Natural Gas Equities Are Just Getting Started

Thus far, partly because of the inherent skepticism and pessimism, natural gas equities are climbing a wall of worry, remaining unloved and undervalued, even though they are the new market leaders.

Many market participants think this is a short-term trade, however, one surprise, from my perspective, is that we are witnessing a real-time historic inflection point.

The unexpected developments of COVID-19, and then the Russia/Saudi oil dispute, have accelerated the tailwinds for natural gas equities, yet they also have clouded the picture.

This is true since Black Monday, March 9, 2020, for energy equities, and it has been true since the broader stock market bottom on March 23, 2020.

Natural gas equities have clearly been the U.S. stock market's leading performers over the past two months.

If everybody indexed, the only word you could use is chaos, catastrophe… The markets would fail."

- John Bogle, May 2017

I will go to my grave... believing that really loose monetary policy greatly contributed to the Financial Crisis. There were obviously problems with regulation, but when we had a 1% Fed Funds rate in 2003 after, to me, it was pretty obvious that the economy had turned (up) and I think the economy was growing at 7% to 9% nominal in the fourth quarter of 2003 and that wasn't enough for the Fed. They had this little thing called 'considerable period' on top of the 1% rate just so we would make sure that their meaning was clear. And it was all wrapped around this concept of an insurance cut… I've made some money predicting boom-bust cycles. It's what I do. Sometimes I am right. Sometimes I am wrong, but every bust I had ever seen was proceeded by an asset bubble generally set up by too loose policy..."

- Stanley Druckenmiller

Try to buy assets at a discount rather than earnings. Earnings can change dramatically in a short time. Usually, assets change slowly. One has to know how much more about a company if one buys earnings."

- Walter Schloss

A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10."

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017)

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria."

- Sir John Templeton

Life and investing are long ballgames."

- Julian Robertson

Introduction

First, I hope everyone reading this article had a happy Mother's Day. With a gaggle of kids of my own, I'm more appreciative than ever of the influence of a good parental role model, and we all know who typically shines in this regard.

Second, I hope everyone reading this is healthy, and managing the physical and mental stress of the COVID-19 outbreak, as we all have to grapple with this pandemic in one way or another. Personally, it has been exhausting, rewarding, and challenging, all at different times.

Third, I have been pounding the table on the downtrodden natural gas equities for a long time now, with an increased emphasis and focus the past several months, which can be illustrated by a selection of my recent public Seeking Alpha articles.

Natural Gas Equities & Natural Gas Prices Lead The New Energy Reality - Published April 10th, 2020

Market Structure Challenged: XLE Starting To Outperform XLK - Published March 26th, 2020

Oil And The Global Game Of Chicken - Published March 23rd, 2020

EQT Corp. Surges As The Bearish Natural Gas Thesis Is Dead - Published March 17th, 2020

The Biggest Of All Short Squeezes Is Potentially Here - Published March 15th, 2020

The Long Oil, Short Natural Gas Trade Is Officially Dead - Published March 9th, 2020

Natural Gas And Oil Production Are Both Rolling Over Aggressively - Published February 7th, 2020

Natural Gas Prices Are Poised To Move Above $3 As Production Declines - Published January 29th, 2020

Looking at the list of previously published articles, I want to focus on the last two, which were published before the widespread breakout of COVID-19, and before the Russia/Saudi Arabia oil dispute.

Combined, they show what we know now, without a doubt, that both dry natural gas and liquids production already were rolling over prior to COVID-19, and this rollover in production has been accelerated dramatically.

This roll over in production has turbo charged the performance of the leading natural gas equities, both since Black Monday for energy equities, which was March 9, 2020, where Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and many other energy equities declined 50%, or more, in a single trading session, while many leading natural gas equities demonstrated tremendous outperformance, and since March 23, 2020, which marked the bottom in the SPDR S&P 500 Index (SPY). Importantly, this is only the beginning of what should be a secular turn higher in natural gas equities.

The Downturn In Production Already Was In Progress

I have said this before, however, I cannot emphasize it enough, the rollover in both dry natural gas production and liquids production were both happening prior to the widespread outbreak of COVID-19 and the Russia/Saudi oil dispute.

Personally, I have used a variety of methods to show this, including these two graphics from my January 29, 2020 article.

(Source: Author from January 29th SA Article, Natural Gas Intelligence)

(Source: Author From January 29th SA Article, Bloomberg)

Looking at the above, the decline in rig counts and the decline in natural gas production already was obvious all the way back in January, even though the magnitude of the decline was still being debated.

Fast forward over three months, and the picture is much clearer today. Rig counts in unconventional basins have continued to decline, this time led by the decline in oil directed drilling (dry natural gas directed drilling rigs already had declined more than 40% from their 2019 peak prior to COVID-19). Overall, rig counts have plummeted.

(Source: Natural Gas Intelligence)

Dry natural gas production is following suit, as this chart from Criterion Research shows.

