2022.

S&P 500 Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2022

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

The bad news is that in the short-term the market's highest valuation in 18 years offers a terrible reward/risk ratio (for the end of 2020). The good news is that anyone buying the broader market today can still expect modest long-term return potential if they hold through the end of 2022.

But as my fellow Dividend King founder Chuck Carnevale likes to say "It's a market of stocks, not a stock market."

We're not looking to invest in the broader market, but help members achieve their long-term personal goals, through superior safe yield, quality, valuation, and risk management.

About 50% of my week is spent updating the Dividend King Master List, which is linked to our new Research Terminal.

(Source: Dividend Kings tool section)

The Terminal updates within minutes (sometimes seconds) any changes I make to the Master List as well as our screening tool and company update database (where all update/member analysis request notes go, searchable by ticker).

In order to keep the Phoenix list as relevant as possible (all DK portfolios and my retirement portfolio exclusively buy off the Phoenix list), I have two rules.

whenever a company becomes 21+% overvalued it needs to be replaced by a blue chip, SWAN or Super SWAN with superior valuation, and similar or better fundamental qualities

if a company's fundamentals deteriorate to 3/5 average safety (8% dividend cut risk in this recession) or below 9/11 blue chip quality, it needs to be replaced.

Each Thursday I walk DK members, via a series of chat board notes (which go into the company update database as 1 super note) through the replacement process, including what screening criteria are being used.

This week DOV, APD, and SBUX were replaced with LHX, CB, and EXPD, and I wanted to share with you the reasons why I consider these three fast-growing blue chips to be well worth considering for your safe income portfolio during this recession.

Chubb Limited (CB): Dividend Aristocrat Insurance Giant

Safety is the first thing income growth investors should focus on, no matter the state of the economy.

Payout ratio 31% vs 50% safe for insurers

debt/capital 20% vs 20% safe

S&P credit rating: A, stable = 0.7% 30-year bankruptcy risk

Dividend Growth Streak: 26 years (Aristocrat, meets Graham standard of excellence)

M score -2.62 vs -2.22 or less safe = low accounting fraud risk

Chubb's safety profile is 5/5 very safe indicating about a 0.5% dividend cut risk during a normal recession and about 2% risk in this recession.

But that's a purely quantitative approach, and as Ben Graham said in his 1951 update to "Securities Analysis"

Qualitative analysis is also important for which I turn to trusted sources such as Morningstar, S&P, Moody's, and Fitch, as well as what management says during earnings conference calls.

Here is Fitch's latest update on Chubb, which it rates "A" with a positive outlook (potential upgrade to A+ coming).

In this update, Chubb's A positive outlook was affirmed and Chubb's reinsurance and ACE subsidiary AA ratings were also reaffirmed.

The above rating actions are being taken as part of Fitch's routine annual review of Chubb. The review considered Fitch's current assessment of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including its economic impact, under a set of rating assumptions related to interest-rate levels; declines in the market values of stocks, bonds, derivatives and other capital market instruments typically owned or traded by insurance companies; market liquidity; and the magnitude of claim/benefit exposures related to the coronavirus pandemic. These assumptions were used by Fitch to develop pro-forma financial metrics for Chubb that Fitch compared with both rating guidelines defined in its criteria, and relative to previously established Rating Sensitivities... Fitch ranks Chubb's business profile as most favorable compared to that of all other U.S. non-life insurance companies. Chubb is one of the largest publicly traded non-life insurance companies in the world with approximately $32 billion in net premiums written in 54 countries and territories. Chubb's operating performance consistently exceeds peer metrics. Chubb management traditionally focuses on generating underwriting profits over premium growth. For fiscal 2019 Chubb reported a GAAP calendar year combined ratio of 90.6%, which was flat yoy, with less catastrophes offset by slightly less favorable development. All segments produced an underwriting profit for fiscal 2019, including North American Agricultural, which was 95%. The company's rating strengths include a very strong balance sheet position and financial flexibility with moderate leverage and large, diverse sources of revenues and earnings. As of YE 2019, the company's financial leverage ratio was 22% and fixed charge coverage (FCC) was 12. Fitch expects FCC to be in the high single-digit to low double-digit range over the near term. Fitch believes loss reserves are adequate and well managed. Chubb underwrites several long-tail products, but the company takes a conservative approach to reserving. The company does have a modest 3% of total reserves exposure to asbestos and environmental reserves." - Fitch

Chubb's core financial businesses are rated "AA" not just by Fitch, but also by S&P and A.M Best (a specialty insurance company rating agency).

