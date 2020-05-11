Magic Formula Underperformance - Cracking The Code, Part I

We draw an interesting conclusion regarding the quality factor of the Magic Formula.

We test the hypothesis that the Magic Formula was originally designed when the market included more traditional companies with hard assets, and has not transitioned well to the “asset light” market.

No quantitative strategy or model can sustain outperformance over long periods, we review some key features of measuring performance and the need to update models.

The strategy had an excellent run in the 2000s, but has been lagging the market for more than 10 years.

Joel Greenblatt’s "Magic Formula" is perhaps one of the first quantitative strategies popularized in the early 2000’s by Greenblatt’s book, The Little Book that Beats the Market, and subsequent edition in 2010.

Greenblatt set out to design a strategy capable of finding stocks of quality companies (a la Warren Buffet), but also selling at a cheap price (a la Benjamin Graham).

The strategy uses a simple two factor ranking system. All stocks in the universe are ranked in order of “cheapness” by earnings yield (defined as EBIT/enterprise value). Stocks are then ranked in order by “quality” via return on capital (EBIT/tangible capital employed), higher returns scoring higher. The two ranks are then averaged to provide an overall rank for each stock.

I have written about the Magic Formula at length and on its historical performance (and several other articles monitoring performance in recent years).

A common observation of the Magic Formula is that it has underperformed the market for several years. In this piece, we will explore a hypothesis for why performance has been lagging, and attempt to update the model to improve performance in the future.

Before we dig into the Magic Formula, let’s take a look at how quantitative strategies are developed first.

Model, invest, update, repeat…

Performance of quantitative investing strategies are often reported over long periods of time, with the understanding that long term outperformance comes at the cost of periods of short-term underperformance (which I believe to be true for any investing strategy, quantitative or otherwise). Quantitative strategies, or models, are unique in that they are developed using “in-sample” data (past performance), and then applied to predict outperforming stocks in the future (“out of sample”).

For this reason, the real challenge with quantitative investing is determining if underperformance out of sample is temporary, or if there has been a material change in the market since the model was developed, making the model much less predictive, if not obsolete. I have come to the realization that the market is an extremely complex system, an everchanging landscape if you will. Market behaviour changes based on the macro environment, certain stocks or investing styles come and go out of style, and of course there is the shifting balance of industries in the economy (i.e. from manufacturing to information). The factors that made a strategy very successful 10 years ago may not be as significant as they once were.

It may sound like I am building a case against quantitative investing. Quite the opposite, as a dedicated quant investor myself, this is one of the challenges I am cognizant of, and try to take into account through my investing and model building.

To get around this potential hazard, it is necessary to break down a quant strategy periodically to verify that the basis of the model is still relevant in today’s market.

With this key precept, let’s breakdown the Magic Formula.

Magic Formula, Base Case

Before starting our post-mortem on the strategy, let us define the base case.

Factors

Quality (or Profitability) - Return on Capital EBITDA / Tangible Capital Employed (Net plant + inventory + receivables)

Value - Earnings Yield EBITDA / Enterprise Value



Where

EBITDA - Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization The “higher” the value appears on the income statement, the less impact of manipulating from accounting rules Trailing 12 months is used to avoid any seasonal impacts or outlier spikes in income in a single quarter

Tangible Capital Employed – Greenblatt stressed that profitability should be measured based on the hard, tangible assets or capital that the firm has at its disposal. For our purposes, this is the sum of the net plant, inventory and receivable accounts on the balance sheet (quarterly values). Note the “tangible” component of this factor, this will be important for our discussion below.

Enterprise Value – value of the firm if it were to be acquired. Typically consists of the current value of stocks and debt, less cash.

Testing Universe

Our universe will include the largest 50% of US stocks (including ADRs) by market cap. This equates roughly to mid and large caps. Financials, utilities and REITs are excluded, along with royalty trusts and MLPs.

Before removing the noted sectors, the universe consists of roughly 3000 stocks currently. Our benchmark for performance comparison will be the Russell 3000.

This strategy was originally intended to be rebalanced annually, to minimize any tax impacts. We will maintain this philosophy throughout our review.