(Source: Criterion Research)

While production is declining, many cannot grasp the magnitude of the declines, because models, whether from the EIA, or third-party research providers, are going to be behind the curve, as we saw with the adjustments to the EIA data in their recent Drilling Productivity Report, which our own Lothar Grall models on a monthly basis.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian)

Again, models are going to be behind the curve, and this is normally true at inflection points. However, one has to consider the size of the current inflection point, and then consider the magnitude that the models are going to be behind the curve this time. Thus, for the next several months, monitoring the downward adjustments in reported data may be the most valuable analysis.

Frac Spreads Are In Free Fall Signaling An Accelerated Production Decline

Perhaps the best leading indicator of future production is frac spreads, and they are in free fall.

Going back a little over a month, the most bullish analysts for a decline in production expected frac spreads to end April around 200. That ended up being wildly conservative, and what this means in practicality is that all the production gains since 2016 are effectively being erased, not by the end of 2020, but much sooner.

Building on this narrative, for the week ending March 27, the frac spread count was 255. A decline of 15.7% brought the frac spread count to 215 for the week ending April 3, followed by a decline of 14.0% that brought the frac spread count to 185 for the week ending April 10. From there the decline accelerated, with a 20.5% decline for the week ending April 17 to 147 frac spreads, and then a whopping 42.2% decline for the week ending April 24 to 85 frac spreads. This humongous drop was followed by another 35.5% decline, to 55 for the week ending May 1, 2020, and then last week, another 14.5% decline, which resulted in a frac spread count of 47, for the week ending May 8, 2020.

The accelerated decline in frac spreads, means that real-time production is in free fall, and we see this with the sharp reversal higher in $WTIC oil prices (USO), and the downturn in leading tanker stocks, which were anticipating a longer period of elevated supplies and super contango in liquids prices, leading to upward pressure on storage rates. However, this catalyst already is dissipating as production has effectively been shut in faster than many market participants have anticipated.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, DHT Holdings (DHT) is down 14.2% year-to-date, Euronav NV (EURN) is down 16.6% YTD, Teekay Tankers (TNK) is down 23.7% YTD, International Seaways (INSW) is down 26.5% YTD, Frontline Ltd. is down 34.4% YTD, and Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is down 50.4% YTD.

Conversely, the leading natural gas producers all have positive returns year-to-date through May 8, 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Southwestern Energy (SWN), a misunderstood stock that I still think could be one of the next decade's big winners, is up 32.2% year-to-date, EQT Corp. (EQT), which exhibited tremendous outperformance on March 9, 2020, and in the subsequent days and weeks, is higher by 29.1% YTD, Range Resources (RRC), a leader in core Marcellus drilling inventory, is higher by 27.4% YTD, CNX Resources (CNX), who has a strong hedge book, is higher by 20.9% YTD, Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), the widely acknowledged blue-chip of Appalachia, is higher by 18.6% YTD, and Antero Resources (AR), is higher by 9.8% YTD, after a 318% price surge in the month of April.

For perspective, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF is down 8.6% YTD, the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is higher by 6.0% YTD, and the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) is down 42.8% YTD.

To be clear, I have no position, short or long, in the tanker stocks, and many investors that I respect have a bullish opinion on these names. For that reason, with almost everyone universally bullish, these tanker stocks became a crowded trade in the near term, at least from my perspective. In fact, as a reflection of this almost universal bullishness, I get many questions daily on tanker stocks, while many remain skeptical on natural gas equities, so I wanted to opine briefly here with the compare and contrast in performance illustrated above, and in sentiment.

Bigger picture, if you were long-term bullish on tanker stocks, or many shipping names, a fundamental long-term bullish return driver, specifically the increased ton miles, driven by U.S. exports, particularly from the Gulf Coast, has been permanently impaired as U.S. oil production, particularly U.S. shale oil production, has been exposed as not a world-class competitive asset.

In contrast, U.S. shale natural gas production, particularly in the Marcellus, and to a lesser extent, in Haynesville, and Utica, is a world-class asset, and this reality, which was known all the way back in 2015 as I have articulated for my members, notably in this recent article, is now becoming increasingly important, as asset quality, and the future cash flows derived from these assets, are being scrutinized in a different light.

Natural Gas Equities Are Leading & Their Outperformance Is Just Getting Started

While the market grapples with the magnitude of production declines that are in progress, long beleaguered natural gas equities are responding with their price action.

We looked at year-to-date gains above, however, since Black Monday for energy equities, which was a day that saw many oil related equities decline by over 50% in a single trading session, including Occidental Petroleum, the leading independent producer that lost 52.0% that day, leading natural gas producers have rallied strongly as shown in the chart below.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Keep in mind, again, that on Black Monday, March 9, 2020, Russell 1000 (IWB) energy shares were generally decimated, with a selection of returns from that day as follows.