S&P rates Chubb "A, stable outlook" and Moody's rates it A3, stable (A- S&P and Fitch equivalent).

Morningstar's Senior Equity Brett Horn also agrees that Chubb's fortress balance sheet should see it through this crisis.

Chubb enters the crisis in a good spot, in our view. The reported combined ratio was basically flat year over year, but excluding catastrophe losses it improved 1 percentage point. Historically, Chubb has one of the strongest underwriting track records in the industry, which should give it more cushion to absorb any blows from coronavirus claims." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Similarly, while Morningstar doesn't believe Chubb has exceptional management it views Chubb's executive team and corporate culture as above-average.

In January 2016, ACE acquired Chubb in a deal valued at about $28 billion and assumed its name. We like that the deal looked fairly valued and that there were meaningful cost benefits involved, with management eventually exceeding its initial targets. However, from a long-term perspective, we are most enthusiastic about the fact that the combination created a moaty international insurer with exposure across most insurance lines for the first time, marking Chubb as potentially the most attractive core holding in the space from a fundamental point of view... Following the acquisition, the combined company took the Chubb name, and four Chubb directors joined the board. Former ACE CEO Evan Greenberg is chairman and CEO of the combined firm and appears to be firmly in control, although we like that some leading legacy Chubb managers took key positions. While we were fans of the culture developed at the old Chubb, we have a generally favorable view of Greenberg’s management record as well, and we believe the company remains in good hands. During his tenure, Greenberg was aggressive in expanding ACE's operations through acquisitions. ACE averaged a 14% tangible return on equity under Greenberg's oversight. In our view, this reflects well on Greenberg, as his acquisitions don’t appear to have diluted the moat of ACE’s underlying business, suggesting he knows how to run acquired operations effectively. His attraction to Chubb further demonstrates that he appreciates the value of moaty franchises when evaluating targets. Our stewardship rating for Chubb is Standard, but we have a positive view of management and believe that the excellent pro forma underwriting record prior to the merger will stay in place under the current management team." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

I also rate Chubb 2/3 on business model with average net margin, ROA, and ROE profitability in the top 44% of its industry. I rate management, via a combination of capital allocation and dividend friendliness, 2/3 as well.

5/5 safety + 2/3 business model + 2/3 management quality = 9/11 blue chip quality.

(Source: Investor presentation)

The company is one of the largest insurance companies on earth and well-diversified with business in 54 countries.

Fitch points out that not just was Chubb extremely well-capitalized going into the recession, but last year it achieved a combined ratio of 90.6%. That means that last year Chubb made 9.4% profits on its policies.

Most insurance companies earn about 2% profits on underwriting and require investment profits (from investing float) to drive earnings growth.

(Source: Investor presentation)

Chubb not only crushed its peers in underwriting profitability last year, but it's also consistently done so over the past decade.

(Source: Investor presentation)

That's translated into about 9% excess returns on equity for the company, the 2nd highest of any insurance company in America.

This shows the profoundly conservative and disciplined underwriting culture at Chubb, which is the crucial reason for its strong long-term growth and exceptional dividend growth record.

20-year EPS growth: 7.3% CAGR

20-year dividend growth: 9.9% CAGR

10-year EPS growth (modern low-rate/high regulatory era): 4.8% CAGR

10-year dividend growth 9.0% CAGR

Chubb's growth has slowed in the modern era of low-interest rates but most analysts expect that to accelerate in the future.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Even factoring in the recession Chubb is expected to grow about 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2022.

Ychart's long-term growth consensus is 6.2% CAGR and FactSet's is 10.0% CAGR.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Chubb's historical rolling growth rates over the last 20 years indicate that those estimates are reasonable, especially given the company's track record of meeting or exceeding consensus growth forecasts 82% to 91% of the time.