We will hold 30 stocks in our test portfolios.

Measuring Performance

As this strategy is rebalanced annually, the stocks chosen will differ depending on the time of year they are purchased. This can vary results considerably, so for the purposes of this study, we will look at returns on an average rolling 1 year period basis (offset by 1 month) since 02 Jan 1999. At time of writing, this will provide 244 periods to calculate returns.

On a side note, this variable return effect is particularly true for low turnover strategies such as the Magic Formula with long holding periods (strategies with monthly or weekly rebalancing are much less prone to this effect). This is a known phenomenon which can go by many names, such as “rebalance timing luck”. For a deep dive on the subject, see Newfound Research’s paper on the subject here.

We will compare these 1 year returns to the benchmark (R3000), and calculate the base rate (% chance) that the strategy has achieved positive alpha.

A period of significant outperformance (or underperformance) in a dataset can meaningfully skew an average value over long periods. To evaluate the overall trend of the performance, we will be looking at 21 year performance (maximum available on Portfolio123), and performance over the most recent 10, 5, and 3 year periods (on a rolling 1 year basis).

Overall Performance, Base Case

Let’s take a look at the Magic Formula performance since 1999:

Source: Portfolio123, Author simulation

The top time plot (grey area) shows returns in excess of the benchmark R3000 since 1999, on a rolling one year holding period basis (1 month offset). Note the significant outperformance from 2001 thru 2006. This was then followed by some variable positive/negative returns through 2012, then predominantly benchmark lagging underperformance since 2015.

Breaking down the performance into periods:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author table and calculations

This table illustrates the importance of looking at multiple time periods for a strategy. If one were to look only at the average 21 year results, they would see some very impressive outperformance. The very high returns of the early 2000’s (some periods beating the R3000 by a whopping 50%) still offset the poor performance in recent years. Looking at the last 10 years and more recent, it is clear that this strategy has been suffering. For the most recent 3 and 5 years, this strategy has barely kept up with inflation (assumed to be 2% per year).

Let’s also look at performance of each factor individually.

Cheapness, EBITDA/EV

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Simulation

The cheap factor of the Magic Formula did well in the early 2000’s, and was very strong post Financial Crisis (2010); some periods beat the benchmark by nearly 100%. Since then performance has drifted off on a rolling 1 year period basis.

The table below summarizes 1 year performance (on a 1 month rolling basis). Note how the early 2000 outperformance really inflates the 21 year performance, however when you move into more recent years the performance is quite modest.

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Simulation

Quality (Profitability), EBITDA/tangible capital employed

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Simulation

While investing just on the basis of high return on tangible capital did not produce the spikes in return in the early 2000s and 2010 as the high earnings yield factor did, the quality factor has been more consistent over time.

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Simulation

Very interestingly, it has been the quality factor that has provided the majority of the returns for the Magic Formula in the last 10 years. One well documented aspect of the Magic Formula is that higher returns have been achieved by using the cheapness factor of EV/EBIT only, after controlling for value traps (read my previous articles on this here and here).

All else being equal, according to our results above for our testing universe, this has only really been true when looking at very long periods (our maximum of 21 years). As we discussed earlier, measuring performance over very long periods can be of limited value as a short burst of significant outperformance (or underperformance) can skew average values to the point of being misleading. When we break it down into shorter periods, we see something very different.

While the returns from the quality factor have been the contributing factor, it has not been enough to achieve meaningful alpha in the last 10 years for the Magic Formula.

Post-Mortem & Hypothesis Basis

One of the great things about the Magic Formula is that it relies on a relatively simple ranking system, comprised of only two factors: earnings yield and return on capital. With the rise of quantitative investors and models, today it is not uncommon for models to have 10, 20, or more different factors (one of my own leading strategies has more than 50 factors). With only two factors in the Magic Formula, it is relatively easy to isolate the impacts of each factor.

With quantitative investing and backtesting, it can be tempting to test many different potential combinations of factors and rules until something sticks. This approach usually ends up being nothing more than data mining, and if it produces good “in sample” results, the chances of it producing out of sample outperformance may be limited.

