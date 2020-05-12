Buy Era Group Ahead Of Merger Creating Best Of Breed Industry Champion

The company aggressively bought its stock for two weeks starting April 21. Although repurchases are now paused to allow for deal completion, the signal being sent is clear.

FCF may bottom at $1 a share in 2021 with 1x leverage by year-end, but will rebound to previous guidance or more by 2023.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA), the fourth largest international offshore helicopter operator, will close on its acquisition of Bristow - the largest operator - sometime in mid-June. At that time, the combined company (Era+Bristow) will own roughly 250 helicopters, most of which are used to transport workers to offshore oil and gas (“O&G”) installations worldwide. About 80% of Era+Bristow's revenue comes from serving O&G customers, while 20% comes from government contracts, including a lucrative long-term Search and Rescue contract ("SAR") with the U.K. government.

The offshore O&G space is highly distressed, and the helicopter industry has not been spared. The 3 largest international operators have all gone bankrupt (along with many other O&G companies) through a combination of tough times, troubled balance sheets, and poor management. In a sector where management has not exactly covered itself in glory, Era - led by CEO Chris Bradshaw and Chairman Charles Fabrikant - stands out as a shining beacon of competence, clearly, the best of breed. While the competition was running itself into the ground, Era not only survived, it paid off most of its net debt:

Note that Era currently has a market cap of about $100 million, which you can compare to the $227 million of debt paid down over the past 5 years.

The company also announced new share repurchases which began April 21 in a press release, a rare if not unique event in the offshore energy sector today. In my view, the share repurchases have probably been halted to allow for the closing of the acquisition, but the signal they sent is clear and unambiguous.

The merger with Bristow

On January 24 2020 Era announced that it would be acquiring Bristow, which had just emerged from bankruptcy, in an all-stock deal. The merger would combine the fourth largest operator, Era, with the largest, Bristow, and be led by Era's best in class management team. According to the merger presentation the newly created industry champion would:

Have post-closing projected run-rate Adjusted EBITDA of ~$240 million Benefit from at least ~$35 million of annual cost synergies Require no outside financing to consummate the transaction ~$140 million run-rate FCF including synergies $1.55 FCF per share run rate assuming 90 million shares ~$470 million of net debt at closing after closing costs but before including FCF generated in 2020 2.0x net debt to EBITDA inclusive of synergies

The market responded favorably, with ERA stock trading up 19% on the day of the announcement and 37% by mid-February. The combined company would create a true "best of breed" industry champion, combining global scale and diversification with what is demonstrably the best in class management team. The new company is in a position to further consolidate the industry in select markets, with Brazil in particular offering the potential for impressive synergies. And while the initial leverage would be 2.0x, further debt reduction through organic cash generation and asset monetization - and ERA's management team has a ton of credibility here - would happen very quickly, with zero net debt realistic by the end of 2021. Inclusive of interest savings and further cost-cutting not contemplated by the synergy estimate, it was completely plausible that the company would enter 2022 with no net debt and the prospect of cash earnings in excess of $2 a share without a recovery in offshore drilling, and much more with a recovery.

COVID-19 changed all of that, cratering the price of oil and hammering the price of most stocks, and energy-related stocks in particular. ERA was not spared, falling to less than half of the pre-announcement price.

Era+Bristow in the new normal

Since the merger announcement took place before the COVID-19-induced collapse of oil and stock prices, Era's acquisition of Bristow needs to be reexamined in the context of this new environment. Bristow's main business, not including the hidden assets I describe later, can be thought of in 3 pieces:

U.K. SAR. This segment provides search and rescue services for the U.K. government, with 5 years to go in a 10-year initial contract, and likely renewal after that. SAR earnings are unaffected by COVID-19, recessions, and the price of oil. The segment is about 20% of total revenue. Support for offshore O&G production. Bristow estimates this at 60% of O&G revenue (see the slide below), and unlike O&G drilling it is a relatively stable source of revenue, as already existing wells will mostly continue to produce, and have a very long life (20 to 50 years). Support for offshore O&G exploration, development, and other O&G. This is about 40% of O&G revenue, and is by far the most vulnerable revenue stream, as the floating rig count will decline substantially in the new normal of lower oil prices.