Chubb Valuation

2020 fair value: $121

current price: $102

discount to fair value: 15%

potential good buy price: $103 or less

Current forward PE: 9.1

Historical PE: 11 to 12

5-year total return potential: 4% to 18% CAGR

Chubb Consensus Total Return Potential Through 2022

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Chubb grows as expected through 2022, as it does 82% to 91% of the time historically, and returns to the mid-range of its historical fair value, then investors could see about 14% CAGR total returns.

That's compared to about 6% CAGR from the broader market and all while enjoying a relatively generous and very safe 3% yield (1% higher than broader market's).

L3Harris Technologies (LHX): The Best Defense Contractor You've Likely Never Heard Of

L3Harris Tech traces its roots back to 1895 and here's the Motley Fool's John Bromels explaining why they are likely one of the best defense contractors you've likely never heard of.

Harris doesn't make big pieces of machinery like destroyers or jets. Instead, it provides tactical communications equipment and other electronic systems that are essential to keeping a military running. Harris' products include radars, aircraft antennae, Stingray cellphone trackers, and night-vision goggles, as well as supporting software... Later this year, Harris plans to merge with L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL), another defense contractor that operates in similar areas like scanners, unmanned vessels, and night-vision goggles. (In fact, Harris may have to sell its night-vision business to get the merger approved.) This move should result in operational synergies, but another big benefit is that the new L3 Harris Technologies will be a much bigger company that can offer more end-to-end solutions to its customers and pursue new opportunities on a larger scale. " - Motley Fool

In June 2019 the merger of Harris and L3 closed creating a titan in the electronics subcomponent niche of the defense industry.

The quantitative dividend safety model shows a 4/5 above-average safe dividend, with about 4% dividend cut risk during this recession.

FCF payout ratio consensus 27% vs 60% safe

debt/capital 23% vs 40% safe

Debt/EBITDA 2.5 vs 3 or less safe

Interest coverage 7.2 vs 8+ safe

BBB credit rating stable from S&P = 7.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

dividend growth streak: 18 years (began paying a dividend 19 years ago)

F-score 6/9 vs 4+ safe = low short-term insolvency risk

Z-score 2.12 = low long-term insolvency risk (about 7.5%)

M score -1.17 vs -2.22 or less safe = high accounting fraud risk

The biggest areas of concern with LHX are its interest coverage dipping below eight and the M score indicating potential accounting fraud.

However, it's important to remember that advanced accounting models like the Beneish M-score are not infallible but rather based on a series of metrics scanned from quarterly and annual filings.

1. DSRI - Days' sales in a receivable index2. GMI - Gross margin index3. AQI - Asset quality index4. SGI - Sales growth index5. DEPI - Depreciation index6. SGAI - Sales and general and administrative expenses index7. LVGI - Leverage index8. TATA - Total accruals to total assets" - Investopedia

Here are the eight metrics used to compute the M-score created by Professor M. Daniel Beneish of the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University in 1999.

These metrics can be thrown off during large mergers when two company's balance sheets combine into one and it usually takes several quarters for the normalization of these scores to take effect.

To confirm that LHX isn't cooking its books (remember this is effectively a 125-year-old company whose ability to win government contracts is based on trust) we can see what the rating agencies say about its balance sheet.

The most recent notes from rating agencies are from November 13th, 2019. Here is Moody's November 13th note, the agency with the lowest credit rating, Baa3 stable (BBB- S&P, Fitch equivalent).