We could dismiss the underperformance of the Magic Formula through some more common and obvious reasons due to the popular notion that “value is dead”, or that the performance has been arbitraged away. Instead, we will start with a hypothesis related to the fundamentals of the Magic Formula, and test it. We could also apply any multitude of growth factors, technical factors or market timing tactics, but we will limit our scope to the original investment thesis, buying very profitable companies at a good price.

The Hypothesis – The “Asset Light” Market

As noted in the base case discussion above, Greenblatt’s quality factor relies on return on tangible capital employed. Note that it was the early 2000s when Greenblatt initially used and wrote about the Magic Formula. Nearly 20 years later, the global economy consists of firms relying less on hard assets, and more on intangibles. These are often referred to as “asset light” firms.

Let’s take a look at stocks within our testing universe. The chart below helps illustrate how tangible capital employed, as a proportion of total assets, has slowly been declining over the years.

Source: Portfolio123, Author Custom Series

Total tangible capital employed to total assets has decreased from 65% to 42% over the last 2 decades, a drop of one third. Please note that this same trend applies for the S&P500.

Recall that our quality factor is:

EBITDA / Tangible Capital Employed (Net plant + inventory + receivables)

With the “tangible capital employed” in the denominator, stocks with very low tangible capital (or “asset light”), could produce an abnormally high return on capital value, all else being equal.

With the preceding, my original investment thesis for the Magic Formula’s declining performance was due to misalignment from the original quality factor being based on tangible capital, in a market less reliant on hard assets, and therefore less effective at selecting high return stocks. Further, if we limit our Magic Formula universe to those firms relying on more hard assets as the Magic Formula intended, we may have more accurate profitability measures based on tangible capital, and better returns.

Sector & Industry Breakdown

Let’s assume that these asset light companies potentially earning artificially high return on capital share common industries or sectors. We could test how the Magic Formula has performed over time in specific sectors, perhaps some sectors are better suited for Magic Formula investing than others (which is not uncommon, Greenblatt even removed utilities and financials from his strategy when he developed it as well).

The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) classifies all stocks into 11 sector groups, and further into 115 industries. Testing the new strategy in so many smaller groups could be laborious, not to mention some sectors/industries will have few stocks in our 3000 stock universe to make a reasonable assessment.

Portfolio123 has developed 5 different sector and industry “themes”. This approach takes the various GICS sectors, industries and subindustries and groups them accordingly. They are:

Source: Portfolio123

For reference, here is a summary of the composition of our Magic Formula universe, compared to 1999 and today.

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Calculations

I further developed my thesis to predict that the Magic Formula, as originally intended using return on tangible capital as the quality factor, if limited to more traditional “hard asset” sectors, performance should be improved. In other words, Macro Economic and Population Growth firms should be well suited to the original Magic Formula thesis and continue to perform, while “asset light” Innovative firms would in turn not be a good fit for the strategy.

Now it’s time to test.

Tangible Asset Trend, by theme

Let’s test to see how the proportion of tangible capital to total assets has changed since 1999, by sector/industry theme.

For reference, here is how the median proportion of tangible capital to total assets has changed for our universe since 1999 (also shown above):

Source: Portfolio123, Author Custom Series

Macro Economic Theme

Source: Portfolio123, Author Custom Series

While the median tangible capital to total assets has slowly declined over time for the Macro Economic theme, the drop has only been from roughly 70% to 60%.

Population Growth

Source: Portfolio123, Author Series

Population Growth, perceived to be a more “traditional” hard asset group of firms, has shown a more rapid decline in median tangible capital to assets (60% to 35%).

Innovative

Source: Portfolio123, Author Series

Interestingly, while Innovative experienced a rapid reduction in hard assets in 1999/2000, the median proportion of tangible capital to total assets has remained relatively constant since.

Special

Source: Portfolio123, Author Series

Median tangible capital to total assets for the firms under the “Special” theme has varied over the last 21 years, but instead of trending slowly downwards, it has exhibited more of a cyclical pattern (which should not be too surprising, as commodity driven businesses such as energy and precious metals are included here).

Each theme has exhibited its own trend with regards to tangible capital by total assets, however the only theme that has materially dropped over time is the Population Growth theme, against our hypothesis that more traditional firms have maintained hard assets.

