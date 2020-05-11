BorgWarner Looks Undervalued As A Post-Panic Recovery Play

BorgWarner shares look undervalued on both a near-term and long-term basis, but there are outsized uncertainties regarding the auto sector recovery and the future of electrification.

Managements of BorgWarner and Delphi modified the terms of the proposed merger, cutting the number of shares Delphi will get and imposing some leverage/liquidity requirements on Delphi.

BorgWarner saw significant outperformance relative to underlying vehicle production in Q1'20, but the next couple of quarters are going to be rough, and management expects a 20%-plus full-year revenue decline.

BorgWarner (BWA) shares have already recouped some of the panic-selling declines, but the shares continue to trade well below what I believe to be a fair long-term assessment of the company’s value, with or without the Delphi (DLPH) deal. The process of getting auto production back on its feet will be a challenge, as will the conversion/evolution toward electric powertrains, but I believe it’s a challenge that BorgWarner is up for, and I believe buying today offers attractive long-term value.

Strong Underlying Outperformance

With BorgWarner’s first quarter results, as with many auto supplier results, you have to reconcile the reported outperformance with the fact that estimates were cut significantly going into the quarter. So while BorgWarner did report results well above expectations (an 11% revenue beat and a very large operating income beat), the overall results were still not that strong on a standalone basis, even if they were decent on a relative/comparable basis.

Revenue fell about 8% in organic terms, with a 6% decline in Engine and a nearly 11% decline in Drivetrain. This was slightly better than the reported results from Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY) and Aptiv (APTV), the former being the better comp given similarities in drivetrain/powertrain exposure. BorgWarner beat their underlying global vehicle production estimate by 1,150bp – not as good as the 1,400bp estimated outgrowth at Aptiv, nor the 1,600bp estimated outgrowth at Valeo, but still good for one of the best outgrowth quarters in a long time.

Outgrowth was apparent across the business, with 900bp to 1,000bp of outgrowth in the Americas on new turbo programs, 1,200bp to 1,400bp in Europe on better diesel and new gasoline programs, and over 2,000bp in China on strong dual-clutch transmission and emissions sales.

Gross margin declined 60bp, with adjusted operating income down 21%. By segment, Engine declined by 14% (60bp margin contraction), while Drivetrain declined 40% (340bp margin contraction). Overall decremental margin of 26% was on the high side of what has been seen from parts companies this quarter, but not worryingly so, and these companies have in general done a very good job of quickly reducing costs in reaction to sharp expected declines in volume and revenue.

Redoing The Delphi Deal

Along with the earnings, BorgWarner and Delphi announced a restructuring of their merger agreement. BorgWarner had previously claimed that Delphi committed a material breach when it drew down $500 million through a revolver facility (at the time, almost every company was racing to its bank to secure liquidity), while Delphi claimed BorgWarner had unreasonably withheld permission for the move.

Under the new terms, Delphi will have to pay back a chunk of that drawdown, as the gross revolver balance cannot exceed $225 million and the revolver balance less cash on hand cannot exceed $115M. BorgWarner also required new leverage ratios, and got a 5% discount on the original share exchange ratio (to 0.4307).

Between Street analysts and deal arbitrage, investors were expecting a much bigger cut to the exchange ratio, and I suppose worries/accusations that BorgWarner is overpaying will persist. On the other hand, the leverage ratio requirement does give BorgWarner some downside protection, including the ability to walk away (or negotiate a new exchange ratio) if there is a material erosion in the fundamentals. As I see this deal as a good one for BorgWarner on balance over the long term, I think that’s a reasonable resolution.

Bracing For The Worst, And Waiting For The Turn

With most plants in the Americas and Europe closed, BorgWarner saw steep declines in April production and revenue, none of which was all that unexpected at this point. In response to the downturn, management has been cutting pay, temporarily closing plants and laying off workers, and otherwise reducing expenses and capex on nonessential projects.

Management guided to a 25% to 21% decline in global vehicle production for the year, which is somewhat steeper than other predictions I’ve seen, but not unreasonable. Within that, management still expects production outgrowth, and BorgWarner is one of the very few companies to attempt annual guidance – with a newly-revised revenue outlook of a 20% to 27% decline, with $100M to 300M in free cash flow.

As for what the recovery will look like, I expect a relatively sharper turn in auto production/sales than in many other industrial end-markets. Some of this will depend upon stimulus packages, but even absent stimulus, I would note that steep drops in vehicle production/sales (as measured by SAAR) have typically been followed by steep recoveries over the past 50 years. More specific to BorgWarner, I could see this downturn possibly delaying the launch of some new hybrid and electric vehicle projects, and pushing out the adoption curve by a year or two, but with strong positions in both internal combustion and electrification, BorgWarner is pretty well-covered either way.

The biggest near-term risk I see stems from the complicated structure of auto supply chains. Parts are sourced from multiple states (and sometimes multiple countries), and differences in state-by-state reopening policies could create bottlenecks and inefficiencies. Longer term, the biggest risk I see (apart from competition) is how companies like BorgWarner manage the transition from internal combustion to electrification and what the long-term “new normal” will be for margins.

The Outlook

I believe that BorgWarner, combined with Delphi, can be a mid-single-digit revenue growth company with mid-single-digit FCF margins as electrification adoption increases over time. That’s worth substantially more than the shares currently trade for, but it also carries ample risks including whether the deal gets done, whether BorgWarner can achieve synergy targets, whether the company can win significant hybrid/electric vehicle share, and whether it can properly manage that growth.

In the short term, though I also believe these shares are undervalued. Multiples on auto supplier stocks frequently appear to have a close relationship to margins, and even with the lower than normal profitability expected in 2020, BorgWarner shares appear to be trading too cheaply – about 10% to 15% undervalued on 2020 margins and about 20% to 30% on 2021 margins.

The Bottom Line

The auto/truck supplier sector has taken a beating and BorgWarner isn’t the only stock that looks undervalued now. Investors should take advantage of that and shop around, but I do believe BorgWarner offers one of the best combinations of quality and valuation, particularly given its good exposure to electrification (even better if/when the Delphi deal is completed).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.