L3Harris' Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the support of its broad portfolio of defense businesses and technologies, with low contract concentration and significant diversity by platform or weapon system. Moody's expects the company to prioritize the integration of the recently combined companies, limiting event risk of any large debt-funded acquisitions, into at least 2021. The favorable outlook for US and global defense spending should sustain demand for the company's offerings, supporting annual revenue, earnings and cash generation. Moody's expects the company to maintain a balanced financial policy, managing its leverage to the low 3x range, and repurchasing shares with excess cash. The Baa3 rating also considers the execution risk of the integration plan, particularly in light of legacy L3's historically decentralized organization and operating structure. Moody's anticipates that divestitures of an unknown magnitude are likely, yet proceeds will likely fund share repurchases rather than reduce funded debt. Additionally, compared to other large defense contractors, much of the company's revenue is generated under contracts that are not defined quantities and or multi-year, limiting visibility of backlog beyond the near-term. The stable outlook anticipates pro forma leverage in the low-3x range, with de-leveraging to come from earnings gains that L3Harris envisions as part of its scheduled year three integration/cost reduction target. While cash on hand well exceeded $500 million upon the closing of the transaction, up to $2.5 billion of share repurchases are planned over the first year, in part funded by the excess beginning cash balance. The ratings could be upgraded with evidence that L3Harris is capitalizing on the scale and breadth of its technology portfolio, with strong revenue performance, EBITDA margins moving towards 20%, and tangible progress in garnering more business as a prime contractor. Expectations of steady and strong returns (EBITA/average assets of around 12%) and credit metrics such as debt-to-EBITDA sustained at around 3x, with free cash flow-to-debt of 15%, could also indicate a stronger credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded if the business suffers integration execution problems, EBITDA margins do not rise above 15%, revenue performance lags that of peer comps, debt-to-EBITDA approaches 4x, or annual free cash flow falls materially below $1 billion. Other elements that could result in downward ratings pressure include financial control problems or modest liquidity, particularly with cash maintained below $500 million." -Moody's (emphasis added)

Moody's is most worried about rising leverage in the short-term, though it doesn't expect leverage to exceed the safe 3.0 level for very long. Should LHX's debt/EBITDA approach 4.0 it would be at risk of a downgrade to junk bond status from Moody's.

Rating agencies tend to review companies on the same date, whenever they issue new bonds. Here's the summary of Fitch's November 13th, 2019 note explaining why it rates LHX BBB, with a stable outlook.

The ratings and Stable Outlook are supported by Fitch's expectation that leverage metrics will remain commensurate with a 'BBB' rating and will improve through fiscal 2021, driven by anticipated low-to-mid-single digit revenue growth, improvements in operating margins and net run-rate cost synergies of around $300 million. LHX has strong product and geographic diversification and cash flow generation, sizable backlog, substantial profitability and ability to leverage the larger post-merger scale of its business. Fitch also expects LHX will generate strong annual FCF over the rating horizon; maintain a good competitive position in the defense industry; sustain a portfolio of broader technology capabilities; generate sizable international and commercial sales, and hold adequate liquidity. Rating concerns include modest integration risks related to the merger of Harris and L3 to create LHX; exposure to unexpected reductions in U.S. military spending; unforeseen shifts in U.S. Department of Defense's (NYSEARCA:DOD) spending mix; and program execution risks. Fitch also considers the company's pension deficit and corresponding future pension funding requirements to be a risk, although Fitch only expects the company to require minimal mandatory pension contributions in the near term." - Fitch

Fitch expects the synergy plans ($300 million in the first few years) to help the company achieve its goal of deleveraging following the merger.

debt/EBITDA 2.3 to 2.5 in 2021

2.0 to 2.3 in 2022

While Fitch does believe integration risks exist (as they do for all merged companies) it also says

Fitch does not foresee meaningful integration hurdles as LHX digests the recent merger given the companies' complementary profiles and management's experience completing other large acquisitions. However, modest risks remain as neither company has undergone a merger of this scale, and it is not uncommon for issues to arise as large transactions are digested. " - Fitch

Management expects integration costs to run $400 to $500 million over the first 12 to 18 months.

What about the 2020 election representing a risk to DOD spending and thus LHX's long-term growth prospects?

Fitch considers the U.S. budget environment to be generally favorable for defense contractors... While there is some risk to longer-term spending from the 2020 elections and growing U.S. national debt, Fitch believes there is generally bipartisan support for defense spending increases." - Fitch

Finally, in terms of pension underfunding risk, something all rating agencies watch closely, Fitch notes

pre-merger 2018 pension funding 72%

2019 88% funded

pro-forma (and post-night-vision goggle asset sale used to top off pension fund) over 80% funded

Fitch does not expect the company will be required to make material mandatory pension contributions in the near-term, due in part to its recent voluntary payments." - Fitch

S&P actually upgraded the company's credit rating following the merger, as they explain in their July 1st note.

Harris Corp. and L3 Technologies Inc. recently completed their all-stock merger. We are upgrading L3 Technologies Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and are removing our ratings on the company from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Oct. 16, 2018. The outlook is stable. Subsequently, we are withdrawing our 'BBB' issuer credit rating (ICR) on the company. At the same time, we are raising our issue-level rating on L3's unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'." - S&P

S&P's latest note is from November 13th, when LHX sold $400 million in bonds, which were rated BBB stable.

