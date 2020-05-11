Enbridge Inc.: A Quality Firm For The Long Haul

In the pipeline/midstream space, there has been a great deal of uncertainty this year. With the sudden plunge in oil prices, caused by concerns over demand falling off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the near-term prospects of even the most stable companies in this space become questionable. Despite contracts aimed at guaranteeing minimum volumes and fixed pricing both being common attributes in the space, a firm like Enbridge (ENB) would have little power to enforce its rights if the industry is inundated with a wave of bankruptcies. With the initial plunge now over and signs pointing to a recovery, the market has come to its senses. Absent a renewal of rampant investor pessimism in the future, Enbridge looks like a robust prospect, and despite the carnage already seen in the industry, the company has made clear that its own path moving forward is little-changed from previous expectations.

A Disclosure: Unless otherwise stated, all references to dollars or '$' are to Canadian dollars, not US dollars.

A look at the quarter

To begin with, we should discuss the latest quarterly data provided by Enbridge. After all, it’s this info that gives us the first true glimpse into just how much the company has been affected as a result of the current downturn. What we see when digging into this data is that not much of an impact for the entity could be seen. Take, for instance, the business’s adjusted EBITDA. During the first quarter, this metric came in at $3.76 billion. This is practically flat compared to the $3.77 billion seen the same time a year earlier.

To be fair, EBITDA, especially on an adjusted basis, can be engineered to look decent for most firms. Other metrics, though, are more difficult to make look bullish because they have to follow specific industry criteria or even GAAP. Take, for instance, DCF (distributable cash flow). During the latest quarter, this figure came out to $2.71 billion. This is just slightly lower than the $2.76 billion the company reported the same quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. On a per-share basis, this works out to about $1.35. Adjusted earnings, meanwhile, came in at $1.67 billion, about 1.7% above last year’s first-quarter reading of $1.64 billion. On a per-share basis, this came out to $0.83, beating the $0.81 seen a year earlier.

These metrics are all important to see, but they aren’t my favorite. My favorite are operating cash flow and what I refer to as ‘true free cash flow’. Operating cash flow is the measure of all cash flows resulting from the normal operations of the business, excluding cash that’s allocated toward financing and investing activities. During the first quarter, this figure came out to $2.81 billion. This is actually 29.1% higher than the $2.18 billion seen the same time last year. One downside to operating cash flow, though, is that it can be altered materially by changes in a company’s working capital.

As an example, if management wanted cash flows to be temporarily higher, they could delay the timing of payment on accounts payable or pressure to have accounts receivable paid as soon as possible. To account for this, we can make an adjustment where we effectively ignore changes in working capital. Doing so, we find that operating cash flow in the first quarter totaled nearly $2.62 billion. This was lower than last year’s adjusted figure of $2.84 billion, but only to the tune of 8%.

My personal favorite metric, now, is all that’s left. Free cash flow refers to operating cash flow minus capital expenditures. This creates a problem, though. Especially in a company in Enbridge’s industry, there are two types of capex: growth and maintenance. Growth capex is purely discretionary and is spent with the goal of growing the company over time. Maintenance capex, or what’s often referred to as sustaining capex, is what’s needed to be spent in order to maintain current operations.

By taking out growth capex, especially for a company like Enbridge that invests a lot of its cash that’s generated every year, your free cash flow reading is punishing the firm for its growth ambitions. True free cash flow ignores the growth capex side of the equation and focuses solely on the maintenance component. Doing this, we find that adjusted (adjusted for the working capital changes) true free cash flow for the first quarter was $2.41 billion. This was 9.5% lower than the $2.66 billion I calculated for the first quarter last year, but that drop is not all that bad considering the current environment.

The future is looking bright

Even though this year is turning out worse than last year did, investors should not despair because management certainly isn’t. In their earnings release, the company stated that they are still guiding for DCF per share to range between $4.50 and $4.80 for this year. This matches what the company has been guiding all year. With shares currently trading at $32.04 (in US dollars), this gives the company a price/DCF ratio of between 9.4 and 10 (using current exchange rates of 0.71 Canadian dollars for every US dollar). This compares to the forward price/DCF ratio at the end of last year of 11.6 to 12.4. Both ranges are attractive, but if Enbridge sees its multiple rise back up to the range it ended 2019 at, this would imply upside for shares of 24.1%.

Despite the recent pain, management is taking steps necessary in order to achieve this DCF per share target. The company has already identified $300 million worth of costs that it can cut. These initiatives come from a mix of reducing outside services, working on their supply chain, instituting a company-wide salary rollback program, and through a voluntary workforce reduction program. As part of the salary rollback program, the firm has cut the compensations for all Executive Leadership Team members by 10%, while the President and CEO of the company will see a reduction of 15%.

The company has also been proactive in other ways. Already this year, the firm has sold off at least $400 million worth of assets. On top of this, Enbridge has decided to cut capex some. But only for now. You see, the business operates in an industry that involves sometimes years worth of planning. As of this writing, the company has over $10 billion worth of secured growth capital projects that it intends to undertake. In all, these projects will generate for shareholders $2.5 billion in incremental cash flows on a run-rate basis. Because of the recent downturn, management has decided to reduce this year’s capex spending by $1 billion, but they do intend to move that into 2021 instead of cutting it entirely. While some may fear that this will cause a delay in additional cash flows coming online, management assures investors this won’t be the case. Due to a number of factors, the company expects no change associated with these developments when it comes to its planned in-service dates on projects.

Takeaway

Right now, there’s still pessimism in the oil and gas industry, but this pessimism is displaced when discussing firms like Enbridge. Management has proven time and again over the company’s life that the firm is a survivor and that it can and will create significant value for shareholders over time. Today is no different from all the other years for the entity in that regard. With guidance now reaffirmed, investors should feel better about Enbridge as a long-term prospect.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.