Let’s now see how the tangible capital trend translates to Return on Capital for each of the themes.

Return on Capital (NYSE:ROC), Trend

The median return on capital for the universe since 1999 has trended as follows:

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Custom Series

Generally, the trend consists of a drop during and after the tech bubble, a nice increase from 2002 thru 2007, followed by a drop and recovery during the 2008 financial crisis, and a slow decline ever since (and an interesting drop in 2019).

Let’s break down ROC by theme:

Macro Economic

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Custom Series

ROC for the Macro theme follows the universe trend. As we noted above, tangible capital has trended downwards over time (albeit slowly), however the ROC has been very sensitive to other factors. In “steady” times median ROC is around 17-19%. As noted in the theme description, Macro Economic firms are highly sensitive to the economic outlook; the slow change in tangible capital may not be a contributing factor to the ROC trend.

Population Growth

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Custom Series

Not only has Population Growth achieved higher returns on capital (20-24%) compared to the Macro theme, it has been more consistent as well (note the very minor drop during 2008 compared to the Macro theme).

Innovative

Source: Portfolio123 and Author Custom Series

Innovative firms hit negative territory in terms of profitability in the early 2000s during the tech bubble burst, but soon recovered, and maintained a relatively constant level of profitability since (roughly 20%), slowly declining since 2012.

Special

Source: Portfolio123, Author Series

Profitability for firms in the Specials theme is a mess. While still positive over the last two decades, it is highly cyclical at best, inconsistent at worst (not a desirable trait for quantitative strategies).

While our initial hypothesis of Magic Formula underperformance being due to a skew in the quality factor due to the shift to the "asset light" economy appears to be incorrect, in digging deeper we have discovered some interesting trends in the themes. Population Growth and Innovative themes have produced the highest, and most consistent profitability results over the last 21 years, compared to the Macro and Special themed firms.

While I am reluctant to define “rules” in investing, I have found that one of the most powerful trends predictive of future alpha is consistency. Let’s hold that thought for now.

Now that we have discovered some interesting trends in our themes, let’s break down historical Magic Formula performance by theme.

Magic Formula Returns, by theme

Recall our basic performance for the Magic Formula for the entire universe, over rolling 1 year periods (1 month offset):

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

In summary, the strategy as a whole crushed the market in the early 2000s, had a nice recovery after the financial crisis, but has been lagging ever since, other than a short respite in 2014 and very brief respite in late 2018.

Now let’s breakout each theme:

Macro Economic

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Macro firms show a similar trend to the overall universe performance.

Population Growth

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Firms in the Population Growth theme also experienced the burst in the early 2000s, but a less pronounced bounce post financial crisis. It has, however had more periods beating the R3000 ever since, compared to the performance of the entire universe.

Innovative

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Other than the burst of outperformance in the early 2000s, innovative firms’ performance have been more cyclical, wavering between outperformance and underperformance in the last 15 years.

Special

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

Performance for those firms in the Special theme had a very good run in the early 2000s, but have had a difficult time ever since the financial crisis recovery.

In summary, the table below helps to highlight the division in the themes:

Source: Portfolio123 data, Author Simulation & Table

Population Growth and Innovative themes have significantly outperformed the Macro and Special themes during all time periods. While these themes have still lagged the market in the last 5 years, they outperformed the larger Magic Formula universe.

To reduce concentration risk, the Population Growth and Innovation themes could be combined, creating a universe of more than 50% of the Magic Formula universe.

Source: Portfolio123, Author Simulation

In Conclusion

By initially investigating the hypothesis that Magic Formula performance has been decreasing due to a market shift to “asset light” firms, we have discovered instead that those themes exhibiting more consistent profitability have also achieved higher returns through the Magic Formula strategy.

While the Population Growth and Innovative themes have consistently beat the broader Magic Formula universe, they have lagged the broader R3000 index in the last 3 years.

In the next installment, we will look at the "cheap" factor at the Magic Formula, and attempt to improve performance.

Until then, happy investing. Be sure to follow me on Seeking Alpha!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.