We do not believe the transaction will significantly alter L3Harris' credit metrics as the total amount of debt will not change; therefore, all of our other ratings on the company are unchanged." - S&P

The consensus among the rating agencies is that LHX will face some execution risk and moderately elevated leverage following the merger. But nowhere in these notes is there a hint of elevated short or long-term bankruptcy risk or accounting fraud.

In fact, LHX saw its credit rating upgraded following the merger.

Finally, let's complete the qualitative review with the Q1 conference call to see what management says about its liquidity and dividend safety position in these unprecedented times.

Our overall philosophy on capital deployment really hasn't changed. We're going to drive and generate substantial free cash. We're going to pay an attractive dividend that has a payout ratio in the 30% to 35% range; we saw back in February raised a dividend by 13%, 10% back in August last year. So we’ll continue to be committed to paying an attractive dividend." - CFO Jay Malave (emphasis added)

Remember LHX has an 18-year dividend growth streak and 19 years of uninterrupted dividends without a cut, just two years short of the Ben Graham standard of excellence (20+ years).

Here's CEO William Brown explaining the company's liquidity situation and revised earnings guidance.

For the year, we have now assumed $1.7 billion in share repurchases including the proceeds from divestitures, which leaves us with plenty of liquidity given the environment... Moving to 2020 guidance, we expect organic revenue growth of 3% to 5% versus the prior 5% to 7% as we consider risks related to our commercial aerospace, International and Public Safety businesses due to the pandemic." - William Brown CEO (emphasis added)

The pandemic's effects are expected to be very mild, just a 2% reduction in mid-range guidance, compared to a 28% reduction in S&P earnings so far.

We ended the first quarter with over $400 million of cash on hand, net of the April debt maturity and a $2 billion untapped credit revolver. We're looking ahead to the end of the second quarter our liquidity should reach over $3.5 billion post divestitures which would include at least $1.5 billion in cash and full access to the revolver. Also our net debt maturity of $650 million isn't due until early 2021 and our balance sheet is healthy at 2 times leverage." - LHX CFO

On a net basis, factoring in cash on the balance sheet, LHX's leverage ratio is a healthy 2.0 and it has $3.5 billion in liquidity. For context, the dividend costs $500 million per year and LHX's fiscal 2021 (starts in July 2020) FCF payout ratio is just 27%.

In other words, management saying it remains dedicated to the dividend is backed up by a strong liquidity position and FCF guidance is unchanged for this year.

What about integration execution risk?

There is no change to achieving $300 million in cumulative net savings or about $500 million gross in 2021, which as we've announced before is about one-year ahead of schedule." - LHX CEO

LHX's 4/5 safety rating has a positive outlook due to planned deleveraging and an expectation that its Z and M-scores will improve over time, as it integrates the two company's and stabilizes its advanced accounting ratios.

Moving onto the business model, here is where you can see why I'm excited to add LHX to the Phoenix list.

The average profitability, looking at operating margin, net margin, return on assets, equity, and capital is relatively stable over time and in the top 23% of its industry.

(Source: Gurufocus)

Joel Greenblatt considered return on capital the gold standard proxy for quality/moat. LHX's dominance in the lucrative electronics sub-industry of aerospace & defense gives it a return on capital in the top 2% of defense contractors.

The current ROC is above the 13-year median and over the past five years, ROC has increased 16% CAGR. Or to put another way, LHX is a wide moat industry with an expanding moat.

3/3 is the business model score for wide-moat LHX.

Management quality is 2/3 for maintaining that industry-leading profitability over time as well as a proven dividend friendly corporate culture, including a long-term payout ratio target of 30% to 35% vs 60% safe for the industry.

Put it all together and you get 4/5 safety (with a positive outlook) + 3/3 business model and 2/3 management quality or a 9/11 blue chip quality company.

Within a few years, LHX could be upgraded to 11/11 Super SWAN quality.

Valuation & Total Return Potential

LHX has a great track record of meeting or exceeding EPS forecasts over the last 20 years.