Here is the slide, taken from the 2018 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference depicting O&G revenue by source:

Bristow has 87 Large Aircraft Equivalent (or "LACE", where 1 LACE is equal to 1 large helicopter or 2 mediums or 4 lights) operating in the O&G segment. 40% of these, or 35 LACE, are associated with non-production-based O&G contracts, and are at risk when the offshore rig count is reduced.

Although the numbers are not disclosed, I estimate the company generates roughly $3 million of operating profits per O&G LACE and $4 million per SAR LACE, reflecting the fact that the SAR segment is not in distress. If there are 35 LACE working on floating rigs, it follows that for every 20% cut in the floater count, the company will have to idle 7 LACE. At $3 million operating profit each, this results in a $21 million hit to EBITDA for legacy Bristow. Adding in legacy ERA, this rounds up to about a $26 million hit.

Although the rig count is sure to be hit pretty hard, I don't know how to predict what it will be. For what it's worth, here is the estimate from offshore energy consultant Rystad from April 23, which predicts a 20% decline from 2019 levels in 2021, followed by a recovery in 2023 and then up 15% from 2019 levels by 2025. I have no idea if they are right, so use your own best judgment here.

So what does this mean for FCF at ERA? Starting with the $140 million guidance, for each 10% decline in the rig count we need to subtract about $13 million from FCF. A 20% decline in the rig count, as forecast by Rystad, would still leave Era+Bristow FCF at $114 million, or ~$1.25 a share, while in a 33% decline FCF would be ~$1.05.

Hidden assets

Hidden asset #1, minority equity interests. These produce no EBITDA but have substantial value. Bristow owns 42% of Lider, 40% of Cougar, and 25% of PAS, located in Brazil, Canada, and Egypt, respectively. While the value of each is difficult to predict, they are held on the books at $118 million and produced almost $20 million in earnings as recently as 2018 (page F34 of the S-4 filed with the SEC). Cougar remained profitable in 2019 at about $4 million, and PAS paid a $2.5 million dividend to Bristow that year. Lider lost $2 million in 2019, but as an equity stake, it can never have a negative value. Indeed, my understanding is that the Lider family is eager to repurchase this equity stake from the company.

Hidden asset #2, idle aircraft, which also produce no EBITDA but once again do have value. Bristow owns 45 S-76 medium helicopters, the great majority of which (the actual number is not disclosed, but perhaps 35) are currently idle as the model is in disfavor for offshore work. They are still in widespread use outside of O&G, however, and it is likely they can be sold over time for perhaps $2 to $3 million each, or $85 to $90 million in total, or that they can be leased out to produce steady income.

While it's difficult to predict the details, these are substantial assets, with a value of as much as $200 million. They currently produce zero EBITDA, and in that sense, they are "hidden assets" which in my view get no credit from the market. Era management has a terrific track record of unlocking value from assets like this, though shareholders will have to be patient as it is likely to play out over a period of one to three years.

Era+Bristow in 2023

Although in the near term the outlook is for a decline in offshore helicopter demand, eventually it will rise. According to Rystad, by 2023 demand may be back to 2019 levels, before heading higher thereafter. By this time the company will be debt-free assuming they use FCF from operations and proceeds from asset sales to pay down debt. After including interest savings, FCF will be ~$2 a share in 2023.

In addition to this, my expectation is that Era's management will find a way to cut costs at legacy Bristow. There were no cost cuts assumed in the $35 million of synergies, which was entirely derived from overlap synergies. Any additional cost cut efficiencies would therefore be incremental to FCF.

There also may be further consolidation. As the only strong company in the space, and with competitors teetering at the brink all over the world, management is likely to find additional accretive acquisition targets. If they do, that also would be incremental to FCF.

Conclusion

When Era completes its acquisition of Bristow in mid-June, it will create a true best of breed company, with the largest scale of the 3 international operators, the most global diversification, and by far the best management team. The combined company will absorb most of the merger costs in Q2 and report from a clean start in its first earnings call. Starting in Q3, Era+Bristow will generate substantial cash earnings, with an annual run rate of $1 or more. From there, management will monetize hidden assets and find accretive ways to roll up additional small players in the industry.

Best of breed industry champions with star management teams that are generating lots of cash while rolling up an industry tend to get noticed by the Street, and it's only a matter of time before that happens here. With the price crushed to $5 by COVID-19-related fears and the decline in oil prices, Era is nevertheless worth at least $15 right now - that's just a 15 multiple on my estimate for trough FCF - and may be headed much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ERA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.