EQT Corp. - up 10.5%

Cabot Oil & Gas - up 3.8%

Schlumberger (SLB) - down 27.4%

Diamondback Energy (FANG) - down 44.7%

Marathon Oil (MRO) - down 46.9%

Occidental Petroleum - down 52.0%

Continental Resources (CLR) - down 52.5%

Targa Resources (TRGP) - down 52.9%

Apache (APA) - down 53.9%

Kosmos Energy (KOS) - down 59.0%

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) - down 63.2%

As I wrote previously, Monday, March 9, 2020, was a historic day in the energy equity sector.

It was truly a remarkable day in the energy equity sector, as the energy equity returns from the Russell 1000 Index above show, and that only tells part of the story. The pipeline sector was obliterated, with the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) down 28.1%, and leveraged MLP ETFs and closed-end funds, like the InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), which declined 42.3%, and the Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund (MIE), which declined 28.5%, down even more. Against this horrid backdrop of returns, the positive returns in EQT Corp., and Cabot Oil & Gas, the number one and number four domestic dry natural gas producers, which again gained 10.5% and 3.8% illustrate the price strength in the natural gas sector versus the oil sector, spurred by the underlying move higher in natural gas prices.

Since then, as we all know, the broader equity market bottomed on March 23, 2020, and since that day, the relative strength of the leading natural gas producers has only grown.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, it should be clear, that the most downtrodden natural gas equities, the most unloved and undervalued companies, are now the performance leaders.

Ironically, these companies have grown their production at impressive CAGR rates over the past decade, and they now dominate the list of the largest natural gas producers in the United States.

(Source: Natural Gas Supply Association)

With dry natural gas prices rising, particularly in the futures strip, many are looking for ways to capitalize on the actual price rise, and anticipated future price rise. Thus far, the leading natural gas producers have been the only way to capture the apparent inflection point in natural gas prices, with the United Natural Gas Fund (UNG), down 25.0% year-to-date, and the VelocityShares 3x Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ), down 68.3% YTD. Even since March 9, UNG is down 5.1%, and UGAZ is lower by 28.5%, where SWN is higher by 144.3%, RRC is higher by 135.9%, AR is higher by 126.7%, EQT is higher by 118.9%, CNX is higher by 108.2%, and COG is higher by 25.3%.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Even the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) is only higher by 16.0% over this time frame, as many of its top holdings, especially two months ago, including Continental Resources, which is still a top holding today at roughly 4.2% of the ETF's assets, were not the top natural gas producers, as shown in the table above. Additionally, derivative plays of volume growth on natural gas production, like Archrock (AROC), which is down 15.2% since March 9, 2020, have struggled, as the assumed prevailing investment landscape, has been changed dramatically. Ultimately, a market structure that has encouraged ETF participation, while emphasizing yield-oriented investments, and discouraged active stock picking, has created a golden era for contrarian, value investors.

Closing Thoughts - Natural Gas Equity Outperformance Is Just Getting Started

Something truly remarkable has happened below the surface of the financial markets, specifically one of the most scorned subsectors, meaning natural gas equities, a sector of the market that I like to call the red-headed stepchild, have taken a performance leadership position, fueled by an acceleration of a secular trend that was already underway, yet very few market participants recognize the potential magnitude of the move already in progress.

Traders are scalping gains, and investors that have used natural gas equities as a hedge, are cashing in their chips, ignoring the secular, not cyclical, changes underway.

From a long-term investor's perspective, this creates a remarkable opportunity, an investment backdrop that provides a window to owning not only some of the most undervalued world-class businesses today but also the current trend following leaders.

Look, I get the pessimism, and skepticism, as the energy sector as a whole has been an abysmal place to be over the last decade, destroying capital at a historically unprecedented pace, especially when you consider the bull market that has been ongoing in many risk assets. This backdrop, and the perception of energy E&P's as serial capital destroyers, has clouded the fact that some of these E&P's own irreplaceable, world-class assets, that are set to deliver significant free cash flows, as a decade of growth capital expenditures, is now in the rear view mirror.

Ultimately, I think it's only a matter of time until a historic capital rotation from growth to value takes place, led by a rotation from the most loved and in-favor sector today, technology, to the least loved and most out-of-favor sector today, which is, of course, the energy sector.

(Source: Bloomberg)

With this investment backdrop, the hidden historic opportunity, the proverbial forthcoming golden age of active investing, lies in cast-aside, out-of-favor, non-correlated equities - including energy equities, which are historically loathed, and thus, they are not a big part of the market indices, and subject to index, passive, and ETF selling pressure.

More specifically, from my vantage point, there's a generational opportunity in the downtrodden leading U.S. natural gas producers. Several of these were S&P 500 Index stalwarts 10 years ago, yet they have been summarily kicked to the curb even though their reserves and cost of production are materially better - sometimes by a factor of three times or more. These producers have collectively lowered their breakeven profitability levels dramatically vs. their peer group from a decade ago, yet they can be purchased at bargain basement prices, something that was true last year, and remains true today, even after the market-leading gains of the past two months. As a result, net income and, more importantly, free cash flows should surge at higher natural gas prices - particularly above $3, which I believe is a mathematical inevitably.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, CNX, COG, EQT, OXY, RRC, SLB, SWN, AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.