Applying the appropriate margin of safety, and factoring in the long-term growth consensus estimates from FactSet, Reuters, and Ycharts, as well as its historical growth rates and management's long-term growth plans yields the following growth outlook

long-term growth consensus: 16.7% CAGR

growth range 13% to 18% CAGR

historical fair value: 17 to 18 PE

current forward PE: 14.0

fair value price: $196

current price: $181

discount to fair value: 7% (potential reasonable buy)

5-year total return potential: 10% to 18% CAGR

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

LHX is not a high-yield stock, but a rapidly growing dividend growth stock on track for a potential upgrade to 10/11 SWAN status in a few years.

In fact, once it achieves a 20-year growth streak and 5/5 dividend safety score (when deleveraging is complete) it would become an 11/11 quality Super SWAN.

One whose rapid growth makes it a great potential choice for those looking for a top-quality rapidly growing company for their diversified portfolios.

Expeditors International (EXPD): A Super SWAN Dividend Aristocrat Expected To Grow Rapidly After The Recession

EXPD is a dominant force in third party logistics or 3PL, (top 10 in the industry) organizing shipping by truck, container, and plane for companies all over the world.

With its most recent dividend hike for Q2, it achieved a 25-year dividend growth streak and joined the dividend aristocrat index.

But with the worst recession in 75 years safety is the first thing income investors should consider.

FCF payout ratio consensus 32% vs 60% safe (and factoring in a 24% FCF decline in 2020)

debt/capital 13% vs 40% safe

Debt/EBITDA: 0.6 vs 3 or less safe (and net cash positive balance sheet)

Interest coverage NA vs 8+ safe (virtually no debt)

Credit rating: not rated by any rating agency

dividend growth streak: 25 years, aristocrat, passes Graham standard of excellence of 20+ years

F-score 6/9 vs 4+ safe = low short-term insolvency risk

Z-score 9.43 = ultra-low long-term insolvency risk (implying A-credit rating if it were rated)

M score -2.80- vs -2.22 or less safe = very low accounting fraud risk

EXPD's quantitative safety check is passed with flying colors, and take a look at this balance sheet.

long-term debt & capital lease obligations: $326 million

short-term debt & capital lease obligations: $65 million

total debt & capital lease obligations: $391 million

cash & cash equivalents: $1.23 billion

net cash: $839 million

2020 FCF retained (post dividend) cash flow consensus: $367 million

EXPD's cash + consensus retained cash flow sums to $1.21 billion by the end of 2020, implying a fortress-like balance sheet confirmed by 13% debt/capital and a negative net leverage ratio.

Net cash could cover the $180 million annual forward dividend cost for 4.6 years.

The Z-score of 9.43 is the 3rd highest I've ever seen for a company, implying that if EXPD chose to be rated (which would cost about $1.5 million per year for all rating agencies) it would likely be an A or AA rated company.

In other words, just looking at the objective numbers, EXPD's dividend has 2% or less dividend cut risk in even this very severe recession.

But let's confirm this quantitative analysis with a qualitative safety check as well.

Unfortunately, the company doesn't do conference calls, but we do have earnings release and Morningstar coverage of the company to fall back on.

Operating income was negatively impacted by the disruption caused by COVID-19, which led to many factory shutdowns, commercial flight cancellations, and reduced ocean sailings as economies around the world diverted activities to fight the pandemic. As a result, we experienced a shift in the goods we handle with increased shipments of medical equipment and supplies to help combat COVID-19 and technology products to support social distancing and working remotely. Conversely, we saw a significant decline in shipments from our customers in retail, aerospace, automotive, and the oil and energy sectors. Salaries and related expenses declined 4% compared to a year ago, primarily as a result of lower bonuses and commissions under our variable compensation plans. Importantly, we honored our commitment to not furlough or lay off our valuable employees around the world during this crisis. We expect disruptions from COVID-19 to continue for the remainder of 2020. Our balance sheet and cash flow are strong and we expect to continue to make investments in our people, processes, and technology.” - CFO Bradly Powell

EXPD Expects the effect of the lockdowns to last for the entire year, which is a surprise to no one.

However, the fact that the company is not furloughing or laying off a single employee and continues to invest in its future is a sign of strength as is the 4% dividend hike announced on May 6th, deep into the current crisis.

This is a highly capital-light business model with capex of just $9.4 million in q1. In other words, EXPD should have no trouble generating strong free cash flow to cover its dividend, even if the economy turns out worse than expected this year.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

EXPD is expected to see a 24% hit to FCF this year but then 16% and 6% growth in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Over the past 20-years, EXPD has met or beaten FCF consensus estimates 70% to 82% of the time.

Finally, let's conclude the qualitative review by seeing what Morningstar equity analyst Mathew Young has to say about this Super SWAN aristocrat.

Expeditors International ranks among the top 10 global freight forwarders in a vastly fragmented industry, and its record of impressive financial performance leads the pack. The company operates more than 250 offices on six continents, with a core focus on Asia-North America trade lanes, though it's also been gradually expanding its presence on key intra-China and European freight lanes. As a global forwarder, the company contracts with airlines and ocean carriers for cargo space then fills that capacity with customers' freight... We also think corporate culture is a core component of its strong performance record. Salesforce compensation is predominantly commission-based (with below-average base salaries), and managers' bonuses are tied to branch net revenue growth and operating profit, making for an unusually strong profit-conscious setting... COVID-19 will weigh heavily on Expeditors' 2020 revenue and margin performance. However, longer term, we expect Expeditors to continue gradually taking market share from smaller, less capable third-party logistics providers (on average over the cycle) as demand for sophisticated supply chain technology and access to reliable capacity expands. The company will need to continue investing heavily in its IT infrastructure and sales organization to succeed, but we think Expeditors will very likely remain among the most profitable providers. " - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Morningstar considers EXPD "wide moat, stable" in terms of the business model, and the profitability metrics back this up.

EXPD's profitability metrics have remained stable or improved over the last 10 years, owing to its excellent management and rising economies of scale.

operating margin in the top 37% of transportation companies

net margin in top 32%

return on equity top 6%

return on assets top 4%

return on capital: top 5%

average profitability: top 17% of industry vs 25% wide moat cutoff

(Source: Gurufocus)

Greenblatt ROC, one of the most valuable quality/moat indicators, shows EXPD is one of the best run and most profitable transportation companies in the world.

2019 saw the trade war slow global growth and trade and so the fact that ROC has remained flat over the past five years is similarly a testament to the stability of EXPD's moat and the supreme competence of its management.

In unprecedented times investors need to trust that management is trustworthy and competent and EXPD's is 3/3 on my scoring system due to the stability of industry-leading profitability and a dividend growth streak of 25 years.

Half the management quality score is based on capital allocation (profitability over time vs peers) and half is from the perspective of conservative income investors.

Investors who care most about safe and growing dividends supported by strong balance sheets, which EXPD has in spades.

But don't just take my word for EXPD's management quality, here's Morningstar explaining why it considers EXPD's management quality "exemplary".

Expeditors' senior management team has delivered steady execution and robust profitability over the years. In our view, a key contributor is its compensation structure--the firm pays its salesforce a modest base salary but offers substantial incentive pay. Employees have an incentive to expand their branches' operating margins, thus productivity and cost management remains at the forefront. Overall, we consider management's unmitigated focus on long-term performance refreshing and healthy contrast to the more common preoccupation with short-term volatility. For example, counter to many of its peers, Expeditors avoided layoffs during the 2008-09 recession, choosing instead to preserve its network and strong service capabilities for an eventual recovery. Additionally, the firm's growth has been primarily organic, providing for a consistent entrepreneurial culture across the organization, and a unified IT infrastructure. A seamless global IT platform is no small benefit in the ever-shifting global forwarding environment that requires high visibility into buy rates (for air and ocean capacity) and sell rates (to shippers). Expeditors' former competitor UTi Worldwide (now part of DSV) long struggled with IT-related restructuring challenges linked to its acquisitive roots, and the firm's execution shortfalls stand as an example of the pitfalls of operating with a fragmented infrastructure in third-party logistics. Deutsche Post DHL's global forwarding division has also grappled with IT restructuring disruption in recent years, albeit the firm made progress." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

EXPD mostly focuses on organic growth, which is less risky than M&A fueled strategies. And just like in the Great Recession, EXPD is using its fortress balance sheet to avoid layoffs of highly skilled and well-incentivized employees.

The bottom line on EXPD's is that it's a 5/5 safety + 3/3 business model + 3/3 management quality Super SWAN dividend aristocrat that income investors can trust to keep paying its steadily growing dividend even in this recession.

Valuation/Total Return Profile

long-term growth consensus: 11.5% CAGR

growth range 3% to 13% CAGR

historical fair value: 22 to 23 PE

current forward PE: 24.9

fair value price: $71

current price: $75

discount to fair value: -5% (hold)

5-year total return potential: 4% to 16% CAGR

5-year total return potential at good buy price of $67 or less: 6% to 18% CAGR

I'm valuing EXPD's fair value based on the average fair value based on

5-year average dividend yield: $74

13-year median dividend yield: $79

2020 consensus earnings: $70

2020 consensus owner earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF): $77

2020 consensus operating cash flow: $71

2020 consensus free cash flow: $73

2020 consensus EBITDA: $62

2020 consensus EBIT (pre-tax profit): $62

average fair value: $71

There is an 80% probability EXPD's true worth is between $62 and $79 and $71 is a reasonable estimate based on 2020's recessionary consensus fundamentals.

Starting in September, following the Q2 earnings season and more clarity surrounding the economy in 2020 and 2021, I'll be valuing all companies based on 2021 consensus estimates.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

While earnings are expected to fall by 12% in 2020, in 2021 and 2022, analysts expect +17% and +9% growth, respectively.

Over the last 20 years, EXPD grows as expected or faster (within an appropriate margin of error) 73% of the time.

The cyclical nature of its business model is factored into the growth range of 3% to 13%. As is the consensus of three long-term consensus growth estimates, the company's historical double-digit growth rate (11.5% CAGR long-term consensus) and the secular industry outlook for a post-pandemic world.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If you overpay for EXPD by a modest 5% today, then about 8% CAGR consensus return potential is what you could expect through the end of 2022. Which is still about 2% more than the far more overvalued and slower-growing S&P 500.

If you wait for the good buy price of $67 or better the consensus return potential rises to about 11% CAGR.

That's compared to the S&P 500's 6% CAGR consensus return potential through the end of 2022.

EXPD might not be a high-yielding stock, but when it comes to rapid, very safe income growth and proven market-beating total returns, EXPD is an 11/11 Super SWAN quality aristocrat well worth buying at a good price or better.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Over the past 20 years, EXPD has generated about 50% more dividend income than the S&P 500 and doubled its total returns.

At the good buy price of $67 or less, it's likely to deliver similar outperformance in the long-term as well as very safe, double-digit dividend growth.

Bottom Line: These 3 Fast-Growing Blue Chips Offer Safe And Growing Income & Strong Long-Term Return Potential If You Buy Them At Good Prices Or Better

No one can predict the future with perfect accuracy which is why all stocks are "risk assets" and no dividend stock is a bond alternative.

With the market now trading at its loftiest valuations in 18 years, short-term pullback/correction risk is severely elevated.

That doesn't necessarily mean stocks are doomed to crash to fresh lows (though there is a 42% to 60% historical probability of that). But it does mean that there is about 80% probability that in the next few months, stocks will decline.

The good news is that for the intelligent long-term income investor, such a correction could prove incredibly valuable.

Chubb, L3Harris, and Expeditors International are three great examples of

high-quality blue chips

with safe/very safe dividends you can trust in this recession (about 2% to 4% dividend cut risk)

run by competent and trustworthy management

with proven good/great capital allocation abilities that can adapt to periods of significant economic/industry stress

a proven record of rewarding income investors with steadily rising dividends, even through severe downturns

Today CB is the only name that's trading at a potentially good price.

L3Harris is trading at a reasonable price, and EXPD is modestly overvalued for 2020's recession consensus estimates.

In September I'll begin valuing all Master List companies based on 2021 consensus estimates. That's only after Q2 earnings is mostly complete and we have better clarity about how the pandemic will effect 2020 and 2021 earnings/cash flows.

As part of a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio (including proper cash/bond allocations for your needs), these fast-growing blue chips represent potentially great companies to buy, either today or during the market downturn that's likely in the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns Chubb in our portfolios.